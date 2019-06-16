Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News Sunday to debate antagonistic DC Swamp Guard Chris Wallace.  The primary topic was the recent attacks on shipping tankers by Iranian elements in the Gulf of Oman.

Additionally, Secretary Pompeo discussed the protests in Hong Kong against the growing influence from Beijing; the issues with North Korea to achieve a positive outcome with Kim Jong Un; the New York Times story on U.S. active measures against Russia; and the nonsensical -hypothetical- foreign opposition research issue.

Secretary Pompeo also appeared on Face The Nation:

33 Responses to Sunday Talks: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

  1. SpotTheSpook says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Did you notice Chrissy’s little laugh when he asked about trumps “treasonous” comment on the NYT article. Trump owns that clowns thoughts. #TDS

  2. Nigella says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    No contest… next

  3. Sentient says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    Sec. Pompeo says that we get very little oil from the Persian Gulf and China gets 80% of its oil from the Persian Gulf. Why are we bothering to ensure clear passage of oil to China?

    • Rileytrips says:
      June 16, 2019 at 1:02 pm

      Because it is the right thing to do. We don’t want bullies threatening/harming other nations going about their business.

    • Shop says:
      June 16, 2019 at 1:11 pm

      Ziocons like Pompeo & Bolton will never explain why it is in the US national interest that Persian Gulf oil flows to our real enemies like China and why it is in our national interest to support Al Qaeda in Syria or in general intervene militarily in the cesspool of the Middle East.

      And then how can we believe anything that Pompeo says when he’s on record saying that the CIA lies routinely?

      https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/06/the-tanker-attacks-in-the-gulf-of-oman-cui-bono.html

      We know why it would be in Bibi Netanyahoo’s interest that the US do his dirty work and sacrifice it’s soldiers & several more trillions of dollars in another Middle Eastern fool’s errand and quagmire in Iran. Are the American people gonna get duped again with another false flag like the Gulf of Tonkin or “mushroom clouds” in Saddam’s secular Iraq?

      • Edwardo says:
        June 16, 2019 at 1:30 pm

        Oil is a single market the world over. More importantly, the Ayatollahs are blood thirsty tyrants that have killed Americans for more than 4 decades. Remember the Marines in Lebanon? We should join with Israel and take out Iran’s nuclear capacity. And, if they retaliate, then we should sink every boat, blow up every airplane and airport, destroy every port and bridge and electrical plant and destroy everything of value in the City of Qom where the Ayatollah monsters live and earn their living. The Ayatollahs and their Shia brand of Ilsam should be destroyed and put back in their hole. Once and forever.

        • Sentient says:
          June 16, 2019 at 1:41 pm

          You have to go back to 1983 to find a Shia terrorist attack on Americans. All the rest have been Sunni attacks, including 9/11.

        • waltherppk says:
          June 16, 2019 at 1:47 pm

          There is a well that some kind of Koranic prophecy says will be the place of appearance for “the fourteenth imam” or something to that effect. Installing a mile wide crater at that location, concurrently with a sudden deletion of the entire Iranian navy and port facilities should get the Iranians attention, with a message that putting to sea and screwing around with the ships of other countries is a seriously bad idea.

      • NC Patriot says:
        June 16, 2019 at 1:48 pm

        Japan—our CLOSE ally also gets its oil thru that route. The point is Iran can’t be allowed to prevent free and safe passage thru the strait under any circumstance.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      June 16, 2019 at 1:27 pm

      As I believe Pompeo told Face The Nation, the game here with Iran concerning the attacks on the oil tankers is to drive up the price of oil so that the world, collectively, cries “uncle” and tells the USA to ease off the sanctions. Then the bad guys (Iran) win. They got back to doing whatever they want under the JCPOA.

      The USA wants to squeeze Iran like a boa constrictor now until Iran is forced to make a new nuke deal. A real one.

      By taking away Iran’s ability to manipulate events (attack tankers), the USA gets closer to its goal of forcing Iran to do what it wants (and what it should do).

  4. Rileytrips says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Margaret and her viewers will never be convinced of the patriotism and outright goodness of President Trump and his decisions. Pompeo tries, and is a straight talker, but it doesn’t matter.

  5. Pew-Anon says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    He lied about Syria. He’s likely lying about Iran. He staunchly maintains the Russia lie. He admitted the CIA is an institution of lies….

    I’d like to see what Trump see’s in this guy but I just can’t. Just another NeoDeceptiCon that has Trump’s favor, for whatever reason.

    • Sentient says:
      June 16, 2019 at 1:13 pm

      Does he have the president’s favor or is he a tool being employed by the president? We haven’t invaded Syria or Venezuela yet.

  6. Beau Geste says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    Maybe PDJT grew up recalling chris’ father Mike Wallace, who had better moral character?

  7. irisheyessouth says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    Is it Iran behind all of these attacks or the DS? Who profits most off of wars? Who dies in these wars? #Think

  8. ristvan says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:24 pm

    Pompeo handled a whole lot of gotcha questions extremely well. Short clear answers. POTUS 2024 material, for sure, given his resume.

  9. Mike Robinson says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:28 pm

    It is obviously of concern to the world if anyone places a limpet mine on any ship … period. “Blaming it on Iran” is of decidedly secondary importance.

    I pray for the people who were born in Iran. I know that theirs is an ancient and once-noble country, and that today they suffer much under at the hands of leaders who (ironically enough …) claim to do so in the name of a God as ancient as Yahweh. But I know that no god, nor God, would ever command what these people now face. I pray that the freedom that they once knew will return to them, and that their present leaders will be brought down and made to pay for what they have done to their own people and nation. Iran deserves better.

  10. trnathens says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:29 pm

    We’re not going to continue to ensure clear passage. That’s the point he was making. It’s up to China, and South Korea, and Japan, oh wait…they don’t have Navies. Check and mate to China. They NEED our economy. They NEED our Navy. They NEED our intellectual property. We DON’T need them. And everything Trump has done up till now has created a situation where the old rules don’t apply. How much did your gas go up last week? Mine went down. Iran can’t pressure the US anymore with antics in the Gulf. Instead, they hurt Asia. So the logical question is not, Will the US attack Iran, but rather What are those other countries going to do about it? It’s not our fight, thanks to Trump.

  11. Sentient says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    Pompeo wouldn’t answer the question about US cyber intrusion into Russia’s power grid. If true, this story saying the president hadn’t been informed is worrying:

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      June 16, 2019 at 1:50 pm

      Pompeo not answering tells me it is either fake news, disinformation or covert ops. Since the sources in the “article” are anonymous and the cyber attacks on Russia has been “leaked” at nearly the same time, my guess is disinformation allowed to be leaked.

  12. Mike S says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:44 pm

    I cannot stand watching or listening to that simpering Swamp weasel.

  13. CharterOakie says:
    June 16, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    Pompeo is very adept at shutting down the MSM SwampClowns rather quickly.

