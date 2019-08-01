Following Debrief President Trump Announces 10% Additional Tariff on $300 Billion of Chinese Goods…

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin returned from two days of talks in Shanghai on Thursday. After debriefing President Trump on the results the president announced a decision to apply a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese products.
This announcement would answer the question of whether the Chinese were willing to restart discussions from the previous point of contention. Obviously they are not.
The Wall Street financial/investment class will go bananas. U.S. based multinationals who have invested massively in Chinese manufacturing are apoplectic. The ‘Wall Street’ -vs- Main Street battle now enters a new phase of confrontation and adversarialism.
As we have discussed, President Trump consistently implied he did not see how any deal with China is possible unless they were willing to fundamentally restructure their trade position. It has been clear -validated by the G20 outcome- that President Trump is not going to accept anything less than a full and complete structural change in the U.S. trade position with China. Lighthizer’s severe compliance and enforcement clauses, specific to each unique trade sector, are non-negotiable.
There was always only a very small chance a trade deal with China will be reached. The reforms within the original Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He agreement were antithetical to Beijing. Chairman Xi Jinping and the communist politburo rejected them.
For Beijing the compliance and enforcement sections within the agreement were too severe and did not allow China to retain control over the trade terms.
The agreement was rejected.
President Trump understands Chairman Xi is looking at this as a zero-sum position. As we stated earlier, it’s was not a matter of “if” Trump would apply more tariffs; it was always a matter of “when” Trump would apply the tariffs.
Price inflation is low because manufacturing economies (EU and China) are devaluing their currency, and subsidizing their industries (China), in an effort to avoid Trump’s trade policies (tariffs). Their efforts increase the value of the dollar and we are importing deflation. As a consequence of those factors, and the high value of the dollar, any tariffs on Chinese imports will not raise consumer prices.
The .25 point lowering of the federal reserve rate did nothing to lower the value of the dollar. Now is the perfect time to hit China will larger tariffs. There will be no U.S-China trade deal unless Beijing agrees to the compliance issues.
Hey China, Get with Western Philosophy of Private Property Protections or live in a world of your own making! Stealing is wrong!
Hmm. Communism. No stealing going on there, is there? And a communist would say that stealing is right! Just look at all the leftists in America, today, wanting the government to take from earners and give to the less inspired.
The tariffs have yet to impact my Pu Pu Platter purchases.
Actually if China is not doing so well, demand for high end seafood imported to China will be less. This will bring down the cost of your Pu Pu platter… Have an extra portion of jumbo shrimp and king crab.
Stealing is right only if you steal from the evil imperialists. Stealing from the communist party ruling “elite” is a no no.
Cha Ching$$$$, that noise you hear is the ATM machine operating on overdrive sucking the money China stole back into the US bank account. Go POTUS, we are going to need a fatter piggy bank!
As you said, excellent timing by POTUS.
China doesn’t want a deal. They want to ride things out until 2020, and try to give themselves fake leverage (we’re doing a deal again! No we’re not!) and hurt POTUS as we move towards the election.
POTUS knows it’s all nonsense. As long as Jerome Powell does his job, I don’t think this will affect the markets or the economy much. But it’s possible that if Wall Street freaks out on this latest move that the Q3 numbers could be less than expected. We’ll see.
Q3 numbers will be fantastic where they count meaning some hits on major importers (cloths, retail) but major increases on wages, optimism and employment. Manufacturing will continue to increase. To me its the noise and panic caused by not understanding where this is all leading that is driving the old school (globalists) crazy! A lot of different TDS syndromes going around. China is probably witnessing their own strain about now.
The Wall Street panic/naysayers drove down Q2. If they were ignored, Q2 would’ve been higher. Q3 is going to be much higher because they’ve been driven back until now. They live in their own bubble, and it needs to be popped.
King, they require a Doc Pimple Popper to pop their bubbe world.
President Trump, looking out for We the People and the USA; NOT the stupid globullists and elitists robber barons!!!! Go TR on them Mr. President!!!!!
I think Trump is trying to keep China just below the boiling point. 10% is clearly only 10% to show the Chinese things can get worse. Still arrows left in the quiver…. Everyone sees there are more arrows left in the quiver, keeping the level of uncertainty high. Money seeking it’s own level.
I was hoping for a 10% tariff. I love Trump. Look, China will never abide by their agreement no matter how stiff the and ironclad the penalties. The only way to deal with this bunch is to do the straight forward 25%, but boil this frog slowly. This 10% should accelerate the exodus from China.
