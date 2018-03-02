Unhappy Canada Vows Retaliation For Steel Tariffs – NAFTA, Steel, Tariffs and An Introduction To Liu Zhongtian…

I think we’ve figured out why President Trump is doing the Steel and Aluminum tariffs ahead of the NAFTA withdrawal.  Perhaps, the wolverine administration is using Steel and Aluminum to draw attention to the NAFTA fatal flaw.

Earlier today Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland stated:

“Should restrictions be imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum products, Canada will take responsive measures to defend its trade interests and workers,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement, calling any trade restrictions“absolutely unacceptable.”  (link)

The key word in that statement from Freeland is “products”. Why? because Canada doesn’t make raw Steel.  (Top 40 List)  The Canadians, like the Mexicans, import their raw steel from China.  Canada then fabricates products from the Chinese steel.  This nuanced point is almost always lost on people who discuss trade.  This point of origination is also the fatal flaw within NAFTA.

In essence Canada is a brokerage for Chinese manufactured material, and NAFTA is the access trade-door exploited by China for entry into the U.S. market.  More on that in a moment.  First watch Justin from Canada explain his country’s position. (prompted, just hit play):

.

See, that verbal parseltongue twisting is what happens when you attempt to walk the precarious fine-line of talking points on trade.  Canada doesn’t manufacture steel, they purchase steel and manufacture ‘products’.  A considerable difference.

Now, here’s where I think President Trump is using the steel example to highlight the NAFTA flaw and awaken people to the larger hidden issues within the heavily manipulated North American Free Trade Agreement.

There’s always that vocal group of GOPe Wall Street defenders, the professional political and purchased republicans, who attempt to hide the NAFTA flaw.  So for those who are dismissive, and for the purpose of intellectual honesty, allow me to introduce the example of Chinese Billionaire Mr. Liu Zhongtian.

Mr. Liu Zhongtian is one of the Chinese billionaires who are extremely skilled at exploiting the NAFTA loophole, generating profit and hiding the reality of NAFTA from the American people.  Mr. Liu is not alone, he is simply one of many – Mr. Liu is also the Deputy Secretary of China’s communist party.

Mr. Liu has imported over one million metric tonnes of aluminum ingots into Mexico, that’s over 6% of the world supply, and he stores them there in order to avoid tariffs from the United States.

Chinese billionaire Liu Zohgtian uses Mexico’s NAFTA backdoor access to avoid any U.S. tariff.

2016 […]  The pile, worth $2 billion and measuring one million metric tons, represents six per cent of the world’s aluminum.

It was discovered two years ago after a California aluminum executive sent a pilot over San José Iturbide, a city in central Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported in an investigative piece Friday.

Trade representative Jeff Henderson believes Chinese billionaire Liu Zhongtian, an aluminum magnate, routed merchandise through Mexico to avoid paying US tariffs.

Liu controls China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd, the world’s second largest aluminum producer in its category. His current fortune is estimated at $3.2 billion according to Forbes.

Aluminum manufacturers receive subsidies in China. This means Chinese companies could be able to sell aluminum at a lower price than American firms.

The United States protected domestic trade by enforcing tariffs, which have to be paid when aluminum is imported.

Bringing in merchandise through Mexico would enable a Chinese manufacturer such as Zhongwang to avoid paying those tariffs.  (read more)

A photograph of Mr. Liu Zhongtian’s aluminum stockpile in Mexico.

In its current form NAFTA is an exploited doorway into the coveted U.S. market.  Asian economic interests, large multinational corporations, invested in Mexico and Canada as a way to work around any direct trade deals with the U.S.

By shipping parts to Mexico and/or Canada; and by deploying satellite manufacturing and assembly facilities in Canada and/or Mexico; China, Asia and to a lesser extent EU corporations exploited a loophole.  Through a process of building, assembling or manufacturing their products in Mexico/Canada those foreign corporations can skirt U.S. trade tariffs and direct U.S. trade agreements.  The finished foreign products entered the U.S. under NAFTA rules.

