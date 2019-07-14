Sunday Talks: Devin Nunes Discusses Upcoming Mueller Testimony…

HPSCI ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News Weekend to discuss the upcoming congressional testimony of special counsel Robert Mueller. Additionally, Nunes discusses the aggregate issues with the FBI and DOJ.

The Gang-of-Eight meeting Nunes notes McCabe attempted to get him removed from was the May 17th, 2017, meeting by Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe where they briefed the Go8 on the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel prior to the public release.

During that 3/17/17 meeting DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were concerned that Devin Nunes would support President Trump’s position when McCabe and Rosenstein launched the corrupt and fraudulent Special Counsel.

For deep-weed CTH readers: After listening to Nunes strongly implying he expects a full DC cover-up of the entire weaponized DC operation against candidate, president-elect and President Trump. I started a new intelligence research project to identify what might lie at the center of that concern.

Many of you know I work with old school research filing systems and timelines. One aspect that stands out; and considering Nunes has been a Go8 member since Rep. Mike Rogers resigned – therefore he has a particularly valuable insight; is the strong possibility that all of the Obama-era surveillance was actually a political CIA operation.

There are a host of small details -and individual characters- that only have one commonality, the CIA.

Starting with the footnote from FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer:

The pre-existing MOU, suspected origination in around 2012, is a key piece of this puzzle. If the Terror Threat Integration Center (TTIC) is the premise behind how the FBI and CIA memo of understanding connects shared information from NSA database extraction (I think it does), then John Brennan is actually the originator of this contractor problem.

At the very beginning of the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) origination, the task was to synergize the CIA and FBI. John Brennan was THE GUY, (back in 2003) who was given this task:

On 1 May 2003, the Terrorist Threat Integration Center (TTIC) opened its doors. Led by its first Director, John Brennan, TTIC filled its ranks with approximately three dozen detailees from across the US Government (USG) and was mandated to integrate CT capabilities and missions across the government. Prior to the establishment of TTIC, individual Federal departments and agencies (largely CIA and FBI) provided the President their own assessments of the terrorist threat. (link)

It would make sense that Brennan and Mueller (pre-comey) set up the standard of the CIA and FBI working together on domestic surveillance efforts. It does not seem coincidental that Brennan was made CIA Director in 2012, at the exact same time as Obama and Holder dropped the IRS ‘secret research project’ and shifted to NSA database extraction.

The timing here is too damned coincidental.

FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer didn’t pick the year 2012 out of thin air when she noted the government’s unreliable “non-compliance rate” since that time frame. In essence, based on admissions to the court, the FISA-702 contractor database search abuse began at the same time Brennan became CIA Director, and likely the same time as that FBI and CIA (or ODNI and TTIC – matters not) Memorandum of Understanding.

You put all of that together with Brennan’s 2016 “Working Group” and the “Deputies Meetings“, and then stand back and look at who the known participants were in/around the exact same time…. and, well, the one constant is the C.I.A.

The Working Group operated out of the Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters, where it worked in secrecy away from the other members of the various intelligence agencies. Agents that participated in the Working Group had to sign non-disclosure agreements to access the shared intelligence of the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. It has also been described as “informal”. The Crossfire Hurricane investigation team, in conjunction with a number of agents at the Eastern District of Virginia under United States Attorney Dana Boente, reported to the Working Group, including the Central Intelligence Agency.

Robert Hannigan GCHQ meets with Brennan (CIA) instead of Mike Rogers (NSA).

Joseph Mifsud – CIA

Stephan Halper – CIA

Peter Strzok – CIA

Carter Page – CIA (admitted)

Oleg Deripaska – CIA (attempted recruitment)

The London Center – CIA

The Cambridge Symposium – CIA

Erika Thompson – (Western Intelligence) (CIA)

Charles Tawil – (Israeli Intelligence) (CIA)

Nellie Ohr – CIA

The list goes on and on.

If you drill down the curriculum vitae of any key participants in the 2016 events you will find a direct connection to the CIA; not an indirect or obscure connection, but rather an admitted direct relationship between their professional endeavors and the CIA.

Given the nature of Devin Nunes open concerns about accountability; and when you honestly take a ‘big picture’ look at the participants in/around the activity he is talking about…. what you end up with is a sense that Nunes concern is related to how all of the players are enmeshed with the CIA.

Heck, it’s enough to make you ask if the DOJ “Russia” angle, which we can clearly see is transparently fraudulent -and was pushed by DAG Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, was actually created to hide the 2016 fingerprints of the CIA?

Wait, what-the….

Yeah, think about it.

How would you best hide the fingerprints of the CIA trying to influence a U.S. presidential election?

Maybe, blame the Russians?

Now the reason for the WaPo and NYT recent stories about AG Barr and the inquisition into the CIA start to make more sense…. and that further backstops Nunes public concern.

Barr / Durham are going to look at the exact spot I've said about the CIA. Durham is literally going to interview somebody at the CIA's Counterintelligence Mission Center.https://t.co/1Aks3aEdH4 pic.twitter.com/ONOLUtJ5AE — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) June 13, 2019