We will hopefully be at 25% soon, I am hoping, then break off the talks and move on to Europe & Great Britain. Maybe Great Britain first after no deal, hard, Brexit.
OAN is controlled opposition and doing its best to throw shade on the 10% tariffs, claiming retail price hit. All I can say is that the manufactured products from China have been 30% fail right out of the box, with the rest dying soon after. It is crap.
I believe yours truly stated the moveS twice.
1. Raise the tariff 5-10% on the second $300 Billion.
2. Additional motivating factor: China hasn’t helped us with fentanyl – kind of what Britain did to China with opium?
Lose-lose for China. They don’t buy our ag products, and they fork over new tariffs. Ouch.
Now, will they attempt a way to save face?
If it is true that China has failed to act on Fentanyl plan, 6hey just pissed off the wrong guy.
China not stick8ng to an agreement: why should they? USA makes agreements with many countries and does nothing when the other party fails to stick to a deal.
We were supposed to have those inspections in Iraq after Gulf War I. Then we got jerked around. The various countries fail to pay into UN. Etc. Etc.
China would be an international laughing stock to be the first chump to avtually abide by an agreement with USA.
Good news: when you are at this point, you take stock of your sitiation and act unilaterally until the other party comes around and decides to play nice.
Shep Smith disagrees: we have all out trade war and we all will pay….
The fakers at Fox News are going to be talking down the economy non stop like the Wall Street Journal.
Most people don’t watch financial news, but they know how much they are paid and how much they pay for products. So long as inflation stays low, people will just continue to tune out the MSM scare mongers.
While Shep Smith was being a horse’s ass, The Boss was out in the market scooping up some good deals which presented themselves as institutions predictably over-reacted to a non-event.
Yup…buy low sell high…keep it on the downlow.
In this market it is also possible go sell high then buy low—short positions.
You forgot CNN and this horses***,
“Tariff Man is back, and American consumers will pay for it
By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business”
Bloomberg has been talking RECESSION RECESSION RECESSION for months now 😃
I love PT’s bare knuckles approach with all of his opponents. Whether China, Baltimore, Dems etc, he just keeps turning up the heat under the boiling frog. It is fun to watch after decades of corrupt and weak “leaders”. This is America first at its finest.
Thankful for President Trump’s combination of wisdom and strength.
The Uniparty smarty-pants will try to say this hurts Americans. Regular folks ain’t buying that BS.
Oh yeah, you can recollect hearing the glowing platitudes of NAFTA as the manufacturing base of the USA was destroyed.
No thanks Wall Street, it’s your turn for a haircut.
3D question here: how do we deal, long term, with China routing steel and aluminum through companies they own in Vietnam, South Korea, and elsewhere?
They have huge steel capacity, #1 in the world. Is it a given it will always be there?
Will USMCA bring a substantial new amount of steel making home?
Transnational shipping is why the steel and aluminum tariffs are global.
Any nation that wanted to get out from under those world-wide tariffs had to agree to not participate in transnational shipping from China.
The U.S. steel and aluminum industry is already resurging.
I have said this before on this site. When you can buy scrap in the U.S., ship it to Asia, process it, ship it back to the U.S. and sell it cheaper than our local markets (pick Detroit, for example), something is being subsidized by those countries at a horrendous cost that our taxpayers are underwriting some-way-or-another, gonna getcha getcha getcha.
We might be in for some pain, but no way it reaches the level we will undergo if this Hollywood economics continues.
Sundance does an excellent job of unwinding this age-old farce. Pass his work on to all.
Yes, I know we have a resurgence. But for an economy our size, we could probably, easily, double or triple production.
Does anyone here know how much steel and aluminum we manufacture, versus import?
A gentleman in the field told me there is no steel manufacturing on the west coast. The cost of shipping iron ore over the Rockies one issue. Probably whacky environmental laws, labor costs, and raw materials also issues. I know the Bay Area was ringed with shipyards during WWII, and I believe some steel manufacturing. Kaiser Steel was one.
I pulled up a 2010 steel map that showed steel production almost exclusively in the northeast and south. (I didn’t understand the EOF and BOF plant designations.)
Here is an informal list I put together of new steel and manufacturing. A bit dated. Some might be modernizations.
1. New FoxConn $10B plant in Wisconsin.
2. New aluminum plant in Ashland, KY (Appalachia)
3. New smelter in Hawesville, Ky..
4. Alcoa new smelter, Indiana
5 & 6. New Nucor and Commercial Metals will build new mills in Missouri and Oklahoma.