Why deal with the U.S. when you can just deal with Mexico, and use NAFTA rules to ship your product directly into the U.S. market?

This exploitative approach, a backdoor to the U.S. market, was the primary reason for massive foreign investment in Canada and Mexico; it was also the primary reason why candidate Donald Trump, now President Donald Trump, wanted to shut down that loophole and renegotiate NAFTA.

This loophole was the primary reason for U.S. manufacturers to relocate operations to Mexico.  Corporations within the U.S. Auto-Sector could enhance profits by building in Mexico or Canada using parts imported from Asia/China.  The labor factor was not as big a part of the overall cost consideration as cheaper parts and imported raw materials.

If you understand the reason why U.S. companies benefited from those moves, you can begin to understand if the U.S. was going to remain inside NAFTA President Trump would have remained engaged in TPP.

As soon as President Trump withdrew from TPP the problem with the Canada and Mexico loophole grew.  All corporations from TPP nations would now have an option to exploit the same NAFTA loophole.

Why ship directly to the U.S., or manufacturer inside the U.S., when you could just assemble in Mexico and Canada and use NAFTA to bring your products to the ultimate goal, the massive U.S. market?

From the POTUS Trump position, NAFTA always came down to two options:

Option #1 – renegotiate the NAFTA trade agreement to eliminate the loopholes.  That would require Canada and Mexico to agree to very specific rules put into the agreement by the U.S. that would remove the ability of third-party nations to exploit the current trade loophole. Essentially the U.S. rules would be structured around removing any profit motive with regard to building in Canada or Mexico and shipping into the U.S.

Canada and Mexico would have to agree to those rules; the goal of the rules would be to stop third-party nations from exploiting NAFTA.  The problem in this option is the exploitation of NAFTA currently benefits Canada and Mexico.  It is against their interests to remove it.  Knowing it was against their interests President Trump never thought it was likely Canada or Mexico would ever agree.  But he was willing to explore and find out.

Option #2 – Exit NAFTA.  And subsequently deal with Canada and Mexico individually with structured trade agreements about their imports.  Canada and Mexico could do as they please, but each U.S. bi-lateral trade agreement would be written with language removing the aforementioned cost-benefit-analysis to third-party countries (same as in option #1.)

All nuanced trade-sector issues put aside, the larger issue is always how third-party nations will seek to gain access to the U.S. market through Canada and Mexico.  [It is the NAFTA exploitation loophole which has severely damaged the U.S. manufacturing base.]

This is not direct ‘protectionism’, it is simply smart and fair trade.

Unfortunately, the U.S. CoC, funded by massive multinational corporations, is spending hundreds of millions on lobbying congress to keep the NAFTA loophole open.

The U.S. has to look upstream, deep into the trade agreements made by Mexico and Canada with third-parties, because it is possible for other nations to skirt direct trade with the U.S. and move their products through Canada and Mexico into the U.S.

Do you see Canada or Mexico on the Steel Production List?

Any questions?

142 Responses to Unhappy Canada Vows Retaliation For Steel Tariffs – NAFTA, Steel, Tariffs and An Introduction To Liu Zhongtian…

  1. sundance says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    • nottakingthisanymore says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:40 pm

      So then stated moving it through Canada

      • Ausonius says:
        March 2, 2018 at 8:38 pm

        Which MAObama clearly knew, thereby allowing him to give the unwashed the impression of being tough on trade, while actually – again – doing N O T H I N G!

        Nearly 45 years ago, the Japanese were buying iron ore from the Great Lakes states, shipping it to Japan, making steel from it and then cars, then shipping the cars back here and selling them below the prices of the Big Three. How? Thanks to the lack of a tariff, thanks in part to the U.A.W., thanks in part to incompetent leadership in the Big Three and in the Democrat-controlled Congress back then.

        The beginnings of the Rust Belt go back to the lack of an America First trade policy: I still recall a History professor I had back then warning that Great Britain had “free-traded itself into mediocrity and then near ruin,” and that America was repeating the mistake.

    • talkietina says:
      March 2, 2018 at 7:54 pm

      Who knew? Not me.

