MSNBC Guest Proclaims Betsy Ross Flag Equivalent to Swastika’s and Burning Crosses…

Cultural Marxism is advanced through a process of incremental control over customs and traditions within a free society. It’s the frog boil process. Small, violent and loud identity groups set the standard. The majority dismisses the Alinsky approach at their peril.
The U.S. confederate flag was targeted successfully. Now the same Marxists shift attention toward the U.S. Betsy Ross flag. Eventually the target will be the current U.S. flag. The collective process is to isolate, ridicule, marginalize and attack anyone who would point out what is happening. The collective goal is the complete removal of national identity.
In this segment MSNBC guest Michael Eric Dyson compares the Betsy Ross American flag to the Nazi swastika and burning Ku Klux Klan crosses. In Dyson’s worldview, to accomplish his objectives, all symbols of national unity and patriotism must be destroyed.
This is the cancer of liberalism. It allows for, and promotes, the persecution of the majority, by the minority.
Cancer is right. It grows slowly, and then suddenly.
The 4th of July should be banned because it happened during a period of slavery in this country – Liberal logic. This will be the next feature.
“Prof” sounds like another BLM / So Pov Lawless Ctr aggression.
Perfect description DJT2020.
👍⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️👍
I’m reading quite a few other stories which indicate that Nike was actually pulling a pretty clever stock-market ploy which just might turn out to be a securities law violation. We now know that they performed various stock transactions immediately before the story broke, and that it is entirely possible that they manipulated the whole thing for their own financial gain.
Would LOVE to see a bunch of Nike execs get nailed (AND jailed) for SEC violations over this latest stunt!!
My kudos to those of you that could see what this was right away… I fell for it at first but have had my eyes opened up since.
After reading what I’ve read about buy-backs and how Nike’s stock prices have benefited from partnering with the failed QB, this looks more and more like something schemed in a board room.
I’m realizing it doesn’t have anything to do with Betsy Ross or pissing us off… it’s to rally the other side and help them piss off the “old guard” by buying Nike, which of course benefits Nike.
I’m so beyond tired of the constant manipulation that goes on every fracking day of the week. Social media has just turned it up to eleven.
Obtaining the actual qty’s. of the production run(s) would reveal quite a lot.
I guess Nike will roll out a shoe with the Gadsden Flag and then quickly retract it just before the next big court case on the Second Amendment.
Lots of free advertising.
Mike Robinson, if they do so, this should be pointed out to the woke activists, many of whom won’t be pleased to know that they were being manipulated to increase the bank accounts of the one percenters running Nike.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll bet he flies the Hammer and Sickle thou…
Only in his heart.
And when you point out the truth about them — that they hate white people — they simply say, “Yes, I do. So?” And no one in the media calls them on it, because no one in the media disagrees.
I knew it all along. Barry Soetero was ‘literally Hitler”! And, Michael Eric Dyson, a prominent leftist, agrees. Everything Barry ever touched is now suspect.
Kudos to PDJT for being so aware and working to unravel it all.
I stand by my common core personal philosophy that an illegal alien and unconstitutional aka Barack HUSSEIN Obama did/does everything illegally.
Dyson is nothing more than a fast talking wordsmith who is a pure out and out racist who hates Whitey more than he loves anything except the energies he creates with his hatred toward others.
He is a smile ball of the very first order who belongs standing next to Obama as his brother in hatred!
It cannot be overlooked that the liberals driving this garbage are so willing to be in lockstep that even when it is pointed out to them that Obama flew that flag at both of his inaugurations they will ignore that inconvenient truth and continue to spout their lies as long and loud as is necessary to accomplish their goals.
They have an agenda. They hate this country. They want to be communists, and they want everyone to accept that, and them being the communists in power.
Nope.
Not on my watch
This is very sad to listen too. I keep warning my spouse and 20 somethings. The USA is under assault by the democrats.
White House should fly Betsy Ross on Independence day. Then liberals will insist the building be torn down because it was built during a time of slavery.
