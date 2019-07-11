Pelosi Rejects U.S. Sovereignty – U.S. Immigration Subject to Laws of “A Global Society”…

Posted on July 11, 2019 by

In a stunning press conference today U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi explains why she she has taken no action to curb the illegal immigration influx into the U.S.

While explaining why she will not allow congress to debate, change or modify U.S. immigration laws, Pelosi outlines how the United States is part of a global society, without borders and without any sovereign right to impede the “human society” from entering our nation.  Therefore, according to her outlook and worldview, U.S. politicians have no right to stop any migration movement.

.

Keep this in mind as we approach the 2020 election.  The Speaker of the House is essentially saying, openly, publicly and without any reservation or concern, the United States of America is no longer a sovereign nation.

324 Responses to Pelosi Rejects U.S. Sovereignty – U.S. Immigration Subject to Laws of “A Global Society”…

  1. scrap1ron says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    You don’t negotiate with communists, you abort them.

  2. Gunner says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    I hear you fellow patriots…but nothing will come of it. The progressive left no longer cares to even disguise their hatred of our Republic. Yes, I will be at the polls next November. But between now and then, my weapons and arms purchases (all legally, mind you), will increase exponentially.

    They may not think our Nation is sovereign…but the maximum effective range around my family and home, is!

    • Thrawl says:
      July 11, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      Ditto.. As far as I’m concerned her statements are an act of sedition against US citizens… “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

      • daylight58 says:
        July 11, 2019 at 5:26 pm

        For some reason, this comes to mind.
        “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter…”

    • Cisco says:
      July 11, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      Again, if you fail to prepare, you are prepared to fail.
      That was imo, the shot that will be heard not necessarily around the world, but around this Republic.
      Beans, bullets, commo and first-aid.

      • mike says:
        July 11, 2019 at 5:20 pm

        “The welfare dinner bell heard around the world”?

        The treacherous Speaker woman is not only interfering with our US response to actual and persistent Invasion, she is conspiring openly and promoting more invasion.

        Meanwhile, corrupt DpSt plays the Flynns persecution soap opera while the country falls to the ground. Clintoons, Obamunists, and pervs roam free.

    • montanamel says:
      July 11, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      I up for some long gun work….
      As soon as I get over this cancer treatment – I’ll be in the market for a Barrett…
      Having an extended range of influence right now seems like a good idea.
      Just think of a 50-cal as having “double the fun”, eh?

  3. Q&A says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    Free movement of people, goods, labor, capital, services – that’s how the EU was sold to independent countries.

    The one world mantra permeates our society. Even preschoolers have cartoons preaching the message.

  4. ATheoK says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    “Pelosi outlines how the United States is part of a global society, without borders and without any sovereign right to impede the “human society”

    Peloser just stated that Americans have no rights; whether Constitutional, Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence, Constitutional Amendments, of 240 years of American Jurisprudence.

    Apparently, Peloser makes such claims based upon her personal desire to submit to a global unelected dictatorship.
    Open borders will not last long after elites assume full control. Instead the globe will fall under socialist controlled travel where citizens must carry their papers and permissions to travel; at all times.

    That same attitude of Peloser establishes Peloser as happy to eliminate industry, industrial security for America, jobs for citizens, equitable price competition based upon legitimate supply/demand, tariffs against dumping, intellectual property theft, etc. etc.

    It is time for the FBI to investigate DNC majority leaders and the Chamber of Commerce!

    If the MSM was not complicit, I’d believe Peloser just destroyed her career in or near politics.

  5. Paul Strauss says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    And she shouldn’t be immediately arrested and charged with treason becaaaaause…?

    • Bob Parker says:
      July 11, 2019 at 5:20 pm

      Indeed!!
      Exactly how much more must these Marxist/Leftist bastards say before they are arrested & frog-marched off to Gitmo for treason/sedition??

      The more that they say & the more that it’s all condoned, the more emboldened the Left becomes.

      ENOUGH ALREADY!!

  6. WVNed says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    The army does

  7. starfcker says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    If you don’t think the entire political class is not hell-bent on importing third worlders and giving them a life of luxury on the public dime (and calling that an economy) consider this. The New York Times last month applauded Minneapolis for coming up with a novel solution to be able to build more oligarch owned pack and stack housing to hold third worlders. They abolished single-family zoning. https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/15/opinion/sunday/minneapolis-ends-single-family-zoning.html Think about that. There goes the neighborhood. The New York Times thinks that the federal government should mandate that policy before any municipality gets any federal funding. Think about that. Ever wonder why the border is wide open? Who is on our side? Nobody

    • Stop5G, Trump says:
      July 11, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      Wow, no more single family housing zoning! Never heard of such an idea but it makes sense (Commie-wise). Next will be no private property at all (which is just one peg of the Communist Manifesto).

      Your “stack & pack housing” description reminds me of UN Agenda 21/2030 as that is one of their goals, to cram all of society in stacked cublicles in urban centers, leaving the rolling suburban countrysides for themselves to build their mansions far away from us “useless eaters.”

      • M. B. Lamar says:
        July 11, 2019 at 5:44 pm

        It’s such a shame. Minneapolis has some of the most beautiful neighborhoods. Soon to be no more. Of course he loss of one beautiful city, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to our overall situation. I’m glad to be old. Better to die on your feet than live on your knees. And that’s what I’m ready to do.

