Sketchy Business – RCI Review Questions Unsubstantiated Conclusions of Mueller Report…

Posted on July 6, 2019 by

Real Clear Investigations has a deep dive into the underpinnings of the Mueller report surrounding the sketchy conclusions about Russian interference.  What Real Clear outlines parallels our own review where most of the substance claimed by Andrew Weissmann, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein is essentially baseless.

(RCI) […] The report claims that the interference operation occurred “principally” on two fronts: Russian military intelligence officers hacked and leaked embarrassing Democratic Party documents, and a government-linked troll farm orchestrated a sophisticated and far-reaching social media campaign that denigrated Hillary Clinton and promoted Trump.

But a close examination of the report shows that none of those headline assertions are supported by the report’s evidence or other publicly available sources. They are further undercut by investigative shortcomings and the conflicts of interest of key players involved: (read more)

  1. USTerminator says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    It is Obama spies on American people and Mueller and deep state tries to cover it up. Plain and simple.

    • Jederman says:
      July 6, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      Or put another way, obama/jarrett and the chicago way writ large in DC ISO fundamental transportation.

      DS bureaucracy complies with obama directed abuse of fed agencies.

      Mueller attempts to provide top cover and credibility (based on being a VN marine of some such horse scheisse) to the coverup, but fails.

  2. Caius Lowell says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Here’s where corrupt and communist Democrats question the source because they have nothing…

    • formerdem says:
      July 6, 2019 at 3:24 pm

      read somewhere, “the process is the punishment” meaning, Andrew Weissiman often gets overturned on appeal. He doesn’t care. Harassing people and temporarily jailing them and ruining their reputations, and threatening their families, is precisely what he wants to do – formal final word of the US Govt re guilt and innocence of his victims, he does not care about.

  3. Sammy Hains says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    Joe Biden was telling the truth when he recently said that Russia didn’t meddle on 0bama’s watch,

  4. Perot Conservative says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    If Flynn docs are altered (already the case with 1 voicemail), how much else is doctored?

  5. mr.piddles says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    If you haven’t read the full RCP article that Sundance linked to… it’s very long, but definitely worth a read.

    • benifranlkin says:
      July 6, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      Absolutely. It’s a must read…all the elements we have questioned here on Treehouse are in it…did Mueller even read it? Mighty embarrassing if the right questions are asked of him. It’s a junk thesis.

  6. Nan says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Keystone Cops. It would be funny, if it wasn’t the truth which has affected our whole nation and infected every willing mind.

  7. Mncpo(ret) says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    It’s nice that a “main stream” news source is working on this. We’ve known for years but it a pleasant surprise that a “regular” news source would even delve into this.

    They really can’t stop what’s coming. They can delay-not stop it. The snowball is picking up speed.

  8. Lactantius says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    What John Sale says in the FoxNews clip in the post is dead on. The Mueller appearance will be a big zero.

    Absolutely everything we are awaiting will be coming from A.G. Barr and United States Attorney (Connecticut) John Henry Durham. When that investigation is made public, all sorts of shoes will drop.

    As always, the millstones of the gods are grinding slowly and ever so fine. If patience is not in the cards, then it stinks to be impatient. Insisting on pushing a chain uphill has never caused it to happen.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 6, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      “The Mueller appearance will be a big zero.”

      In the Grand Scheme… yes. But he will really be put in an uncomfortable position by the Republicans, even if only in 5-minute increments. Stuttering through… or outright refusing to answer… critical questions pertaining to the nature of the Weissman Probe will not be a good look for Mueller, and will just make Jordan et al tear into Mueller himself and the hearing in general.

      Dersh and Sale have said that Mueller SHOULD not (according to DOJ rules) answer questions specifically about the content of the Weissman Dossier that would impugn any target of the probe. For example: The President’s actions/behaviors wrt. “obstruction”. But Dersh went on to say (a couple weeks ago) that DOESN’T mean he can’t answer meta-questions about the Weissman Dossier… for example: Who selected the Weissman Probe team members? When did you know Russian Collusion was a hoax? etc. etc. Not responding to those questions, or being evasive, whatever, will be a very bad look indeed. Not just for Mueller, but for the Dems, too, who are still trying to finagle the Weissman Dossier into an Obstruction thing.

    • newamericandeplorable says:
      July 6, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      Lactantius,
      “Absolutely everything we are awaiting will be coming from A.G. Barr and United States Attorney (Connecticut) John Henry Durham. When that investigation is made public, all sorts of shoes will drop.”

      Whenever I read this type of optimism, AG Sessions and Huber comes to mind. Not to rain on anybody’s optimism, but I am not having any expectations whatsoever until President Trump’s reelection. If anything of our expectations happen then I will take it as blessings from God.

