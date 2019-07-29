James Comey Under Investigation – John Huber Investigating Comey Memos – Declaration Release This Week…

Jumpin’ ju-ju bones, there’s big news in here. Actual Bombshells! For real Tick Tocks and much much more….
Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker appeared on Fox News to discuss the replacement of Dan Coats with John Ratcliffe as head of the ODNI, and the current status of AG Bill Barr’s ongoing reviews into prior DOJ and FBI (mis)conduct.
Whitaker posits the placement of Ratcliffe as looking at the aggregate intelligence apparatus and seeing if there “are systemic issues and failures for how the investigations were kicked-off”; and the engagements with other countries (FBI and CIA).
Additionally Whitaker summarizes U.S. Attorney John Durham as focused on the origin of the intelligence operation against candidate Trump and “prosecuting anyone that needs to be prosecuted“. [By the way, that seems to confirm Durham as an official “investigation”, not a “review”.]
Then comes the BOMBSHELL…. (@01:26 below) while seemingly not realizing what he just said, Whitaker outlines U.S. Attorney John Huber as reviewing “anything related to Comey’s memos and the like.” Boom… There it is.
THAT finally explains why the DOJ is fighting the release of the David Archey declarations in the FOIA lawsuit by CNN. [Listen carefully at 01:26 of the interview]
Until that obscure comment, likely a slip that not many would catch, there has been no valid explanation by the DOJ about any investigation of the Comey memos, which would also encompass the “Archey Declarations”.
If U.S. Attorney John Huber is indeed looking at those Comey memos, that would explain why the DOJ is fighting the release of the Archey Declarations in the DC Circuit Court with Judge James E Boasberg. Now it makes sense. That little obscure comment by Whitaker is a big effen’ deal.
Oddly, and, well, conspicuously, the DOJ has never said they were investigating the Comey Memos as an argument in their legal position in the FOIA case. That specific -albeit innocuous- statement by Whitaker (interview above) is the first indication therein.
It sounds like the DOJ is keeping that investigation of Comey’s Memo content hidden, but Whitaker just let it slip.
With that new information; and if it is a fact that U.S. Attorney John Huber is investigating James Comey; CTH will now reverse our position on the release of the Archey Declarations and support their non-release.
In our opinion the content of the diary by former FBI Director James Comey, as outlined in what has formally been called “The Comey Memos”, is devastating to the FBI.
How do we know? Because the DOJ/FBI is fighting like hell to keep even descriptions of the memo(s) content from becoming public. Now it appears that diary is being reviewed by U.S. Attorney John Huber.
THAT MEANS…. FBI Director James Comey is under investigation.
BACKSTORY – In the background of what was The Mueller Investigation, there was a FOIA case where the FBI was fighting to stop the release of the Comey memos.
Within that courtroom fight Mueller’s lead FBI agent David Archey wrote a series of declarations to the court describing the content of the memos and arguing why they should be kept classified.
The FOIA fight shifted.
The plaintiff, CNN, argued for public release of the content of the FBI agent’s descriptions, now known as the “Archey Declarations”.
After a lengthy back-and-forth legal contest, on June 7th Judge James E Boasberg agreed to allow the FBI to keep the Comey memo content hidden, but instructed the DOJ/FBI to release the content of the Archey Declarations.
On July 5th, the U.S. Department of Justice -under Attorney General Bill Barr- while waiting until the last minute (28 days since court order), filed a motion [full pdf below] to block the release of the Archey Declarations, despite the June 7th judicial order.
On July 19th, CNN filed a motion against the FBI and DOJ to force the release of the Archey Declarations (full pdf below), and enforce the order.
On July 25th, the DOJ filed a response requesting more time to reply. The DOJ is currently asking for more time, a delay until August 2nd, to file a response to a supportive motion from CNN that would force the DOJ to release the “Archey Declarations” [detailed explanations of what’s inside the Comey Memos].
The DOJ wants these declarations hidden. Now we know why.
Here’s the last motion from CNN which demands the DOJ and FBI to comply with the prior ruling of June 7th, (embed pdf below – cloud pdf link here):
The DOJ is requested more time, August 2nd, 2019, to respond to the CNN motion.
CNN wants the June 7th ruling enforced and the Archey Declarations, which describe the content of the Comey memos, released.
David Archey was the FBI lead agent on Robert Mueller’s team. Archey replaced Peter Strzok when Strzok was removed. Yes, Archey’s declarations might possibly describe material evidence the DOJ are using in ongoing matters. However, THIS IS IMPORTANT – the DOJ and FBI have never made that assertion in their court arguments.