    • WSB says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Well…no WONDER why Justin was SO confused….

      BTW, I don’t know whether to keep spitting out my beer, laughing on the floor…or having a good cry.

      Now we know Justin really does know nothing.

      • talkietina says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:01 pm

        I am going off to watch “Eyes Wide Shut” yet again.

        I know we all hated it, because it was confusing and stupid.

        But if you watch it now, it will all make sense. I actually am watching for the third time this year. It’s now in my library, so it’s free to me.

        Seriously people, it makes total sense, now

      • H.R. says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:17 pm

        WSB: “Now we know Justin really does know nothing.”

        Yah, but… every silver lining has its dark cloud.
        At least his drama expertise is helpful for make-up application and learning his lines quickly.

        ‘Dressing for the role’ still needs work.
        Liked by 1 person

        • WSB says:
          March 2, 2018 at 9:50 pm

          Too funny! Our President must be LAUGHING!

          Can you imagine being Lighthizer and Wilburine walking out of the NAFTA negotiations?

          I want a book out of Secretary Ross, when this is all over!

  2. Bendix says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Oooo, we’re scared….

  3. fleporeblog says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Canada 🇨🇦 is screwed! These 2 paragraphs tell you everything you need to know:

    CIBC economists Royce Mendes and Avery Shenfeld said the tariffs “could be more biting for the Canadian economy than previous moves by the administration” and said the prospects for retaliation were limited.

    “In many cases, Canada doesn’t have a domestic source of supply that would benefit from hitting U.S. goods with a tariff,” they said in a note to clients.

  4. fleporeblog says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    Many have inquired about whether our President has the authority to take us out of NAFTA. Here is the answer:

    Our President holds all the cards. The only thing Congress is needed for is when an agreement is reached to vote and agree on it. Many times they go ahead and do so because they were not involved in the negotiations.

    https://theweek.com/articles/675156/what-trump-actually-about-nafta

    From the article linked above:

    So what if Trump just pulls America out of NAFTA unilaterally? It sounds like he could do it. NAFTA’s Article 2205 presumably allows the president to pull the U.S. out of the trade deal without any input from Congress. All he has to do is provide six-months written notice.

    http://money.cnn.com/2016/07/06/news/economy/trump-nafta/index.html

    From the article linked above:

    Would he even have the power to scrap it on his own? Turns out presidents do have that power and don’t need Congress. NAFTA’s Article 2205, which Trump cited in his speech last week in Pittsburgh, is only 34 words and simply says that a party may withdraw from the agreement six months after it provides written notice.

    They (companies) would take the President to court but would eventually lose because he has the right according to the bylaws that were written. They never anticipated our LION 🦁!

    Liked by 20 people

  5. donny says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    I suggest that this Sundance article and his previous one be both delivered to every congress person, National & State, Republican & Democrat. Preferably by a constituent?

  6. Publius2016 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Any American Politician would know that it is in his/her interest to support local manufacturing of raw materials, consumer and industrial goods at the expense of foreign manufacturing but like illegal immigration, these politicians are willfully blind to the benefits for their constituents…the American People awoke and voted America First! Can’t wait til each local town and city council start seeing the writing on the wall!

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Chris Collins (R-NY) got screwed over by the Chinese. He (with some other investors) started up the Buffalo china (as in dinnerware) plant in Buffalo, NY after it was shuttered. The Chinese dumped their product below cost until the plant had to close again.
      I am sure that has happened in other places around the country.

      About 15-20 years ago there was a story here in WNY of a machine tool manufacturer. He designed, patented and built a certain tool used in machine shops. It sold for about $15,000. At that price, he was able to make a decent profit and recoup his investment.
      The Chinese bought one of his machines, sent it back to China and made an exact duplicate. Then they started making their own version (not paying any royalties, of course) shipped them back over here and priced them at $5000.

      There is a prime example of where a tariff of $10,000 should have been levied on that product. I cannot remember any names, though.

      ebay is flooded with cheap Chinese counterfeits and knock offs. They have flooded us with cheap copies of quality engines that were designed and patented by Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yanmar (small diesels), as well as some of our domestic small engine manufacturers.

