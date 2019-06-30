“The Media Intentionally Mislead Americans on Trump’s Huawei Position…”

With President Donald Trump making massive strides toward peace and stability surrounding North Korea, the media cannot accept -nor allow- the common sense solutions to succeed. President Trump is clearly perceived as a risk because his success highlights just how useless and manipulative a professional political class of consultants, advisors and DC think-tanks really are.
The U.S. media are desperate to find something to criticize and openly cheering for failure, so long as it provides fuel for their anti-Trump narrative. It is stunning to watch against the backdrop of President Trump cutting the Gordian knot known as North Korea.
Perhaps by training, by habit or by unintended consequence, the DC proletariat have developed a system for themselves where the process itself as the end result. This allows them to wax philosophically about problems; but it is within the discussion of the problem itself where their industry exists. Solutions are not wanted because that stops the process.
DC journalism has evolved into reveling about the never ending process and, as a consequence, media completely ignore the end point, miss the bottom line, don’t actually SEE the subject matter, and never actually attempt to discover solutions.
If you watch this nonsense long enough you realize those inside the industrial media complex avoid the subject matter deliberately; because if they get their heads around it and nail it home, they won’t have anything to talk about – they will have exhausted their stash.
As part of their unspoken strategy when they encounter a solution driven approach, the media (writ large) fall back on the Gruber Principle: relying on “the stupidity of the American voter” not to understand how the lies and talking points are being distributed.
Today’s example surrounds President Trump and the ongoing negotiations with China. Into this dynamic Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd surfaces as an entity on the U.S. Commerce Dept. restricted “Entity List” on May 16, 2019.
On May 20th, 2019, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, would be issuing Temporary General License (TGL) permits for U.S. business interests who wish to engage in commercial exchanges with Huawei.
The Commerce Department reviews each request, outlines what products can be exchanged, and restricts the company to a transaction of product approved by the license. Each license lasts 90-days.
“The Temporary General License grants operators time to make other arrangements and the Department space to determine the appropriate long term measures for Americans and foreign telecommunications providers that currently rely on Huawei equipment for critical services,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “In short, this license will allow operations to continue for existing Huawei mobile phone users and rural broadband networks.” (link)
Additionally, with the exception of the transactions explicitly authorized by the Temporary General License, any exports, reexports, or in country transfers of items subject to the Export Administration Regulation (EAR) will continue to require a special license granted after a review by the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) under a presumption of denial.
Under the new regulations any company wishing to engage in a commercial transaction with Huawei has to apply and gain pre-approval from the U.S. Commerce Department. Hence, the issuance of a 90-day license. Any product or service not approved by the license is not allowed to be exchanged.
This process began on May 20th and still exists today. This process is what President Trump was referencing when he announced the U.S. and China would restart trade negotiations as it related to Huawei. Specifically when the president said: “Ross will evaluate each request”.
Nothing can be purchased from, or sold to, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd and/or its sixty-eight non-U.S. affiliates, without getting permission from the U.S. commerce department. Nothing in the agreement between President Trump and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping changes that process.
.
If Beijing was not going to accept the closed chapters of the prior negotiation; a position they previously rebuked; then there would be no starting point between the Chinese and U.S. teams. We don’t like to make too many assumptions, but common sense would indicate the agreements between all parties, prior to the collapse, is now the agreed starting point.
If accurate (obviously details to be identified later) this would indicate that the hawks in Beijing, those who formerly balked, have now retreated from their antagonistic position toward the agreement negotiated by Liu He.
It is likely they saw growing ramifications and consequences over the past 30+ days. In essence, after getting a taste of what was coming, Beijing saw a cycle of continual collapse as their future; they had no option but to try and stop the downward spiral.
This internal outlook, overlaying their historic zero-sum perspective, would make sense given the latest developments; party because the reality of an increasingly losing position was their new baseline. A cessation of further damage was their best scenario.
Summary: Trump forced Beijing to see less-loss as the better loss.
However, as noted in the attitude of President Trump, he retains the larger tariff level despite China’s re-engagement. Trump has allowed the restart itself to be the face-saving Xi needed, yet he retains the prior tariff gains. Team Trump yielded nothing back.
