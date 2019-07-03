Nailed It – Navarro Discusses U.S-China Trade Re-engagement: “Seven Prior Chapters Now Starting Point”…

Excellent news from White House manufacturing policy advisor Peter Navarro as he discusses the re-engagement in U.S. and China trade discussions. Great INFO.
You won’t see this interview highlighted by MSM. As we anticipated the prior 150 page agreement negotiated by USTR Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He, previously dismissed by Beijing after three months of intense discussions, is now the starting point for new talks. This means the Chinese have acquiesced to the prior terms they rebuked.
The seven chapters, each assigned to a specific trade sector, are the baseline for Lighthizer and Liu He to re-engage. Excellent news from the position of the U.S. team.
The CNBC knucklehead injecting about a Hauwei compromise was quickly corrected by Navarro. The Commerce Department restrictions and process for 90-day licenses to do business with Hauwei remains unchanged.
On May 20th, 2019, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, would be issuing Temporary General License (TGL) permits for U.S. business interests who wish to engage in commercial exchanges with Huawei.
The Commerce Department reviews each request, outlines what products can be exchanged, and restricts the company to a transaction of product approved by the license. Each license lasts 90-days.
“The Temporary General License grants operators time to make other arrangements and the Department space to determine the appropriate long term measures for Americans and foreign telecommunications providers that currently rely on Huawei equipment for critical services,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “In short, this license will allow operations to continue for existing Huawei mobile phone users and rural broadband networks.” (link)
Additionally, with the exception of the transactions explicitly authorized by the Temporary General License, any exports, reexports, or in country transfers of items subject to the Export Administration Regulation (EAR) will continue to require a special license granted after a review by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) under a presumption of denial.
Under the new regulations any company wishing to engage in a commercial transaction with Huawei has to apply and gain pre-approval from the U.S. Commerce Department. Hence, the issuance of a 90-day license. Any product or service not approved by the license is not allowed to be exchanged.
This process began on May 20th and still exists today. This process is what President Trump was referencing when he announced the U.S. and China would restart trade negotiations as it related to Huawei. Specifically when the president said: “Ross will evaluate each request”.
Nothing can be purchased from, or sold to, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd and/or its sixty-eight non-U.S. affiliates, without getting permission from the U.S. commerce department. Nothing in the agreement between President Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping changes that process.
Navarro is now confirming Beijing has accepted the closed chapters of the prior negotiation as a starting point between the Chinese and U.S. teams. The agreements between all parties, prior to the collapse, is now the agreed starting point.
This indicates the hawks in Beijing, those who formerly balked, have now retreated from their antagonistic position toward the agreement negotiated by Liu He.
It is likely they saw growing ramifications and consequences over the past 30+ days. In essence, after getting a taste of what was coming, Beijing saw a cycle of continual collapse as their future; they had no option but to try and stop the downward spiral.
This internal outlook, overlaying their historic zero-sum perspective, would make sense given the latest developments; partly because the reality of an increasingly losing position was their new baseline. A cessation of further damage was their best scenario.
Summary: Trump forced Beijing to see less-loss as the better loss.
However, as noted in the attitude of President Trump, he retains the larger tariff level despite China’s re-engagement. Trump has allowed the restart itself to be the face-saving Xi needed, yet he retains the prior tariff gains. Team Trump yielded nothing back.
Do not take this dynamic lightly. China has never negotiated for, nor accepted, less-loss before. Understanding this is new ground for them we can only imagine the anxiety within internal discussions. Vice-Premier Liu He cannot turn to the Beijing Hawks and say: ‘I told you so’. He can only start again and hope the same outcome does not repeat.
Both teams know the prior closed chapters were negotiated in good faith by Liu He, Robert Lightizer and Mnuchin. It wasn’t the U.S. who walked away from prior commitments. Therefore it makes additional sense for Chairman Xi to offer the Ag purchases as a show of good faith; and, in turn, President Trump gives the optics of compromise on high-tech.
Returning to the original point of collapse, the stickler point was/is the enforcement mechanism if China cheats. This is where Lighthizer had built sector-by-sector, product-by-product, escalating and countervailing tariffs into the compliance chapters.
Unlike traditional trade agreements with one enforcement chapter that encompasses all of the sectors within the aggregate agreement, Bob Lighthizer built specific enforcement mechanisms into each sector. Essentially, each product had it’s own compliance requirements unique to the sector of trade.
