President Trump and First Lady Melania Visit Dayton Hospital and First Responders…

Conveying a message of support for those suffering and appreciation for the first responders, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Dayton Ohio to visit victims from last weekend’s horrific mass shooting.

President Donald Trump and Melania met with patients at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton; and stopped between rooms to thank the hardworking medical staff.

Unfortunately two Ohio politicians decided to make a political argument about the visit itself, instead of focusing on the positive message of healing and appreciation.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley chose to politicize the event for their own purposes and held a press conference while President Trump was visiting Miami Valley Hospital.

Both Democrat Senator Brown and Democrat Mayor Whaley flat-out lied about their encounter with President Trump and instead delivered a false message to the media about their demand for gun control.

If you listen to the first moments of their presser, it’s easy to identify how they planned to lie to their constituents and the media about their tarmac meeting with President Trump.

Their malicious lies are evident with a quick review of the tarmac meeting. Additionally, it is clear from their body language and conduct with each-other, both politicians had a pre-planned intent to use the meeting to generate fake news and a false narrative. Their tarmac meeting lasted a few seconds. {Prompted} Watch their body language, after President Trump and Melania pass them on the reception line.

NEWS: Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) tells @DailyMail that Sherrod Brown and Nan Whaley's press conference bashing @realDonaldTrump after he left Dayton today was "clearly premeditated" and that they overstated how little they pressed Trump on gun control. https://t.co/RgSky3ygMb pic.twitter.com/f8FhCsk7Lo — David Martosko (@dmartosko) August 7, 2019

Very SAD to see Ohio Senator Brown, & Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley – LYING & completely mischaracterizing what took place w/ the President’s visit to Miami Valley Hospital today. They are disgraceful politicians, doing nothing but politicizing a mass shooting, at every turn they can.. — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) August 7, 2019

The people I met today in Dayton are the finest anywhere! pic.twitter.com/sBxKZWExcR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

We love you Dayton, Ohio! pic.twitter.com/IaCZAdyuzL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