I could not be any more sick of these people than I am now. They are a disease spreading throughout the country. They should be traded out to any country that will take them and we will take someone from that country who wants to move here. Win. Win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Michael Dyson ans msnbc
are anti- American scum.
He cares soooo much about a historical symbol but don’t ask him about the affinity of the left to the racist hater of the Democrat Party who history is entwined on the wrong side of every civil rights matter for over 100 years.
And for the record, I am not a fan of any use of any flag on a bumper stick, a piece of clothing or anything other than a true flag.
Put it out tomorrow with pride and thanks to all who make it possible to do so.
Well, let’s try to inject a little bit of balance into this. Quite obviously, these people are pretty far “off balance,” in terms of how the actual country of several hundred million individuals actually thinks. But, they’ve been given their “bully pulpit” and they’re going to use it to say the most-controversial and most-divisive things that they can manage to come up with. (Such as this sort of claptrap.) They’re going to insist that they ought to be listened to, but I see no reason to oblige them.
If you know so little about world history that you equate a flag with a swastika or a burning cross, I first-of-all would like to know if you are “shorting” NIKE stock right now. You seem to be dimly aware that these are symbols, and that two of them are symbols of hate, but you know nothing at all about the third. There’s really no reason at all to care about your silly little ignorant opinion, and so I’m not going to. That’s all.
P.S.: The ‘you’ as used in this post is “the impersonal ‘you’.” It is not a reference to any forum participant here!
We need another Joe McCarthy to take these traitors out. Being fair and open minded does NOT translate into allowing communist agitators free reign. These people should be banned from all political life. they should be banned from all media and they should be banned from being educators in all of our schools and universities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like in “fighting fire with fire”.
Our polite tolerance has been abused and must now be rescinded.
Their end game is unacceptable. I’m ALREADY living in a semi-communist state, and to see the whole country drifting towards this is infuriating.
What does Dyson say about the fact that the first man on this continent to legally own a slave was black?
African Anthony Johnson, arrived in Virginia in 1619 with a handful of other Africans and English as indentured servants. When his 7 year contract was finished, he, like his English counterparts, was freed. To help settle the area, he was given land. The more people he imported, the more land he received (sorry Native Americans).
In 1651 Anthony Johnson owned 250 acres, and the services of four white and one black indentured servants. The black indentured servant John Casor . Johnson refused to release Casor at the end of his indentured term claiming him his servant for life (slave) as was his African culture. The courts in 1655 ruled in favor of Johnson that a black man could own another black man. This is the first record of slavery in any of the 13 colonies.
Even Henry Louis Gates, Yale Professor of “beer summit” fame, acknowledges not only that a black man owned the first slave in this country, but that blacks owned slaves up to and through the Civil war. He reported on this in the black website The Root: https://www.theroot.com/did-black-people-own-slaves-1790895436
Blacks have as much or more to apologize for as whites for slavery and “taking” Native American land.
Native Americans have as much to apologize for as whites and blacks for owning black slaves.
When can this smug moral superiority be exposed for the lie it is?
It is a little-known fact that more slaves were owned in the Chesapeake Bay region than almost anywhere else in the country. They were used to harvest tobacco, not cotton. Slavery was never the exclusive province of the Southern states. The practice was widespread nearly two hundred years before the Civil War broke out.
Northern industrialists also objected vociferously to the inclusion of the phrase “or involuntary servitude” into the 13th Amendment, knowing that this targeted their practice of “indentured servitude.”
And, in this 21st Century, “the peculiar institution” is very much alive-and-well. Undocumented immigrants are the slaves; non-immigrant visa holders are the indentured servants, being expressly indentured by the “sponsorship” requirement. Once again, the 13th Amendment is made to look the other way . . . human history does not actually change that much.
We gotta get some real prosecutors and a real court system, before we can take them down. otherwise we’d have to do it my preferred way. real messy
We all know what they really want is to take down the American flag and hoist the UN flag. Globalist scumbags want to rule the world, and to hell with American citizens.
