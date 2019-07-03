Trump/Pelosi Deportation Deadline Looming Without Congressional Action…

On June 22nd, 2019, President Trump agreed to postpone any deportation enforcement after a call with Speaker Nancy Pelosi:
Two weeks from June 22nd, would be July 8th, 2019.
However, a review of Nancy Pelosi’s congressional calendar reflects Pelosi’s House has been out of session since June 28th, and does not return until July 9th.
This schedule and deadline is exactly why House Democrats are pulling border stunts and urgently pushing media narratives in the headlines. Pelosi had no intention of fixing the legislative issues; instead, she used the time-delay to create maximum political position for herself, democrats in congress and their media allies.
…..So it does not come as a surprise to see this series of tweets today from President Trump:
WHITE HOUSE – Yesterday, a single, unelected district judge in Seattle issued an injunction that prevents the government from ensuring the detention of those aliens who cross the border unlawfully until the completion of their immigration court proceedings.
The decision ignores an express statutory prohibition on granting class-wide injunctive relief against enforcement of the immigration laws and also holds unconstitutional a statute passed by bipartisan majorities in Congress during the Clinton administration that specifically prohibits the release of certain immigrants on bond.
The district court’s injunction is at war with the rule of law. The decision only incentivizes smugglers and traffickers, which will lead to the further overwhelming of our immigration system by illegal aliens.
No single district judge has legitimate authority to impose his or her open borders views on the country. We must restore our democracy and ensure Americans have the voice to which they are entitled under our Constitution. (link)
So why did President Trump allow the delay?
It’s not like him to get played by the dems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because of the leak and to explain who and why the deportation “raids.” Also shows the dims against rule of law.
LikeLiked by 13 people
He’s not getting played. He knew this would happen. He’s showing the idiots in the middle who and what the Dems really are.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Which, as I have been saying since the Eeyore syndrome became constant, is what he is doing on EVERY aspect of corruption and criminality. Maybe it’s because he is the Megalodon of Trolling it’s hard for normies to understand, but it’s absolutely true.
I know a few casualties of thought will occur, but they could be reduced easily by just accepting that it’s trolling for good and that plenty of disinfo from our ESG President is a must… if we want the net filled to the top before pulling it up from the nasty depths of the swamp we all so desperately want drained.
Get woke! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
How did he get played?
The more the Democrat position is shown to the “normie” parts of the country the better.
Now President Trump has all the reason to act from an even stronger position.
A simple bait and switch by Trump.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree, SAM! People need to see the Democrats for what they are. They can’t win without lying and buying votes. That is what’s driving the border and the census issues too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because swamp leaker DHS guy is going before the House next week & will get ripped apart from both sides so it will be easier to move a Trump loyal nominee through the Senate cuz the children?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is playing the Dumbcrats perfectly ’cause after July 8th, he is free to kick the illegals out and get even tougher on the border. Don’t try to outthink Pres-T, just sit back and enjoy the ride!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The delay also took away their ability to manufacture “tragic human rights abuses” and probably more dead bodies washed up that the Dems could hammer him with at the debates.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump did not get played. This judge would have done the exact same thing. Give me a break.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump wanted to wait until after the DEM debates. They are stuck with their positions now… Open Borders.
LikeLike
6 Jul will be 2 weeks. Bring it on!
My bet, they already have a priority list and known locations. There will be no leaks this time.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agreed. Pres Trump’s 2 week delay allowed time for the smoke to clear on the leaked plans + by providing the 2 weeks, Trump simply gave the Dems more than enough rope to hang themselves as the do-nothings that they are.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I bet there will be yet another delay.
Any takers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes I am a taker! I am tired of all this caving and the delays and the excuses for them.
LikeLike
I bet they are already deporting those that were ordered to be deported.
LikeLike
I don’t which I despise more…
Communists, Marxists, Socialists, Stalinists, Maoists, Satanists, or Progressive Activist Judges.
Oh wait…they’re the same, or at least, almost the exact same. Never mind
LikeLiked by 9 people
In the USA, all those kinds of crooks, deviants and traitors share membership in one criminal enterprise. Starts with a “D”.
LikeLike
First concentration camps in the history of man where all you have to do to escape is to just tell the guard you want to go home.
LikeLiked by 14 people
GREAT point, Trapper
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or, the first concentration camps in history to have people begging to be let in
LikeLiked by 5 people
I bet there will be another delay.
Any takers?
LikeLike
Trump had this path ready before he said he will start raids.
He knew Democrats will do nothing but grandstand.
I’m confident he has a plan A and B for next week.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Keep McAleenan out of the loop this time. Or give him a bogus list you can trace back to him when he leaks it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think giving slightly different info to a handful of people in order to see who leaks it has been done successfully in the past – it’s a great strategy but should also lead to immediate prosecution of the leaker once they are identified!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes! Catching them doesn’t mean a thing unless they are punished.