      Liked by 3 people

    • Dixie says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      That won’t happen if we keep letting the democrats win at the local levels.

    • formerdem says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:38 pm

      i think they care about how it is being scored by the ACU and Heritage and whoever else, in cases where there is no constituent or donor concern. 1: Personal opinions in a few cases; 2: Donor opinions, 3: Constituent group opinions; 4: ACU and Heritage and the other score-keeper opinions; 5: Personal opinions in the other cases. imho.

  7. Orygun says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Without the ability to manufacture the weapons for our military we are basically defenseless. We can not allow our manufacturers to locate outside of our country. We buried the world in arms production in WWII because of our huge manufacturing ability and today we are dependent on countries that just recently were our enemies.
    It has taken nearly a century to leave us bankrupt and defenseless but yet here we are. How we arrived at this point in time should be considered nothing less than treasonous. If we want a country, we have to get our industry and manufacturing back.

  8. mike s says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Incredible and sickening how this country has been criminalized by these Swamp SOB’s and it is left up to this President, this website/Sundance and a few others to expose them after 40 plus years of getting away with it. We are Blessed to have these patriots in these perilous times.

  9. John says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    I sincerely hope for all manufacturing industries we stop using Chinese steel. It is substandard and full of impurities, I work in the HVAC industry and coils mainly copper and aluminum fail many years earlier than older equipment made of US steel.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:59 pm

      Earlier in the winter, the thermocouple on the boiler here went out. The repair technician said the quality of little appliance repair parts like that is not what it used to be, either.
      A lot of it looks the same when it is shiny and new in the package, but little details like metallurgy, etc. make a difference over the long term.

      • WSB says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:23 pm

        I have had to replace mine twice since 2003. Not normal 30 years ago.

        • Dixie says:
          March 2, 2018 at 9:54 pm

          I have had to replace just about everything in this house, first being the heat system after a leak in the coil flooded half the house, then replaced the compressor outside (twice), then the hot water heater, then the roof and the house is only 21 years old. Architectural asphalt shingles were chosen specifically for the 35 year life span (a lie). No doubt the asphalt shingles were made in China since they also produced lousy dry wall too. SPIT!

  10. Gmandet17 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Stopped listening to twinkle socks after she used the words integrated more than once. No way he knows a multi-syllabic word without coaching from outside sources.

  11. TheWanderingStar says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Not one word about the loop hole and subsequent abuse by china et al and how that hurts US interests by any of the media – and Kudlow, such a disappointment – 100% multi-nationalist/globalist.

  12. w5ovf says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    Most cheep China steel\iron needs be re-refined in the Ontario electric arc furnaces; powered by their green Nuclear reactors. Fine steel indeed! The US could do better than that if the EPA were reduced to a director and one typing secretary!

  13. Bud Klatsch says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Shut them down, shut them down1

    • thluckyone says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:26 pm

      Bud, thank you for this. You took me to a favorite (old) place.
      “SHUT IT(them) DOWN! SHUT IT (them) DOWN, FOREVER!” [“Dark City” reference. It was a STRANGE movie from back in the day but it was prescient – in a way. More parallels between that movie’s theme’s and the events of these recent months/years than I can possibly articulate] THANK YOU, President Lion, for helping us find our way back to Shell Beach.

  14. georgiafl says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    SERIES – This guy sees it as Trump does – as a matter of National Security:

  15. litlbit2 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    As a start looking at previous Tariffs such as those of the Bush Administration taken from the article at Wikipedia

    “The temporary tariffs of 8–30% were originally scheduled to remain in effect until 2005. They were imposed to give U.S. steel makers protection from what a U.S. probe determined was a detrimental surge in steel imports. More than 30 steel makers had declared bankruptcy in recent years. Steel producers had originally sought up to a 40% tariff. Canada and Mexico were exempt from the tariffs because of penalties the United States would face under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Additionally, some developing countries such as Argentina, Thailand, and Turkey were also exempt. The typical steel tariff at the time was usually between zero and one percent, making the 8–30% rates seem exceptionally high. These rates, though, are comparable to the standard permanent U.S. tariff rates on many kinds of clothes and shoes.”

