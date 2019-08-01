James Comey Responds IG Investigation and Criminal Referral…

The interesting aspect here is to remind ourselves that James Comey is currently in the “Principal Review Phase” of a pending IG report that is specific to his conduct.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz has written a report of Comey’s conduct. Part of that process included a criminal referral to US Attorney John Huber, and a prosecution declination. James Comey has obviously reviewed the IG report (an NDA restricts his ability to talk specifically about it); and we are awaiting publication of the final report.
It sounds like former FBI Director James Comey has concluded his response to the Inspector General’s report. Which means the IG report is soon to be released.
I guess he’s gloating because he didn’t get charged?
I do hope there’s more to this, I think he deserves to go to court over this. We can’t have two-tier justice where anyone working for Trump goes through the wringer for petty crap but Democrats mysteriously always lack “intent” to do what they unquestionably did.
“Ooops! I accidentally leaked all my CYA memos to the press via a proxy! But I definitely didn’t mean to!”
Laura had Joe diGenova on earlier and he had something to say about the Comey investigation. You should check it out.
F*ck u, Comey. Criminal imbecile. You are fit right in Gitmo.
Comey just had to respond even though he didn’t get @ed.
His love of transparency is why he didn’t brief Congress for eight months, right?
And also why he retained possession of the memos. And why one was ‘missing’.
Comey really doesn’t think he did a single thing wrong. John Wilkes Booth didn’t either. Nor did Lee Harvey Oswald. Nor did Adolf Eichmann.
The trick to human morality is, no one does evil for the sake of evil itself.
We are oriented towards the good. Evil happens when that desire for goodness is perverted.
Comey is a sociopath. https://www.wikihow.com/Spot-a-Sociopath
I’m waiting for a perp walk.
Di Genova just agreed with Barr’s declination on Ingraham’s show. Dershowitz agreed explaining that the info leaked was not classified at the time and would be a hard case to make successfully.
Comey, you are a unindicted criminal, bitch!
Bruh?? Any ideas?
Comey’s attempt at “keepin’ it real”. *eyeroll emoji*
It’s slang for “brother”.
“Bro” is someone you like. “Bruh” is someone you don’t.
Fascinating what they’re doing to the language.
Given the track record of the previous report, Comey has every reason to expect a whitewash.
“a threat this president and his enablers won’t acknowledge”
Facebook Ads, ladies gentlemen. He’s talking about Facebook Ads.
Facebook Ads after the election, according to the Facebook exec who spilled the beans.
It sounds like he knows that he’s going to skate.
Yep!
Ok now I am really confused because Joe D just praised Barr for not bringing charges against Comey …for get this….lack of evidence. What the Hell is this? Who has been already been convicted of coerced lying for matters that pale in comparison to Comey’s lying? I am beyond infuriated …….I am swinging at the air.
Barr must’ve made a deal with someone, cause Curtains Comey is talking b.s. and McCabe was calling for Trump’s impeachment last week. Hmmm I hope we get something, besides listening to this imbecile gloat.
Can’t recall who provided this explanation, but it made sense. Prosecuting Comey on the leaks would require introduction and testimony of and by Trump for what went on between the two. So if there are more significant charges to bring related to the Russia entrapment schemes and FISA abuses, then just take a pass on this potential prosecution and focus on the big one(s).
Hopefully something like this rationale is behind any decision to forego prosecuting Comey on this stuff.
^^^THIS^^^
What you said about McCabe is not surprising at all. He obviously poured a lot into “First we F Flynn, then we F Trump.” It was likely his most important project in his life. According to one of Peter Strzok’s texts, he (Strzok) understood the Mueller probe was an investigation to get Trump impeached.
Maybe one day we’ll know for sure who was calling the shots that caused McCabe to call the shots. And exactly why.
ConMe can play the little cock-knocky games right up until the time it’s time to pay the piper.
Always condescending and arrogant. He is still acting like he is not worried.
One word accurately describes Comey — SANCTIMONIOUS.
Or you could go with two words — DIRTY COP.
Hopefully three words will sum this tool up after all the Russia origination facts come out, especially the FISA fraud — JUSTLY CONVICTED FELON.
I keep saying, a man in Weasel Comey’s position who really knows what Weasel Comey insinuates and alludes to knowing (about the president) would not merely insinuate and allude. HE WOULD SCREAM IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS EVERY DAY
“bruh”
Maybe that’ll be what his pimp calls him in prison.
Had Comey leaked the final episode of Game of Thrones he’d be in jail now.
May 10 Comey said in interview:FBI took very reasonable steps and I’m proud of the way we conducted ourselves.
HE’s known about this report since May 10
***
His Response to Meadows is about the same as his statements over two months ago.
