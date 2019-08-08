Andrew McCabe Files Federal Civil Lawsuit Against DOJ and FBI – Claims Trump Carried Out “Unconstitutional Plan” Against Him…

Today former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe files a federal civil lawsuit (full pdf below) claiming wrongful termination by the DOJ and FBI. Exactly the same parameters are used by McCabe as were asserted by FBI Agent Peter Strzok in a very similar lawsuit earlier this week…. Only McCabe claims a conspiracy carried out by President Trump.
Again, as with the earlier Strzok lawsuit, both are not going through the process within the Department of Labor for a wrongful termination complaint. Instead both are using federal courts in an effort to construct a narrative of sorts.
The motive here is 100% political obfuscation, and the same Lawfare team is involved in the construct.
Both Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok are claiming their first amendment (speech) and fifth amendment (due process) rights were violated. Both have filed civil suits under the same pretext. However, McCabe’s Lawfare lawyers construct an argument that goes one step further.
According to Andrew McCabe, President Donald Trump constructed a master conspiracy of influence upon the DOJ and FBI; thereby usurping the powers of the constitution in a sketchy legal theory they cannot define. Thus the McCabe lawyers define the action by President Trump under “legal nullity” – An operation that theoretically is, or might be, of some legal significance, but in fact lacks any identity or distinct structure of its own.
These Lawfare ideologues are nuts.
Seriously, think about the reality that these people were in charge of some of the most important institutions within our government, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Don’t rush into the weeds before contemplating his.
These ideologues, purely political partisan ideologues, were running the DOJ and FBI.
These ideologues are so entrenched within the echo-chamber of their network, family, friends and political allies, they cannot even see the scale of ridiculousness they are operating in. And they just didn’t get there…. they’ve been in this bubble for years; while simultaneously making decisions that impact the lives of every American.
These are not normal-thinking people. These are radical leftists, with a perspective of educated activism and organizing at the core of their self identity and effort. These are Marxist views, outlooks and engagements with the world around them; demanding conformity and manipulating the law to achieve an ideological goal.
Read these highlighted paragraphs and think about this carefully. You don’t have to be a lawyer to see stupid:
The people assisting Andrew McCabe with this nuttery are not stable people. These are the same “small group” operators with the exact same mindset as we highlighted yesterday when a former FBI Deputy Director of Counterintelligence is saying publicly that President Trump is signalling coded-messages of “heil Hitler” by having flags lowered until dusk tonight.
People carrying this outlook; hanging out in the same circles; holding the same discussions at work and in their social circle; disconnected from any sense of accountability or responsibility. Completely isolated from the inherent normalcy found within right or wrong. Everything is grey; everyone gets a trophy; intent defines responsibility; and anyone who challenges their world-view must be removed or eliminated.
This mindset is deep inside the operating institutions of the United States government, the FBI, DOJ and State Department. It’s jaw-dropping to think about, REALLY.
Here’s the lawsuit:
.
Remember, this lawsuit is being brought by the same guy who was fired for this:
Per the Inspector General report into the behavior of Andrew McCabe, he is a compulsive liar.
A possible explanation for both suits could be to create leverage as to potential deponents by opening discovery. Sue the FBI, Wray, and the Attorney General, and you gain access to most of the DOJ. If the reference to the Mueller’s phone in McCabe’s book was a warning shot at Rosenstein, then it’s not impossible to imagine that the civil suits from McCabe and Strzok allow them to seek discovery from almost everyone they dealt with during the years leading up to their terminations.
Even though they’re both bad actors, I’ve no doubt their attorneys can make even the most seemingly upstanding members of the bureau break into a cold sweat at the prospect of a wide-ranging deposition. Afterall, these buffoons all seem to spend their entire careers circling the revolving door between DC firms and the top of the bureau; it’s highly improbably that any of them is lily white through and through.
By filing the cases now, they may be hoping they can get ahead of any grand jury indictments. That is, if they can rattle the DOJ, then maybe Durham will back off on what he presents to a grand jury as to both miscreants.
Dirty pool.
Just a hair-brained possibility offered by a recovering law nerd.
The only option either is an appeal to the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB), them an appeal if the AJ turns them down to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, then t the US Supreme. This is a federal personnel action and must go through the administrative procedure (MSPB) before the matter can be appealed to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, an Article III court. If the matter was not timely filed with the MSPB they are out of luck. Some lawyers are taking their money for nothing.
Rosie memos thinks McCabe might have been cleared in the OPR investigation?! Ugh… Please no..
Sundance had earlier surmised that Jessie Liu had dropped charges on McCabe, but this apparently confirms it.
But just because they didnt charge him with something doesnt mean they didnt have a justifiable reason to fire him, right?
Definitely I agree. It also doesn’t make him innocent in the eyes of Durham automatically, either.
Message to McCabe from the Trump Train riders
Let’s see some Prison Orange.
The only way to end this and clean out the corruption that is deep within DOJ, FBI, State, CIA is to build the gallows and use them . Only way to excise this.
“You can’t put me in jail! I’m suing my accusers !”
And another Deputy Director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division is throwing around the H8 stupid conspiracy… These people are rabid and need to be held accountable. Problem is, I don’t think it is possible as they all have ‘pictures’ on everyone. What a damnable joke.
Pretty obvious that these 2 wombats would never make it in corporate America. If you don’t think the new department manager will kick you to the curb if you refuse direct orders or continually obstruct his efforts or undermine him with other employees ~ then you’re just stupid.
Haha! They must be 💩ing bricks right about now! Enough to build a little fortress of 💩 to hide in, and shoot little 💩 spitwads at the world they despised for all these years.
Now they’re finally gonna get whats coming to them.