    You can quickly understand the ineptitude of previous politicians! Furthermore why you get stuck with a loser brand. If you do something personal or political gain the results will be according to your shellfish agenda. Zip

  16. sundance says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:47 pm

  17. Meatzilla says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    I’m not entirely sure why, but this pic cracks me up and always comes to mind when I see these Trump/Trudeau Canada/USA NAFTA dealings. And, somehow, I can’t quite put my finger on it, it seems to be relevant. ‘Art of the Deal’ – something – something – something. I dunno.  lol!

  18. NJF says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Was Justin high? I’m being serious. SMH

    I’m happy that POTUS not only highlights he jobs issues but also how our loss of manufacturing is a national security concern.

  19. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    It is increasingly obvious those SOB’s in Washington, whether on Immigration or Trade, have been representing themselves and EVERYONE ELSE IN THE WORLD EXCEPT US, THE AMERICAN CITIZEN, CONSUMER, AND TAXPAYER.

    We can still vote. WE NEED TO VOTE IN PEOPLE TO HELP POTUS.

  20. donny says:
    March 2, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    They’re into this on Lou Dobbs right now. Holy Cow!

  21. zorrorides says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    So China produces 10 times as much steel as the next largest producer? China produces about as much steel as the rest of the world combined?

    When the war begins and China shuts off the steel spigot, what can China’s opponent do?

    Thank you Father for sending us a Lion.

  22. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Aren’t you cute Canada. You have the right to protect YOUR trade interests and workers but we Americans don not?

    Get ready to bend the knee Canada.

    • Angel Martin says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      Canada doesn’t even make raw steel any more? And no-one in this country even cares.

      Canadians are all mesmerized by free crap from gov’t and imported crap paid for by borrowing against a house price bubble.

      With all the whining from this side of the border, the irony is that any resurrection of the Canadian steel industry has to start with this action by Trump.

      It’s “tough love”, but it’s what we need. Nothing less will work.

      Go Trump !

  23. Uncle Max says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    So on the news, they said EVERYONE was against these tariffs. They went from interest to interest saying they were against it.. and hated it… and some, like the EU, saying they will retaliate. Ok, so if President Trump is a populist, why is he doing something roundly unpopular?? Seems odd the news can’t find anyone happy with this. Hmmmm. It would appear that the folks that would normally be VERY happy with this leveling of the playing field and support of domestic capabilities… are purposely either being ignored, or they are holding their tounges .

    Once again, I judge this President’s actions by the reactions of all the critics. If CNBC and all the rest are apoplectic, I’m good. Game on.

  24. Sentient says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Total steel imports by the US in 2017 were about 36 mil metric tons. https://www.trade.gov/steel/countries/pdfs/imports-us.pdf At $700/ton price, a 25% tariff would be about $6.3 B. It’s not a big number. And where does it go? The “free trade” dogmatists will tell you that it’s going to cost everyone, but they don’t point out that it goes into the US federal coffers. It’s revenue. So it reduces the deficit. Larry Elder played an unconvincing Milton Friedman clip where he argued that letting foreigners make money off of us (by not having tariffs) will allow them to buy products from us. That’s like saying Larry Elder should double his employees’ salaries so they’ll have more money to spend on “The Best of Larry Elder” recordings. The only taxes envisioned by the Founders and written into the Constitution were excise taxes and tariffs. Decades of propaganda have convinced so-called conservatives that the essence of conservatism is tolerating tariffs against us while imposing none on anyone else. F that.

    • TheWanderingStar says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:24 pm

      Friedman – and I was raised on Uncle Milty – was an idealist. He never had to deal with the likes of globalists/multi-nationalists/monopolistic china that PDJT and the US has to deal with today.