Do not take this dynamic lightly. China has never negotiated for, nor accepted, less-loss before. Understanding this is new ground for them we can only imagine the anxiety within internal discussions. Vice-Premier Liu He cannot turn to the Beijing Hawks and say: ‘I told you so’. He can only start again and hope the same outcome does not repeat.
Both teams know the prior closed chapters were negotiated in good faith by Liu He, Robert Lightizer and Mnuchin. It wasn’t the U.S. who walked away from prior commitments. Therefore it makes additional sense for Chairman Xi to offer the Ag purchases as a show of good faith; and, in turn, President Trump gives the optics of compromise on high-tech.
Returning to the original point of collapse, the stickler point was/is the enforcement mechanism if China cheats. This is where Lighthizer had built sector-by-sector, product-by-product, escalating and countervailing tariffs into the compliance chapters.
Unlike traditional trade agreements with one enforcement chapter that encompasses all of the sectors within the aggregate agreement, Bob Lighthizer built specific enforcement mechanisms into each sector. Essentially, each product had it’s own compliance requirements unique to the sector of trade.
That multi-layered compliance is where China recoiled because they saw the U.S. as having ultimate decision-making about whether the rules were being followed. However, that construct was/is the unidirectional price Lighthizer was applying due to the history of Chinese duplicity and cheating.
Any U.S. company (or U.S. entity) harmed by Chinese trade practices (ie. ‘cheating‘, ‘theft’, ‘coercion’, etc.) would have a set of enforcement provisions to protect their interests specific to their unique sector inside the agreement. The scale of this approach is rather overwhelming to consider; however, as Lighthizer told congress this is the only way to insure compliance and protect very diverse U.S. trade interests.
You have to write the agreement while predicting the other party will attempt to lie, cheat and steal; and they will do so with the sanctioning of the communist government.
Lost in all of the discussions by western media is the fact that no-one has ever attempted to structure a comprehensive and enforceable trade agreement with China before. What the U.S. team is attempting will be the road-map for all other nations who will likely write similar agreements of their own.
Writing a trade agreement between a free-market (USA) and a controlled-market (China) is where the challenge lies. One of the inherent issues will always be how the free-market system can hold the controlled-market system accountable if they cheat.
Given the controlled-market’s governmental support for the cheaters, the accountability will naturally have to come from outside the system. It remains to be seen if it can be done.
Arguably President Trump has a disposition that he doesn’t see how a deal is possible. However, Trump is willing to allow Lighthizer, who really is brilliant (along with Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary Ross), plenty of space to approach this problem with unique solutions.
As President Trump just said: “The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry.”
The tariffs will continue until behavior improves.
I wrote a previous comment on how Kudlow had to correct the Rinos on Hauwei.
Hauwei is two things:
1. Aglobal telecomm equipment behemoth that got there thru IPR theft (stealing up to 4G allowed most engineering to focus on 5G, grossly unfair), and a backdoor security threat. Xi and PDJT just agreed in Osaka to leave those difficult issues for last, after the rest of a China trade deal is settled (or never, if not settled). So the ban on Hauwei equipment remains until then.
2. China’s main telecomms equipment supplier. A US components sales ban would be a death sentence, since there is much (hw) stuff not available except from US based suppliers. Xi could not have that, so PDJT ‘relented’. Good for Xi negotiation optics at Politbureau, and good for US component supplier sales. Yet in reality PDJT has conceded nothing on the real #1 issues.
Sad that even RINOs could not figure such a simple thing out. The swamp is increasingly looking to be just reflexively stupid.
And as Ross is deciding by case basis and within a short timeframe Team Trump can react fast. If China is nice then approval of the cases will be much faster..
Training the Panda/Dragon to behave.
I think the RINOs have it figured out alright… they just like having Chicom cash flowing into their pockets… McConnell especially.
At this point, I cannot imagine just what the hell it’s going to take to replace the word stupid with the word CORRUPT when it comes to “our” CORRUPT political puppets.
CORRUPT because globalist puppets of UniParty infamy.
Get’em OUT!!!