      I am certain though, after President Trump’s reelection, all these critters better flee to a country from where they cannot be extradited or get themselves into an orange jumpsuit and voluntarily appear before a court admitting their crime. There is going to be wrath of/from God on these critters. Hopefully history books will be written by true unbiased historians (Sundance comes to mind) and not by anybody from the MSM stooges documenting what these traitors did to this great nation.

    • Uncajohn says:
      July 6, 2019 at 4:09 pm

      I think your comment about patience is right on target. To expect DJT to act contrary to the character he has demonstrated over the past 2 1/2 years is misguided. He has repeatedly caused his detractors and enemies to destroy themselves rather than him personally destroying them. With a simple tweet he trolls and goads them into outrageous responses which blow up in their own faces.

      Last year I posted a comment which got a few likes where I said that Trump’s strategy seemed very military and eerily similar to the battle plan for the 1st Gulf War. That plan called for a initial attack from the south while tank battalions swept in from the desert to the west and north to trap the Iraqi army against the sea. I originally thought that once Trump had everyone in the kill zone, he’d start picking them off. Now it appears that he just wants to contain them while they continue to shoot each other and themselves.

      I think the new strategy is better. It keeps his fingerprints off the damage and his enemies look really foolish. That helps his re-election campaign. Also, I think this strategy will be just as effective in draining the swamp.

  9. Kathryn Weddington says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    I think you’re confusing RealClearPolitics with RealClearInvestigations. Two fine media sources. 🙂

  10. Kleen says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    RINOs are MIA. Well some are openly fighting with their very own Democrats.

    Democrats are fighting with everything they have. They don’t care what they have to do, they just go for it.

    Our Red team sits there and does nothing!

    The Republican party was infiltrated with MANY Marxist Democrats.

    We need to target them and push them to leave the GOP like Amash.

    • Retired USMC says:
      July 6, 2019 at 5:09 pm

      Yup. We need them to go back to the Democrat party and balance out the left. We’ve been undermined for a long time.

  11. Kleen says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    While all of that was going on, the most prominent Republicans did NOTHING!
    Democrats would have never allowed anything like that to happen to one of their own. It would have been shut down day one.

    RINOs need to do the honorable thing and leave the Republican party.

    We need many Amashs. We need to start a serious campaign to expose them as Democrat plants and force them to leave.

    Start with Romney! That POS is a freaking Marxists Globalist.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Dutchman says:
      July 6, 2019 at 3:52 pm

      I’ll take it a step farther; the coupists,were all career swampists buerocrats.

      They NEVER would have gone forward with this plan, unless they KNEW that the,RepubliCON leadership were FULLY ‘on board’. They just WOULDN’T.

      And, the lack of ANY action by RepubliCONS is confirmation of this.

      The whole Obstruction or Perjury trap of mueller/weisman was NOT to give Dems justification for voting to impeach; they NEEDED no justification.

      It was,RepubliCON leadership that needed to justify instructing their members to vote for impeachment, which Obstruction or Perjury would have given them.

      In other words, just as we know the whole purpose of Mueller, from day one wasn’t collusion with Russia, it was creating a case for Obstruction, the WHOLE reason for that was so Mitch could send Lindsay (Fredo) over to the W.H. to tell DJT “For the Party, and the Country you MUST resign. There sre enough R votes in Senate to convict.

      Lindsay has rehearsed that speech more than his “Kavanaugh closing” speech, and is broken hearted he won’t be able to deliver it.

      Reply
      • znoxide says:
        July 6, 2019 at 5:13 pm

        While many of us have a true and justifiable disdain for Obama and Hillary and the Democrat Party, the reality is that they are enabled and supported by many in the Republican Party.

        Obama and Hillary and the Democrat Party have mostly been honest with their intentions. The party has fully exposed its socialist plans and the methods it intends to employ to achieve their ends.

        The Republicans have outwardly expressed their outrage while slowly stringing all these investigations out. They successfully threw the House and attempted to throw the Senate in the last election. Now they have another election coming up. If the American people are brazen enough to defy them again, they will have no choice but to impeach. Not to worry all these investigations will make the impeachment look good.

        All of the documents and evidence are within the federal government’s system. Surely SOMEBODY within the federal government can pull together all those strings within the various departments. There have been many people outside the federal government that have pieced this together. Unfortunately, the Republicans really struggle to figure out this fraudulent investigation.