That multi-layered compliance is where China recoiled because they saw the U.S. as having ultimate decision-making about whether the rules were being followed. However, that construct was/is the unidirectional price Lighthizer was applying due to the history of Chinese duplicity and cheating.
Any U.S. company (or U.S. entity) harmed by Chinese trade practices (ie. ‘cheating‘, ‘theft’, ‘coercion’, etc.) would have a set of enforcement provisions to protect their interests specific to their unique sector inside the agreement. The scale of this approach is rather overwhelming to consider; however, as Lighthizer told congress this is the only way to insure compliance and protect very diverse U.S. trade interests.
You have to write the agreement while predicting the other party will attempt to lie, cheat and steal; and they will do so with the sanctioning of the communist government.
Lost in all of the discussions by western media is the fact that no-one has ever attempted to structure a comprehensive and enforceable trade agreement with China before. What the U.S. team is attempting will be the road-map for all other nations who will likely write similar agreements of their own.
Writing a trade agreement between a free-market (USA) and a controlled-market (China) is where the challenge lies. One of the inherent issues will always be how the free-market system can hold the controlled-market system accountable if they cheat.
Given the controlled-market’s governmental support for the cheaters, the accountability will naturally have to come from outside the system. It remains to be seen if it can be done.
Arguably President Trump has a disposition that he doesn’t see how a deal is possible. However, Trump is willing to allow Lighthizer, who really is brilliant (along with Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary Ross), plenty of space to approach this problem with unique solutions.
As President Trump just said: “The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry.”
The tariffs will continue until behavior improves.
Don’t you wonder what grand deflection the Left intends, given this great news? Thanks, SundanceI It’s a mystery, how you are so speedy at keeping us up to date on what REALLY matters.
Well if they’re all as DUMB and those DNC-CNBC dunces….news readers (as the Brits call them)…..nevermind.
They’ll never get out of the starting gate for tripping over their own tongues.
Mel in today’s soap episode, seems they are focused on melting down over American tanks going through DC for POTUS’ 4th celebration of America.
Yes indeed Sundance, thank for all you do! You most definitely called this scenario. No doubt Beijing had to see the hemorrhaging itself and reminded by POTUS he was in a position to sever another artery.
One of the strongest things that President Trump says – and, says repeatedly – is: “I am in no hurry.”
He is a strong, experienced, knowledgeable negotiator with a lifetime of actual business experience. We have never had a Chief Executive Officer like this before, literally in the entire history of our country.
God is not the God of Hurry Up.
Satan on the other hand is all about speed, and Hurry Up.
I agree Mike. Applying private sector business principles to government like measurable outcomes that can be tracked. No wonder the bureaucrats are flipping out.
Sundance
“China has never negotiated for, nor accepted, less-loss before.”
China has only faced a “community organizer”, a “figure-head with his Daddy’s last name”, and a “grifter that would sell his mother’s false teeth”. Never, ever has China faced a Businessman with the experience and tenacity of Donald Trump.
Trump’s strategy of isolating China from the herd is magnificent. Diplomatic rope-a-dope.
David Faber: “I’ve been doing this a long time!”
C’mon man. You’ve been reading news stories and writing stories about what is going on in the economy/industry for a long time.
Faber and his gal pal are one-trick media whores. That was the most pathetic excuse for a business interview I’ve seen since…yesterday.
These tow doing the interview have such a hostile attitude why waste time with them both. he is such a smart man I dont know why he wasted his time with them.
Disagree vee, Mr. Navarro did it for us, the American people.
Not a waste of time at all. Without this interview who would have known the truth?
Interesting that President Trump shakes hands with Chairman Xi with his hand in an “over”position. Usually, he takes the under. Optics are everything and I believe he’s sending a message.
Thank you, Sundance! I love reading the back story of all these negotiations. I love the leverage Trump is exploiting! Just like when he bought MarALago. Read about that in his book, The Art of the Deal.
This outcome was predictable; the timing wasn’t. Much faster than I had imagined. Xi put down the Politbureau ‘revolt” in just a couple of months! Lead negotiator Liu He is his #2. So Xi knew and approved of what then got ‘rejected’. The pullback can only be interpreted as Politbureau revolt.