Leads to the question I have had for a while: how is it that the dems cannot see that Trump is their lifeline, if only they would grab ahold?
By signing up to support Trump’s policies, which are largely in line with traditional dem positions, they could cement for a goodly period of time a solid voting block of dem Trump supporters, see to the needs of their constituents, and partake of the fruits and the electoral glory of widespread economic growth.
The Democrat Party of 2019 is not JFK’s Democrat Party. The Blue Dogs (centrists) are a small faction today and the socialists and red communist faction took over because that’s what communists do – they wait until someone else builds something and they move in to steal it, often with the help of useful idiots.
Today’s dem politicians are obsessed with Lawfare and need to get the Bad Orange Man out before he can appoint any more Supreme Court Justices or tear down the mass surveillance state they’ve managed to build to get Compromat on their political enemies.
So, we (US GOV.) Will allow you to BUY parts from us, that you will then put in equipment, that no one (other than yourselves) is gonna want (as we will not buy, and will discourage anyone ELSE from buyin.).
As long as its not “poprietary” or Natl. Sec
, SURE we’ll sell it to you,…WHY NOT?
PDJT gave NOTHING, nor should he.
The psychology is AS important as the “trade”, or else could say is a vitally important aspect OF “trade”.
No totalitarian dictatorship, collectivist or not, can APPEAR ‘weak’. Its ALL about appearance. Thats WHY Tienamen Square. PDJT is making Xi and CCP appear ‘weak’.
That is a ‘death sentence’ for ANY dictatorship. USSR withdrawing from afganistan (showing weakness)
preceeded the Velvet Revolution which presaged the wall coming down, etc.
Excellent post by Sundance and comment. This is a bit puzzling to me – “Vice-Premier Liu He cannot turn to the Beijing Hawks and say: ‘I told you so’. He can only start again and hope the same outcome does not repeat.”
My understanding is that by reinstating Liu He, China effectively acknowledged that Liu He was right.
Also, the relaxation of the death hold on Hauwei was, to my understanding, a real concession that cost the US nothing. The grip can be tightened at will.
With Presidents Trump’s move to liberation of NK ( will history see it that way) and the fatal element of the TIME factor of US economic pressure on China, ( The longer sanctions stay the more the silk road dissolves) China is in a time squeeze of permanent harm – an economic stroke if you will; where some damage is permanent.
President Trump can still offer carrots. Truly China can prosper with an economic revival in NK.
A good bouncer always leaves a beloved and client a way out.
Ha, auto incorrect turned belligerent into beloved. LOL
an accidental Trumpism, ” The beautiful Nellie Ohr.
I’ve practically ignored the national news folks. Watch local news and forget the fake political news.
[Implied…get the critical news on The Conservative Treehouse? 😉
I wonder if Apple announcing a new Chinese plant had anything to do with it
I don’t think there is a new plant….Apple is moving the new Mac Pro assembly to a Quanta Computer, Inc. (a Taiwanese company) existing mainland China facility. Quanta already makes the Apple Watch, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro. Seems like about 4 Taiwanese companies make most “brand name” computers. Quanta has 7 plants, employs 70,000 people. The main Shanghai plant has 30,000 employees.
Even Maria Bartiromo got this wrong.
Brilliant engaging reporting!
This only works if honest American bureaucrats adhere to the mutual agreements. Who in the previous 45 years would follow an agreement? It’s a mere opportunity for ChaChing.
Biden / HRC are prime examples.
Even the new USMCA can be renewed every 8 years, and possibly modified? Four years after Trump’s second term?
Great insightful article by Sundance. We can avoid being Gruberized by professional misinformation specialists disguised and news talkers with this kind of knowledge.
SD, it wasn’t just the media now was it? Little Marco Traitor gave the dog whistle with a barrage of tweets THREATENING to push legislation to limit Trump’s presidential powers to give any relief to Huawei. As I said before, all the RHINO’s in congress never whispered a word about China until Trump shut down the Russia decoy and put the public’s full attention on the dangers. Rubio and the RHINO’s trying to undermine Trump’s skillful negotiations had better watch it, he and all the others who’ve lined their pockets with Chinese bribes to lobby, write laws to favor China, or simply look the other way. Hypocrisy is like hemlock, you made me forced to swallow it. Xi is NOT happy, and may come for his pound of flesh.
