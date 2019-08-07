President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Dayton Hospital and First Responders…

Conveying a message of support for those suffering and appreciation for the first responders, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Dayton Ohio to visit victims from last weekend’s horrific mass shooting.
President Donald Trump and Melania met with patients at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton; and stopped between rooms to thank the hardworking medical staff.
Unfortunately two Ohio politicians decided to make a political argument about the visit itself, instead of focusing on the positive message of healing and appreciation.
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley chose to politicize the event for their own purposes and held a press conference while President Trump was visiting Miami Valley Hospital.
Both Democrat Senator Brown and Democrat Mayor Whaley flat-out lied about their encounter with President Trump and instead delivered a false message to the media about their demand for gun control.
If you listen to the first moments of their presser, it’s easy to identify how they planned to lie to their constituents and the media about their tarmac meeting with President Trump.
Their malicious lies are evident with a quick review of the tarmac meeting. Additionally, it is clear from their body language and conduct with each-other, both politicians had a pre-planned intent to use the meeting to generate fake news and a false narrative. Their tarmac meeting lasted a few seconds. {Prompted} Watch their body language, after President Trump and Melania pass them on the reception line.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Regardless of what the fake news media says, President Trump is loved my many!!! He has a special genuineness about him that they will never understand! God bless PDJT and our beautiful First Lady!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
What a beautiful Sentiment.
LikeLike
It’s obscene what the Gov. and Mayor said after the Hospital visit. To make such a solemn occasion like this a political attack on the President is shameful
LikeLiked by 12 people
You mean Senator Sherrod Brown. The gov. is an R, and supports POTUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sen Brown, just barely shook hands with the First Lady, as if she had ebola!! And immediately turn to the Mayor and they both started laughing. Disgraceful!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bunch of mental midgets that turn good towns into morgues.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Go Dayton ….elect more people like your mayor that drive out business and prosperity, don’t you people know that your government robbed social security and Medicare and want you to succumb to be reliant on them? Or, Elect smart business people or you will will end up like Chicago or New York City. Your own fault!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Much of the city looks like Central America.
Make me sick to see what has happened to my home time.
LikeLike
Uh, no she is a Democrat. She mocked Trump the other day when he incorrectly mentioned the City of Toledo instead of Dayton. Both awful, awful people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the still image of Brown and Whaley, before you begin the video, they look like they have just been arrested for DUI. As you then watch the video, the look continues: he is unkempt, and her nose is red.
Low-lifes, these two are.
The President, First Lady, EMTs, police, hospital staff, and the victims and their families FAR outshine the little, vile Brown and Whaley.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My mistake, I meant Senator… I was pissed
LikeLike
The Mayor maybe needs to go to where she came from a lowly town with no hope of a future. She will reap what she deserves, as small brains lead to small decisions and obviously her goals are to turn Dayton into a Chicago except they ‘have more of a future, more business and more deaths for now. What a feckless idiot she is. What kind of mental midgets would elect such a mental midget?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Those people looked very pleased and proud to have President Trump and the First Lady visiting them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Adagio – totally agree. I don’t see anyone in those photos looking displeased that our President and First Lady are there to visit and support them. How shameful the media has been in portraying their visit as unwelcome, when it was obviously very welcomed. Real Americans know what’s up with the lying media. No one believes a word they say. (well, I guess there are always a few idiots, but the vast majority of sane Americans know they are being lied to on a daily basis by the press.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, here it comes, from the likes of has-been Butte Midler; “He paid the hospital staff to smile and pose with him!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok your majesty, now back to your padded cell, ops, I mean your throne room!!
LikeLike
Someone needs to clue in washed up Bitch Midler that she’s irrelevant?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Midler just jealous because no one will pay to hear her …..what she thought was singing was just a lot of screeching
She’s an old hag ……
Next..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, except leaders who have the people’s support don’t need to pay for false optics. Total projection! That’s play #1 from the Dem playbook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Again, progressive/socialist (formerly Democrat) politicians. Anyone surprised?
