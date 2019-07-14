Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses Upcoming Mueller Testimony…

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News Weekend to discuss the upcoming congressional testimony of special counsel Robert Mueller. Additionally, Nunes discusses the aggregate issues with the FBI and DOJ.
The Gang-of-Eight meeting Nunes notes McCabe attempted to get him removed from was the May 17th, 2017, meeting by Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe where they briefed the Go8 on the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel prior to the public release.
During that 3/17/17 meeting DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were concerned that Devin Nunes would support President Trump’s position when McCabe and Rosenstein launched the corrupt and fraudulent Special Counsel.
.
For deep-weed CTH readers: After listening to Nunes strongly implying he expects a full DC cover-up of the entire weaponized DC operation against candidate, president-elect and President Trump. I started a new intelligence research project to identify what might lie at the center of that concern.
Many of you know I work with old school research filing systems and timelines. One aspect that stands out; and considering Nunes has been a Go8 member since Rep. Mike Rogers resigned – therefore he has a particularly valuable insight; is the strong possibility that all of the Obama-era surveillance was actually a political CIA operation.
There are a host of small details -and individual characters- that only have one commonality, the CIA.
Starting with the footnote from FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer:
The pre-existing MOU, suspected origination in around 2012, is a key piece of this puzzle. If the Terror Threat Integration Center (TTIC) is the premise behind how the FBI and CIA memo of understanding connects shared information from NSA database extraction (I think it does), then John Brennan is actually the originator of this contractor problem.
At the very beginning of the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) origination, the task was to synergize the CIA and FBI. John Brennan was THE GUY, (back in 2003) who was given this task:
On 1 May 2003, the Terrorist Threat Integration Center (TTIC) opened its doors. Led by its first Director, John Brennan, TTIC filled its ranks with approximately three dozen detailees from across the US Government (USG) and was mandated to integrate CT capabilities and missions across the government.
Prior to the establishment of TTIC, individual Federal departments and agencies (largely CIA and FBI) provided the President their own assessments of the terrorist threat. (link)
It would make sense that Brennan and Mueller (pre-comey) set up the standard of the CIA and FBI working together on domestic surveillance efforts. It does not seem coincidental that Brennan was made CIA Director in 2012, at the exact same time as Obama and Holder dropped the IRS ‘secret research project’ and shifted to NSA database extraction.
The timing here is too damned coincidental.
FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer didn’t pick the year 2012 out of thin air when she noted the government’s unreliable “non-compliance rate” since that time frame. In essence, based on admissions to the court, the FISA-702 contractor database search abuse began at the same time Brennan became CIA Director, and likely the same time as that FBI and CIA (or ODNI and TTIC – matters not) Memorandum of Understanding.
You put all of that together with Brennan’s 2016 “Working Group” and the “Deputies Meetings“, and then stand back and look at who the known participants were in/around the exact same time…. and, well, the one constant is the C.I.A.
The Working Group operated out of the Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters, where it worked in secrecy away from the other members of the various intelligence agencies. Agents that participated in the Working Group had to sign non-disclosure agreements to access the shared intelligence of the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. It has also been described as “informal”.
The Crossfire Hurricane investigation team, in conjunction with a number of agents at the Eastern District of Virginia under United States Attorney Dana Boente, reported to the Working Group, including the Central Intelligence Agency.
Robert Hannigan GCHQ meets with Brennan (CIA) instead of Mike Rogers (NSA).
Joseph Mifsud – CIA
Stephan Halper – CIA
Peter Strzok – CIA
Carter Page – CIA (admitted)
Oleg Deripaska – CIA (attempted recruitment)
The London Center – CIA
The Cambridge Symposium – CIA
Erika Thompson – (Western Intelligence) (CIA)
Charles Tawil – (Israeli Intelligence) (CIA)
Nellie Ohr – CIA
The list goes on and on.
If you drill down the curriculum vitae of any key participants in the 2016 events you will find a direct connection to the CIA; not an indirect or obscure connection, but rather an admitted direct relationship between their professional endeavors and the CIA.
Given the nature of Devin Nunes open concerns about accountability; and when you honestly take a ‘big picture’ look at the participants in/around the activity he is talking about…. what you end up with is a sense that Nunes concern is related to how all of the players are enmeshed with the CIA.
Heck, it’s enough to make you ask if the DOJ “Russia” angle, which we can clearly see is transparently fraudulent -and was pushed by DAG Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, was actually created to hide the 2016 fingerprints of the CIA?
Wait, what-the….
