President Donald Trump Surprises Visiting Tour Group…

Posted on July 5, 2019 by

A group of spectators and supporters were gathered near the South Lawn to watch President Trump depart the White House.  The visiting group included Representative Mark Meadows and likely some of his North Carolina constituents.

President Trump takes the time to visit with the group of normal Americans, and arm himself with support, prior to engagement with the assembled hyenas.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Celebrations, Christian Values, Donald Trump, Economy, media bias, Patriotism, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to President Donald Trump Surprises Visiting Tour Group…

  1. BroMole says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Meanwhile the CNN headline: “Trump costs secret service thousands of extra dollars and shows up late to a meeting”

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    Tanking up.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Hyenas of the world unite! And reject the comparison.

    Nothing deters PDJT, his relentless push toward the goals of the people makes me think of how relentless the founding fathers were.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Sherry Higdon says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    Yeah, there he goes being all racist again!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Rachel Guess says:
      July 5, 2019 at 4:33 pm

      Sherry Higdon,

      That was my first thought as well! If those are the actions of a ‘raciiisssstttt’, then you can call me one too. I stand proudly with PDJT!

      #KAG!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        July 5, 2019 at 5:09 pm

        And another thing I like about him is he loves children and they don’t cry when he picks them up. This little girl will have a picture as she grows up that I am sure her family and she will keep. He connects with all no matter sex or color because we are all just peope!

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
    • palafox says:
      July 5, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      Not just racist, but a Nazi and a war-mongering tyrant! Just look at all that Tyranny!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  5. beaujest says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    God bless this great champion of the people !

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. permiejack says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    10 minutes in his busy day to have human contact with deplorables. Pays back huge dividends! I can just imagine all those pics being pasted on Facebook pages. VSGPDJT

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. FL_GUY says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Did you see all those young people and how excited they were to see President Trump!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  8. Coast says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    And he did this not playing politics but because he love the American people. Democrats just don’t get it.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. stats_guy says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Ok, I know I’m a Trump.bot, but really how does this guy not win 55/45 in 2020?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 5, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      Just stay away from the Paid, and Lying Pollsters!

      Figures don’t Lie,
      But Pollsters Do!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      July 5, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      I think we all know his % is way higher but remember a poll can be bought to say what it wants. He is too loved and wanted and hundreds of thousands there yesterday for a super great speech and recommendations to our service men and women. He doesn’t lie and that makes fake news and democrat communists madder than hell. I am sure that yesterday those against him, us and our country did not like what he said about God, that is if they sneaked in to listen and I do believe many did, which might again cause many democrat voters to switch to vote for him and for his keeping his promises, is touchable, can send emails to him, and if he is around get him and you in a photo.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  10. SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Every Time You Say President Trump,
    A Deplorable Gets its Courage!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    (Maybe wings too!!!!!!!!!)

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Bill_M says:
      July 5, 2019 at 6:29 pm

      And don’t forget: “Every time you say President Trump, a liberal’s head explodes.”

      Was going to say “…and Hillary gets heartburn” but she doesn’t have a heart.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. CanaCon says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    I think this is what “government OF the people” looks like.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. justoldcowboybill says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    How very unpresidential. Clearly such a lack of decorum. Absolutely grounds for impeachment. / s

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. jeff semda says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    More people than at a DNC rally

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  14. jeff semda says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    More people than at a DNC rally

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Those people were excited to see president Trump, Great for Them,

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. xxxxmeyou (@xxxxmeyou) says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Let’s be fair…the number of times bho showed affection & respect for people was________. ???

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  17. flatlandgoober says:
    July 5, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Donald J. Trump is a spectacular leader who gives me GREAT JOY!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. Alex Pazzo says:
    July 5, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    ……….in a landslide!!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. LafnH20 says:
    July 5, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    🇺🇸The PEOPLES President🇺🇸

    🇺🇸🇺🇸ALWAYS, Time enough.. For The People🇺🇸🇺🇸

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸ALWAYS🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    GOD, Bless This Man.
    AMEN 🙏

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    July 5, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    All these people think he is a legitimate President, former President Cater.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. MustangBlues says:
    July 5, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    What an awesome man we have as President;

    Donald J. Trump is a true man of the people, so genuine and friendly and gives everyone eye contact, a few words and a handshake plus family photo.

    We are blessed as a nation, to have President Donald J. Trump. MAGA, KAG 2020 for the USA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. listingstarboard says:
    July 5, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    I love Mark Meadows, he is a quiet steadfast guy with integrity and has backed our POTUS 100%–pray NC keeps electing him!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. crossthread42 says:
    July 5, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    Being with Mark Meadows </I? Tour Group, it's very likely these Folks were from….

    North Carolina ..
    I’m PROUD of the Folks in My state, part of this group, Showing Patriotism, GRACE, And Respect, to Our President!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 5, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Man!!! Will PDJT ever slow down. And be less spontaneous. I hope not.

    He must drive the SS nuts, ask Bongino that question.

    Hearing all the cheers and seeing all the happy faces tells us how bad it was under Zero. Lots of women and children.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s