Means things are worse inside China than we imagined. One example, African Swine Fever, aka pig ebola. Estimates just a few months ago were China would lose 25% of herd. Now credible estimates are >40%.
Billions of people with rumbling tummies are probably a bit difficult to deal with. The most civilized among us would kill to feed our kids. Beijing must be taking some serious notes on what a very hungry and irate populace would be. Even the troops have families. It doesn’t sound like its going to end well, regardless of the trade outcome.
ristvan, I have been speculating for weeks that the situation inside China might be much worse than we know.
I don’t follow the inner working of the CCP, or the detailed #’s. I have read that just the ‘ticket price’for maintaing the CCP elites and families is over a,TRILLION $’s a year.
Their thrice cooked books means THEY may not even know exactly how bad it is. They may be about to strangle on their OBOR, and military investment commitments added on may have them way overextended.
I THINK its possible a collapse could come sooner than anyone expects, and the world will be ‘shocked’ when it does.
Granted, it could be 6 mos. to 2 years or more away. IMHO there eas no ‘face saving’ in Xi returning to the table, and I believe he and CCP have calculated that a DJT loss in 2020 is either unlikely, or will come too late to allow CCP to avoid implosion.
Either way, he is back negotiating cause he can’t afford NOT to, and that says to me CCP is in SERIOUS trouble, and starting to read the writing on the wall.
Agreed Dutchman, I was absolutely floored that Xi went to the G20 committed to getting trade talks back no matter what. I expected this to take four, five, six months, not one +. That, and Xi’s NK visit, just reeks of uncommon desperation.
May God bless our Wolverines.
As I have posted before, “bankruptcy occurs very slowly, and then all at once.”
But the thing is, having gone thru it, you SEE it coming, its NOT a surprise to YOU.
Worked for several different companies where rumors,were flying, for months that the company was “in trouble”. Finally, the big “Boss” called a company meeting.
Said “Yes, we have been having tough times, but we have weathered the storm, just wanted to reassure everyone, smooth sailing, jobs secure!”
Next day, padlock on door. And this happened at 2, or 3 DIFFERENT companies.
Point is, I was surprised at Xi’s,recent pronouncement to his citisens to prepare for belt tightening. Very uncharacteristic and one of the things that caused me to think CCP, Xi MAY already see the writing on the wall?
Bigger they are, harder they fall. CCP has a MASSIVE ‘nut’ i.e. overhead they MUST pay out each month, just to keep going.
Methinks its crunch time, soon.
That was a serious beat down by Navarro
Agree. He made him the fool.
Multis do what’s good for them, Trump does what’s good for America.
Just watching the financial team got me thinking…
Mattis was “almost great”… almost
Wow, they really can’t bear to give President Trump any credit at all. They both looked like they were having a cow. I thought these people were supposed to be cheerleaders for the American economy. All credit to Peter Navarro for remaining calm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The D dude must be heavily invested in China.
So now that China’s accepted the 7 Chapters and the punishment mechanisms, what is there left to negotiate on? What else does the US & China disagree on? Does Trump sense weakness and is now demanding more things from China?
Every culture has a negotiating style. Some parties bring gifts. Chinese are known for reversals. Trump is BOSS. America has the money and Trump calls the shots. China is playing the long game and not smart enough to see it hurts them. Companies see China as a risk and are LEAVING. That means even if tariff treaty is settled, business will not be strong.
“Arguably, PDJT doesn’t see how such an agreement is possible.”
Neither do I. I have been in a situation, trying to make a ‘deal’ with ‘junkies’ who will lie, cheat steal from their own grandmother.
And I was just doing a ‘one off’ type ‘deal’; an ‘exchange’. “I trade you THIS, for THAT.” Need an accomplice, with scoped rifle on a roof, overseeing the transaction, and even THATS no guarantee.
How you structure an ongoing system for billions of deals with dishonorable liars and cheaters, rediculous. Can’t be done, IMHO.
BUT, if we want to use the process of negotiations to give TIME to effect a global reset, and collect Billions and Billions in tarifs in the meantime, well!
I’m “all in” and ALL in favor of that.
Mirror tarifs remains the long term goal, and CCP run China simply can not function in that trading environment.
RIP, CCP.
This whole reversal of China’s CCP worked out for the best.
