McCarthy, Collins, Nunes and Jordan Hold Post Mueller Presser…

Posted on July 24, 2019 by

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes and Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan hold a joint press conference following the testimony of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Credit where due, these guys -together with the entire GOP committee caucus from Judiciary and Intel- were well prepared, on point and sharp today.  Great Job.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2020, FBI, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

27 Responses to McCarthy, Collins, Nunes and Jordan Hold Post Mueller Presser…

  1. bunkers says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Finally….

    Like

    Reply
  2. lettruthspeak says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Never get tired of the winning, and I guess demorats never get tired of losing. What a herd of pathetic, gutless, cowardly weasels.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Genie says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    I missed about 25% of the hearings. Did any ask Mueller about the phone he left at the WH on May 16, 2017?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. petszmom says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Very impressed with Doug Collins and I plan to call his office tomorrow to tell him so.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Robert Smith says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    The good Squad.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. straystrat says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    These guys and others gave the dems/Mueller a big helping of whoopass!!! – – A great day for Trump!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. NICCO says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Mccarthy didnt look to happy did he?Kudos to Collins,Jordan and the rest for being stand up reps.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. warspite2 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Credit to the Republicans. The Republicans came prepared. Democrats only came prepared for a Robert Mueller who no longer exists. The Demmies were so inept they failed to press Mueller on matters that would have been to the former’s advantage. Mueller did not want to testify and he should have worked with Barr to have today blocked.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. clulessgrandpa says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Louie Gohmert was also really good, as well as McClintock. If we win back the House, I think Doug Collins should get some serious consideration for Speaker.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. tdaly14 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Have to say, today, the Republicans to Mueller and the Marxists to the damn woodshed! Good day today folks, be happy!

    Like

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Judiciary highlights: (Morning Session)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Davenh says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Clearly Rep Nunes has solid throughout this ordeal. Jordan as well although not nearly as high profile. I’m sure there are a few other congressmen who are behind the scenes pulling some weight, but imho it’s Nunes who who has stuck his neck out and should be recognized as the leader he is.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Bill says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Republicans need to do more then hold the line. It’s time to charge. They have the political clout to go after the coup plotters right now and they need to go for it before the Dems can pivot. Follow your General men. Trump will lead the way.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Payday says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Welcome to Tombstone. Watching the coverage tonight…I really believe this was the OK Corral moment and Wyatt Earp will now be going out for revenge against the whole Clanton gang.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. roddrepub says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    POTUS is teaching these guys how to fight. We don’t need cowards we need men!

    Like

    Reply
  16. JuiceMan_V says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    I know Sundance doesn’t like cursing here, but Jim Jordan is a fkn patriot.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Tutumuch says:
    July 24, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    I did NOT appreciate the fact that right after the Dems did their lying…oops, I mean…press conference shown IN FULL by Fox and others, the shows went on at Fox and FBN and COMPLETELY IGNORED the Republicans’ presser!!😡😡. Thank you, Sundance, for sharing with it with us!

    Like

    Reply
  18. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Like

    Reply
  19. JuiceMan_V says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Jim Jordan is a damn patriot!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s