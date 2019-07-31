Comeuppance – Chinese Aluminum Billionaire Indicted in $1.8 Billion Tariff Evasion Scheme…

We previously outlined Mr. Zhongtian Liu [HERE] as part of the early 2018 explanation for how China was exploiting the NAFTA loophole as an end-run around tariffs. Today the Central District of California U.S. Attorney announces his indictment.
LOS ANGELES– A federal grand jury indictment unsealed late Tuesday alleges a complex financial fraud scheme in which a Chinese company exported to the United States huge amounts of aluminum – disguised as “pallets” to avoid customs duties of up to 400 percent – and “sold” the purported pallets to related entities to fraudulently inflate the company’s revenues and deceive investors around the world.
The 53-page indictment alleges that China Zhongwang Holdings Limited, Asia’s largest aluminum extrusion company; Zhongtian Liu, the company’s former president and chairman; and several individual and corporate co-defendants lied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to avoid paying the United States $1.8 billion in anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) that were imposed in 2011 on certain types of extruded aluminum imported into the United States from China.
The aluminum sold to United States-based companies controlled by Liu were simply aluminum extrusions that were spot-welded together to make them appear to be functional pallets, which would be finished goods not subject to the duties, according to the indictment. In reality, there were no customers for the 2.2 million pallets imported by the Liu-controlled companies between 2011 and 2014, and no pallets were ever sold. (read more)
Photograph of Mr. Liu Zhongtian’s aluminum stockpile hidden in Mexico.
That guy is gonna end up 6 feet down.
Or in a hog trough.
Send them all to jail. If Mueller can indict a few dozen non-existent Russians for buying Facebook ads, we can surely indict a few hundred Chinese Communist party members for ripping us off for trillions of dollars over the past 30 years.
thegrand, in a prison where he can learn from the inmates and then confiscate whatever he has here, all of it, and if we could get Mexico to also confiscate all there and then if Mexico wants to sell it us to us it would have to be with a trade cost. Devious works for a time, but the more you think you are sooo smart to never get caught eventually does cause karma to get you.
And where is Liu now? I’m thinking he’s on a slow boat back to China.
Answer in article.
Customs Fraud
Money Laundering
IRS Fraud
Securites Fraud(?)
Sounds like an International Organized Crime operation.
I’ve had previous experience with Nick Hanna before he took on his current role as U.S. Attorney for the C.D. Calif and have always been very impressed with him. Great to see the large number of high-profile cases he’s been effectively dealing with (the prior one of note was the Michael Avenatti indictment).
Perhaps treble damages as an added bonus?
So, which CA politicians/officials are among these “several individual and corporate codefendants?”
Shady stuff going on in the Long Beach Port. Everyone is getting greased.
Re: Photo of storage lot in Mexico. Looks like the fabric ‘privacy covering’ on the fence got blown away by Hurricane MAGA.
Or stolen by a horde of Hondurans.
I wonder how much went to bribes for California politicians like Feinstein, Pelosi, Gov. Brown, etc. ?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Silent Entity, politicians can be hard to bring to justice. I do remember another Chinese in the legislature in CA was caught selling weapons and was captured by RICO! YEA! The question is is this Chinese man still here and has he been arrested? What kind of game is it as apparently much not sold. Why not? A company allowed to be on our soil but never ever really checked seems to be as you say bribing who in CA or even in Congress as El Chapo told us many in Congress were paid off by him in huge amounts, so this could be a real possibility and hope now investigations into these bribes as well. So sad so many are not trustworthy and in general are greedy and think they can never ever be caught.
I have a feeling that this will end up to nowhere since the indictment is from California court. Feinstein with a chicom driver or ex-driver, Pelosi, Nuisance, Moonbeam, and the rest of Dems live in CA.😏
indicted, not convicted. takes a trial to convict. none of the defendants have been arrested. . . .( tsk tsk wonder if one of them ever worked as a chauffeur?)