7. Samsung new plant, South Carolina.
8. LG Electronics, Tennessee, 350 acre site (washers)
9. JSW, Ohio (steel).
10. JSW, Texas (steel).
11. US Steel, Illinois.
12. Big River Steel, Arkansas, $1.2B expansion
13. Schuff Steel Company, South Carolina, expansion
14. US Steel $1.2B modernization / expansion
Please tell me if I missed any.
Birmingham AL I believe (Hanna, etc. ) slowed but never stopped.
They are on I-20 / I-59.
Yes!!! Manufacturers and businesses moving to Vietnam are not new companies owned by Vietnamese, but rather Chinese owned businesses that moved from China. End result = still Chinese companies & Chinese making money.
LikeLike
But without Chinese workers which is going to bring about civil unrest long-term.
Over a billion Chinamen to feed. Not an easy task for sure.
Dropping the currency value to accommodate the tariffs raises the cost of imported food and oil. Global slowdown should keep cap on oil prices. In fact, the global slowdown is climate change positive…. Will Trump get credit?
LikeLike
Would explain why North Korea has been popping off missiles lately. Kim Jong Un is not in control of his military. The Chinese want it all to be about N. Korea in exchange for the status quo. Trump is not having it because you can’t trust the Chinese as seen in his tweets.
So, the decoupling from China continues. Time to engage India, Indonesia and Brazil (btw, those trade talks have begun) to be an alternative supply chain to what has been in China. The labor costs in those nations are similar, if not lower than China’s and none of these countries have global supremacy ambitions, not too mention all of them are democracies. Lastly, combined, these three nations have a population in excess of 1.8 billion, with a younger demographic compared to China’s. China’s population is 1.4 billion and aging.
To me, if no deal is struck this year, then Trump should slap 25% tariffs on all goods and hint the likelihood of 35% tariffs on everything if a deal is not struck before his re-elected. If no deal is struck and Trump gets re-elected, take them for everything they got!
Let ’em shoot all the rockets they want. Who gives a f***? In the one in a million chance they ever send an actual bomb our way, we’d incinerate Beijing – and I, a relative peacenik – wouldn’t bat an eye over it.
Doesn’t matter. PDJT has established his line in the sand, and Kim is respecting it;
No NUKES, NO ICBMS.
Anything else is setting off a few firecrackers.
Kim may float the river.
You’re absolutely right about it. China thinks it can play Trump by dangling North Korea. And they show their control of NK with these missile tests but it still has not stopped Trump’s positioning.
Trump has always believed that trade was the way the US could fix all of its financial problems one way or the other. The one way is through more favorable trade deals and the other is through tariffs. Either way, it’s more revenues to the US treasury and the beauty of it all is it comes at foreigners expense while we reap the jobs and revenues we need.
In the meanwhile, we will have to endure the howling from the Wall Street folks and multinational corporations that they made big bets on but they will adjust their operations and transplant them to Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia and India. Look for a big summit between Modi and Trump at some point this year. That will set the Dragon straight !
Yes. It is that simple.
VSG POTUS is doing far more harm to China and other economies than the past 20 Presidents combined in only a little over 2.5 years. A Golden Era has begun again for America. Take hold of the flame of Freedom and carry it to our future of Independence from Outside Influences!!!
Trump2020! KAG!
VSG POTUS is undoing China’s self-enrichment, removing its giant straw into our economy via corrupt, treasonous deals and politicians.
That’s not harming China – like I don’t harm a known robber/thief by locking my gate or forting up the house. FTFY
The Bushes, Clintons and O should have been recognized as foreign agents long ago. The FARA crap on GeorgeP and PaulM are farces given the TREASONs of the deep state politician sellouts for decades.
Here comes the MSM claiming Trump is “crashing the stock market” again. LOL You couldn’t make this stuff up.
Now go lob some more of your dumb rockets in the ocean, Xi. Loser.
It looks like the president has established “cause” for ignoring China’s Panda mask and is politely and directly addressing the dragon.
This is where the real “war” begins and terms of surrender or simply armistice actually start getting negotiated.
Good Lord Michigan your elected officials don’t get it. In discussion over what Trump can accomplish for Union Steel and Factories
Example Kildee on Cavuto 2:40 MT: “Would be a mistake for Trump to walk away from China”
Sheesh
I’m from Michigan and I did NOT vote for Gretchen Whitmer. Also, a Republican represents me, not the Muslim.