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT and the First Lady are class acts. We know it, and they know it, and it drives them (the Left) crazy. Can’t wait to see what this man gets done for this country in his second term.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Liked
LikeLike
It is actions like this from local Dimrat politicians that cause people to leave the leftist bs behind. Their actions made them look weak, dishonest, and totally flawed just like the rest of their party
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oldretiredguy: Right on about this. There is an excellent story from American Thinker on a friend and their Democrat friend that is worth a read to interested Treepers and Guests:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/08/a_staunch_liberal_democrat_wavers_in_reaction_to_the_recent_rhetoric_of_her_party.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
What great smiles and even laughter that obviously took place there. My heart goes out to all. As for those 2 dims, its just pathetic how they behaved. I heard an interview this morning on the radio, where Brown said he wasn’t going to meet POTUS. He must have gotten his marching orders from the dnc, schumer, etc.
LikeLiked by 8 people
With Portman and DeWine with the President, Brown would have looked like a total partisan chump if he did not meet with him. And their little speeches afterwards landed with a thud.
Not a good look for the Dems at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In other news, today former Vice President and presidential hopeful Joe Biden traveled to Houston and Michigan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where, after he landed he continued his sexual assaults on young females, continually pawing and feeling them. His wife spoke afterward saying he is just showing his love for the victims. Lock him up!
LikeLike
#JoeSmelledMyHair
LikeLiked by 3 people
Depending on how close his sniffer got to you, you may need the tomato juice cure for that.
LikeLike
likeed
LikeLike
[[[singing]]]… I got Trumpshine, on a cloudy day
when it’s cold outside, I got the month of May
I love this President, My Prez My Prez
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you for these pictures Sundance. Pictures don’t lie. It is obvious that most of us love President Trump. Everyone, that is, except the media. And they lie to the world every day about this wonderful President. They lie through their teeth!
LikeLiked by 4 people
CTH, could you please check your “awaiting modification” mechanism on posting. My posts are not coming up. Thx.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FIFY….be good. 😉
LikeLike
Pictures tell the story about what the day was about for POTUS and FLOTUS. The victims and first responders.
The press conference was about the politicians:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Words of a Dimm “Sign it…then figure things out”
LikeLiked by 4 people
The responses to that tweet are truly terrifying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odd that they both had this earnest discussion with the President, then turned and laughed about it in the next breath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our God is a righteous God and He has chosen Trump for a time such as this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah Sherrod of Nothingham got 0%. Kinda like his career.
LikeLike
ABC Evening News said the presidential visits to Dayton and El Paso were polarizing.
LikeLike
People like him- the media doesn’t
Polarizing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What? ABC News – you mean the already been chewed up and spit out network that lies like no tomorrow? These networks are beyond despicable.
LikeLike
The hate coming from the media/democrats/ Hollywood just makes me love my president and first lady more. We couldn’t have a better First Couple than these two. I pray God will protect them and guide them. We are blessed to have a president who loves this country and us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Genuine people that cares about people. They don’t have to do so much publicity to seek the people attention. The First Lady is so down to earth person. It’s never a big deal for her to not be featured in the magazine. Sadly other people hates our President without even thinking that he could have enough of time with his family enjoying his personal life. But he is there for everyone despite of criticism. He could have enjoy life in his age now and just look at the problem that United States is facing. But no he didn’t stop and gave up on Uncle Sam. So if you will not support him just don’t say a thing. I am an immigrant and I love this President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meeting with first responders in El Paso.
LikeLike
Remarkable that Brown was able to achieve so much in a twenty second encounter…and even less with Mayor Obese Cow…disgusting that they both leapt in front of the cameras for their facetime when the subject was healing and sympathy for personal losses…it shows the size of their littlle bitty pea brains to ignore the reality that every single person who watches this will remember their lack of class.
LikeLike
great president ever had, beautiful First Lady too,
LikeLike
If these disgraceful opportunists would leave their bubble once in a while, they would find that outside of D.C., most people get along just fine, respect each other despite their differences, LISTEN to other people that don’t hold the same political POV, and don’t have the animus towards others that Washington preaches every minute of every day. I believe most people have good hearts and good intentions, and prefer working together to resolve problems, and resent being called names and bullied to choose sides. The mask is off the party of hate, and they aren’t smart enough to realize that they are alienating decent people every day. God Bless our President and First Lady, and keep them safe.
LikeLike