Yeah, think about it.
How would you best hide the fingerprints of the CIA trying to influence a U.S. presidential election?
Maybe, blame the Russians?
Now the reason for the WaPo and NYT recent stories about AG Barr and the inquisition into the CIA start to make more sense…. and that further backstops Nunes public concern.
He’s a modern day hero!
I think CIA Director Gina Haspel can clear up a lot of this. But she was in on it. She has a choice: CYA or Patriotism.
I haven’t written her off. I like Pompeo and I really think he knows it all and is letting it all come out naturally.
Agreed,
If there is a current heir apparent to Trump, It would be Pompeo, IMHO. My only concern is he is another white male, and the Republicans will likely want to put a different look out front. But what do I know?.
For now I will trust PDJT
“…relax, I got this.”
I agree Henry!
IMHO Pompeo is my current choice for “heir apparent” to PDJT.
The only issue will be that , again, he is a white male, and there will be a push to put someone other than that out front.
For now I will trust PDJT when he says
“…relax, I got this!”
Calling him “white” is considered racist. The modern term is “person of no color.”
Don’t forget the previous baggage attached to Dir CIA Brennan. Just a little while earlier than him launching the coup attempt, Brennan and his CIA were found GUILTY of SPYING on Congressional Staffers, a clear violation of the Staffers’ 4th Amendment Rights and the CIA Doctrine of NO DOMESTIC SPYING.
What happened with that? Under the Oblamer DoJ, NOTHING HAPPENED!!! Extra charges need to be added to the AG Barr / US Atty Durham Indictments of Brennan to include the crimes I just described!
(R) Rep Nunez is right: if there are not a lot of indictments, trials and convictions from this attempt to overthrow the duly elected POTUS 45, then it will be multiple generations before an (R) or Conservative believes anything the FBI/DoJ say or do.
Hell of a good sleuthing.
I read something by Tom Tancredo. Rod Rosensteins wife, Lisa Barsoomian was a CIA operative.
Is she in this somehow?
Possibly. I suspect there was a lot of quid pro quo and calling in of favors to grease the skids for this operation. Rod Rosenstein has always struck me as the type that would be the rubber stamp at DOJ that FBI and CIA would go to. In return, there were payoffs or maybe promotions for his wife.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How to trap a snake before he can slither away or turn and strike.
This is complicated…and dangerous
Great analogy and so appropriate to Sundance’s excellent post. I sincerely hope this snake’s nest can be cleaned out with no white hats bitten. Defang them, skin them, then wear the skills on boots as a constant reminder of how LOW they were/are. I’m normally not a vicious but I have a rather small jar at my house and a bottle of alcohol. I would love to see someone neuter Brennan and I will be more than happy to donate my small bottle to hold them!
God bless PDJT and God bless Sundance!
Just for “mindless fun”, I watched Jason Bourne, 2016 again today. Whoops! This movie reminded me just how “Power Hungry” and “Self Righteous” agents in the CIA, FBI, etc. can get. Perhaps a lot more “reality” than just fiction. Because of CTH, while watching, my antenna perked up, and my skin crawled! Scary Crap!
What happened to his criminal referrals?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same thought here. There is so much low-hanging fruit…and yet nothing.
Their sins be vast and many. I suspect that before grand juries are convened, Justice will want to see what gets revealed in the Flynn case, the Rafeikian case, the discoveries coming out of the Ukraine, and finally, the IG Horowitz report. Why pull the trigger on GJ’s now when you can squeeze the lower fruit with more information, which inevitably triggers more singing? The fruit is staring to ripen…
I think most of the low hanging fruit has already fallen off the trees and will never be recovered.
I think you’re right Sundance. I think the whole mess is a cover for the other messes. Brennan… what a freaking joke that traitor is. Clapper, what a dumb tool. Obama, the most destructive and scandalous president in American history, spying on political opponents and as ValJar stated, “we will punish” those who weren’t with us. Who do these people think they are????? Every layer of the rotten onion that gets peeled back reveals another rotten layer. If Barr and Durham don’t rip the bandage off the oozing corruption, burn it all down.
#thesepeoplearesick
#burnitdown
Because of Sundance, the DS cannot hide their shenanigans from the public anymore. His articles are spread far and wide. Justice will come and it will be brutal.
Who is that masked man, Sundance?
I’ve thought Brennan should get the death penalty from the very start of this.
He should climb the gallows, have the charges read out loud, then the sentence, slip the hood over his head, then the noose, then let the trap door fall open and watch him dangle.
