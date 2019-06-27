Beyond Tone Deaf – Candidate Bill de Blasio Quotes Communist Che Guevara in Miami…

This is just too damned funny. You cannot make this stuff up. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is campaigning in Miami with a bunch of SEIU (Service Employee International Union) workers. (Video Below)
And somehow, the doofus from New York thinks it would be a good thing at the Miami International Airport to cheer: “Hasta la victoria, siempre“. A very famous rallying cry from communist leader Che Guevara as he led the murder of thousands of Latinos.
Many Latinos in Miami-Dade fled from various communist regimes in Cuba and Central America; and many Miami residents actually have relatives who were killed by Guevara’s political terror teams.
For Latinos to hear a New Yorker shout “Hasta la victoria, siempre” generates an autonomic response that is seriously angry. If you don’t know the community, you just cannot overemphasize how big a bone-headed deal that is.
Yes, the New York limo-liberal crowd and the Antifa loons loves them some Che Guevara. However, in the vast majority of the real Latino communities, ESPECIALLY Miami-Dade, even mentioning that name is likely to trigger someone to kick your ass. [Not kidding]
Apparently, after a few hours, someone told Bill deBlasio how stupid that was; and the doofus sends out a tweet saying he didn’t know. Which, is strangely, even funnier.
WATCH:
.
Hasta la vista DeBlasio!
“I did not mean to offend anyone that heard it that way” CLASSIC fumble of an apology
First rule of holes. In one and want out, stop digging. Dems too dumb to comprehend.
Man oh MAN! This gets better and better every day. Truly hilarious.
Keep up the stellar work, Dims, you’re doing great. 🤣
That’s the best part. They’re just warming up!
Lucky for Bill Guevera Trump is busy or he would comment on this.
In the land of the baizuo, Che is as cool as cool gets, so this gaffe is understandable in that sense. Obviously De Blasio is irrelevant to presidential politics, except for anytime he can help us pick up a handful more votes in Florida such as here.
I had to look up “baizuo” what a great word:
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=baizuo
“Chinese epithet meaning naive western educated person who advocates for peace and equality only to satisfy their own feeling of moral superiority. A baizuo only cares about topics such as immigration, minorities, LGBT and the environment while being obsessed with political correctness to the extent that they import backwards Islamic values for the sake of multiculturalism.
“The Chinese see the baizuo as ignorant and arrogant westerners who pity the rest of the world and think they are saviours.”
What next from this (cess)pool of dem candidates?
“From each according to his ability. To each according to his need.”
(Modernized of course to be gender neutral)
You know I am sick of the Dems pandering -finally (and thanks to PDJT) minorities are waking up to this…
Wilhelm, (Di blasio’s real name) Beta O’Rourke. Fauxahontas. Kamel Harris, etc.
have not an orignal thought in their brains.. They are Meerkats (though Meekats are smarter) they respond to a meme, thinking it will get them votes.
Trump builds and moves.
It’s so obvious how they use their so-called “constituents”. Last night’s display could not have been more transparent…
Yes, he was definitely pandering. Miami-Dade is a democrat stronghold though, so not sure this will impact him negatively in the long run.
The Democrats know that they cannot win against DJT. What puzzles me is why they are so willing to beclown themselves in front of the nation. It’s almost too embarrassing to watch. But not impossible! Viva La Dimwits!
Deblasio, likes to take a police helicopter to the gym, welcomed mass muderer Muagabe to NYC. Mrs. Deblasio, can’t account for $1 billion in taxpayer money, wore jeans to Officeer Lieu’s funeral, and thought it was appropriate. He’ll clinch the nomination for sure.
The Lord works in mysterious ways, comes to mind.
Yes indeed! The sunlight exposes the communist as he lets his facade down.
What’s next– di Blasio murders Punxsutawney Phil and lays it off the NYC Sanitation Department?
This is a good example of why the Commie Dimms cheat to win elections.
Comrade Willhiem the Nazi would have worked good with Hitler!
That’s what happens when you get your history from Netflix.
I guess he doesn’t spend much time out of the progressive bubble.
Official DNC Presidential Candidate Application Form
Candidate Name: ____________________
Representing District:__________________
Before Consideration, Candidate Must Verify the Following With a Check Mark. The More Checks, the Better Your Odds At Becoming a Candidate
I, (name) ____________, Do Solemnly Swear I Am An…..
Imbecile
Traitor
Panderer
Insane
Anti-American
Brain Dead
Flip Flopper
Scumbag
Completely Out of My Flipping Mind
Corrupt
Please Send Completed Forms to AOC, in care of Nancy Pelosi
Here’s hoping all these circus clowns stay in the race
as long as possible let them have their say
at least until primaries next year.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
Can we apply the Rosanne Barr Rule and ban him from TV forever for being a STUPID IDIOT?
The local radio show host in San Antonio said Bill DeBlasio is lying about not knowing this had something to do with Che Guevara as he was gigged by the media for this same statement several years ago when running for mayor.
DeBlaso (Wilhelm) as President, “Golly, I had no idea that’s what that Red Button was for”.
Oh my God… Is this the real life or is this just fantasy?
(PS – my dad got a random text from the Beto campaign and my dad sarcastically replied, no, thanks! I’m all in for de Blasio! Needless to say, they took my dad off their list.)
There are eight other Democrats on stage that need to thank De Blasio for tripping that land mine before they did. Castro would not have come close to it.
Something tells me his advisers don’t like him very much.
bill…. billy-boy…..oh silly billy…… what else did up pick up on your “honeymoon”vay-kay in Havana way back in ’88?? es muy loco….
