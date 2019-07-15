NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Trade and the U.S. Economy…

Posted on July 15, 2019 by

Earlier today China reported the Chinese economy grew at its lowest rate in 27 years. This report follows additional information of more companies exiting China while the U.S-China trade conflict continues.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discusses the future of USMCA, and the vote decision of Speaker Nancy Pelosi; the ongoing renewed U.S. trade talks with China; President Trump’s Made in America Showcase and the overall state of the U.S. economy.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Trade and the U.S. Economy…

  1. chojun says:
    July 15, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    USA: Let’s re-establish our trade relationship to provide a more meaningful and sustainable long-term economic relationship between our two Nations.

    China:

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s