Transcript of Michael Flynn Status Hearing – June 24th (full pdf)…

One of the reasons why the Flynn legal situation is so interesting is not really because of Flynn himself; but rather because the Flynn situation is a likely example of President Obama’s surveillance network in operation.
Tenuous legal theories (Logan Act) and obscure laws (technical FARA violations) appear to have been exploited by DOJ administration officials, in close ideological alignment with the Lawfare Group. In association with overall Obama administration officials, the fellow travelers used the legal system to create a DC surveillance network.
At the 30,000 ft. level Obama’s surveillance network looks like this:
• White House identifies a target; •passes request to the DOJ National Security Division (middlemen); •who then use the auspices of possible FARA violations to pass the instructions to the FBI contractors; •who data-mine the NSA database.
•The FBI results are then passed back to the DOJ-NSD; •who weaponize the information for FISA applications (becomes legal cover); and •pass the authorized surveillance (spying) results back to the White House etc.
It’s a circle of surveillance activity that could encompass almost every politician in Washington DC as they network with foreign lobbyists and special interests.
Techno Fog was the first person to identify FARA violations as the tenuous legal basis for the DOJ-NSD to gain FISC authorized surveillance warrants. It makes sense.
Those warrants then permit surveillance and the unwitting targets can infect anyone they come into contact with.
Using this process unwitting targets would be carrying surveillance like an ebola virus, and the Obama administration would be monitoring almost everyone in Washington DC.
Throughout the weaponized process there’s an element of plausible deniability, and a tenuous legal justification to protect the participants. If questioned the first line of defense would be to assert National Security; and almost all of the activity would be considered “classified”.
Obviously the purposes and intents of the surveillance would be political. However, by using The Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), there’s a useful legal cover story. Exploiting the NSA database also ties in neatly to this process. The database is how the FBI would get the evidence for the DOJ-NSD FISA applications.
Restrictions on Title III 4th amendment privacy protections are worked-around by using Title-1 national security claims; and conveniently everything around FISA is classified.
It is not coincidental that Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, George Papadopoulos and Michael Flynn were all charged or threatened with FARA violations. Additionally, in the one known FISA application Carter Page was called an “agent of a foreign government”.
Extending the legal theory into action, the Special Counsel, and particularly DOJ prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, can be viewed as simply charging forward with a pre-existing process all the special counsel participants were familiar with.
Michael Flynn is a case-study in the exact type of target this process would be perfect to ensnare. [Explained Here] Now, whether what’s left of Flynn’s case is enough to drag this political surveillance system into the sunlight is yet to be seen. However, as explained, this is why Flynn’s case is so interesting.
That said, here’s the status hearing from yesterday:
Here's the details from last month when Techno Fog first started to see the FARA surveillance pattern within the Flynn case filings.
Samantha Power, Obama’s U.N. Ambassador is alleged to have requested upwards of 250 to 300 FISA requests / unmaskings. Her predecessor requested 3. I’ve read that U.N. / State Department FISA requirements circumvent standard FISA protocol to expedite “national security”,
I’m no math genius – but can some one tell me the potential number of individuals that would be ensnared bt 300 unmaskings under the so called “2 hop” rule. Half of the people in Washington? Everyone in the United States?
Just assume each person is in contact with just 2 new people. Person #1 contacts 2 people and each of those contacts 2 new people. In the first 2 hop that’s a total of 7 people. Now 2 hope from them. If only the last 4 contact 2 new people (8) and those 8 contact 2 new ones (16), we’ve added 24 to the 7 so we now have 31–that’s the second 2 hop. One more 2 hop gives us 16 adding 2 new ones (32) and those 32 adding 2 more (64). That adds 96 in this trip alone so we’re up to 127. See where this is going. Another 2 hop from them—the 32 have 2 new contacts (64) and the 64 meet 2 new ones (128) so we have 192 to add to our previous total and we now have 319. That’s the third two hop from a person and that’s only including 2 new people for each contact. Minimal (unless the person is Paul Manafort who, for the last 6 months, has been largely in solitary with minimal human contact with the outside world).