LikeLike
It’s called “The Canary Trap”. Give classified information that is almost the same to suspected leakers with an important detail that is different in each version given to the different recipients. The one that divulges the detail that varies in their particular version to an unauthorized source is the leaker or has a leaking subordinate that is in the loop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, may PTrump ignore the unelected district judge in Seattle?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do it tomorrow when all the invaders, traitors and their lapdog media least expect it and are less capable of responding quickly to interfere with and sabotage this law enforcement action.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like🇺🇸🇺🇸. Meanwhile Patriots can enjoy our beautiful tribute to America and her CITIZENS🇺🇸🇺🇸.
GOD BLESS our President and Happy Independence Day, Treepers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same to you too, G/B. 🎇🎇🎆🎇🎇
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, and the roster of leftist judges eager for their spotlighted performance on the national stage is lengthy. IMO, the deep state effectively controls the legislative and judicial branches.
LikeLike
How many really thought the Dems would actually come up with a solution? They can’t. They are too invested in their current direction to backtrack. They are too stupefied that nothing they do is working against Trump.
But they’ve been planning for this for a long LONG time….and have more in their arsenal yet that they can bring to bear – or TRY to….LOL
How long before the direct attacks from their thug armies on Supporters become common everyday occurrences in the next wave of attempted bullying to get their way?
LikeLike
Trump for sure knew they would not.
It will be a constant back and forth until 2020.
At best more Americans will realize what D’s are up to and we win congress with a pro-American majority.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There were always risks on both sides & ways to profit from any outcome. POTUS at least positioned himself where, if Democrats failed to do their part, after the ball landed in their court, then both he & the GOP would be able to say “we acted in good faith, they didn’t”
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s time to require legitimacy from the courts, State the obvious fatal flaws in the judge’s action and proclaim that his order will be ignored antil they are remedied.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NPR had a Dem congresswoman on to complain about the Border Patrol and the appalling conditions there. The reporterette did push back a little by playing a sound bite from CBP saying the Dems can fix this, but when the BP is not given funding, a crisis is what happens. The Critter then blamed the BP for not spending some funds that were allocated in January (I think they were for legal help for the invaders) and for blowing her off when she asked about it. She’s going for scalps next week when they pour over the Oversight report on the border. She is not about to change the magnet that draws the illegals though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daily reminder how easy it is to run on “Congress obstructed me, let me finish the job”
LikeLike
Omg. Clinton. So polished, so smooth. All fluff. Knowing what we know now about what he was doing to destroy this country with selling China military secrets and nafta.
Compared to trump. Pure unadulterated Americana realism. Crazy to consider the differences. And dole. Omg. Biden = Dole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The comparison Dole to Biden is pretty astute. One of the most honest things I ever heard former VP Biden say was “I’m a Senate Man, that’s where my heart is”
Trump has always reminded me of Clinton, except without the psychological weaknesses that made Bill easy to manipulate & quick to sell out anyone. Both are “naturals” like Nixon or Reagan: they bring so much to the table they don’t need much or any coaching, & they learn the political game quickly. Both are monsters of energy who love the Presidency, love their job, no matter how hard it is. Both are “method actors”: unlike Hilary, they don’t read cold from a script, they channel REAL FEELINGS – both have warmth.
The difference is Bill Clinton – for psychological reasons – NEEDED (a) to be loved by all, & (b) to hold onto power, so he was always vulnerable to pressure. IMO Bill’s childhood turned him into a monster, but there was a sweet person inside that was compartmentalized from his monstrous acts. Hilary OTOH there’s ice in her veins, no heart, just a void. Harsh, but my gut reading
This post-presidency interview reminds me SO MUCH of how Trump must’ve felt going thru the Mueller debacle.
LikeLike
Clinton has absolutely no moral compass whatsoever.
LikeLike
Has anyone seen further confirmation DOJ reversed on 2020 census/citizenship q?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Notice how negotiating with Pelosi is,JUST like negotiating with China?
Just posted on other thread about ‘negotiating’ with liars, cheaters, thieves with no honor; you CAN’T!
HOW can you possibly ‘negotiate’with someone who will not honor any statement they make or paper they sign?
Round em up, pitch them out, and don’t WORRY about the optics! Still chuckling that,AOC called Pelosi a “moderate”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“No single district judge has legitimate authority to impose his or her open borders views on the country. We must restore our democracy and ensure Americans have the voice to which they are entitled under our Constitution.” Okay. Now what does that mean in practical terms? Most sane people would agree with that statement, but most sane people don’t hold high elective office. We count on those that do to solve these kinds of problems. Your move, Mr President
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President has no move, other than slogging through the legal system for an indeterminate period and hoping Roberts doesn’t ultimately dismiss him. Don’t forget that the resistance thrives on delaying anything MAGA, and lawfare appears to be the most effective weapon for doing so.