And that is why I publicly here dedicated my considerable means to primarying Marco.
I would appreciate input on a good book to read in order to understand the Korean conflict from it’s inception. TYIA
It will take on meaning when Trump decides to give it meaning… after North Korea takes positive, verifiable steps to denuclearize, and Trump goes to the UN and gives a speech calling for them to relax sanctions.
’til that day, the UN is a waste of oxygen.
Wouldn’t quite phrase the UN as pointless, their mandate was always to bring in the New World Order of globalism. So the more Trump exposes the shams, cons an hoaxes, the more obvious it is that the UN is a tool set in place by globalist, and therefore it works AGAINST nation states, and individual citizens of those states. It is completely against national soverienty and works towards the redistribution of America’s wealth and standing. That organization is so demonically evil, that some years back there was an incident where a federal employee got a glimpse of some paperwork of the UN’s plans for America and the rest of the world, and was so utterly despondent and what he discovered, he wrote a suicide not in that regard, and went across the street to the park and shot himself.
The public never got to learn the full contents of his suicide note, which we were told via leaks was a warning to the public of the horrors planned for the population and the methods and systems of how they will achieve it. The UN police and security forces play a big role in the NWO culling the world’s population in the serfdom.
It (UN) HAS been pointless for many, many years,…kinda like Congress…PDJT’s actions are just pointing it out.
Bolton, as U.N. Ambassador under Reagan, IIRC; They were threatening to move the U.N. out of U.S. and Bolton said “I’ll be standing on the dock, waving good-bye!”
PDJT looked at U.N. building in NYC and said “SURE is “PRIME real eastate!”
“Solutions are not wanted because that stops the process.”
This statement is concise and highly accurate. It describes so much of what is wrong with government. You could make almost every article written here have that title or subtitle and it wouldn’t be wrong.
Perfectly stated.
“DC journalism has evolved into reveling about the never ending process and, as a consequence, media completely ignore the end point, miss the bottom line, don’t actually SEE the subject matter, and never actually attempt to discover solutions.”
This – “completely ignore the end point, miss the bottom line, don’t actually SEE the subject matter, and never actually attempt to discover solutions” – also describes the Pentagon with such things as its almost 18 years, and still counting, in Afghanistan. In fact, it describes it almost to perfection.
And the Southern Poverty Law Center, the go to radical group for all things Ray-cyst!
Yes, this an excellent outline. The media industrial complex isn’t here to inform, it’s here to make money any way they can, and they can be bought. Carlos Slim and Bezos ain’t buyin’ those media outlets for no good reason, they’re buying influence. Just a handful of companies control all broadcast media, and they’re all for sale.
Informing us is the last thing the media cares about. They wants us to unthinkingly take the narcotic they put out, while they make cash from those who have reason to purchase influence.
When we started trading with a closed market society I didn’t think it could possibly work but our country was hellbent on doing it. At the time I didn’t know everybody was on the payroll of CCP.
Losing your country to make a buck to an American doesn’t sound like much of a deal but our corrupt politicians did it anyway.
It will remain to be seen if we can put enough safeguards in the agreement to offset the complete totalitarian control of their production and market capabilities.
The USA’s Shadow Government & Western Enemediatainment Complex have been playing on Communist China’s ping pong team for more than half a century. Accept that reality and the unreal narrative they’ve maintained begins to make sense.
As candidate Trump said “Nuts” to all that. As President, he’s been a game changer. He doesn’t play Small Ball: This is Rollerball, with no substitutions and no time limit. He’s taken everything the corporate titans have thrown at him, and is still standing–taller than ever.
The problem with previous administrations was the fact that they did the same things with China over and over and expecting different results. That is the true definition of insanity. That is what our political system had evolved into. It took a pure successful business man to change the direction we proceed. This derails the previous process and thus all this opposition to POTUS. It’s almost as if success was not the end product (which it wasn’t.) Lobbying got in the way of progress and that satisfied Congress! The MSM was happy to go along with opposition as it makes for good copy.