I don’t even like the death penalty, but for what he’s done to this country, he deserves it. Obama is just a lazy stooge, too dumb to truly understand much, and he didn’t care. Brennan was the active traitor here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I felt like you but I would gladly knock the blocks out of the trap door!
Brennan is the string you pull to reveal the rest.
MANY MORE must go…
Brennan will swallow a .38 before he gives anyone up.
TY Sundance for putting together the timeline and research. Relying on an “intuition” i.e. feeling can often lead one astray. Hard cold facts pointing to a conclusion is my preferred sop. HOWEVER Brennan as the instigator from the get-go has played non-stop in my mind based on intuition. Brennan is the most logical…Clapper is a moron and Comey truly a bureaucratic buffoon. Holder and Lynch had social justice continually on their collective minds (think Ferguson, Fast and Furious etc ad nauseum). Brennan is a muslim convert and a former (?) communist. He IS the man.
Never forget the joke: A muslim, a communist and a traitor walked into a bar for a drink. Bartender: “What can I get you Mr. Brennan?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
And ValJar is his female counterpart. Brennan from the counterintelligence side and ValJar from the political. Either way, they both likely read the Quran and pray for Death to America nightly. For Brennan (after the gallows), instead of 72 virgins, we’ll give you AOC, Omar, Tlaib and Presley 18 times. That should be justice.
Any guess on the identity of the bartender?
Elections are really decided by CIA, so are wars. They are the rulers. We have been fooled for decades.
Now what? Keep voting for the same cabal?
Yeah I like Trump I will campaign for him, but what about the rest? What happens when Trump is gone?
Vote for another swampee pretending to be for the people? Count me out.
We have rulers not representatives.
Unless there are some pretty good “reveals” in the next 2 -6 years, tyranny reigns.
Barr’s first gubmint assignment was CIA. Barr might know just where to look, and also who/where to cover-up.
Maxine Waters “special database’ remark keeps running through my head. When did Waters make that remark? Did Waters know about CIA/FBI new access to NSA DB? Pelosi sure did.
Mad Max confirmed it in early 2013. That means it squarely went on when Crooked was SOS. Hilliary knew from Bubba’s time where the bodies were and she likely showed O’Failure where some of them were (she held out the choice ones for herself) and she showed them how to use them.
I don’t believe Maxie knows the details and it certainly would not have been wise to tell her any details but she was told the benefits of having access to information that nobody else had.
The CIA has restrictions on their use of NSA data on Americans, and supervision to prevent abuse. The FBI has procedures to follow before spying on Americans, but less supervision. This memorandum allowed the CIA unsupervised access to the NSA data through the FBI access. Of course, the little supervision over the FBI would catch CIA personnel, so the use of ‘contractors’.
Also, this allows the FBI to abuse the NSA data too, without following procedures The FBI stays ‘pure as the driven snow’. And any problems get blamed on ‘contractors’. Just what happened ala judge Collyer.
But ‘contractors’ allowed the abuse of the NSA data to extend far and wide. Not just FBI and CIA, anyone the President wanted to grant access to. I would be looking for political abuse and for problem countries and terrorists that that President favored.
Very good.
Our government is always looking out for our citizens best interests; right? What if they are not.
(Islamists, Christians, Israelis, Marxists, Americans, et al are not monolithic)
What if they are trying;
a) To help facilitate the destruction of the State of Israel.
b) To promote Shia Islam over Sunni Islam.
c) To subordinate the West for the spreading of Islam.
d) Politically, to support a socialist system.
http://www.danielpipes.org/comments/139806
For what it’s worth.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-cia-fetullah-gulen-and-turkeys-failed-july-2016-coup/5622321
On Serious/XM radio, I used to switch between Fox News and The Patriot Channel. Lately, Fox News Weekend has become Hate Trump radio.
A liberal channel, POTUS (politics for the US, for the people of the US) is more fair than Fox News Weekend, and does not badger and ridicule the (R) CongressPersons that are guests. The POTUS channel is proudly left-wing, but is much more fair and balanced than Fox News Weekend.
I occasionally tune into CNN to hear what the deranged in the asylum are foaming at the mouth about, and nowadays, CNN and Fox News Weekend sound the same to me.
Just my $0.02 .
In essence there is a consolidation of the intelligence community under more or less a central command. The known “small group” becomes the “big group”. It doesn’t change much besides the uniforms on the players. These mou’s violate the intentions of the original charters of the CIA and FBI.
I know Mueller is crooked. I know he is not stupid.