    • MelH says:
      July 6, 2019 at 4:28 pm

      Kleen, I can’t wait to hear how we should “start with Romney.” Amash had zero help from anyone but his base….he knew they would not re-elect him. And by the way, RINOs doing “the honorable thing” is fantasy; they DEFINE dishonorable. Romney is the KING of dishonorable. How do we start “a serious campaign to expose them as Democrat plants and force them to leave?”

  12. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Been saying this for 18 months now:

    They needed us to believe that Trump & Co. were colluding with Putin in the hope we wouldn’t find out that 0bama & Co. had been operating like Stalin.

    They failed.

    Liked by 13 people

  13. Perot Conservative says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    With the Millions of texts, emails, documents, footprints, warrants, etc … all in black and white … never again will we ever have such concrete, irrefutable proof.

    Am I wrong?

    • Baby El says:
      July 6, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      You are absolutely correct.

      So why all the foot dragging with prosecutions…?

      Big unanswered question.

      • Kleen says:
        July 6, 2019 at 4:24 pm

        It’s the plan, drag this until 2020 when Marxists steal the election.

        They are working on it, NY is giving illegals Drivers License, and only God knows what other illegal activities they are developing to rig the election.

        Every group is doing their part. The Swamp delays the investigations, refuses to provide requested evidence, call Muller to Testify to give Pravda new talking points to instigate their base, the community organizers aka radical communists attack our people to demoralized us and discourage public support for Trump etc… Pravda spreads lies 24/7 …

        This is all coordinated. Is Barr in or out?
        50/50.

        If they can hide their crimes until 2020 elections they all walk and take back power. They WILL steal the election! They will! Fraud will be widespread.

  14. trapper says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Basically, some Russian nobodies took out about $10,000 of Facebook ads that said “Heelary eez poopyhead” or something thereabouts. That’s it. That’s the Russian interference which changed the fate of the free world. They got nothing else. Where’s the server?.

    • vikingmom says:
      July 6, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      “Where’s the server…?” “Where is Anthony Weiner’s laptop…?” “What really happened to Seth Rich…?” “When is someone actually going to interview Julian Assange and ask him how he got the emails…?”

      So many very basic questions that no one in DC or the MSM seem to want to ask – I wonder why NOT!!

      And, the coup de grace – my personal favorite…”What did the President know and WHEN did he know it?”

  15. Henry chance says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus
    The pressure for Mueller to get a notch on his belt was enormous.

    Liked by 1 person

  16. Baby El says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    This covers what we at cth and many others already know, and what Barr / Durham should know as well.

    .. So at best, this article shines sunlight to a wider audience and perhaps serves as a reference for further reporting.

    .. But I’m not sure it moves any pieces on the game board….

  17. John55 says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    So why are the Republicans in the Senate not dragging Mueller in to question him about his shoddy and dishonest ‘report’?

    Of course these are the very same Republicans who fought tooth and nail to defend Mueller from Trump for two years, during which time they made it clear that they would not not even consider having hearings to confirm a new AG if Trump fired Sessions …. because they did not want a new AG stepping in and providing adult supervision to Mueller.

    In other words, it seems more than clear that the GOP Senate is an active part of the coup effort.

    • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
      July 6, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      Probably staying out of Barr’s way.

      • Kleen says:
        July 6, 2019 at 4:32 pm

        Then how do you explain their inaction before Barr?

        They could have stopped this clown show day one.

        Obama would have never been put through this. Democrats would have end it day one and destroyed those involved.

    • Kleen says:
      July 6, 2019 at 4:30 pm

      Because the Republicans are not in charge of the Senate. We have a few Republicans in the Senate but is being run by RINOs or Democrat plants pretending to be Republicans.

      Therefore they are not just “doing nothing”, they are doing exactly what they were placed there to do. They are doing and EXCELLENT job for their party. And we even fund their campaign when we donate to the GOP.

  18. Netronin says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Color me surprised. All of it is moot unless people go to jail.

  19. railer says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    It’s time to start talking about treason. That is the charge that this all merits.

    And treason merits the death penalty.

    Brennan deserves it, for sure. I’m guessing that Comey’s memos were designed to keep him from the hangman, and put it all on Brennan. That’s the smoking gun, and Barr knows it’ll all come out if those memos come out. Comey’s a weasel, and a weasel would have written such memos. Let’s have them, Barr.

    • boogywstew says:
      July 6, 2019 at 4:11 pm

      Do you still want them if releasing them enables any of the conspirators to walk free due to claims of contaminating the jury pool?

      • MelH says:
        July 6, 2019 at 4:35 pm

        At this point, if all we got for treason was Mueller, I’d be okay with letting the rest go, but only if getting Mueller contaminated the jury pool.