I did what I could. 😦
LikeLike
Well, I got the timing of this wrong in a previous comment. Had speculated PDJT would do this after the scheduled Sept meeting in US, giving China more time to make good on Ag, since the reports were ‘constructive meeting’. The Shanghai meeting must have been worse than PDJT thought it would be.
The tweet announcement now gives Xi two ‘easy’ chances to show good faith and change the negative dynamic: ag and fentanyl. Else maybe PDJT ‘postpones’ the Sept meeting.
ristvan,
No critisism of you, but HOW is this “good faith”?
“So, you made a personal promise, XI to DJT, that you would stop fentanyl.
Didn’t.
You promised youvwould buy Ag products,
Didn’t.
You have a very long history of consistently promising and renegging.
Even if you DID these things, your history indicates we shouldn’t reduce the tarifs. In fact, making concrete steps, NOT empty promises on fentanyl and Ag purchases, should be the price for resuming talks!
China? Fugm!
‘Small’ he calls the 10% on 350 billion, LOL! Sounds like 35 Billion $/year to me. And more importantly its on NEW sectors, previously not hit. Gonna bite.
When do we turn our attention to EU, or is China being used as a teachable moment?
Come on, BREXIT! Frankly, I want to see the dissolution of EU, almost more than the (hopefully quiet) implosion of CCP.
I said ALMOST! LOL
And let me guess… they buy $10-15 Billion in ag products to forestall the new tariffs… and that helps Q3 GDP. Right?
How much?
We want purchases NOW, not future commitments …
Soybeans.
Pork.
Wheat.
Rice.
By the way – though in principle the budget deal was again, horrible, the reason I didn’t worry about it too much was exactly this. China tariffs were clearly on the way again.
Seems to me that VSG’s approach to tariffs here will offset that spending bump – at least to some extent.
Just a guess – any opinions?
I think Trump took the budget deal because he didn’t want Dems making trouble with the election coming. He plan is a landslide in 2020, then deal with deficit spending in 2021. Ditto infrastructure.
Meanwhile, economic grow will be reducing deficit and debt to gdp ratio. Put USMCA in place, give it a year to kick in. The fiscal problem and solutions will be easier gauged in 2021 than now.
Trump’s brilliance:
Anything spent on Infrastructure will have to come out of Non-Military Discretionary Spending! 😎
I think the tarifs are going to PAY for the infrastructure. 2 trillion over 10 years? No problem.
If exfiltration of wealth could build ghost cities and bullet trains all over China, than infiltration of that wealth, BACK into the U.S. can certainly rebuild our infrastructure.
If exfiltration of wealth to EU has financed their very generous social programs, (retire at 55 with full pension, 30 days off/year, etc.)
then infiltration of that $ BACK into the US should help make us solvent.
In fact, for budget hawk fiscal conservstives, taking and passing Sundances Maganomics 101 coarse should make it clear;
Our huge deficit is largely the result of the exfiltration of wealth out of our country.
Instead of the U.S. having beautiful infrastructure, ours is crumbling, while China and EU have great infrastructure, new, state of the art.
Instead of US citisens having a solvent social security system, etc. ours is constantly on the edge if bankruptcy, while EU has “great” retirement system.
Granted, US Government spending is “out if control”, and the sequesters were largely a con, but “Conmunism stops working, when youcrun out of other peoples money.
We have been financing Conmunism in China, and Conmunism lite in EU.
BLEED them dry, and use the,$ to rebuild our infrastructure AND get our financial house in order.
And new deals with Japan and the UK.
Then, tariff round 2.
When President Trump set out to negotiate a budget deal, he had two primary goals: continue to reduce discretionary spending as a percentage of the economy, and fully fund our military.
Those goals were accomplished last week when the Trump Administration and congressional leaders struck a deal on spending caps and the debt ceiling.
A ‘no’ vote on the budget deal is a vote to increase spending.
By U.S. Senator David Perdue
https://washex.am/2Yh25OZ
Franklin D. Roosevelt had his New Deal. And by 2024 Trump will have his Great Manufacturing Reset and written in every liberal economic textbook as the GMR, forever studied by every generation to come.
Candyman… c’mon, you know liberals don’t read “economics”…
When will congress ratify theUSMC treaty?
C’mon, President Eleven, get with the new program. If you’re gonna wait it out, you have about six and a half years to go, maybe more, Or maybe you didn’t see the televised circus sideshows the last two nights…
And stop with the Locket’s Led Grare, your bombs bursting over there, in McChina, AKA N. Korea.
