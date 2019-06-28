G20 Bilat – President Trump and Jair Bolsonaro…

The last bilateral meeting of the first day at the G20 in Osaka, Japan, was held between President Trump and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. [Video and Transcript]
The US accounts for 34 percent of the world’s soybean production with 108 million metric tons. Brazil accounts for 30 percent of the global production of the crop with 87 million metric tons. Combined, Trump and Bolsonaro control 64 percent of global soybean production. [China consumes 60 percent of global soybeans available for export.]
Note: Brazil is a strategic geopolitical U.S. partner against Chairman Xi’s influence, due to the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). It is obvious this has been discussed between Bolsonaro and POTUS Trump. Within the media pool some enterprising narrative engineer asked President Trump about the Day-Two meeting between Xi and Trump, as noted below (emphasis mine):
[Transcript] PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much everybody. We’re with a gentleman who had one of the greatest election wins anywhere in the world, as far as I’m concerned, and he was very proud of his relationship with President Trump — President of Brazil. And he’s a special man — doing very well, very much loved by the people of Brazil. And I think we can say that Brazil and the United States are as close or closer as they’ve ever been. So I just want to welcome you and say thank you very much, my friend.
PRESIDENT BOLSONARO: (As interpreted.) Yes, indeed. Thank you very much. It gives me great pleasure to be next to you, Mr. President. I have been a great admirer of you for quite some time, even before your election, and it gives me great honor to be with you.
The two countries we represent have a great deal in common. We’re two major countries — great countries — and, together, can do a great deal to the benefit of our two peoples. Brazil is endowed with assets that the world does not have, and I will be able to engage in talks with President Trump to establish a full partnership to the (inaudible) development of our nations.
I support Trump. I support the United States. I support your upcoming reelection. And I do hope that you will come to Brazil, and you have an open and standing invitation to visit Brazil, even before the upcoming election, so that we can showcase to the world that politics in Brazil has indeed changed. And we stand together and ready to work close (inaudible).
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, thank you very much, Mr. President. And we will come to Brazil. And you do have assets that very few countries can even think about — the assets you have in your land and in your water and in so many other places. You have some of the great assets in the world. And it’s a tremendous country with tremendous people, so I look forward to going.
And we’re now talking about a lot of trade. We’re doing a lot of trade, but we’re doing more now than previously, and we have many things to discuss. Thank you all for being here. Thank you very much.
Q President Trump, are you going to ask Brazil to take sides on the trade war with China?
AIDE: Excuse me. Translation — translation for the President.
(The interpreter for President Bolsonaro speaks.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much everybody.
Q Are you going to ask Brazil to take sides in the trade war with China, President?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Well, we’re going to have a meeting with President Xi of China tomorrow, as you probably have heard. There seems to be a rumor about that, and we are indeed, and we look forward to it. I think it’ll be productive. And who knows? But I think it’ll productive. At a minimum, it will be productive. We’ll see what happens and what comes out of it.
But we’re doing very well as a country. The United States is the hottest country in the world right now and — the economy. And all of the leaders have come up and said that it’s incredible what’s happened with the United States. And they congratulate me and they congratulate the people of the United States.
But we are — we’re a hot country. We’re doing well. So we’ll see what happens tomorrow with China.
Q But how Brazil can help on that? How Brazil can help on that?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Help on what?
Q Help on the trade war with China?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Not a question of “help”; it’s a question of whether or not we do something. And I think we have a very good chance. We’ll see what happens. Ultimately, something will happen, and it’ll only be good — good things happen.
Q Mr. President, do you expect that President Xi is going to put an offer on the table tomorrow for a trade deal?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: We’ll see what happens. You’re going to know, maybe, before most. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. It’ll be a — it’ll be a very exciting day, I’m sure, for a lot people, including the world. It’ll be an exciting day. A lot of people are talking about it, and it’s very interesting. And it’s going to come out, hopefully, well for both countries. And ultimately, it will work out.
Q Have you promised China that you won’t put anymore new tariffs on for another six months?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: No, I haven’t promised. No. Good question. No.