Despite the original media FOIA lawsuit coming from CNN -vs- DOJ, there is no-one in the MSM covering this story. Here is the July 5th DOJ filing:
Here’s the background on the June 7th, 2019, ruling as we shared at the time:
Judge Boasberg was deciding what could be publicly released, meaning current redactions removed, based on two connected events: (#1) The content of the Comey Memos; and (#2) the declarations of lead FBI agent for Robert Mueller’s special counsel, David Archey, in describing those memos. CNN had filed a lawsuit to gain full access.
[Note: the descriptions of the Comey memos by FBI agent David Archey are known as the “Archey Declarations” – Read Here.]
For those who may not be aware, there are so many memos (dozens) when assembled they seem to make up an actual diary of moment-by-moment events, during the FBI investigation of Donald Trump, as documented by FBI Director James Comey.
♦ In the issue of the redactions within the Comey Memos, the judge doesn’t remove them. Some are ordered to be removed, some are approved to stay in place. The Comey memo aspect, and the redaction decision, is basically a splitting of the baby 50/50. It will be interesting, but meh, maybe not too much detail. – CNN ARTICLE
The issues argued by the FBI lawyers to keep the Comey memos hidden surround sources and methods. The judge generally agreed to the potential for compromise, but also outlined several sections of redactions within the Comey memos where that argument doesn’t hold up. [The judge has read the fully unredacted memo content.]
♦ However, on the issue of the Archey Declarations there’s an opportunity for some very interesting information to surface. Here’s an example of currently existing redactions within the Archey Declarations:
And stunningly, yes, STUNNINGLY, Judge Boasberg ordered the Archey declarations to be fully released to the public WITHOUT REDACTIONS. See pages 34 and 35 of the ruling.
That means all those black boxes in the example above will be removed and CNN will be allowed the fully unredacted content of the declarations by FBI Agent David Archey.
CTH remained very interested.
The Comey Memos cut to the heart of the issues Special Counsel Robert Mueller said were outside his purview. The Comey Memos describe the FBI operation and intent during the 2016 election. The Archey Declarations describe the Comey Memos.
The content could be very revealing.
Now that we know U.S. Attorney John Huber is tasked with investigating the Comey Memos, it finally makes sense why the DOJ are fighting to keep the material hidden.
However….. HERE’S ANOTHER BOOM….. Perhaps, just perhaps, this is part of the declassification material that will be released on Wednesday July 31st, per Joe diGenova. If you look at the timeline and the court deadlines it makes sense.
Judge Boasberg ruled the Archey Declarations must be released. The DOJ has requested additional responsive timing until August 2nd. Perhaps either the unredacted Archey Declarations, or… jumpin ju-ju bones, dare I hope…. the actual unredacted Comey Memos might be what Bill Barr is about to release.
It’s likely Joe diGenova has no idea what the material is; however, perhaps this is what Joe diGenova’s DOJ and FBI sources are alluding to. It all does make sense.
Your thoughts?
Please God let it be so I pray in Your Holy Name. Amen. God Bless BDJT.
my thoughts? Send in the Marshalls and remove every single hard drive from every single computer in the DC FBI office and the entire DOJ except Barr’s and tell the Marshalls to find Weiner’s laptop while they’re in the FBI office
I still have my doubts Sessions appointed Huber to investigate Comey. It could have been Barr when he first called him in to his office. I’m not a lawyer, but how long would it take to investigate Comeys memos?
Good point. As I remember things, Huber was supposed to be looking at Clinton Foundation and Uranium One.
Maybe when Barr discovered Huber hadn’t been doing any work for Sessions, he assigned him the Comey memos?
I ain’t buying it. Whitaker is furthering the tick-tock, buckle up narrative. After all, it’s August traditionally a slooooow news cycle month because DC is pretty much deserted until the week of Labor Day.
Huber & Horowitz were NOT allowed to view anything Mueller was working on or might possibly in the future. They also could NOT interview witnesses under the “purview” of Mueller. All that cr*p stopped with Barr appointment, hence the rapid wrap-up of Mueller Report.
James Comey Is In Trouble And He Knows It/
BY KEVIN R. BROCK
5/7/19
“James Comey’s planet is getting noticeably warmer. Attorney General William Barr’s emissions are the suspected cause.
Barr has made plain that he intends to examine carefully how and why Comey, as FBI director, decided that the bureau should investigate two presidential campaigns and if, in so doing, any rules or laws were broken.