You ask how long it would take to get to 300 contacts—could easily happen within one day. This comes under the heading of MASSIVE setup of Americans. It had to have started under Holder and prospered under Lynch. If Obama wasn’t involved in this spy plot, then he would have to be he dumbest, most used president in history. Why does he have a home in Kalorama? Proximity. It is even possible that there are tunnels to and from his new house to the spy agencies. Anyone who thought it weird that ValJar has a room in the Kalorama home need only think about the fact that the Wayne mansion had nothing on the Kalorama house. I just wonder who is Albert in the House. Mrs. Robinson must be Aunt Harriet!
Even the world’s greatest spy novelists couldn’t have written this one. The cover needs to be blown. Sunlight ready to bleach the stench. No wonder that treasonous administration had so many Congressmen, government officials, judges, even foreign officials by the snarglies—and you want us to believe that 90% of the rank and file in the FBI and CIA are hard-working, honest people. Sure they may have been complicit out of fear. After all, they would have been in the 2-hop of all the people they were surveilling (spying on). This not only has to stop, it has to be public, it has to be painful, and it has to be severe enough to be a permanent deterrence.
Its about at least 15,000 people. But if they are us citizens their names are masked. As long as the laws are being followed. :-). Here how it works. If this is wrong some one please correct this. The 2 hop rule covers all contacts in the last 5 years. 5 years is a long time for people in washington who network for power and influence, attend conferences, fundraisers, social events. Lets say half of the 300 were the 2nd hop so it stops with them. The other half of the 300 ( 150 ) were the first hop and they each have 100 contacts in the last 5 years.
so 150 ( first hopers ) times 100 contacts each = 150 * 100 = 15,000
You didn’t really think they’d be cowboying around spying on everybody without legal cover did you? These people are all lawyers after all. The 21st century surveillance state wasn’t created without all the necessary accompanying legal framework to make it useful.
IOW I’ve never believed indictments would be easy to come by for any of this.
Except for leaking classified info to the press. That’s the easy one. Right in front of us and out in the open. Could indict anytime for that. Yet, crickets. By longstanding tradition it appears to have become the fashionable crime in DC.
The damage from the September 11, 2001 attacks continues, and seemingly will continue, for decades, unless we – by demanding and electing responsive politicians – dismantle it. “The 21st Century Surveillance State” was already developing in the 20th, but that attack injected it with steroids, and the population was happy to desire it, unwisely choosing a feeling of security in place of keeping their freedoms intact.
And so America in general is still suffering the trauma from that attack, instead of shaking it off and moving on. The playgrounds – rather empty already from various trends before the attacks – remain as empty as ever. The cameras and microphones are everywhere, and private citizens contribute their own cameras and microphones in case the state’s are lacking or inadequate. And we nod and grin and agree that this is our life now.
Crime has become more “fashionable” than ever in D.C., because it is still run by Leftists, whose lack of morality allows such crime to occur.
“Never let a good crisis go to waste”
And if there is no crisis, generate a phony one to generate phony outrage for generating attacks on your opponent.
“You didn’t really think they’d be cowboying around spying on everybody without legal cover did you? …… it appears to have become the fashionable crime in DC.”
Spot on.
With millions of pages of laws and regulations, friends are rewarded and enemies punished at whim – to the polite claps of the King’s Court.
That is the sobering reality.
I sense a powder keg is about to explode on the obama and clinton crime syndicates and their Deep State and Uniparty soldiers.
Granted all this, and more, ye Gangrenous Administration stands exposed as the most abusive, partisan-politically corrupt, would-be totalitarian cabal in all American history.
The question now is, given pervasive Uniparty complicity in Congress and the Courts, who will even attempt institutional corrections to lurking-menace Police State extortion via Beria-style blanket surveillance, up to and including abolishing FISA, terminally neutering NSA (and who knows what other Deep State proctards) with their all-pervasive “monitoring towers”, murderous SWAT teams, inifinite resources for spurious selective prosecution of real-and-imagined partisan opponents?
As a former ultra-high clearance USAFSS crypto-intelligence officer, I know nothing of current capabilities and usages– but the underlying principles, most particularly the inherent dangers of a Fourth Branch “blank check” for “weaponized” civil/military National Security apparats (in fact, serving viciously subversive Jarrett Administration purposes), all too easily fall prey to false-pretense “small groups” such as Brennan, Clapper, Comey. Once bad seeds take root, good-faith legitimacy flies out the window, taking with it all possibility of impartial civil procedures, attaining gritted-teeth consensus by consent-of-the governed under Rule of Law.