If he has any smarts, he has reason to believe this is his palm Sunday and he can prepare to be crucified.
He knows who knows about his malice and his tricks. He also knows President Trump has been briefed on much more than even these boards have found. The media over estimated Mueller. The same media dangerously underestimates Trump every week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Age might have something to do with Mueller as well. A couple of years can age a person considerably, especially if they drink excessively. Mueller might have been much more gung-ho two years ago than he is now, and also might have been confident in his ability to deliver the goods. Now he is a figure of pity to fellow Swampers, an old broken-down lush who stepped up when he drew the short straw again and again. This is no country for old men, particularly corrupt ones. I don’t share Barr’s pity. Hang him
I believe in the end, this will all be excused because, it will be labeled as a “threat assesment”. under that label, the full power of the government is available. I don’t understand all of it, and I can’t explain it all. but, I can grasp the concept. by no means am I saying that the use of that term, in re reference to Trump, would be valid. what I will say is this, this deep state, this cabal is centered in the CIA. in 1998 Clinton signed Presidential Directive 62. which in affect created a back door between the CIA and the FBI. this backdoor allowed the CIA to run domestic operations through the FBI, in order to not be caught breaking their mandate. I have good reason to suspect that there a number of these small group players, like Peter Strzok for example, who actually work for both CiA and FBI.
one other thing that, I constantly remind myself of is, many of the cabal’s members are lawyers. thjnk about that, for a second….what is a lawyers fundamental job? to. use the law, to their advantage. what would a group lawyers, with criminal intentions, who have had access to writing legislation for at least 40 years, do? would they not have some kind of ace in the hole, or some golden parachute, buried in the law to serve as a safety net should they need to take down a rogue candidate? I wouod posit that this is precisely what they would and did do. threat assesment…. In the end, I fear that there will not be any retribution or consequence for weaponizing our intelligence gathering, DOJ, etc etc. i think the best we can hope for is, to gain a better understanding, rewrite the legislation that has been crafted, and try our best to make sure this never happens again.
So if Barr is looking at the CIA, does that return hope that he might be doing something?
So Collyer’s footnote 69 is about CIA access to the FBI database, and two of the redactions are of “CIA”, no?
It’s a nice trail to Brennan. But Brennan was placed in those positions. Brennan may have run the ops, but *who* ordered them to begin? In the chain from little fish to big fish, Brennan is a few steps away (heck, maybe even 1) from the “Big Fish”. The question becomes, who is it? (Please don’t say that it’s Soros. I don’t believe that for one second. He’s a money man.) My guess would be to start looking at who is actually behind/running the Clinton Foundation stuff. Certainly not Bill or Hillary. They’re figureheads to wield the power … when they actually were in positions of power. How did Obama get to be President when he was an unknown Senator? Someone’s behind it all. Clinton ties and Chicago ties.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Soros, Clinton, Epstein. Agreed. That’s not where the buck stops. They are tools, with specific responsibilities. But your guess is as good as mine as to where it actually does.
I’d guess an international group of wannabe aristocrats. I’ve heard several names given for them (back when I though it was all conspiracy theories) such as Club of Rome and the like. Do they control and work through the UN? Who knows, probably not. Then there is Iran with their wannabe 12th Imam or China. If the globalists ever succeed in destroying western countries the world will be in for generations of warfare as the various groups try to corner the diminishing spoils.
Re: Comment by Mark: “The question becomes, who is it? (Please don’t say that it’s Soros. I don’t believe that for one second. He’s a money man.) My guess would be to start looking at who is actually behind/running the Clinton Foundation stuff. Certainly not Bill or Hillary. They’re figureheads to wield the power … when they actually were in positions of power. How did Obama get to be President when he was an unknown Senator? Someone’s behind it all. Clinton ties and Chicago ties.”
I agree that Brennan is a puppet and it’s possible he doesn’t even know who his puppeteer is. There are intermediaries between the puppets (Obama, Clinton’s, Brennan.) My suspicians that we are probably being controlled by a very secret cabal of ultra-rich, billionaire families (not Soros) who live all over the world … Hint: The cabal probably congregates at that “Davos Summit.” Wishing very much that someone with a high level of intelligence and intuition (like a Sundance) would find out who these people are, and expose them.
Who are the puppet masters wielding power over Brennan, Obama, Clinton’s, etc.? One of my theories is that it could be the “jesuits” – controlled by someone other than the Pope. I.E. someone literally above the Pope. (Pope could be a puppet too.) Also thinking the Rothchild family – who control most of the world’s central banks are right up there too.