In light of this, the fired former FBI director apparently has decided that photos of him on Twitter standing amid tall trees and in the middle of empty country roads, acting all metaphysical, is no longer a sufficient strategy.
No, Comey has realized, probably too late, that he has to try to counter, more directly, the narrative being set by the unsparing attorney general whose words in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week landed in the Trump-opposition world like holy water on Linda Blair. Shrieking heads haven’t stopped spinning since.”
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/442278-james-comey-is-in-trouble-and-he-knows-it
AG Barr testifying before the Senate Judiciary
Committee is when it got REAL/FAST for Comey.
“AG Barr’s words …. like holy water on Linda Blair”/GREAT ANALOGY.
Have the winds shifted in our favor?
President TRUMP’S attitude seems a little different. He certainly has been punching people in the nose pretty hard …. “Journalists” and politicians.
I am hoping the gloves are off and we are getting ready to see the knockout punch!
Have the winds shifted in our favor?
President TRUMP’S attitude seems a little different. He certainly has been punching people in the nose pretty hard …. “Journalists” and politicians.
I am hoping the gloves are off and we are getting ready to see the knockout punch!
This is the 2nd time Whitaker has been trotted out to speak publicly within a week , they are starting to prep the public for what’s about to hit the fan ?
OK, what’s the over / under on how many people in the IC should go to jail?
Two dozen? Three dozen? Four dozen?
(Not counting the 50-100+ FBI employees who leaked / took bribes.)
You said “Should”. If we’re talking about specifically involved in straight up traitorous behavior, maybe three dozen. Probably hundreds more who technically do illegal stuff but unrelated to this matter.
Now how many WILL go to jail? Less than a dozen in my opinion.
If the Comey memos were written by Comey, aren’t they just hearsay? I suspect they are all very negative regarding Trump. Why should we believe anything he says?
No one is suggesting he has not created a self-serving document, but it will still incriminate many and provide all kinds of loose threads to pull out and discover facts on the ground that otherwise might not be found. He can attempt to obfuscate his role in the matter but he is describing a conspiracy of the highest (lowest?) order, the majority of which he presided over if not performed by his own hand. He put himself and his associates in the position to be interrogated on the facts and the discrepancies as they are uncovered. Presenting falsehoods nevertheless illuminates the path for Team America to tease out the Truth.
No one has believed Comey is a straight shooter for ages, Left or Right, he may have deliberately marked X in the wrong spot on his little map, but serious investigators and prosecutors will nevertheless discover much treasure with it, and may even reveal the source of the gold found hidden in the White House walls.
They are whats known as “contemporaneous memos”. Remember when Kavanaugh brought out calenders from high school, to show he hadn’t gone to any parties around that time, but boofed a lot?
Contemporanous memos.
And remember during Roy Moore, when one of the accusers brought out a yearbook, I think it was? Fraudulent,,IIRC?
They CAN be admitted as evidence, but also can be challenged.
New commenter here, but have been lurking for a long time. And I have shared CTH with friends of mine who thoroughly enjoy this site like I do.
Certainly there’s been some fascinating news this past week and I am very excited, but like many I am tempering my expectations. I believe most everything we want to see happen, will happen…in due time!
President Trump is very calculating and everything he does is for a purpose and by design. What has President Trump and the Republican-led Senate been doing the last 2.5 years…and I believe is tied directly to the President’s overall game plan to drain the swamp and keep it drained?? They’ve been packing the courts with conservative judges, especially on the East and West coasts! Can’t perp walk anyone in DC if the Deep State liberal activist judges control the courts.
President just doesn’t need conservative judges to rule in favor of his agenda. He also needs them to uphold the law when these Deep State criminals are indicted for Spygate and sedition!
Welcome to the Treehouse Robert! 😀
I wonder if this also explains Joe DiGenova’s random comment about a separate “Comey report” that never materialized … I think his intel is generally correct but doesn’t always materialize exactly according to his predictions.
I think we should cinch up our saddles It is giddy up time. Yee Haw.
“It’s likely Joe diGenova has no idea what the material is; however, perhaps this is what Joe diGenova’s DOJ and FBI sources are alluding to. It all does make sense.”
I best get some more popcorn, the stash has been depleted from regular use while we have been waiting…….
Does anyone think the Comey memos will tell all? If so, then he knowingly signed off on a false FISA. Or did he exclude things that were problematic so he could claim innocent on the FISA?