I can hear the screeching in Chyna from here and look forward to reading their state controlled media cry.
DJT2020;
Can you hear it from your front porch, lol? I think I hear it, too.
Actually, wait to see postings from A2 etc. on this, but I suspect China fully expected this, unless they are,SOO clueless about this, that they thought
PDJT was going to soften hus position due to political considerations.
So, if my math is right, thats another $35 billion/year the treasury will be taking in, that Congress has little control over how its spent, is that right?
And thats on TOP if what,we’re already taking in?
Yum yum!
Can he route the first year’s new tariff for The Wall?
1. 30′ Tall
2. American steel
Fast. Track.
I saw Peter Morisi, an economist from Rutgers(?) on the Charles Payne show make a compelling case that Trump should’ve imposed the entire 25% on the $300 billion rather than the 10% he used.
President Trump had threatened previously of the impending 25% tariff imposition if real progress wasn’t made in the discussions and it is possible China will regard the actual lower number of 10% as a sign of a weakening position by Trump. They are also likely considering the possibility of being able to just wait Trump out until after the 2020 election when they believe he might no longer be a factor.
Firstly, I clearly recall PDJT saying, month or more ago, “maybe 10%, on the remaining 350, we’ll see how it goes!”
Secondly, I question if Morisi was reccomending DJT’s approach to China, 3-5 years ago. Possible but most economists seem clueless as to what PDJT is doing on trade.
Thirdly, his name reminds me of the former President of Egypt, which doesn’t inspire confidence,/s lol.
Chairman Xi always has “that look” on his face –except when he is reviewing his military, quite cheerful….
I call it the “IBS Look”, as in constipation, diarhea, or alternating bouts of each.
DR; “Well (patient name), your problem is,…….IBS.”
Patient;”Well, YES Dr., you do,…and it IS a problem we SHOULD discuss! But for right now, WHATS wrong with ME?!!”
Kim may float the river.
AMEN to TARIFF MAN!
• Dumped-Products CRACK
… to Emaciate American Manufacturing & Impoverish American Workers
• Trafficked-Fentanyl CRACK
… to Genocide American Citizens & Loot America’s Safety Net
• Access-to-China Markets CRACK
… to Force Co-Ownership & Steal American IP
And their only hope to stop this is Joe Biden.
I wouldn’t put it past them to attempt to “purchase” a grassy knoll intervention.
It’s about time for McConnell and the other GOP girly-men (think: John Cornyn and Lamar Alexander) to start clamoring.
Pray for President Trump. His enemies are very powerful and now getting desperate.
POTUS calls his friend Xi and says how big are your nuts ole buddy ole friend?
MAGA
Xi replies, “I don’t know, old buddy old pal, I’ll let you know, when and if I FIND them!”
It is GLORIOUS to have a President who communicates with us daily about what is really going on!! I totally understand and appreciate his tactics against all “enemies foreign and domestic”. I appreciate Sundance’s analysis as well. I love this President!!!! And I just wanna say, to everyone who keeps mentioning Biden… he’s so dead in the water. The older folks don’t like him. The younger folks don’t like him. Who is their right minds would vote that guy in? The Dems got nothin’.
The reality is that innovative,entrepreneurial free-markets provide incentive risk/reward, whereas collectivist/Statist dirigiste poseurs contribute nothing but beansprout bromides, dining out on “postcards of Uncle Joe” (cartoonist David Low, 1940s).
Driven by Pres, Trump, Keynes’ rip-snortin’ “animal spirits” are pawing World Trade pastures while Chairman Hsi –not to mention Bad Vlad and Brussels’ snuffle-grunting EU rentiers– retreat to 17th Century “zero sum” mercantilist torpor. Strange how Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, the Wright Brothers never unblock academics’ intellectual aneurysms, whose “persistence fallacy” renders every signal transformation “unexpected”, “a surprise”.
Though insular, impossibly doctrinaire apologists for Ènarque clerisies, iron rice-bowl mandarinates and nomenklaturas, cannot conceive true growth-and-change, the fact remains that AD 2000 – 2050, then 2050 – 2125 (per the generational “25-year rule” that flipped in 1975) will make the three centuries from 1725 seem like a summer’s day: First, sentient robotics/AI by 2030; second, transhuman “symbiontic exocetes” from 2050; third, gigantic exo-solar refugia from 2075, driven by Earth’s cyclical 102-kiloyear Pleistocene glaciations from AD 1350, due to blanket 60 – 70% of habitable landmasses with ice sheets two miles deep.