I don’t remember Cruz, Rubio, etc saying anything about Huawei before so why are they so concerned now?
Searkreb;
“Why huwei now”;
IMHO, because its NOT about huwei, its about critisising PDJT, attempting to undermine him with his Republican supporters, by making it appear he ‘caved’, cause you know,..he’s ‘soft’on Conmunism, ..muh russia./s
If McStain were still kicking, this would be his line. Rubio, McStain 2.0?
“Trump has allowed the restart itself to be the face-saving Xi needed, yet he retains the prior tariff gains. Team Trump yielded nothing back.” It’s the equivalent in any kind of settlement negotiation of taking chips off the table. Most attorneys, and most parties in litigation always feel that the settlement should move towards the middle. I’ve always believed the party in the right should reduce any settlement the longer and more expensively negotiations go on. It’s a shock to the system, and you often find the other side clamoring to get back to an offer that they found insulting only a day or two previously. President Trump is the toughest in the business. You hear him say everyday, I don’t care if we get a deal or not, I’m fine with just collecting the tariffs. In China’s case, I believe he means it
Great developments this weekend.
On Chris Wallinsky’s program, Larry Kudlow was asked about going back to the previous 90% figure / previous commitments / May period.
The question is raised around 4:20; he seems non committal to our returning to the 90% stage. It was possibly raised again, later in the interview.
I believe timing is a critical issue, markets, and leverage. Unwise for POTUS to be in limbo with all four of our top trading partners, while also ready to tariff Vietnam, India, and possibly the EU.
USMCA ratification critical, followed by immediate ag purchases and progress with Japan. USMCA possibly 1-2 months out; Japan focused on July elections, and they don’t want to decouple ag from potential auto tariffs. (Canada and Australia reaping the benefits if TOP.) Could be sticky. Our position improves with USMCA ratified.
Do we really want to build up our chief adversary, and their Military? And I just learned this AM via Gordan Chang that China, in 2017, required companies to spy on their behalf? Official doctrine.
p c,
Not sure how we are building up our chief adversary, and their Military,…
Unless there is an agreement (is that what you mean?)
I don’t see there as BEING an agreement, long before we get to that question.
I DO NOT ‘see’ Xi agreeing to any agreement PDJT would insist on, or vice versa. Hence, not an issue (granted) if I and some others (BKR, ghost, etc.IIRC)
are correct in this view.
Sundance’s “Professional Political Class” is best exemplified by the UN bureaucrats’ treatment of the Palestinians . These lost souls have become the UN’s mascots, and many people have observed a lassitude in solving the problem. Another example would be the American underclass of multi-generational welfare recipients, and their permanent plantation slave attachment to the Democrats and to the bureaucracy (mostly Democrats, of course).
So when the NYT reported that “tech companies sidestep Trump and work around ban” citing “Qualcomm, Micron, Intel and others” still selling to Huawei (Nyaa, Nyaa, OrangeManBad)… that was COMPLETELY FAKE NEWS?? Because these firms were given Temporary General License grants for very good reasons?
I can’t believe the media lied to us. /s
“The Media Intentionally Mislead Americans on Trump’s Huawei Position…”
Why should his Huawei Position be treated any different than all his other positions?
For those who haven’t read the above post by Sundance, the following excerpt is what totally stood out for me after reading the entire article:
“…You have to write the agreement while predicting the other party will attempt to lie, cheat and steal; and they will do so with the sanctioning of the communist government.
Lost in all of the discussions by western media is the fact that no-one has ever attempted to structure a comprehensive and enforceable trade agreement with China before. What the U.S. team is attempting will be the road-map for all other nations who will likely write similar agreements of their own…”
WOW! “…road map for ALL other nations…”
Checkmate!
SPECULATION: POTUS could IMPOSE REPARATIONS on Huawei for IP Theft by
• AUTHORIZING a USA Consortium to DUPLICATE Huawei’s 5g TECHNOLOGY
The BEST resolution for IP Theft is returning the favor on the SAME PERP to RECOVER DAMAGES.
