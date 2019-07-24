McCarthy, Collins, Nunes and Jordan Hold Post Mueller Presser…

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes and Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan hold a joint press conference following the testimony of special counsel Robert Mueller.
Credit where due, these guys -together with the entire GOP committee caucus from Judiciary and Intel- were well prepared, on point and sharp today. Great Job.
Finally….
Never get tired of the winning, and I guess demorats never get tired of losing. What a herd of pathetic, gutless, cowardly weasels.
I missed about 25% of the hearings. Did any ask Mueller about the phone he left at the WH on May 16, 2017?
NO.
no but did you see Mollie Hemingways funny tweet ?
I retweeted that and laughed my butt off!
After that performance, I think it’s safe to conclude that he most likely loses his phone multiple times daily.
Very impressed with Doug Collins and I plan to call his office tomorrow to tell him so.
Doug Collins was great. It was all over when he finished questioning Mueller.
The good Squad.
I’ll give McCarthy a pass here..
These guys and others gave the dems/Mueller a big helping of whoopass!!! – – A great day for Trump!!!
Mccarthy didnt look to happy did he?Kudos to Collins,Jordan and the rest for being stand up reps.
Credit to the Republicans. The Republicans came prepared. Democrats only came prepared for a Robert Mueller who no longer exists. The Demmies were so inept they failed to press Mueller on matters that would have been to the former’s advantage. Mueller did not want to testify and he should have worked with Barr to have today blocked.
Louie Gohmert was also really good, as well as McClintock. If we win back the House, I think Doug Collins should get some serious consideration for Speaker.
“WHEN” we win back the House. 😉🇺🇸
Have to say, today, the Republicans to Mueller and the Marxists to the damn woodshed! Good day today folks, be happy!
Judiciary highlights: (Morning Session)
Thanks much for this highlight reel. Am sending it to several parties.
Clearly Rep Nunes has solid throughout this ordeal. Jordan as well although not nearly as high profile. I’m sure there are a few other congressmen who are behind the scenes pulling some weight, but imho it’s Nunes who who has stuck his neck out and should be recognized as the leader he is.
Republicans need to do more then hold the line. It’s time to charge. They have the political clout to go after the coup plotters right now and they need to go for it before the Dems can pivot. Follow your General men. Trump will lead the way.
Welcome to Tombstone. Watching the coverage tonight…I really believe this was the OK Corral moment and Wyatt Earp will now be going out for revenge against the whole Clanton gang.
POTUS is teaching these guys how to fight. We don’t need cowards we need men!
I know Sundance doesn’t like cursing here, but Jim Jordan is a fkn patriot.
I did NOT appreciate the fact that right after the Dems did their lying…oops, I mean…press conference shown IN FULL by Fox and others, the shows went on at Fox and FBN and COMPLETELY IGNORED the Republicans’ presser!!😡😡. Thank you, Sundance, for sharing with it with us!
Jim Jordan is a damn patriot!
