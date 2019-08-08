Andrew McCabe Files Federal Civil Lawsuit Against DOJ and FBI – Claims Trump Carried Out “Unconstitutional Plan” Against Him…

Today former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe files a federal civil lawsuit (full pdf below) claiming wrongful termination by the DOJ and FBI. Exactly the same parameters are used by McCabe as were asserted by FBI Agent Peter Strzok in a very similar lawsuit earlier this week…. Only McCabe claims a conspiracy carried out by President Trump.

Again, as with the earlier Strzok lawsuit, both are not going through the process within the Department of Labor for a wrongful termination complaint. Instead both are using federal courts in an effort to construct a narrative of sorts.

The motive here is 100% political obfuscation, and the same Lawfare team is involved in the construct.

Both Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok are claiming their first amendment (speech) and fifth amendment (due process) rights were violated. Both have filed civil suits under the same pretext. However, McCabe’s Lawfare lawyers construct an argument that goes one step further.

According to Andrew McCabe, President Donald Trump constructed a master conspiracy of influence upon the DOJ and FBI; thereby usurping the powers of the constitution in a sketchy legal theory they cannot define. Thus the McCabe lawyers define the action by President Trump under “legal nullity” – An operation that theoretically is, or might be, of some legal significance, but in fact lacks any identity or distinct structure of its own.

These Lawfare ideologues are nuts.

Seriously, think about the reality that these people were in charge of some of the most important institutions within our government, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Don’t rush into the weeds before contemplating his.

These ideologues, purely political partisan ideologues, were running the DOJ and FBI.

These ideologues are so entrenched within the echo-chamber of their network, family, friends and political allies, they cannot even see the scale of ridiculousness they are operating in. And they just didn’t get there…. they’ve been in this bubble for years; while simultaneously making decisions that impact the lives of every American.

These are not normal-thinking people. These are radical leftists, with a perspective of educated activism and organizing at the core of their self identity and effort. These are Marxist views, outlooks and engagements with the world around them; demanding conformity and manipulating the law to achieve an ideological goal.

Read these highlighted paragraphs and think about this carefully. You don’t have to be a lawyer to see stupid:

The people assisting Andrew McCabe with this nuttery are not stable people. These are the same “small group” operators with the exact same mindset as we highlighted yesterday when a former FBI Deputy Director of Counterintelligence is saying publicly that President Trump is signalling coded-messages of “heil Hitler” by having flags lowered until dusk tonight.

People carrying this outlook; hanging out in the same circles; holding the same discussions at work and in their social circle; disconnected from any sense of accountability or responsibility. Completely isolated from the inherent normalcy found within right or wrong. Everything is grey; everyone gets a trophy; intent defines responsibility; and anyone who challenges their world-view must be removed or eliminated.

This mindset is deep inside the operating institutions of the United States government, the FBI, DOJ and State Department. It’s jaw-dropping to think about, REALLY.

Here’s the lawsuit:

.

Remember, this lawsuit is being brought by the same guy who was fired for this:

(IG Report McCabe)

Per the Inspector General report into the behavior of Andrew McCabe, he is a compulsive liar.