    • H.R. says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      Sentient: “The only taxes envisioned by the Founders and written into the Constitution were excise taxes and tariffs. Decades of propaganda have convinced so-called conservatives that the essence of conservatism is tolerating tariffs against us while imposing none on anyone else. F that.”

      Excellent!
      The only thing I could add is emphasis to “F that!”

  25. Rex70 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    Cut the b.s., Mexico and Canada, or throw down against Trump. What’s it gonna be?

  26. FofBW says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    PT is practicing global tough love. He is breaking the co-dependence of the globalist who have been sucking us dry.

  27. ltravisjr says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Not that they have much of a saber, but now Canada is saber rattling and PDJT will formalize the tariffs Thursday. Can anyone guess how the markets respond? In the end it is all good and necessary, but will we have to weather a bloodletting while things rejigger themselves?

    • Angel Martin says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      No matter how much the stock market drops, we need this! The entire West, not just the USA needs this !

      They say that the future of the USA is California.

      If that’s true, America’s “progressive”, multiculturalist, globalist, “free trade”, open borders future features a collapsed middle class, a huge open borders underclass, the largest income and wealth inequality in the entire industrialized world, and a politics dominated buy socially elite liberal billionaire douchebags who create a facade of “diversity” and “tax the rich” while enriching themselves with crony capitalism.

      With Trump that does not have to be the case. The economies of the West need to re-establish themselves by making and buying our own stuff !

      If any trade retaliation takes place, it will probably be against tech, hollywood and wall street.

      So much the better !

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:12 pm

        One of the main pieces of propaganda that the Islamic jihad activists use to reinforce the “decadence of the West” is Hollywood movies. In the meantime, those libtards stick up for people that would cut their heads off the next minute, if given the chance. Asinine.

    • TheWanderingStar says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      Maybe we should buy some CDN chickpeas.

    • joninmd22 says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      Trudeau’s bluffing with a pair of 3s.

      Canada can’t afford to retaliate. They don’t have the economic depth or resources. Once America started producing petroleum and coal Canada and Mexico lose that leverage.

      • Dekester says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:59 pm

        J22 Trudeau is not smart enough to bluff.. he is just really, really dumb.

        Retaliation..that is a laugh. Millions of Canadians winter in Florida, Hawaii, California and Arizona.

        If the U.S. just an entry fee of say $100 dollars on every Canadian entering the U.S., say as a security surcharge😉

        Trudeau would lose an election in a landslide..Especially the Québécois that go to Florida.

        God bless PDJT.

  28. Le Borgne says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Remember those businesses that acted as conduits between manufacturer and end market? They had it good, right? Think books (Barnes & Noble), electronics (Circuit City), entertainment (Blockbuster). There are many more. Then along comes Jeff Bezos.

    Canada: The inherent weakness in your economic model has been found out. Prepare to be “Amazoned.”

    • Clydeen says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      I bought my first computer at Circuit City in 1992 and it came with 4 mb of memory for$1500 but it was upgradable to 8 meg in you bought another board and put it in. Oh yes, and I was able to get on the World Wide Web!

      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        March 2, 2018 at 9:18 pm

        Now we can get 256 GB on a thumb drive. I heard that NSA facility in Utah can hold enough data to make a stack of DVDs that could reach to the moon, 250,000 miles away – 600x.
        That figure seems a little far fetched to me. I do not know if that is true or some made-up Internet statistic.
        Let’s ask Brennan & Clapper.

  29. zorrorides says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    If Mexico and Canada were smart, they would ask Trump to design a NAFTA that benefits just us three, in a fair and proportionate way, and protective of each nation’s sovereignity and culture.

    Trump could do it, too!

    But Canada and Mexico won’t ask the USA for that. Thank goodness!

    I don’t want the USA to be in a supposedly non-harmful NAFTA. Even that would be harmful to us. Let the nation of liberty have the full benefits of liberty!

  30. talkietina says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Poor Old….I mean Oh, Canada.

  31. wheatietoo says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    I hope we keep the Tariffs on cheap steal and aluminum.