In our enclaves we patriots have to talk the Constitutional frame work while openly taking pride in American culture and tradition.
Loud and proud.
The enemy does not try to make changes via constitutional or legislative process most of the time. They attack via the fulcrum of culture and employ the courts to invent new expressions of “civil rights”.
Patriots need to promote our culture and values. Virtue must be our steadfast tradition.
Loud and proud.
I expect tomorrow night is going to be an enormous expression of tradition and cultural pride. I have no doubt POTUS is going to hit it right out of the park.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b9b42cfed943babbe9cb156cdd503088fbd4962d59b5a4219ba5a0c9fd302f47.jpg?
Each and every day the marxists rail against all the elements of history that build a sense of loyalty and pride. How pathetic to live in the US and do nothing but demean and disgrace her with claims that any symbol is marred by racism. They have to make you hate your country, your religion, your culture, your race to achieve the totalitarianism they seek to achieve.
Posted links to images don’t open anymore? That one is a cartoon – Kaepernick on the Fourth…
Oops. That cartoon url went to the rubbish bin?
After 20+ years, Michael Eric Dyson hasn’t yet vented his rage against The White Man? He must be getting paid really well to give his performances. On with the show.
The term ‘fake news’ which the President coined is one thing, but, it’s now boldly escalated to propaganda. Will President Trump address this for what it’s now become?
Marxism is a cadre and methods for subversion, with the goal of securing absolute power and control over all assets to the cadre. When even the Central Committee of the Union of Soviet Socialists States, the ultimate cadre, realized that Marxism was a horrible way to govern, having brought on the Chernobyl meltdown, I guess the Marxists decided they needed a new home. And what better place than the USA, the only remaining superpower, and their deepest enemy for having defeated the USSR in the Cold War.
The methods for subversion include finding the natural fault-lines in the target country, then seeking to foment discord and later violence along those lines. Race, class, sex, generational, regional, religious, gender, abortion, etc., etc. Whatever can foment discord is fair game to them.
They’ve encamped in academia, in government bureaucracy, in media, in entertainment, in finance, in diplomacy, in the intelligence community and the law enforcement community. Their takeover of the Democratic Party is complete. Their takeover of the Republican party is only partial. But they reached a zenith during the Obama Administration, and presumed to complete the takeover under HRC’s tenure. But instead got Trump! Underlying Trump Derangement Syndrome is Marxist panic: Trump has declared war on the deep state, where Marxism has its most powerful members and allies. War on the media, where Marxism has its most influential propaganda organs. War on globalism, where Marxism’s internationalism has its most powerful adherents. War on fake science, where Marxism makes its most persuasive argument for ceding sovereignty to globalism.
This interview “explaining” “the problem” with the Betsy Ross flag is the height of desperation. In addition to Donald Trump as President, the Marxists face the problem that not all Americans are so easily manipulated. Instead of Nazis and White Supremacists rallying around the flag, they’ll find a diverse group of Americans who understand the essential wisdom of individual liberty, of limits on government, effective checks and balances on power, the fundamental values of the American institutions bequeathed to us, especially the striving for a “more perfect union” (yes it’s imperfect, but we can continue to improve it), the wisdom of studying and learning the lessons of history, and retaining them against charlatans.
The flag symbolizes unity and liberty.
It appears the old story about they took away this or that group’s rights and then they came for mine is being fulfilled before our eyes. They took away the Southern Cross and then they took away the Confederate statutes and then they came for mine… First Betsy Ross flag and then Old Glory.
Sad. Sad. Sad. Sad.
O hell. Run up the Rainbow flag.. Unlike the Red, White, and Blue It has colors that run.
Pro-tip: For the survival of humanity, communism must be destroyed…
Everything that flag represents is what made this country the most desirable place to invade.
RSBN is going live for the next few days, particularly for tomorrow’s festivities. Some nincompoops are attempting to burn the American Flag in front of the White House right now.