White House identifies a target; •passes request to the DOJ National Security Division (middlemen); •who then use the auspices of possible FARA violations to pass the instructions to the FBI contractors; •who data-mine the NSA database.
•The FBI results are then passed back to the DOJ-NSD; •who weaponize the information for FISA applications (becomes legal cover); and •pass the authorized surveillance (spying) results back to the White House etc.
Says Sally Yates:
“Often times the names are ALREADY UNMASKED by the intelligence agency ITSELF”
2:45.00 mark
This would make sense if the individual was TARGETED in the method described above and the CONSUMER of the intelligence received the results.
Yates’ testimony seems to make clear that Flynn was NOT 702 but T-1 and why Lindsey has never found the “unmasking” request paperwork on Flynn that would certainly exist as you can’t take a dump in a government bureaucracy without filing paperwork.
Right before that she also says: Coverups are bad. That usually is evidence of intent. That’s something we would look at and make a determination if it should be criminally prosecuted.
Hmmm. ILLary Clinton anyone?
Someone should be able to easily give us stats on how many FISC requests were made for possible FARA violations vs actual FARA violations cases filed (0?).
This is quite a revelation and at the same time a bitter pill to swallow. If this is all going to be loosely justified there will be no real justice. Just procedural changes. Thanks to George Obama / Barack Bush.
Another great thread for Sidney Powell to read (assuming she didn’t already know the game and process)
The question is, now that she sees and knows how they did it via Sundance’s step by step outline here, what is she going to do with it??
I’d love a thread now that talks about how she can bust and expose this game wide open for all to see.
So thankful Sidney Powell is a CTH reader.
I am sure there is an amendment to the Constitution we voted on that says we allow the government to spy on the citizens of the United States without any resonable cause . Using a storage facility to store data on every citizen from the time of birth till death. It must be on that paper we call the Constitution. It has to be. Great big sarcasm.
We have crossed all red lines with this government.
Now the question is what do we do at this moment.
Our generation gave lip service only to each baby step which took away one right after another. The Feds are one thing, but look at the rights violations of Google and Facebook and other media platforms, and the sheeple still strive for likes on their latest selfie with not a single thought to the foundation which built the greatest country in the world as it crumbles beneath the power mongering of the greedy and lawless.
So if this was the process and the game one would think they could use this game as “leverage”
If so when does one of the potentially millions who may have been leveraged come forward to speak with Barr?
Now, whether what’s left of Flynn’s case is enough to drag this political surveillance system into the sunlight is yet to be seen.
So the government has become a licensed proctologist and will be up everyones azz with a magnifying glass making sure we do nothing wrong.
Thanks to the miracle of the most powerful and pervasive surveillance system in history, Federal Police need not plant evidence, they simply design and manufacture it.
So if this is their 6 step process:
1) White House identifies a target;
2) passes request to the DOJ National Security Division (middlemen);
3) who then use the auspices of possible FARA violations to pass the instructions to the FBI contractors; who data-mine the NSA database.
4) The FBI results are then passed back to the DOJ-NSD;
5) who weaponize the information for FISA applications (becomes legal cover);
6) pass the authorized surveillance (spying) results back to the White House etc.
Why not audit and compare all targeted FARA violators name with NSA database requests with FBI investigation FISA results and see just how many produce the same name/result.
For example (I’ll just pick a random and common name)
1) was a request of Paul Ryan ever passed to the DOJ National Security Div? If yes, then
2) was Paul Ryan ever searched in the NSA database by an FBI Contractor, if yes then
3) what specific information did the contractors search for on Paul Ryan
3) then did the fbi ever submit a FISA application on Paul Ryan to apply the cover?
IMO run this audit and cross reference and if true we should see a whole lot of bingos
Is there anyway Sidney Powell using the Flynn case to present and discover any of these people connections and thus opening a crack of pattern to their process and game which leads to expose the crack even more by others?
Sure seems like a great article for John Soloman to get digging on.