    The problem I see with ‘Reciprocal Trade’ is this:
    Let’s say China responds and says “Okay, we will remove our tariffs on your goods. Now you remove them on ours!”

    Then we would have cheap Chinese steal coming back into our market, undercutting our domestic producers again.

    And I vote for Option #2 Exit NAFTA.
    Option #1 would be a headache to police it, making us the ‘bad guys’ for just trying to verify if Mexico and Canada are cheating again.

  32. Michelle says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Other countries being mad about the tariffs is only proving that they are the right thing for us to do.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      Just like whatever PDJT does that gets the dems and GOPe against him – that is the right thing to do.

  33. talkietina says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Trade should be equal. Who in their right mind does not understand?

    When we were kids, would we have traded an awesome toy for a piece of junk?

  34. John Adams says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Free trade isn’t free. Had to say it.

  35. Donna in Oregon says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    President Trump is right we should not be angry with other countries we should be angry at the politicians and lobbyists that set up this trade boondoogle.

    We should start with George HW Bush (New World Order set-up) Bill Clinton (NAFTA) and all these weasels that voted for NAFTA: (Nancy Pelosi and Bob Goodlatte voted for NAFTA)

    https://www.govtrack.us/congress/votes/103-1993/h575

  36. A2 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Some background to Liu Zhongtian’s aluminum saga/ He has been on the radar for a number of years:

    Chinese owned Zhongwang USA enters US aluminium market with buy of Aleris
    PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 30 August, 2016, 6:12am
    http://www.scmp.com/business/companies/article/2010995/chinese-owned-zhongwang-usa-enters-us-aluminium-market-buy-aleris

    US Government Seizes Aluminium Stockpile with Alleged Ties to Liu Zhongtian (reported in Jan. 2017)
    http://aluminiuminsider.com/us-government-seizes-aluminium-stockpile-alleged-ties-liu-zhongtian/

    Lawmakers urge US Treasury to reject sale of aluminium giant to China
    Letter to treasury secretary says selling Aleris to China Zhongwang Holdings would be a ‘strategic misstep’ 11 June, 2017,
    http://www.scmp.com/news/china/economy/article/2097869/lawmakers-urge-us-treasury-reject-sale-aluminium-giant-china

    (By November, Liu ‘steps down’ as head of the company, though through family members and cronies that means nothing).

    Zhongwang has had a controversial history:
    China Zhongwang Holdings, which raised HK$9.8 billion from an initial public offering in Hong Kong in 2009, is fighting allegations from an unknown short seller, Dupre Analytics, that chairman Liu Zhongtian and his family have been siphoning money from the company.
    http://www.scmp.com/business/china-business/article/1845884/aluminium-products-maker-china-zhongwang-hit-withbook

    • A2 says:
      March 2, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      Tinkerbelll Trudeau doen’t have a chance (see above). Even if all the boys and girls up North clap their hands fervently and repeat, ‘I do believe in faeries’.

  37. Bonitabaycane says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Wilburine on Lou Dobbs tonight: “We should be exporting products instead of exporting jobs.” Love our Secretary of America First Commerce!! 🙂

  38. ecmarsh says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Did I hear something wrong?
    Justin and his chick peas. Americans don’t eat Garbanzo beans (chick peas) and neither do Canadians. WTH was that?

  39. Rex says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Dear Canada:
    Keep your metal.
    AND your muzz.
    best wishes,
    Uncle Trump

  40. wheatietoo says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Wow. I hadn’t seen this clip before.

    Apologies for the cuss word…but this is vintage Trump, at his finest.

  41. Johnny Bravo says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    The globalists and the people, you guess who is who

    https://goo.gl/images/jD70v0

  42. Oldschool says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    What a stuttering child. Reminds me of, nevermind

  43. Meatzilla says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    Oh dear. I just ran across this on another website and I followed the link. The link goes to the very Left leaning website “Think Progress”, but the story apparently broke there, and it is now growing legs and starting to hit the MSM outlets and further propagating across the news networks. I dunno. Seems a bit potentially problematic…..

