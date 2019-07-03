Trump/Pelosi Deportation Deadline Looming Without Congressional Action…

Posted on July 3, 2019 by

On June 22nd, 2019, President Trump agreed to postpone any deportation enforcement after a call with Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

Two weeks from June 22nd, would be July 8th, 2019.

However, a review of Nancy Pelosi’s congressional calendar reflects Pelosi’s House has been out of session since June 28th, and does not return until July 9th.

This schedule and deadline is exactly why House Democrats are pulling border stunts and urgently pushing media narratives in the headlines.  Pelosi had no intention of fixing the legislative issues; instead, she used the time-delay to create maximum political position for herself, democrats in congress and their media allies.

(Calendar Link)

…..So it does not come as a surprise to see this series of tweets today from President Trump:

WHITE HOUSE – Yesterday, a single, unelected district judge in Seattle issued an injunction that prevents the government from ensuring the detention of those aliens who cross the border unlawfully until the completion of their immigration court proceedings.

The decision ignores an express statutory prohibition on granting class-wide injunctive relief against enforcement of the immigration laws and also holds unconstitutional a statute passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress during the Clinton administration that specifically prohibits the release of certain immigrants on bond.

The district court’s injunction is at war with the rule of law. The decision only incentivizes smugglers and traffickers, which will lead to the further overwhelming of our immigration system by illegal aliens.

No single district judge has legitimate authority to impose his or her open borders views on the country. We must restore our democracy and ensure Americans have the voice to which they are entitled under our Constitution. (link)

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Death By Illegal Alien, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

61 Responses to Trump/Pelosi Deportation Deadline Looming Without Congressional Action…

  1. cliffaheadwolvesbehind says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    So why did President Trump allow the delay?
    It’s not like him to get played by the dems.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:27 pm

      Because of the leak and to explain who and why the deportation “raids.” Also shows the dims against rule of law.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Eric Kennedy says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:37 pm

      He’s not getting played. He knew this would happen. He’s showing the idiots in the middle who and what the Dems really are.

      Liked by 15 people

      Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        July 3, 2019 at 7:54 pm

        Which, as I have been saying since the Eeyore syndrome became constant, is what he is doing on EVERY aspect of corruption and criminality. Maybe it’s because he is the Megalodon of Trolling it’s hard for normies to understand, but it’s absolutely true.

        I know a few casualties of thought will occur, but they could be reduced easily by just accepting that it’s trolling for good and that plenty of disinfo from our ESG President is a must… if we want the net filled to the top before pulling it up from the nasty depths of the swamp we all so desperately want drained.

        Get woke! 😉

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:38 pm

      How did he get played?
      The more the Democrat position is shown to the “normie” parts of the country the better.
      Now President Trump has all the reason to act from an even stronger position.
      A simple bait and switch by Trump.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Pouncer 🔴 (@AnnieAsheFields) says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:46 pm

      Because swamp leaker DHS guy is going before the House next week & will get ripped apart from both sides so it will be easier to move a Trump loyal nominee through the Senate cuz the children?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • BornAgain American says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:53 pm

      He is playing the Dumbcrats perfectly ’cause after July 8th, he is free to kick the illegals out and get even tougher on the border. Don’t try to outthink Pres-T, just sit back and enjoy the ride!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • listingstarboard says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:10 pm

      The delay also took away their ability to manufacture “tragic human rights abuses” and probably more dead bodies washed up that the Dems could hammer him with at the debates.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ggknana says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      Trump did not get played. This judge would have done the exact same thing. Give me a break.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • sharon goodson says:
      July 3, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      Trump wanted to wait until after the DEM debates. They are stuck with their positions now… Open Borders.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    6 Jul will be 2 weeks. Bring it on!

    My bet, they already have a priority list and known locations. There will be no leaks this time.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. Mark Thimesch says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    I don’t which I despise more…
    Communists, Marxists, Socialists, Stalinists, Maoists, Satanists, or Progressive Activist Judges.
    Oh wait…they’re the same, or at least, almost the exact same. Never mind

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • rayvandune says:
      July 3, 2019 at 8:02 pm

      In the USA, all those kinds of crooks, deviants and traitors share membership in one criminal enterprise. Starts with a “D”.

      Like

      Reply
  4. trapper says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    First concentration camps in the history of man where all you have to do to escape is to just tell the guard you want to go home.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  5. albertus magnus says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    I bet there will be another delay.

    Any takers?