Q Mr. President, have you discussed Venezuela with President Putin? And do you intend to discuss it in this meeting?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I discussed — well, we discussed a lot of things with President Putin. We had a very good meeting with President Putin. And we’ll have to see what happens with Venezuela. Venezuela is a — we’re behind the free Venezuela 100 percent. We’ll see what happens.
Q So did you lose momentum on Venezuela, President Trump?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: No, not at all. No. No. Things take time. But we’re behind a certain group of people; you know who the people are. We’re behind the people of Venezuela — that’s who we’re really behind, more than anything else. And we’ve been helping them a lot. We’ve been bringing a lot of food and a lot of medical and a lot of other things to Venezuela.
And we’re working with Colombia very closely — with Colombia — to help. Because, really, it’s a humanitarian crisis. That just shows what socialism can do.
You know, I’ve been watching the debates a little bit, in between meetings, and I wasn’t impressed. But when you look at the socialism and you look at what it can do — that’s what you’re talking about there. And that’s become like the Socialist Party. In fact, I heard — there’s a rumor the Democrats are going to change the name of the party from the “Democrat Party” to the “Socialist Party.” I’m hearing that. But let’s see if they do it.
Okay? Thank you all very much.
Surely this was a set up? https://globalnews.ca/news/5437548/brazilian-president-military-plane-cocaine/amp/?utm_source=Article&utm_medium=MostPopular&utm_campaign=2014&__twitter_impression=true
Ya think?
Brazilian sites are reporting that the guy was in debt. He hadn't paid for his HOA for the last three months. He settled the debt (about US$ 400.00) in the beginning of this month.

His monthly wage was less than U$ 2,000.00.
His monthly wage was less than U$ 2,000.00.
Glad the drugs were found in Spain and not Japan. Spain's laws are a tad less harsh than Japan and may have legally connected to Brazil's president just because it was his entourage. Plus it was away from the country hosting the G20 with thousands of international reporters right on hand to milk the story.

Guess we all have to wonder how much of it rode on planes with HRC and the rest of them, she would not let an opportunity like that past.
Guess we all have to wonder how much of it rode on planes with HRC and the rest of them, she would not let an opportunity like that past.
Her cargo was probably hardware more than software.
So POTUS has pretty much demolished “Brics”, gotta say it “brick by brick”,…OBOR is soon going to look like a CCP pipedream,…and Xi is going to offer,…WHAT?
I’m not looking for an agreement, nor a simple return to pre-reneg status. Can NOT simply return to ‘status quo’, even though it IS profitable for us.
Seems to me its either target balance of 350 Billion at maybe 10%, or PERHAPS add to the agreement strict measures, with enforcement, to block currency manipulation.
One thing is, IF the long term goal is to squeeze hard enough to drive CCP from power, with a collapse of Chinese economy; when that happens, we stop collecting tariffs.
And if the tariffs are seen as getting back whats owed to us, China owes us $500 billion X 20+ years, so we STILL have a LOT of collecting to do!
So, no hurry, no worry, let the tariffs run!
Keep the tariffs. Crush China's technology theft and Military ways.
It is way more than trade. At the heart is IP theft. We are in an economic war and that war can not be won by forfeiting IP.
“I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated, will show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.”
Jimmy Carter the WORST PRESIDENT BEFORE THE KENYAN CAME ALONG, pretends he is Christian but demonstrates time and time again ,that he is the exact opposite. An old hateful vengeful man still bearing a grudge for being turned down by Trump for a $5million donation to his library after his weak and ineffective presidency. At 95 he is as lawless and destructive as the rest of the demon possessed Dems, like them he cannot accept TRUMP WON FAIR AND SQUARE and that our votes rightfully elected Trump. Carter is really GREEN WITH ENVY IN HIS WICKEDNESS, instead of trying to oust Trump who is more legitimate than Carter ever was as a president, the old LYING GEEZER should be preparing for his departure from this world. What a HYPOCRITE!!
https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/1142641045848694784/_NkGClRL?format=png&name=600×314
He is a senile old man who is playing parrot to the DNC because it gets him back in the headlines again.