The reversal by China placed the U.S. in a better position:
– provided opportunity to increase tariffs
– plan out tariffs on the remaining 300 billion or so (create more leverage / Democles sword)
– 5g restrictions targeting Huawei, etc. (create more leverage)
– causing China to drop the panda mask and threaten U.S. corporations, revealing their true communist nature.
– the above causes (1) uncertainty for U.S. corporations causing them to start to leave for other countries and (2) introduced tangible pain into China CCP historical memory so they get a taste of what the consequence for their actions feels like. A good memory to have as we proceed to future negotiations.
– Trump offers China a way out to restart negotiations from former agreed-upon positons. More AG purchases.
– China CCP’s new realization of their tenuous position gave Trump the opportunity to leverage that to continue with Kim Jong-un’s hostage rescue, meet at DMZ, and cross into North Korea… showing both bravery, trust, willingness to offer hand in friendship of former (apparent) foe.
– This gave another object lesson for other countries to see on how Trump can be both tough and magnanimous if they behave appropriately (Iran, Turkey, Venezuela, Europe).
So tie this in with the meeting with Kim. That seemed to go well although nothing tangible (apparently) came out of the meeting. However the Nork press had glowing accounts as detailed at CTH. DJT has a higher status and cooperation is in the air.
While the trade arrangement has most of the media attention, the biggest problem that China faces today is a US Dollar shortage. Note that the vast majority of ALL trade is done in US Dollars and facilitated by the offshore eurodollar system. President Trump can squeeze Xi really hard if he takes the step to prevent US investors from financing CCP entities. That would be calamitous for the totalitarian CCP.
That blabbering head in a suit just couldn’t give our guy, President Trump one . single . concession for the great job he’s doing internationally. I don’t think I’ve heard one single word of encouragement or praise from that gaslighting-weapon-in-a-rectangle-box that’s sitting in my livingroom, FoxNews has thrown some praise, but I think they should give more segments of it, but then again – yeah, yeah …. I’m biased, because afterall – I’m in love with that special guy in the White House ♥♥♥♥{blush}♥♥♥♥
I don’t ever see China not cheating, just delaying cheating.
People are falable, can be bribed, and government employees have no motivation to enforce uncomfortable or painful actions.
And why would we want to strengthen our #1 adversary economically and politically? Especially a Godless regime that imprisons its citizens for organ harvesting?
Why take the risks when companies can move to 3 dozen other non-histile nations?
The mark of an expert is he calls his shots and they pocket as called.
Sundance has been magnificent!
Peter Navarro deserves a medal for tolerating that duo. If they were so smart, they would know how to run a smooth interview that informs the public on key issues rather than arguing with their subject, endlessly interrupting him and injecting points that do not lead to clarification. No wonder I don’t know their names; who cares?
Apropos an article by J.L. Young in “American Spectator” (July 1, 2019):
Great minds think alike: “Trump has refined Jefferson’s economic reprisal strategy, repeatedly invoking sanctions, tariffs, and other trade-related acts. Trump’s expansive list includes tariffs on imported steel and aluminum (plus threats on autos); tariffs on both cheap-junk and high-tech Chinese imports; biting sanctions on Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, and on specific Chinese firms (Huawei); pre-USMCA threats to close the border with Canada and Mexico. … The difference between Jefferson and Trump is not intent, but the American Nation’s tremendous growth over two centuries, with all that that mplies.”
Aimed at blocking exfiltration of American wealth rather than restricting imports, Trump’s actions are more sophisticated than Jefferson’s protectionist embargoes. (Recall Henry Clay’s integrative “American System” a generation later.) His broader goals include resolving decades-long NAFTA/TPP imbalances; curtailing illegal immigration; military/naval shows-of-force in lieu of directly engaging rogue States from Pyongyang to Teheran.
In all this, DC’s disaffected, hyper-partisan elites have stood by, useless, since Truman’s Cold War Marshal Plan. As time wears on, like Jefferson, Trump’s follow-the-money appeal to Globalists’ self-interest will win the day. From EU kleptocrats to Saudi rentiers, Chinese and Russian nomenklaturas, dysfunctional Énarque wordsmiths will opt for comfort-and-safety over risky confrontation every time.
I just can’t get over Lighthizer’s face in that photo. 😀 He looks like the cat that just got rewarded for eating the canary.
