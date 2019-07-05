President Donald Trump Surprises Visiting Tour Group…

A group of spectators and supporters were gathered near the South Lawn to watch President Trump depart the White House. The visiting group included Representative Mark Meadows and likely some of his North Carolina constituents.
President Trump takes the time to visit with the group of normal Americans, and arm himself with support, prior to engagement with the assembled hyenas.
Meanwhile the CNN headline: “Trump costs secret service thousands of extra dollars and shows up late to a meeting”
WOW!!!!!!
Then President Trump is saving Millions and Millions of Dollars
compared to Barrack and Hilary!
The MSM says he is supposedly a racist, but he always picks out African Americans and Hispanics to take pictures with and talk to. They claimed he hated the White House and was stuck in his room all day. They claimed he was in poor health and would have a heart attack. LOL!!! This man was born for this job! I have NEVER seen a President work 20 hour days and love the attention and the fight. On average day, The man has 3 cabinet meetings, signs an executive order, meets with 2 business groups, Gives out a Medal of Freedom, holds a helicopter presser, goes to a rally, gets in a quick 9 holes, and then wants more sh@t to do. I can deal with an occassional slip of the tongue, when I am getting all that and more….
AMEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!
He’s a Boss, the real thing!
He is truly the BIG DOG. He loves the people.
Keep those members of the press waiting. Shows them the regular people are more important.
TWO thumbs up!!!!!
I can just see Jim Acosta seething that he was ignored
Did you see how packed those people were? Clearly Trump was campaigning at a concentration camp. Then he dragged that poor black family out by their chains and for moment, the kids were separated from their parents. Then he tried using his white privilege to steal a young female toddler from the crowd. All this before making his escape by helicopter.
Tanking up.
Hyenas of the world unite! And reject the comparison.
Nothing deters PDJT, his relentless push toward the goals of the people makes me think of how relentless the founding fathers were.
Yeah, there he goes being all racist again!!!
Sherry Higdon,
That was my first thought as well! If those are the actions of a ‘raciiisssstttt’, then you can call me one too. I stand proudly with PDJT!
#KAG!
And another thing I like about him is he loves children and they don’t cry when he picks them up. This little girl will have a picture as she grows up that I am sure her family and she will keep. He connects with all no matter sex or color because we are all just peope!
Not just racist, but a Nazi and a war-mongering tyrant! Just look at all that Tyranny!
God bless this great champion of the people !
Never thought I would see the day I could love a POTUS like our Trump. He is MAGA-nificent!
Truly The People’s President!
10 minutes in his busy day to have human contact with deplorables. Pays back huge dividends! I can just imagine all those pics being pasted on Facebook pages. VSGPDJT
Did you see all those young people and how excited they were to see President Trump!
If I had the chance again to meet President Trump, like I did in Jan 2016, I would tell him: “Keep giving ’em HELL President Trump!”
“I never did give them hell. I just told the truth, and they thought it was hell.”
"I never gave them hell. I just told them the truth and they thought it was hell."
Harry Truman.
Harry Truman.
And he did this not playing politics but because he love the American people. Democrats just don’t get it.
Ok, I know I’m a Trump.bot, but really how does this guy not win 55/45 in 2020?
Just stay away from the Paid, and Lying Pollsters!
Figures don’t Lie,
But Pollsters Do!
I think we all know his % is way higher but remember a poll can be bought to say what it wants. He is too loved and wanted and hundreds of thousands there yesterday for a super great speech and recommendations to our service men and women. He doesn’t lie and that makes fake news and democrat communists madder than hell. I am sure that yesterday those against him, us and our country did not like what he said about God, that is if they sneaked in to listen and I do believe many did, which might again cause many democrat voters to switch to vote for him and for his keeping his promises, is touchable, can send emails to him, and if he is around get him and you in a photo.
Every Time You Say President Trump,
A Deplorable Gets its Courage!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
(Maybe wings too!!!!!!!!!)
And don’t forget: “Every time you say President Trump, a liberal’s head explodes.”
Was going to say “…and Hillary gets heartburn” but she doesn’t have a heart.
I think this is what “government OF the people” looks like.
BY
&
FOR
as well…….
How very unpresidential. Clearly such a lack of decorum. Absolutely grounds for impeachment. / s
More people than at a DNC rally
More people than at a DNC rally
That was worth seeing twice, because it’s very funny! LOL!!!
More than a dozen DNC rallies combined!
LOL
Don’t forget that Hill used photoshope to add to the small groups. I noticed that right off. Pitiful democrats think we deplorable do not have brains that work, while we know their brains don’t work because so owned by hating us, our country and above all a real President.
Don’t the Dems also pay people and bus them in to their events and protests?
Think I saw that mentioned a lot in 2016.
And…. always have the buses already booked
and the pre printed signs on the ready. Funny
how that happens. (And No One traces the $$$)
Yes, but only a small portion, most of its bus budget is spent on election days. Remember reading a few stories and watching videos around 2016 as well.
Those people were excited to see president Trump, Great for Them,
Let’s be fair…the number of times bho showed affection & respect for people was________. ???
I don’t think bho has affection and respect for anybody but his ownself. Oh, and for choom.
Not even for himself. He knows down inside he’s a phony.
Don’t know what the number was but it approaches zero.
Donald J. Trump is a spectacular leader who gives me GREAT JOY!
……….in a landslide!!!!!
🇺🇸The PEOPLES President🇺🇸
🇺🇸🇺🇸ALWAYS, Time enough.. For The People🇺🇸🇺🇸
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸ALWAYS🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
GOD, Bless This Man.
AMEN 🙏
All these people think he is a legitimate President, former President Cater.
Reminds me of the lyrics to US Blues, “Shake the hand that shook the hand……..”
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-pty-pty_forms&hsimp=yhs-pty_forms&hspart=pty&p=us+blues#id=0&vid=591a4309b27eeffadb7148dbe579eda3&action=click
What an awesome man we have as President;
Donald J. Trump is a true man of the people, so genuine and friendly and gives everyone eye contact, a few words and a handshake plus family photo.
We are blessed as a nation, to have President Donald J. Trump. MAGA, KAG 2020 for the USA.
I love Mark Meadows, he is a quiet steadfast guy with integrity and has backed our POTUS 100%–pray NC keeps electing him!!
Being with Mark Meadows </I? Tour Group, it's very likely these Folks were from….
North Carolina ..
I’m PROUD of the Folks in My state, part of this group, Showing Patriotism, GRACE, And Respect, to Our President!
Man!!! Will PDJT ever slow down. And be less spontaneous. I hope not.
He must drive the SS nuts, ask Bongino that question.
Hearing all the cheers and seeing all the happy faces tells us how bad it was under Zero. Lots of women and children.