    Like

    Reply
    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:40 pm

      Trump had this path ready before he said he will start raids.
      He knew Democrats will do nothing but grandstand.
      I’m confident he has a plan A and B for next week.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  6. trapper says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Keep McAleenan out of the loop this time. Or give him a bogus list you can trace back to him when he leaks it.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:41 pm

      I think giving slightly different info to a handful of people in order to see who leaks it has been done successfully in the past – it’s a great strategy but should also lead to immediate prosecution of the leaker once they are identified!!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • rah says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:53 pm

      It’s called “The Canary Trap”. Give classified information that is almost the same to suspected leakers with an important detail that is different in each version given to the different recipients. The one that divulges the detail that varies in their particular version to an unauthorized source is the leaker or has a leaking subordinate that is in the loop.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. benifranlkin says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    So, may PTrump ignore the unelected district judge in Seattle?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. James F says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    Do it tomorrow when all the invaders, traitors and their lapdog media least expect it and are less capable of responding quickly to interfere with and sabotage this law enforcement action.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. themellowtraveller says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:35 pm

    How many really thought the Dems would actually come up with a solution? They can’t. They are too invested in their current direction to backtrack. They are too stupefied that nothing they do is working against Trump.
    But they’ve been planning for this for a long LONG time….and have more in their arsenal yet that they can bring to bear – or TRY to….LOL
    How long before the direct attacks from their thug armies on Supporters become common everyday occurrences in the next wave of attempted bullying to get their way?

    Like

    Reply
    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:44 pm

      Trump for sure knew they would not.
      It will be a constant back and forth until 2020.
      At best more Americans will realize what D’s are up to and we win congress with a pro-American majority.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • MDNA I says:
        July 3, 2019 at 6:54 pm

        There were always risks on both sides & ways to profit from any outcome. POTUS at least positioned himself where, if Democrats failed to do their part, after the ball landed in their court, then both he & the GOP would be able to say “we acted in good faith, they didn’t”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  10. Ned schremslnn says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    It’s time to require legitimacy from the courts, State the obvious fatal flaws in the judge’s action and proclaim that his order will be ignored antil they are remedied.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. snarkybeach says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    NPR had a Dem congresswoman on to complain about the Border Patrol and the appalling conditions there. The reporterette did push back a little by playing a sound bite from CBP saying the Dems can fix this, but when the BP is not given funding, a crisis is what happens. The Critter then blamed the BP for not spending some funds that were allocated in January (I think they were for legal help for the invaders) and for blowing her off when she asked about it. She’s going for scalps next week when they pour over the Oversight report on the border. She is not about to change the magnet that draws the illegals though.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. MDNA I says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Daily reminder how easy it is to run on “Congress obstructed me, let me finish the job”

    Like

    Reply
    • Bigly says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:55 pm

      Omg. Clinton. So polished, so smooth. All fluff. Knowing what we know now about what he was doing to destroy this country with selling China military secrets and nafta.

      Compared to trump. Pure unadulterated Americana realism. Crazy to consider the differences. And dole. Omg. Biden = Dole.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MDNA I says:
        July 3, 2019 at 7:09 pm

        The comparison Dole to Biden is pretty astute. One of the most honest things I ever heard former VP Biden say was “I’m a Senate Man, that’s where my heart is”

        Trump has always reminded me of Clinton, except without the psychological weaknesses that made Bill easy to manipulate & quick to sell out anyone. Both are “naturals” like Nixon or Reagan: they bring so much to the table they don’t need much or any coaching, & they learn the political game quickly. Both are monsters of energy who love the Presidency, love their job, no matter how hard it is. Both are “method actors”: unlike Hilary, they don’t read cold from a script, they channel REAL FEELINGS – both have warmth.

        The difference is Bill Clinton – for psychological reasons – NEEDED (a) to be loved by all, & (b) to hold onto power, so he was always vulnerable to pressure. IMO Bill’s childhood turned him into a monster, but there was a sweet person inside that was compartmentalized from his monstrous acts. Hilary OTOH there’s ice in her veins, no heart, just a void. Harsh, but my gut reading

        This post-presidency interview reminds me SO MUCH of how Trump must’ve felt going thru the Mueller debacle.

        Like

        Reply
  13. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Has anyone seen further confirmation DOJ reversed on 2020 census/citizenship q?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. Dutchman says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Notice how negotiating with Pelosi is,JUST like negotiating with China?

    Just posted on other thread about ‘negotiating’ with liars, cheaters, thieves with no honor; you CAN’T!

    HOW can you possibly ‘negotiate’with someone who will not honor any statement they make or paper they sign?

    Round em up, pitch them out, and don’t WORRY about the optics! Still chuckling that,AOC called Pelosi a “moderate”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. starfcker says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    “No single district judge has legitimate authority to impose his or her open borders views on the country. We must restore our democracy and ensure Americans have the voice to which they are entitled under our Constitution.” Okay. Now what does that mean in practical terms? Most sane people would agree with that statement, but most sane people don’t hold high elective office. We count on those that do to solve these kinds of problems. Your move, Mr President

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:44 pm

      The President has no move, other than slogging through the legal system for an indeterminate period and hoping Roberts doesn’t ultimately dismiss him. Don’t forget that the resistance thrives on delaying anything MAGA, and lawfare appears to be the most effective weapon for doing so.