Who is at the top of the Pyramid? Hopefully Sundance will consider this question as one of his projects!!
Mark,
Near the beginning of this unraveling (from my point of knowledge), the CIA had to be the architect and operator of this mess. It spanned too many departments and was too complicated, and the FBI did not have that type of training. The CIA specifically does.
Further, the secrecy required was paramount as well as compartmentalization, plus big dark money. Where did Obama get $ & EU billions, pallets of cash for Iran deal?
Bush Sr. would have been neck deep in it for decades and he was tight with Saudi’s. He ran the Iran Contra operation too in the 80’s.
I suspect that the spider started out as patriots in the CIA, but they lost their way. At least that is one hypothesis. There are other possibilities, cabals of NGO’s, some old, a sort of ball of snakes, organized like the mob super organizations. So, I can speculate, wild stab guess, but the reality I will only be taking a blind man’s swing at it.
Some how I doubt anything will change. If Trump really got close they would kill him in an eye blink. No, this will be theatre. Brennan cocked the operation up, poorly run, gave us a glimpse of reality, but that will be all we will get.
I suspect this article will have great utility in other matters which are best left unsaid at this point. It is a compelling and easily understood analysis, even for non-political junkies. In fact, I’d say it’s the gold standard for what one gets when one asks the right f***ing questions.
On March 10th. 2017? Maxine waters had an interview with Barret about Obama’s data base that had everything on everybody like we’ve never seen before Seems relevant.
On March 10th. 2017? Maxine waters had an interview with Barret about Obama’s data base that had everything on everybody like we’ve never seen before Seems relevant.
It was on the daily caller
Sundance…. this whole thing has been to cover up Brennan’s lawlessness, his corruption, his massive abuse of power. He thought he could “slicky boy” Hillary Clinton into the White House to continue his treasonous pursuits. After it failed, he panicked. All of the actions Brennan set in motion were a cover up of his monumental malfeasance. That bastard! He is an Enemy of the State, a traitor! He must be brought to justice. And the absolute idiots he used to do it must be brought to justice, too.
Great work as always, Sundance.
Brennan is REALLY worried. Cant you tell how he avoids the press and tries to hide? Dont you see the panic in his eyes as McCabe, Comey, Hillary, etc. all get carted off to jail?,,,oh, wait.
Trust the plan, folks, trust the plan.
Look this all great and Sundance is obviously a brilliant person figuring this all out but I can only blame president Trump for appointing a swamp creature like Bill Barr. In my view the only person who could have blown this wide open is Joe DiGenova as AG.
I’d like to have someone explain why DiGenova was not appointed?
Or I should say why didn’t Trump pick him?
Not entirely off topic-what’s the chances that jeff epstein has been a cia op? How many billions of $ did it take to purchase/improve St. James Island in the USVI? Did epstein pay for that, or maybe cia black ops? The source of epstein’s cash is pretty obscure.
The purpose? Take stupid pols/entertainers/businessmen down to paradise to be entertained by the 15 year old girls. After the johns are shown their surveillance tapes, the cia/swamp owns them.
St. James island and the other epstein sites might have a very large part in the corruption/compromise of so many in DC.
It’s CIA all the way down. Trump’s guy, Pompeo, was only at CIA for a year or so and then left. New DCIA? Brennan’s protege, the London station chief while all the spying was going on.
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” William Casey, CIA Director 1981-1987
A couple of examples of BrennanCrime:
In 2008, private citizen John Brennan’s Analytics Company broke into the State Dept’s computers and accessed the birth certificates of Obama, Hillary and McCain. On three separate occasions. When the Obama Campaign caught wind of this, Obama blamed the evil Bush. When it was discovered to be Brennan’s company, it was swept under the rug. Just a curious employee, Brennan said. This is not my opinion. I read the news accounts. I also read somewhere that the fall guy later died mysteriously.
Can you imagine if a Trump campaign operative broke into State’s computers?
Fast forward to 2014: The CIA hacks Chairman Feinstein’s committee computers. Brennan: ” Nothing could be further from the truth. We wouldn’t do that. I mean, that’s just beyond the scope of reason.” When he got caught by an FBI investigation, he apologized. Now he lectures the president on separation of powers.
The CIA is not supposed to be doing domestic surveillance at all, let alone domestic surveillance on a co-equal branch of govern. And this was his own “friendlies” in the Democrat Party he was spying on! That tells you what he would do to a Trump Campaign.