    Trump confidant dumped millions in steel-related stock last week
    Carl Icahn has impeccable timing.

    Billionaire investor and longtime Trump confidant Carl Icahn dumped $31.3 million of stock in a company heavily dependent on steel last week, just days before Trump announced plans to impose steep tariffs on steel imports.

    In a little-noticed SEC filing submitted on February 22, 2018, Icahn disclosed that he systematically sold off nearly 1 million shares of Manitowoc Company Inc. Manitowoc is a “is a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions” and, therefore, heavily dependent on steel to make its products.

    The filing came just seven days before a White House event where Trump announced his intention to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports.

    Trump’s announcement rattled the markets, with steel-dependent stocks hardest hit. Manitowoc stock plunged, losing about 6 percent of its value. Reuters attributed the drop to the fact that Manitowoc is a “major consumer of steel.” As of 10:20 a.m. Friday, the stock had lost an additional 6 percent, trading at $26.21.

    Icahn was required to make the disclosure because of the large volume of his sale.

    Before February, Icahn was not actively trading Manitowoc stock.

    https://thinkprogress.org/trump-ichan-steel-imports-cf7deb8beaf0/

    • Oldschool says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      Oh great.

    • mimbler says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:27 pm

      What a clairvoyant! Trump has only been telling us for a year or two that he would do this!

      Only the libs and never trumpers can be surprised by it. Icahn was smart to sense the timing with the recent NAFTA talks, but this was all in the public domain.

      Unless you think Trump doesn’t do what he says he’s going to do.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      The left will use any excuse they can to drum up some anti-DJT mantra to run with.
      It is Friday.
      MSNBC and the Sunday morning talk shows need a Trump-bashing narrative for the weekend. Mark my words

      There are lots of reasons to sell stock. Like, how well was their crane business in selling product recently?
      If they still want to make cranes, the will still need steel – from somewhere.
      They cannot make them with Canadian timber or Brazilian sugar cane stalks.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:43 pm

      They’re really reaching…because this is dumb.

      Pres Trump has been talking about “Tariffs on cheap steel” for years.
      Long before he even started running for Pres!

      Carl Icahn used to be a ‘Trump confidant’…but Icahn distanced himself to PDJT a year ago, when he declined to be a part of the President’s Business Council.

      ThinkProgress is a Soros-funded group.
      And as usual, they aren’t letting the Facts get in the way of doing a smear story.

  44. Oldschool says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    We really MUST educate our citizens. Few are aware of this “loophole” in NAFTA. Please comm. team, put together some tutorials for prime time broadcasts. Even if only on FOX, it will spread.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:28 pm

      I can go over to the FNN site and paste the link to e-mail a number of the shows. I did that with the link for the policy-uses-kids-for-political (school shooter) issue about 2 weeks ago.

  45. Nessie 509 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Even National Review says China doesn’t make steel. Canada and Mexico are world leaders in steel production. HAHA.
    https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/03/trump-steel-tariffs-bad-economics-bad-policy/

    • Scott says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:54 pm

      Simple Wiki check:

      In 2017, total world crude steel production was 1,691.2 million tonnes (Mt). The biggest steel producing country is currently China, which accounted for 49.2% of world steel production in 2017.[1] In 2008, 2009 and 2015 output fell in the majority of steel-producing countries as a result of the global recession. In 2010 and 2016, it started to rise again.

  46. In Az says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    I admit I am dense, or stupid.
    I watched the video of Mr. Hello Kitty Socks Trudeau and did not understand anything he said. Also he always sounds like he is gasping for air when he speaks.

    • EbonyRapror says:
      March 2, 2018 at 9:30 pm

      Maybe his esophagus got damaged somehow … I’m not implying anything mind you … but even if I were – as Seinfeld would say – “not there’s anything wrong with that”.

  47. teraglin says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    It’s misleading to call it Chinese steel. The full supply chain is : Australian iron ore becomes Chinese steel becomes Mexican/Canadian product imported into the US.

  48. Average joe says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    “That giant sucking sound”Credit, Ross Perot.

