James Comey Responds IG Investigation and Criminal Referral…

The interesting aspect here is to remind ourselves that James Comey is currently in the “Principal Review Phase” of a pending IG report that is specific to his conduct.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has written a report of Comey’s conduct. Part of that process included a criminal referral to US Attorney John Huber, and a prosecution declination. James Comey has obviously reviewed the IG report (an NDA restricts his ability to talk specifically about it); and we are awaiting publication of the final report.

(Tweet Link)

It sounds like former FBI Director James Comey has concluded his response to the Inspector General’s report. Which means the IG report is soon to be released.