Next thing you know… empty aluminum and steel containers shipped to the US and trucked to some place where they get dismantled…
I have to admit these people are pretty creative…
Agreed. There is a almost always a creative work-around for these tariffs, until they get caught…
Congrats to whatever agency caught them. Nice to see someone in goverment actually doing thier job.
“2.2 million pallets imported by the Liu-controlled companies between 2011 and 2014”
Looks like they operated for 3 years without being noticed, so I wouldn’t give the government too much credit.
CBP can reliquidate the entries to collect duty, but often the surety amount is set very low (maybe 5%, the port director sets it) so the recovery will not be much. The bond/surety amount should be 100% at least, on all Chinese imports. I do not know how these entries got by review (paperless?), but all entries of Chinese products should have Import Specialist review. And definitely watch for jumps in imports subject to ad/cv, coming from Vietnam etc. I don’t know if Customs still has ISET (Import Specialist Enforcement Team), but they need to watch for this.
You appear to have significant knowledge in this field. Please continue as I am quite ignorant regarding shipping
The government probably came up with the scheme in the first place…they have to bust themselves every once in awhile for plausible deniability.😡
While China is using North Korea to fire rockets into the sea, we find a Chinese billionaire who avoided a couple of billion in tariffs. Rockets into the sea vs a tariff collection. Check.
Wut? Why would a Chinese billionaire have to do that when us muricans pay the tariff?
China can only compete by cheating, and they’re damn good at it….but no one was ever watching them before
If the Chinese can purchase/rent US Representatives, senators and miscellaneous state department personnel why wouldn’t they also buy/rent port personnel? Don’t they run some major ports in America and other parts of the world? They outbid all competitors to gain control and then smuggle in and out whatever they want.
Very true and disgusting.
While the ones we are supposed to trust have sold us for for generations
Just ask a professor how adept Chinese students are at cheating. This is not to say that there aren’t some impressive Chinese students, but they can operate like a pack.
This is just a tiny tip of the iceberg with China.
Their entire world view is based on doing ‘whatever it takes’ to gain their objectives. Ravishing the planet regardless of laws, civility, decency or moral imperatives is a pragmatic means to their ends.
The pre-communist world view had hints of this totalitarian mindset, but was balanced by a strain of introspective individuality.
There is a lot of aesthetic and contemplative value in Taoist tradition, but it peaked centuries ago. Confucianism was more pedestrian and collectively oriented, but tried to maintain a civil state based on ethical values.
What exists now is a perversion of their foundational philosophy. They failed to adapt and evolve and essentially are trapped in an ideology that only recognizes victory or defeat.
Isolation obviously had played a large role in the still paranoid way they view the rest of the world, but the extreme polarized distrust of ‘the other’ is very similar to the Islamic world view.
Interesting how all the babbling about ‘globalism’ is always afraid to confront the hostility implicit from those two ideologies.
The only way to defuse the radical confrontational approach is by beating them at their own game. Strength and power are all they respect. Playing nice and groveling for compromise and acceptance has constantly failed.
This was for evasion that happened between 2011 and 2014. So even before Trump’s tariffs he worked at doing a work around the tariffs.
He tried to use NAFTA in ways that were illegal. This shows very clearly why NAFTA is such a lousy idea.
Ah, probably why Nancy P Lousy is against USMCA.
Really nice post History.
Hardball. None of this would have EVER HAPPENED without VSGPDJT and his Trade Tiger Team. EVER.
IMO, this is a small fraction of the illegal Aluminum dumping by China into the US market. Total Worldwide “raw” Aluminum is 60 million metric tons; China produces 33 million, 55% of total. (US production 0.890 million) That Chinese Aluminum is going somewhere???
A lot of it must end up in Ford F150s and Super Duty trucks.
If this occurred in 2011 then these must have been Obama tariffs. I don’t recall hearing the uni-party or mainstream media or Chamber of Commerce whining about Obama tariffs like they are about Trump administration tariffs.
Never trust a commie — never ever trust a commie…
