Beyond Tone Deaf – Candidate Bill de Blasio Quotes Communist Che Guevara in Miami…

This is just too damned funny. You cannot make this stuff up. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is campaigning in Miami with a bunch of SEIU (Service Employee International Union) workers. (Video Below)

And somehow, the doofus from New York thinks it would be a good thing at the Miami International Airport to cheer: “Hasta la victoria, siempre“. A very famous rallying cry from communist leader Che Guevara as he led the murder of thousands of Latinos.

Many Latinos in Miami-Dade fled from various communist regimes in Cuba and Central America; and many Miami residents actually have relatives who were killed by Guevara’s political terror teams.

For Latinos to hear a New Yorker shout “Hasta la victoria, siempre” generates an autonomic response that is seriously angry. If you don’t know the community, you just cannot overemphasize how big a bone-headed deal that is.

Yes, the New York limo-liberal crowd and the Antifa loons loves them some Che Guevara. However, in the vast majority of the real Latino communities, ESPECIALLY Miami-Dade, even mentioning that name is likely to trigger someone to kick your ass. [Not kidding]

Apparently, after a few hours, someone told Bill deBlasio how stupid that was; and the doofus sends out a tweet saying he didn’t know. Which, is strangely, even funnier.

I only meant it as a literal message to the striking airport workers that I believed they would be victorious in their strike- BdB. (2/2) — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 27, 2019

WATCH:

