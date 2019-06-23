Trump Administration Evaluating Complete Blacklist of Chinese Products for U.S. 5G Infrastructure…

According to a Wall Street Journal report, President Donald Trump is considering a requirement that all next-generation 5G cellular equipment used in the United States will have to be designed and manufactured outside China.
As part of the 150-day executive order review, initiated after cybersecurity concerns in the United States, administration officials are asking tech companies and telecom equipment makers if they can develop U.S. hardware including cellular-tower electronics as well as routers and switches, and software from sourcing completely outside China.
(WSJ) […] The conversations are in early and informal stages, they said. The executive order calls for a list of proposed rules and regulations by the 150-day deadline, in October; so, any proposals may take months or years to adopt.
The proposals could force the biggest companies that sell equipment to U.S. wireless carriers, Finland’s Nokia Corp. NOK and Sweden’s Ericsson, to move major operations out of China to service the U.S., which is the biggest market in the $250 billion-a-year global industry for telecom equipment and related services and infrastructure. There is no major U.S. manufacturer of cellular equipment.
U.S. officials have long worried that Beijing could order Chinese engineers to insert security holes into technology made in China. They worry those security holes could be exploited for spying, or to remotely control or disable devices.
Washington has already essentially banned telecom equipment from Chinese companies, especially industry leader Huawei Technologies Co., from the U.S. over these cybersecurity worries, which Huawei says are baseless. Now, the White House is taking those concerns to the next step by asking Western telecom-equipment makers whether they can rejigger their China-dependent supply chains.
“While the primary national-security concerns center on Chinese-owned firms, the equipment produced by any firm operating in China is at greater risk for vulnerabilities because of access to personnel and facilities,” said Michael Wessel, a member of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, which reports to Congress on security issues. (Read More)
Thankfully, we have U.S. President Trump in place during this critical moment in history on a multitude of fronts. Even Trump’s most virulent detractors will admit there is no-one in government more patriotically committed to an America First agenda.
With one branch of government, DC legislative branch, full of purchased agents by foreign governments and corporations, President Trump stands uniquely alone without any attachment to special interests…. Pretty incredible actually; perhaps even divinely so.
The dynamic of these trade decisions having a multi-generational impact on life within our borders; and considering the ramifications if we allow foreign interests to purchase our domestic policy…. The 2020 election is even more critical.
There are Trillions at Stake !!!
“No the Chinese cannot buy the Chicago Stock Exchange” – Pres. Donald J. Trump
XI’s head must be spinning.
Trump starts a conversation he has already won.
Reality, it is not just for TV shows anymore.
Good Move…..
I’ve mentioned before how this is going to have unexpected blowback. My company sells our products to the developing nations and is largely based in China, however our US office does the development for the online services. They are already wanting to close down our US office and move all operations to China because it is quickly becoming harder and harder to find engineers here that are not afraid of running in to problems by working on our infrastructure with the coming restrictions on trade.
We don’t import phones to the US market. We make $40 phones in China for sell in India, China, Africa and other dirt poor nations. If we keep going down this road I know a dozen people just in the US that will be out of work.
i know a dozen million – or more – of U.S. workers that are out of work due to moves made to China, just like your company made.
Please do not expect any pity from us. You will not receive any.
Word to the wise – move your company back to America and be on the side of the good guys for once.
There is no ‘moving our company back to America’ because it was never in America.
The company is owned by an Asian conglomerate. There is simply no way to make our products in the US and sell in the markets well sell because none of the infrastructure exists in the US or Europe. The only reason the US child company exists was because the Asian company sourced parts from Qualcomm (not anymore) and they needed US expertise in Cloud Services (which they need less and less).
You seem to think this is a world where 100% of a company is owned in the US or owned in China but that is not the way the world works. We have ownership in the EU, US and Asia, we make products that never even started in the US.
All this is doing is making them less dependant on us.
Sympathy lies somewhere in the dictionary between shi(i)t(e) and syphilis!
Amen…I wonder if the guy you responded to sat around and fretted about the millions of Americans that lost their jobs to outsourcing in China.
Agree no sympathy, there IS a valuable point in there.
The whole thing of Globalisation is that it created these “multinational conglomerates”, that are really not just “trans national”, but NON- National.
They have NO ‘vested interest’ in ANY nation, and this has all SORTS of ramifications.
For one thing, it facillitates, as Sundance has,written about , the ability of these companies to get around anti-trust laws of individual nations, the whole “price of a widget or lemon” in Sundances writings on MAGANOMICS.
They put their headquarters, often little more than a mailbox or small office, in a low corporate tax country, manufacturing in another, source materials from another, for sale of products in still another.
And with there only loyalty, to their bottom line.
Well I guess it is real simple,move to China,if that is where you want to do buisness.
Did you even read the article? Trump is trying to ban Chinese companies from US infrastructure. If your company doesn’t import to the US, why do you care? You should quit doing business with any company beholden to the technology theft, spying, meddling and sabotage of the Chinese military.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe you misunderstood so let me try again: we sell devices to the rest of the world, that rest of the world is moving forward with Chinese tech because it works now, today, they already have the largest 5G infrastructure on the planet, so our hardware and software has to work with it if we want to sell products on those markets.
I already have coworkers today who have phones they bought in China for use here and there on business asking, how long until I can’t bring my phone in to the US, how are we going to import devices for testing, how do we hire engineers who can work on our products.
Our problems have nothing to do with importing devices to the US and everything to do with the disruption to the global supply chain.
We feel your pain, but you are a casualty of war. At least you didn’t die on the beaches of Normandy, or in the jungles of Vietnam. The world is a tough place.
They’re Communists for crying out loud. We don’t care if we ever do business with that freaking Commie country period! We don’t have one family member or friends that do either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If your company does not know how to divest your operation outside of China to SE Asian countries then that is your problem. China is no longer cheap manufacturing country for your $40 phone. Vietnam might save you $3 – $5 per phone easy.
Our operations already span China, Taiwan, and a host of Asian nations. It would be possible to divest from China…if the company wasn’t owned by an Asian conglomerate that has no interest in playing this game.
They can simply close our office and avoid the problems and continue to sell to other developing nations.
LikeLike
Steven E in the ‘trillions’ at stake this is blow back for you. Understood. Bummer you’ve put your time in. But ultimately you’ll wonder why you ‘fussed’
The innovation that comes from your team of engineers. Simply cannot be matched by your conglomerate.
Every darn one of you will be ‘let go ‘ from the conglomerate and re-hired as a consultant because of this. Unless you find out you have created the next best thing that excites you again about Tech Dev in some American company that keeps you local…you’ll be jet setting a bit more…but you’l be secure in the wallet.
Steven, find another job. It seems your company is own by Chinese and it is on the way out of US anyway. It is chaos for you to find another job but it is much easy to find one now. I worked for a contract manufacturer with factory in China and it is a pain in the rear so I quitted and get a domestic manufacturer and also in Vietnam. They moved from China as well and never look back.
Wow. I feel so sorry. In my 32 years within manufacturing management I have suffered eight plant closures costing over 2,000 people their employment. All in rural west kentucky. “Small” companies like Ingersoll-Rand, Siemens, Raytheon, General Tire, Johnson Controls have all left for NAFTA , right to work and lower taxed areas.
A dozen people. Wow.
I search indeed every day. Zero jobs over 50K a year within 50 miles other than fake truck driving positions.
Put one of these factories here and watch it exceed expectations.
The centrifugal compressor plant was the most porcitable for IR in the world. Only left to bust the union. Kentucky is a right to work state now.
Oh. The local hydrostatic transmission plant pays $11.80/hr and gets degree holding persons for that.
So much for $15 an hour.
So because someone ****Ed you over, that means it is ok to **** over others. Got it
It is cute, you think any of this means those jobs will come back. Meanwhile in the real world and even in this forum the answer is ‘go to Vietnam’.
That is your fellow Treepers saying that.
LikeLike
See my comment above. Fellow Treeper understanding your concern but also understands not just your fear but what is ACTUALLY ahead for you. It’s my job to know and I have been waiting 25 years for a POTUS who finally knows it too.
You will be BETTER than GREAT.
Let’s see, a dozen people who have to find new jobs (there are more now than before) OR subjecting all of our communications to Chinese surveillance. Which one should we choose?
LikeLike
“I’m at stake” – said every deplorable American.
There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.
– Niccolo Machiavelli
In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.
– Mark Twain
Yep, as much as I want the deep state to be busted for election interference, etc., the most important thing is PDJT getting another 4 years in the oval! Otherwise we as a constitutional republic are toast.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s a big security risk for US if China controls the chipsets and tower technology.
See this paper, pgs 24 onward.
https://media.defense.gov/2019/Apr/03/2002109302/-1/-1/0/DIB_5G_STUDY_04.03
Whoever controls the 5G specification will control a large part of the world’s telecommunications as well as their military reach in real time situations. I for one would not trust that level of control to China. Whatever gets chosen, there’s a need to perform a diagnostic on the chipsets to ensure there aren’t any “unwanted instructions”.
China already has the tech, the US is struggling to catch up. Because of the leaks from Snowden showing how the US compromised devices and inserted its spying on the supply chain, the rest of the world favored having the Chinese develop their own tech.
This is not China’s fault and has everything to do with Five Eyes.
Just maybe we can steal their technology just like they steal ours! “What goes around, comes around.”
F*ck China. If US 5G needs time then so be it. There is no need China 5G or anything for that matter. Trump should black listed all China companies. We need decoupling from China.
I don’t see how we would be struggling to catch up to any China tech since they steal everything from us. I don’t think they’ve ever had an original idea.
https://venturebeat.com/2019/05/17/china-sets-40-city-national-5g-rollout-for-october-1/
That article is talking about implementation, not the technology itself. Sure, if we had state owned companies the FedGov could pour money into rolling out the technology. With privately owned companies, the rollout will take longer. So what?
Once we start building orbital alloys and materials manufacturing facilities run by AI (which is why Trump wants a “space force”) we’ll be leaving China and the rest of the world in the dust. Trump knows the tech gap narrowed because of IP theft by China and other stupid decisions by prior administrations. He also knows how to catapault us back way back into first place again.
I can’t wait for the G-20 Summit. The days that follow it will be newsworthy indeed!
Takin’ names.
America cannot have ANY, WHOLE OR IN PART, COMMUNIST CHINESE 5G equipment within our borders.
I wish he’d ban all of the cheap crap that clogs eBay. 500 Chinese sellers selling the same item multipled by 1 million items. Unless you’re looking for vintage items (which is what I’m usually on there for) it’s almost impossible to weed out the Chinese crap.
While we’re at it, how ‘bout no US military equipment using Chinese parts of any kind?
And this story comes out NOW, just before G20.
NOT in the NYT’s or Wapo, but in the Wall Street Journal.
PDJT sending Xi a message? Like, if you think I’m gonna let up cause you are being forced, by me, to ‘let go’of N.Korea, ….
Forgetaboutit! Just getting started with the pressure, Xi so you better get used to it!
Hey, BKR!
High FIVE, mothertrucker! I am jumpin and fist pumpin, and sure you are, too!