Beeg Beeg Badaboum!
Remember that science in Top Gun – after Maverick buzzes the tower at the flight school ? The Tower Chief is screaming in the C.O.’s office :
“I WANT SOME BUTTS !!!”
Scene 🙄
ACLJ Obtains Obama DOJ’s Immunity Agreements with Hillary’s Lawyers to ‘Dispose of Evidence and Refuse to Comply with Federal Law’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/aclj-obtains-obama-dojs-immunity-agreements-with-hillarys-lawyers-to-dispose-of-evidence-and-refuse-to-comply-with-federal-law/
Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain Joined Deep State DNI Dan Coats At Forum in Italy in 2017 – Is Lindsey Deep State Too?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/senators-lindsey-graham-and-john-mccain-joined-deep-state-dni-dan-coats-at-forum-in-italy-in-2017-is-lindsey-deep-state-too/
Was he McStains BFF?
Lindsey is and always has been DS. Yesterday, one of the Youtube channels I watch had a clip of Ms Graham on CNN talking about President Trump like he was Stalin or something. This was after the infamous “Muslim Ban” and before McStain “died” I went to copy the URL just now and it has been scrubbed. Imagine that.
He changed after JM died. Outwardly anyway
Yes
CNN wants the info so they can put the swamp spin on it before the Comey memos get released.
As we saw when the mueller report first came out, Barr doesn’t like to let the media spin it before he can.
The archey declarations are probably just swamprat spin on the Comey memos anyway…
The archey declarations will be meaningless if Barr dumps the Comey memos first.
EXCLUSIVE: Transcripts Obtained of Former FBI Chief of Staff James Rybicki Testifying Russia Conspiracy Came from Obama’s White House
Rybicki was corrupt cop James Comey’s Chief of staff
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/exclusive-transcripts-obtained-of-former-fbi-chief-of-staff-james-rybicki-testifying-russia-conspiracy-came-from-obamas-white-house/
I think that’s a nothingburger. Remember, Comey had written an op ed about Russian interference in Aug or early Sept and Obama shot it down. In Oct, he changed his mind but then Comey back out saying it was too close to election. I believe that is what that snippet concerns…a White House desire to make something public about Russian interference
Be prepared when declassification begins, the media will condemn it with stridently violent language.
Likely to follow will be a letter published in the New York Times, signed by multitudes of individuals in and around the 0bama and Bush administrations, at the very least, condemning it as treason.
But know that this letter will amount to a signed CONFESSION from everyone who has played a part in replacing our once free, Constitutional Republic with a Surveillance State. It will be a letter of SHAME that the signers cannot hide behind.
And when they claim that President Trump has destroyed the “ability of the Intel Community” to stop terrorist attacks on America, remember that for all their Big Brother bloat, all their PRISM spying on Americans, they were not able to stop the Boston bombers, the San Bernadino shooters, or any of the other myriad attacks on Americans, despite there being ample warnings. Because stopping terrorism was NEVER their aim. Spying on and tracking every single American citizen for the purpose of political control was the one and only goal.
Constitutional Crisis will be the MSM’s top headline, and variations thereof. They are so un-self aware that they’ll even run with Weaponization Of DOJ Against Political Opponents. Probably we’ll also get some variation of Trump, At Behest of Kremlin, Assaults American Government
That is why, they absolutely must have two or three cooperating witnesses who are higher up on the food chain who admit there was an attempted soft coup. Simply idicting people is not even to stem the tide of MSM lies.
Declasification, cooperating guilty parties and idictments for everyone else. If say a Page, Baker and McCabe type plead guilty, then combined with the declassification it will be to overwhelming.
Pretty hard to say “Trump is attacking”, to the American people when the crime has been admitted to. Plea bargains with signed statements of apology would be great too.
Big mistake not to have a few in the bag, hope they don’t do that.
The deep state and their buds in the msm have had two years to prepare their defense. When Comey is indicted, he’s such a worn, he’ll cry like a baby and point the finger at Obamma
SD:
“Now it makes sense.”
Yes, the fog has lifted in some ways. I am delighted by SD’s commentary and reasonable observations and speculations.
Tom Fitton Blasts Outgoing DNI Dan Coats – ‘ODNI Protected Hillary Clinton and Targeted President Trump’ (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/tom-fitton-blasts-outgoing-dni-dan-coats-odni-protected-hillary-clinton-and-targeted-president-trump-video/
Really, so we’re back to pinning our hopes on Huber. I’m sure he’ll get the bad guys this time.