Obliterating Chinese government CCPis the only way to go. Unfortunately if that involves some pain for the Chinese people, rather them than us. Who can maintain sympathy when they are burning US flags in China and pushing a nationalist DON’T BUY AMERICAN MADE PRODUCTS. Sure, don’t buy our products, eat the Ebola infected pig carcasses, and the crops that are attacked with Armyworm infestation that is devastating half of China’s food supply. Yeah, I’m aware its not the poor starving illiterate Chinese doing this.
Xi at this point is nothing more than a bloviator because every stroke of ‘bad luck’ is devastating him at home, in addition to Trump’s strategic public ass-whopping. Almost like God is showing what happens when a Christian and his followers fight a demonic murdering atheist dictator.
As Pres. Trump says, “nothing happens overnight.” Anyone who thinks 30+ years of wretchedly imbalanced China-trade relations will dissipate to limbo in six months, a year, five years, is ill-attuned to industrial firms’ strategy and finance.
No matter what hairballs(s) Hsi coughs up in Osaka, the confrontation that began with Trump’s inaugural with necessarily persist through Term Two and beyond. Meantime, although Hsi’s commissars and gauleiters remain fixated on their delusive “arc of history”, ChiComs’ critical socio-political/economic inflection-point is fast approaching.
Given Mao’s death-dealing takeover in 1949, precipitating the Korean War with Stalin’s overt backing (having acquired Oppenheimer’s keys to White Sands’ nuclear arsenal in 1946), the current regime hits two 36-year cultural eras, three 24-year generations, at end-2021. Just as Trump’s accession occurred 72 years past Hiroshima, signaling the start of a new post-Postwar global era, so Hsi & Co. will shortly find that ChiComs’ lumpen Eternal Verities recall Alice’s idiotic gardeners in Wonderland, “painting the roses red”.
Changing their name from Democrat to socialists… ha ha ha ha
Mr President keeps the boot on his enemy’s neck.
"there's a rumor the Democrats are going to change the name of the party from the "Democrat Party" to the "Socialist Party." I'm hearing that. But let's see if they do it."

Absolutely priceless….
Absolutely priceless….
Absolutely brilliant. With a silly offhand comment, he now will have the left running around with their heads exploding for days. Wouldn't be surprised to see it resurrected in the debates.
No Japan ag deal?
Pass USMCA before new tariffs? (China, Vietnam, India?)
I was delighted to note that, unlike Justin from Canada, President Bolsonaro didn't wear brown shoes with his blue suit. Nor did I see any goofy little boy socks.
Check and Mate? China is in a very bad place right now…
Fox Business reports Apple will move operations for Macbook Pro to China. So China is very busy making trade deals too. Too bad for Apple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope they like tariffs
Don't let any US GOV purchase any MACs for gov't use. Can't guarantee security with China. Let the microchips fall where they may
Please excuse my rudeness. If the questions PDJT fielded above were from the so-called American press corp, they should be bitch-slapped silly and forced to find their own way home. It appears they try to embarrass the President every chance they get. Its time they start showing the President the same respect all the world leaders show to him.
If Xi and the CCP watched the clown show at the Democrat debates of the last two nights they must know they are royally screwed!
“China consumes 60 percent of global soybeans available for export.]”
Soy boyz! Sorry I couldn’t resist.
Like the humor
Soybean oil for cooking and soybean meal for hog and chicken feed. Most America meat is raised and fed with grain raised withing 30 miles by truck. China has to import feed.
Expensive to ship beans from Brazil to China
wee2low -Soyboyz by the millions, also because of the policy of killing baby girls for many decades, a significant shortage of females made it easier for those "boyz" to have an excuse. Further, Chinese women if given a preference always go for Black, white and even Indian, they try to get away from the deficiencies of their own men, height, teeth, poor eyesight and the one everyone is thinking.
Ester u cray-cray-- got me laughing fiercely though — nice
I heard a rumor….
Troll level #47869
Love our VERY STABLE GENIUS !!!!
Admirable tribute. Thank you for honoring our President.
PRESIDENT BOLSONARO: (As interpreted.) Yes, indeed. Thank you very much. It gives me great pleasure to be next to you, Mr. President. I have been a great admirer of you for quite some time, even before your election, and it gives me great honor to be with you.