LikeLike
We all saw this coming, i’m not sure anyone expected Pelosi to do anything but use those two weeks to perfect her lies and plan more stunts. Democrats knew that the inspectors report was coming out about the detention centers on the border and they executed a very well choreographed routine, with perfect timing. What makes me really sick, is the fact that the Republicans should have known better and should have told the Dems to go to hell.
There is no working with Democrats, you can’t work with people who hate this country and want it destroyed from the inside out. Democrats and Iran, there is no difference in the hate they both have for the US.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We all saw this coming, i’m not sure anyone expected Pelosi to do anything but use those two weeks to perfect her lies and plan more stunts”
I actually hoped she’d assert more leadership & get something done. It was the smart move for her, it would’ve been better for her & her caucus. This kinda reinforces the impression that she is failing as Speaker
I believe POTUS often thinks this way. Give someone the CHANCE to do better, & if they don’t, well, he takes whatever seems to be the best next step available to him
LikeLike
Pelosi will never do anything that looks good for Trump. If Trump had a cure for cancer and Pelosi needed that cure for her child, she would let her child die before giving Trump any credit for that cure. Sadly all the Democrats would do the same, they hate this country and our President that much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This hurts her people down ballot. I feel for her without having sympathy, if that makes sense. She asked for the job & it’s up to her to lead her people or be controlled by them. She may go down as the 1st 2 time Speaker since Sam “Mr Sam” Rayburn but both terms as Speaker will be characterized by hubris
LikeLike
PS, a good motto: If you can understand your opponent’s position as well or better than they understand it …… i
LikeLike
The timing of WA Judge is no coincidence. When AG Barr implemented detention order, he attached a 90 day (comment) grace period, which would expire about this time.
This judge timed her ruling in conjunction within the 90 day period, with the knowledge SCOTUS can’t hear an emergency petition from the govt.
Coupled with AOC histrionics at the border/leaked videos from Julian Castro, and Cummings proposed hearing to give DHS a tongue lashing (replete with big colorful pics), the dems are right on schedule.
It’s gonna be a looooong hot summer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These anti-American Leftists have gone too far. These people are without a doubt the ENEMY of this Country. Only one thing will put them back in their place. Get ready, Patriots.
LikeLike
I would give Nancy one day’s grace to get back into her office and back to work. I see no reason to play “political brinksmanship” and thus de-evolve down to her level. But then, proceed as planned.
If the Democrats think that the most important thing for them to do is to play craven political games with innocent lives, then they need only wait until November 2020 and then they won’t be Democrats anymore! Problem solved.
Otherwise, I regard them as Members of Congress, and I don’t give a tinker’s dam what color T-shirt they prefer to wear. I expect them to recognize the need to do what Donald Trump continually demands. He is right. And “dereliction of duty” is a great way to get fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here we go….Buzzfeed confirmed DOJ reverses on citizenship q (so it must be true)!
Bet the open borders, NY AG and dems will be eating burnt weenies on the 4th.
https://twitter.com/i/events/1146537246087974912
LikeLike
If the report is true, it raises the question of why the emailed concession was approved by AG Barr. IMO, it is unreasonable to think such an important DOJ decision was not coordinated with his office in advance of its release.
LikeLike
Lara Logan interviews incoming acting incoming Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan. The guy Sen. Schumer wants fired already.
A message to America from top Border Patrol official
by LARA LOGAN, Sinclair Broadcast Group Special CorrespondentWednesday, July 3rd 2019
https://wjla.com/news/lara-logan-investigates/a-message-to-america-from-top-border-patrol-official
LikeLike
OMG – AN AMERICAN BARRISTER & MEMBER OF THE Bar who swore under oath to preserve & protect the constitution says:
“How nonsensical that is…To distinguish between illegal immigrants and citizens”
Please gag him with a spoon and disbar this conman forthwith.
LikeLiked by 1 person
no more talk..no warning …just do it..deport.
LikeLike
Plenty of us predicted this inevitable non-outcome. Next time Mr. President, start the deportations (and tariffs) until things change for the better.
LikeLike
Yep and at barr does nothing. Why the he’ll is it that there is settled law against something, a judge will break it and nothing is done. Ignore the judge. Wth is going on here. There is no more law and no us attorney or judge does a thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The leftist federal judges have no fear. They are employed for life with no real threat of discipline or impeachment. Their judicial power and willingness to use it has effectively stonewalled MAGA-related policing of illegal aliens.
Contemporaneously, the House has killed the President’s immigration-related legislative agenda.
Collectively, the deep state presently appears to be more powerful than the President. I anticipate that another federal judge from leftistville has been using the two-week dispensation on deportations to prepare an injunction that will impede or forbid them. Wait for it.
LikeLike