Today he calls himself an honest public servant again.
As if omitting info in a debrief to POTUS elect and leaking notes about that brief are honest actions of public servant.
OK tired of posting my 2 cents that doesn’t get posted….Joe diGenova just did a 180 saying that Barr did not have enough evidence to charge Comey…..He is kidding right? Who has been convicted for lying by coercion on matters that pale in comparison to Comey’s lies? This is so blatantly a …screw you little people…..that I am taking swings in the air. I can’t breathe I am so angry.
I despise him. He is absolutely the smarmy, self-serving, condescending, narcissistic, lying, vainglorious, hypocritical, arrogant, delusional, egocentric, inept face of these traitorous pricks. I really despise him. And if he gets away with what he did to not only Trump and his family and campaign workers and volunteers, but also the American people and the Constitution and continues to gloat and thumb his nose, it will truly be a travesty.
Convert, tell me you really feel.
How. Why do my posts keep cutting off words? Frustrating.
The Kenyan and team are MAD. Mad Hatters. 🙂
Sounds like the transparency comment was a hint that he is throwing others under the bus and he will walk.
This says all you will ever need to know about Barr. He’s in on the cover up and a participant in the coup. If Coney isn’t charged no one will be. We all have been had once again.
If Barr is in on the coup, then Trump is the dumbest guy on the planet 🙂
You concern trolls are so exhausting…..
Bruh?
Bizarre
I’ll take indictment for espionage over leaking every day of the week and twice on Sunday. Time will tell, as always, but the long game doesn’t look good for St. Jim.
Water, water, everywhere, and not a drop to drink.
Scum fashioned himself as “deep throath” to bring down a duly elected president. BS.. Honest…phew…transparency…no ssh*t..! could not answer or remember anything during congressional testimony? Next time, bruh, you are going straight to Gitmo.
I’m confident James’ll be ordering commissary and making pruno like the other poor slobs that’re in lock-up. I can wait.
Commie Comey being indicted for leaking memos to initiate the Special Counsel, would reflect poorly on Rosenstein authorising SC, CYA for Rat Rosenstein?
Transparency. Uh huh. We know, bruh. You did your job.
In Charlotte speech, Comey bashes Trump, hopes for ‘transparency’ on Mueller report
BY ELY PORTILLO
MARCH 26, 2019
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/politics-government/article228434929.html
-snip-
And Comey recounted one of his final meetings with President Barack Obama, when it was decided Comey would have to brief then incoming-President Trump on a dossier the FBI had obtained which alleged Trump was filmed with prostitutes urinating in Moscow.
“President Obama does not say a word,” said Comey. “He raises and lowers both eyebrows, just once. In that moment, I heard, ‘You poor bastard.’
“I found it comforting and warm and kind of hilarious,” said Comey. “I walked out feeling a lot better.”
-snip-
BTW….that means President Obama was part of the determining President elect Trump should be briefed…not just the intelligence agencies 🙂 Comey felt comforted about that.
And The IG referred you to be prosecuted,bruh…
Ladies and gentlemen,
We all agree Trump is controlling the narrative, right?
Good, then here is my Star Wars analogy (think: story arc): We just started Empire Strikes Back.
Return of the Jedi will start in eight months, and will take us through the election.
China is going to look like a failure. They will add additional pressure by forcing NK to launch projectiles, to “intimidate” Trump.
Iran will start thinking they can get away with more, cause, come on, who’s really scared of the British Navy these days.
There will be more prosecution declinations that’s don’t make sense on the surface, and they will be demoralizing if not understood.
Isn’t it interesting that the Federal Government just reinstated the death penalty. I know Treason is punishable by death, but I don’t know about sedition. Anyone?
The feds don’t want to prosecute Comey individually. He was smart. He admitted he leaked the files. There’s no question he did. The only question is intent. Only one juror voting Not Guilty kills that case. Why chance that? Decline to prosecute the individual transaction now, so that it can be presented as part of a bigger whole in a RICO case based on sedition or conspiracy to interfere (I don’t know the Federal code).
So don’t despair the declinations right now. They aren’t winning.
Pretty soon the MSM will actively promote the idea of waiting for Trump to be beaten before foreign governments really engage. They will reveal themselves, thereby setting up Trump as the underdog. This guy is brilliant.
There is only so long that justice can be delayed before some isolated conspiracy theorist somewhere decides to take matters into his own hands
As you’re perusing the comments, here’s some listening music.
Maybe Comey is our RAT. Can only hope
I read this butt hole’s tweet and I couldn’t believe what a clueless narcissist Comey is.
All his money and I see the perp walk in this SOB’S future.
Comey is confident he won’t be charged at all. And he is probably right. After all, he didn’t have intent.