BTW, Brennan’s hysterical tweets are a defense strategy; if he is ever held accountable for his career of crimes, he will claim it is because he spoke Truth to Power.
The only thing he ever spoke to Power was Mad.
“In 2008, private citizen John Brennan’s Analytics Company broke into the State Dept’s computers and accessed the birth certificates of Obama, Hillary and McCain. On three separate occasions.”
Basically right general idea, but it was the passport records, per Dewey Clarridge. Access to Hillary and McCain was just a diversion as they, in all likelihood, changed Obama’s passport records.
PDJT is trying to expose all the corruption in our government. If he were to do it immediately awhile back I imagine the amount of multiple players would astound all of us. We would not be prepared for the shear size of it. Consequently I think our economy would implode and we would also lose immense standing in the world. He has to deliberately go slow while bolstering our economic status and foreign policy strength.
I am not deluded into believing these people will not go down without a fight. I see similarities between PDJT and the painter Basil Hallward in (The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde). Hallward painted an image of Dorian which gradually changed and showed all the sins of Dorian while Dorian inexplicably maintained an image of beauty and handsomeness. I believe their hatred will arise more just like Dorian’s.
“Dorian Gray glanced at the picture, and suddenly an uncontrollable feeling of hatred for Basil Hallward came over him, as though it had been suggested to him by the image on the canvas, whispered into his ear by those grinning lips. The mad passions of a hunted animal stirred within him, and he loathed the man who was seated at the table, more than in his whole life he had ever loathed anything.”
I believe their sins will be exposed and they will also loath PDJT even more than they do now.
Mueller is a fraud wrapped in a hundred fabrications inside a thousand lies
The British government, May, was part of the coup cabal. The Democrats recruited Britain, Italy, Turkey and the Ukraine to get trump. This is an act of war.
Mueller is set to appear on July 24th. Also scheduled then is the Congressional Muslim Caucus kickoff bash, on the 23rd & 24th.
“We are under attack. The ‘Muslim Caucus’ has officially formed in the United States Congress and attached itself like a tumor to the far left communist Democratic Party, and will be holding their first terror tied event on July 23-July 24 in Washington DC.
The new Muslim Caucus already has a website and extensive social media. Their first conference will be featuring an array of anti-American, anti-Semitic, and Trump disparaging terror-tied icons like Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, democrat 2016 convention darling Khizr Khan, and woman beater current Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison, who resigned from his role as DNC co-chair last year.” ~ Dr. Jane Ruby
Some sponsors of the event are C.A.I.R., Muslim for Progressive Values, Nutroots Nation, Muslim Advocates, and I.S.N.A. Wonder which group will get the majority of the Press attention. If things go badly for Inquisitor Mueller expect the Muslim milestone conquest party to get the flowery headlines.
At least one online expert [conspiracyTheorist?] says that old
Joe Biden will drop out of The Race by the end of the month.
His handlers told him it would be a cake walk, but it isn’t.
“Heck, it’s enough to make you ask if the DOJ “Russia” angle … was actually created to hide the 2016 fingerprints of the CIA?”
Except that, you just went from the specific to the general. If you personalize it again, it makes you ask if the entire Russia angle was a Brennan operation designed to conceal not just Brennan’s 2016 fingerprints, but more than a decade of Brennan foul ups.
https://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/the-feckless-mismanagement-of-john-brennan-cias-captain-un-reality/
BO is at the top of the pile. And his handlers… Ayers and Dorn?
Does anybody remember hearing ValJar say after the 2016 election… ” Barrack has everthing in place that will take decades to undo!”?
i feel that people here have been underestimating Obama. There are enough indications that he has been CIA from birth and was carefully groomed to achieve the presidency.
a similar attempt seems to have been undertaken with Beto. Alas, he has proven to be too much of a goof to succeed.
but thats okay. we should assume there are numerous candidates in the farm system.
Why hasn’t Samantha Power been indicted yet for 300 unmaskings and testifying that it wasn’t her that somebody used her password? How hard it is to pick the low hanging fruit!!!
When Mueller was first installed as the figurehead for the public charade to “investigate” this contrived narrative, many observed that it looked a lot like the Valerie Plame pseudo-scandal which targeted GWB’s inner circle. Now, two plus years after launching this hopefully failed endeavor, the “Plame Affair” in many ways still looks very much like a dry run for this full-blown coup / cover-up attempt,
With Plame, the CIA needed to cover for their bungled (or fabricated) WMD intelligence on Iraq.
With Russian Collusion, the CIA had to cover for their illegal domestic spying operation.
No?