      Like

      Reply
  16. maggiemoowho says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    We all saw this coming, i’m not sure anyone expected Pelosi to do anything but use those two weeks to perfect her lies and plan more stunts. Democrats knew that the inspectors report was coming out about the detention centers on the border and they executed a very well choreographed routine, with perfect timing. What makes me really sick, is the fact that the Republicans should have known better and should have told the Dems to go to hell.
    There is no working with Democrats, you can’t work with people who hate this country and want it destroyed from the inside out. Democrats and Iran, there is no difference in the hate they both have for the US.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MDNA I says:
      July 3, 2019 at 6:57 pm

      “We all saw this coming, i’m not sure anyone expected Pelosi to do anything but use those two weeks to perfect her lies and plan more stunts”

      I actually hoped she’d assert more leadership & get something done. It was the smart move for her, it would’ve been better for her & her caucus. This kinda reinforces the impression that she is failing as Speaker

      I believe POTUS often thinks this way. Give someone the CHANCE to do better, & if they don’t, well, he takes whatever seems to be the best next step available to him

      Like

      Reply
      • maggiemoowho says:
        July 3, 2019 at 7:07 pm

        Pelosi will never do anything that looks good for Trump. If Trump had a cure for cancer and Pelosi needed that cure for her child, she would let her child die before giving Trump any credit for that cure. Sadly all the Democrats would do the same, they hate this country and our President that much.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • MDNA I says:
          July 3, 2019 at 7:16 pm

          This hurts her people down ballot. I feel for her without having sympathy, if that makes sense. She asked for the job & it’s up to her to lead her people or be controlled by them. She may go down as the 1st 2 time Speaker since Sam “Mr Sam” Rayburn but both terms as Speaker will be characterized by hubris

          Like

          Reply
          • MDNA I says:
            July 3, 2019 at 7:23 pm

            PS, a good motto: If you can understand your opponent’s position as well or better than they understand it …… i

            Like

            Reply
  17. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    The timing of WA Judge is no coincidence. When AG Barr implemented detention order, he attached a 90 day (comment) grace period, which would expire about this time.

    This judge timed her ruling in conjunction within the 90 day period, with the knowledge SCOTUS can’t hear an emergency petition from the govt.

    Coupled with AOC histrionics at the border/leaked videos from Julian Castro, and Cummings proposed hearing to give DHS a tongue lashing (replete with big colorful pics), the dems are right on schedule.

    It’s gonna be a looooong hot summer.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. redthunder238 says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    These anti-American Leftists have gone too far. These people are without a doubt the ENEMY of this Country. Only one thing will put them back in their place. Get ready, Patriots.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Mike Robinson says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    I would give Nancy one day’s grace to get back into her office and back to work. I see no reason to play “political brinksmanship” and thus de-evolve down to her level. But then, proceed as planned.

    If the Democrats think that the most important thing for them to do is to play craven political games with innocent lives, then they need only wait until November 2020 and then they won’t be Democrats anymore! Problem solved.

    Otherwise, I regard them as Members of Congress, and I don’t give a tinker’s dam what color T-shirt they prefer to wear. I expect them to recognize the need to do what Donald Trump continually demands. He is right. And “dereliction of duty” is a great way to get fired.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    July 3, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Here we go….Buzzfeed confirmed DOJ reverses on citizenship q (so it must be true)!

    Bet the open borders, NY AG and dems will be eating burnt weenies on the 4th.

    https://twitter.com/i/events/1146537246087974912

    Like

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      July 3, 2019 at 7:50 pm

      If the report is true, it raises the question of why the emailed concession was approved by AG Barr. IMO, it is unreasonable to think such an important DOJ decision was not coordinated with his office in advance of its release.

      Like

      Reply
  21. meadowlarkspring says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Lara Logan interviews incoming acting incoming Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan. The guy Sen. Schumer wants fired already.

    A message to America from top Border Patrol official
    by LARA LOGAN, Sinclair Broadcast Group Special CorrespondentWednesday, July 3rd 2019

    https://wjla.com/news/lara-logan-investigates/a-message-to-america-from-top-border-patrol-official

    Like

    Reply
  22. boomerbeth says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    OMG – AN AMERICAN BARRISTER & MEMBER OF THE Bar who swore under oath to preserve & protect the constitution says:

    “How nonsensical that is…To distinguish between illegal immigrants and citizens”

    Please gag him with a spoon and disbar this conman forthwith.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. burnett044 says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    no more talk..no warning …just do it..deport.

    Like

    Reply
  24. bulwarker says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Plenty of us predicted this inevitable non-outcome. Next time Mr. President, start the deportations (and tariffs) until things change for the better.

    Like

    Reply
  25. 2020liberty2020 says:
    July 3, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Yep and at barr does nothing. Why the he’ll is it that there is settled law against something, a judge will break it and nothing is done. Ignore the judge. Wth is going on here. There is no more law and no us attorney or judge does a thing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      July 3, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      The leftist federal judges have no fear. They are employed for life with no real threat of discipline or impeachment. Their judicial power and willingness to use it has effectively stonewalled MAGA-related policing of illegal aliens.

      Contemporaneously, the House has killed the President’s immigration-related legislative agenda.

      Collectively, the deep state presently appears to be more powerful than the President. I anticipate that another federal judge from leftistville has been using the two-week dispensation on deportations to prepare an injunction that will impede or forbid them. Wait for it.

      Like

      Reply