      • railer says:
        July 6, 2019 at 5:01 pm

        I predict Trump will eventually pardon the conspirators and release everything. We’re not there yet, so he’ll let it ferment and let the traitors be convicted in the court of public opinion. Then he’ll pardon them and release everything, providing the proof of the public’s previous conviction. This would be a classic Trumpian stratagem, and it may even happen before the 2020 election. You know he’s gamed this all out, and all possible contingencies. He’s going to get mileage out of this conspiracy, even if nobody goes to jail.

  20. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Wonder what Shawn Henry is up to these days?

  21. CoHoBo says:
    July 6, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    If a corrupt individual falls in the woods, and nobody is there to prosecute, did the corrupt individual fall?

  22. Dutchman says:
    July 6, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    railer,
    Already litigated, ad nauseum. Treason requires being in a formally declared State of War, and working with the declared enemy.
    Statute needs to be updated, as we haven’t been in formally declared war since WW2.
    I suspect thats why Hanoi Jane wasn’t hung.
    Sedition requires the use of force, so THAT,doesn’t apply, either.

    The real crime, that we know they all did, isn’t against the laws, as written.
    And they KNEW that, going in.

    The committed a # of violations of the law, Obstruction of Justice, Perjury, leaking classified information, etc.

    And, it was obviously a CONSPIRACY, which is useful; they can’t get seperate trials, which would enable them to point fingers,at each other, creating reasonable doubt for THEIR jury.

    And, every single act; telephone call, email, memo or conversation which futhers the goals of the conspiracy, every ‘affirmative act’can be a seperate charge.

    This could easily result in multiples of 10 year sentences, easily life terms plus.
    While I would LOVE to see a marble gallows as,a permanent monument on the mall in D.C., I’m not holding my breath.
    Getting enough ADMISSABLE evidence, to prosecute BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT is one challenge, but not the biggest.
    First there needs to be the WILL to DO such prosecutions, given all the characters (Comey, Brennan, etc. are threatening to roll on TPTB (Obama, McConnell, Ryan, Pelosi, etc.).

    In my mind, we are getting at best mixed signals as to whether ‘anyone’ in D.C. wants it ‘all to come out’.

    “We’ll see what happens” is the best,we got.

    • snellvillebob says:
      July 6, 2019 at 4:46 pm

      Personally, I would like to see a twice lifesize bronze on Comey hanging at the gallows in the entrance atrium of the FBI headquarters in perpetuity to warn future agents against similar misbehaviors.
      Maybe the same with Brennan in Langley?

  23. StanH says:
    July 6, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    I doubt anyone could give a better summation of events than Sundance. What it tells me, the scandal is hitting the mainstream, and that’s a good thing.

  24. The Boss says:
    July 6, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    The astute listener of Barr’s several public comments about meddling will recall him always saying to the effect: “The report concludes meddling did occur…”

    That is a hell of a lot different than “Meddling did occur…” Even someone with average language comprehension skills can pick out the difference. (Like me. 🙂 )

    This is one reason why I give Barr some space to get things done.

  25. ristvan says:
    July 6, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Mueller is yesterdays snow. Graham should not call him to the Senate.
    The investigation is over and the report results in no collusion and no obstruction. Only House Dems do not want to move on, they want a do over but won’t happen and makes them look stupid.

    OTOH, Barr and Horowitz and Durham are investigating Page FISA and the EC predicate. That must eventually lead to high level indictments to fulfill PDJT’s promise, never again.

    And now that Flynn has Sidney Powell plus proof of a doctored report transcript by Weissman, they are in a good position to nail Weissman and Mueller in frontbof Judge Sullivan for the dirty scumbags they have been for a long time.

    It will all work out before the election.

  26. gary says:
    July 6, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    mueller is an oaf. wait until the american people see how dumb this crook is. i don’t know will be his constant reply. he is toast. i cannot see than oaf showing up on the 17th.

  27. Gaius Gracchus says:
    July 6, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Great article. This is written by a hardcore leftist, BTW, who has no love whatsoever for our President or Republicans or conservatives.

    True hardcore leftists tend to hate the global corporate government media intelligence alliance as much as patriots on the Right. They see the imposition of the approved narrative which is full of lies and try to break through.

    Strange world we live in……

  28. MVW says:
    July 6, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    I want to drive a Sherman tank right through DOJ, FBI, RepubliRat’s, DhimmiRat’s House & Senate, then swing by and finish by driving through SCOTUS. Sick & Pissed at the traitorous bunch.

    Not that it would do any damage. Maybe reroute the Potomac.

    I guess today I must have taken the black pill. Tomorrow I will do a better job of ignoring what the scoundrels, crooks, & demons are doing.

  29. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 6, 2019 at 5:09 pm