These cliché extrapolations beg the question: When some new Newton, Maxwell, Planck or Einstein emerges, wherein will his peculiar insights lie?
Cuck fina im sick of the unholy SOBees they do not protect universally united nations rights they are phony bastards and evil
Warning….thread hijack…..but it’s just too funny
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/08/rep-elijah-cummings-home-broken-into-baltimore-police-investigating/
I also wish PT would do some investigating to see which Congress people have strong lobbying alliances and who may have received potential kick back deals from China and Chinese companies.
Then connect the dots for the American people by documenting their voting pattern and communications when the issue of China comes up.
This is why we need term limits, audits and restrict foreign entities having direct lobbying efforts with Congressmen.
To many people in government on the take IMO.
” but rather Chinese owned businesses that moved from China. ”
******
The big Chinese tech companies that make most of the “Brand name” products are Chinese but the wrong kind of Chinese…they are Taiwanese companies, such as Foxxconn.
Promised to buy agricultural products, but did no do so. Promised to abide by WTO rules, but does not do so.
As I’ve said, they simply cannot be trusted, can NEVER be trusted, and they cannot be conventionally dealt with successfully. The Government Owned Enterprise ruling class will remain insanely rich no matter what half measures we apply.
They must be driven economically and financially to popular revolt while we still can. It will cause pain here, but nothing like what it will cause there. Just as China is threatening to crack down violently on Hong Kong because they fear a spreading REVOLT, we must do everything to bring that sort of thing to their mainland causing the only thing their fatcats fear, swinging from lamp posts.
Of course, the UniParty will prevent this and having an economic crash here which adequate measures would cause prior to the 2020 election ain’t a good plan, but Trump needs to go all out when he is hopefully reelected.
The Fed has FAILED to neuter the China & EU Currency Manipulation that disadvantages the USA,
• Magnifying our Trade Deficit,
• Suffocating our Reindustrialization and
• Stifling the Job-and-Wage Growth needed to pull SIDELINED and POVERTY-AFFLICTED American Workers … OUT of the Snares of Socialism and INTO Self-Sufficiency.
POTUS can now execute a POLITICAL TRIFECTA to Make America Greater Again by EXPANDING TARIFFS (raising Demand-for-Workers), DEPORTING ILLEGALS (cutting Supply-of-Workers) and FINGERING the FED (transferring all the political heat for the 2020 Election Season).
• The 2-Year Budget-and-Debt Deal passed by Congress today suspends the debt ceiling until mid-2021, preventing Shutdowns and Sequestration-driven automatic Spending Cuts during the 2020 Election Cycle.
• He can now STRETCH TARIFF ESCALATIONS out for the next SIX YEARS, from China to Vietnam to the EU and India, TRIGGERING Globalist Manufacturers to swing from Offshoring to Onshoring their Plants back to the USA.
• If that’s not enough for Manufacturers who DELAY Reinvestment in America and Repatriating Foreign Earnings to fund it, watch for POTUS to LIBERATE Stagnant Investments in their Stocks by INDEXING CAPITAL GAINS to Inflation. Watch those trapped investments in lagging Globalists flee to Make-in-America Manufacturers!
• Watch him “PAY for those CAPITAL-GAINS TAX CUTS” with Tariff Receipts, SUSTAINABLY positioning America as the “Most Hospitable Economic Environment for Investment on the Planet”.
• Finally, he can REFORM the FED, replacing its fraudulent “INDEPENDENCE” with CONSEQUENCES for Future Failures by requiring every Fed Member to place ALL Assets in a BLIND TRUST invested ENTIRELY in the Wilshire 5000 Index). 😎
Recently we had 9 integrated steel mills, down from 13 (2000). Not sure how up to date those numbers are.
ABC News: “On an average month, China produces nearly as much steel as the U.S. does in a year,” the Commerce Department said in a summary of the report. In 2017, there were 36 million metric tons of steel imported to the U.S., and only 10.1 million metric tons of steel produced, according to the report.Mar 8, 2018″
So we imported roughly 80% of our steel in 2017.
I hope that number is changing.
IMO, Trump is looking at a bigger picture. That is the end of a Communist Government ruling the Chinese people while America gets back what Americans have in a sense paid China’s Communism for the past 40-50 years.
China’s waiting for 2020 with Trump being replaced tells me China is as stupid as Democrats and watch too much fake-news.