  8. Mr bandwagon says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Nancy knows you’re just a bunch of weaklings

  9. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    Party of Democrat politics are mostly from foreigner especially muslims Rep becoming anti America, people should know That before who They are elected,

  10. Don McAro says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    So this means I can set up camp in Pelosi’s yard…correct?

  11. John_in_IN says:
    July 11, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Ok. She’d dropped any pretense of working for the her country, her constituents. The Speaker of the House has openly declared war on America, her laws and customs, and her people. Can’t she be arrested for that?

    She’s totally dropped the mask. I think it’s time for our VSG PDJT to take of his gloves.

  12. Smack says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    This all stems from the bullshit “America is an idea” mantra that the globalist crowd have been echoing for decades. America is blood and soil. Those that refuse to recognize that simple fact are dangerous.

  13. Mr bandwagon says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Too many Ben Franklin’s and not enough George Washington’s I’m afraid

  14. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    So here we are, witnessing the complete abdication of sovereignty by the head representative of The Peoples House. But remember, it took a President Trump to reveal what has been long suspected yet never verified, in public, raw, unfiltered, and shameless in presentation. An Empress, stripping naked, for America to see.

    Here’s your clothes, Nancy.

  15. Vince says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    President Trump is forecast to raise two billion dollars for the 2020 election. I’d love to see Twitter and tv ads show what democrats really say broadcast to independents.

  16. PInky1920 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    IF it’s true that PJT is not going to force the citizenship question on the census by EO, then the *itch knows it and just gave us the middle finger of ALL middle fingers.

    She’s letting us know they won’t be stopped.

    • lurker2 says:
      July 11, 2019 at 5:47 pm

      It’s my understanding he’s going to force a count of citizens through some other method, not the census. They do have a printing schedule they need to adhere to.

  17. pochas94 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    I can’t wait for that “Global Society” which of course will be run by people just like the Democratic Congressmen. California, here we come.

  18. archie says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    Sorry to see this site descending into #batteredconservativesyndrome and dem-bad GOP-good.
    Cocaine Mitch, Lying Ryan, and Trump had 100% control for two years!

  19. InAz says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Bombard the offices of every Communist Dem and RINO and tell them that since we are no longer a sovereign nation then they legally no longer represent anyone or anything and they must vacate DC immediately. Also President Trump becomes president for life.

    We will no longer pay taxes and because we are not a sovereign nation then there are no longer any laws the people must follow.
    If they, the DC politicians do not leave DC then we will help them leave. No nation, then they do not represent anyone.

    Enlist everyone you can to do this.

    I’m past ready to go after these corrupt SOB POS bags of sewer Communists.

  20. Genie says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    The old hippie channeling Arlen “Magic Bullet” Specter and his alternative free thinking.

  21. Barb Meier says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Has anyone pointed out to Ms. Pelosi that if we no longer have a sovereign nation, then we have no need for a house of representatives? She and her colleagues can all go home. We can keep the President and Senate… just because…

  22. Mike Robinson says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Start by sending C-140’s full of them to San Francisco. Use Army carriers to fill every street of the city with them. Then, let the residents listen to her say why they can legally do nothing to get rid of them. When 200,000 of them are packed into the city limits of her district, she will swiftly change her mind before the next 150,000 arrive. Honestly, I think that every single person who arrives on our southern border should be immediately packed into a plane and flown to San Francisco. Nowhere else. “There’s no place like home,” right, Nancy?

  23. lurker2 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    No more walls and fences for wealthy people then. I’m going to be an economic refugee! I’m migrating from the middle class to a higher class! I deserve to live in Nancy Pelosi’s nice house because there aren’t any borders and everyone deserves free sh*t! Well maybe I’ll choose Chuck Schumer’s house, I really don’t want to live on in San Fran.

  24. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Sorry mom but I have to say it: “F Pelosi, her constituents and the boat they came in on. I hope they rot in hell.”

  25. lurker2 says:
    July 11, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    I was a sane but ignorant person when I left the Democratic Party years ago. I just wasn’t into politics, wasn’t paying attention, was too trusting. I had my awakening. I am imagining many more people this year having theirs. They’ll listen to Nancy spouting absolute nonsense and say “Huh? This woman is crazy. I don’t want people streaming over the border unchecked.” Mass exodus, I hope.

  26. john edward lorenz says:
    July 11, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    If I had any say in advising the reelection campaign i would run ads with san fran nan advocating open borders and denying American sovereignty. I would run an ad with the celebration in NY on late term abortions and VA Northram’s infanticide monologue, the cost and loss of private insurance with Medicare for all; and the economic cost and impact of the green new deal. Also on going ads of economic performance.

  27. drexel says:
    July 11, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    If the people coming across the border were Trump voters, there would be a 100 ft high wall built in weeks. An accelerated increase in Democrat voters is taking place and it has been happening for decades.

  28. TwoLaine says:
    July 11, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    They want another 9/11 on POTUS TRUMP’s watch.
    They are inviting another 9/11 style massacre and you will foot the bill for that too.

    If she thinks we shouldn’t have borders, then send all law enforcement home now. That will be a big tax burden over and done with. HSA, TSA, CBP, ICE, FBI, PDs, etc. We don’t need any of you anymore. We are a completely lawless society now.

    The good news is that POTUS TRUMP hs jobs, jobs, jobs for you, but get them while they last. No one will want to do business here anymore after a decade more of complete lawlessness.

  29. 13wasylyna says:
    July 11, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    She should be frogmarched out of Congress. She is saying that the US is not a soveregn nation with borders and a constitution. I abhor Paul Ryan who did everything in his power to hand the House to the Democrats/communists

