Huawei Tech Prepares for 40 to 60 Percent Drop in International Smartphone Shipments…

Bloomberg has an interesting article citing an internal discussion within Chinese technology company Huawei as they estimate the financial impact to the U.S. blacklist position.

Do the math… Huawei estimates an international drop of between 40 million to 60 million units at an average retail cost of $500 per unit. That is a stunning financial forecast for a drop in sales.

(Via Bloomberg) Huawei Technologies Co. is preparing for a 40% to 60% drop in international smartphone shipments as the Trump administration’s blacklisting hammers one of the Chinese tech giant’s most important businesses.

China’s largest technology company is crunching internal estimates and exploring options including pulling the latest model of its marquee overseas label, the Honor 20, people familiar with the matter say.

The device begins selling in parts of Europe June 21 including France and the U.K., but executives are monitoring the launch and may cut off shipments if it sells poorly as expected, they said, asking not to be identified discussing internal matters. Already, two of France’s largest carriers aren’t bothering with the Honor at all, two people familiar with the matter said.

Huawei sales and marketing managers are internally charting a drop in volumes of anywhere between 40 million to 60 million smartphones this year, the people said. That’s a big chunk of an international business that in 2018 accounted for almost half of the 206 million phones it moved.

The unusually wide range underscores the uncertainty gripping Huawei, a Chinese national champion that Washington accuses of aiding Beijing in espionage — something the company has repeatedly denied.

The U.S. in May blacklisted Huawei, choking off the American components and software it needs to run its businesses. That includes updates for the Google Android system that powers all its smartphones abroad. Without that software, devices like the Honor 20 wouldn’t be able to run critical apps like Google Maps and Gmail.

[…] Priced at 399 pounds ($500), the Honor 20 runs on the most advanced Android 9 software and is the latest in a line that’s won over budget-conscious consumers, including in the U.S.

[…] Huawei aims to grab as much as half of the smartphone market in China in 2019 to offset the decline overseas, the people said, citing internal discussions about year-end goals.

While the domestic market is shrinking, Huawei hopes to boost shipments by investing in marketing and expanding distribution channels, one of the people said. (more)

$20 to $30 BILLION loss on Smartphones alone.

66 Responses to Huawei Tech Prepares for 40 to 60 Percent Drop in International Smartphone Shipments…

  1. bill says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:07 am

    A $25 Billion dollar financial loss… Good thing the Chinese Govt has deep (but dwindling) pockets to save their ‘National Champion’!

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      June 17, 2019 at 12:10 am

      And to think, that’s a singular direct loss of $20 to $30 billion. Imagine the downstream indirect loss amount…. incredible.

      Reply
      • SJTP says:
        June 17, 2019 at 12:35 am

        And the losses in both direct and indirect spying capabilities…

        Thanks for all your great insight, Sundance. You are a real Patriot.

        Reply
      • VVV VVV says:
        June 17, 2019 at 12:37 am

        Unfortunately, the average voter understands none of this.

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        June 17, 2019 at 12:55 am

        Is this the Multiplier Effect – in reverse?

        Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        June 17, 2019 at 12:58 am

        I read your post about Ezra Levant and Manny Ottawa and how Justin from Canada is in deep shit. How to respond to China to repatriate the two Canadians? Huawei is China’s deal card with Canada.

        Manny Canada is a brilliant guy, although a lawyer. He thinks in those terms. He’s not a street fighter. Trump is a street fighter. And that’s how you deal with China.

        How Canada can get their guys back? It’s so easy. Fight like Trump. Threaten massive economic reprisals, threaten to evict all students from China, send out a danger signal to all Canadian companies in China, there is a long list of subliminal reprisals to wield.

        If Justin from Canada is smart and wants to win reelection, he’ll align with Trump and become a street fighter. Wiping out Huawei and extraditing the Chinese gal to the USA is a massive signal, after meeting with Trump.

        Reply
        • Sunshine says:
          June 17, 2019 at 1:27 am

          I forgot to mention that Justin from Canada will have a price to pay as a friend to Trump in the Huawei issue that will result in the release of the two Canadian detainees before the October election. The price will be allowing USA dairy and poultry into Canada, thus betraying the Canadian cartels.

          It’s unimportant because Justin from Canada already has much of their money in the bank for the upcoming election. The rest is simply explaining to Canadians how USA dairy/poultry will be price competition, thus resulting in cheaper prices for the normal household.

          A win-win for Justin from Canada, protected by Trump, as an ally. It’s a street fight.

          Reply
          • Maquis says:
            June 17, 2019 at 1:43 am

            USMCA already addresses those isues. Justin from Cuba couldn’t pull off a tough guy routine if PDJT fed him the lines in real time. Canada can’t “Trump” China without ditching their rainbow economy and unicorn ideology. They need heavy industry and energy and a slashing of taxes and regulations. They have the resources, but the will? The courage? The wisdom? I’d love to see it, but I don’t, not yet.

            Seems to me the best Justin from Cuba could do is get the USMCA approved and disappear.

            Reply
          • Dutchman says:
            June 17, 2019 at 1:44 am

            Sunshine
            Sorry, but a leopard can’t change its spots, and you simply can not turn a namby pamby dilletante p*ssy into a ‘streetfighter’.

            Can’t ‘un-nueter’ him, no way. Fighting isn’t about strength, its about WILL. Any competition is fought and won an one cubic foot of real estate.

            And Justine ain’t got it. IMHO

            Reply
    • chojun says:
      June 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

      This is, I think, why the consumer largely won’t see increased retail prices as a result of the tariffs. Illegal/unethical government subsidy of particular products in my view has always been for the purpose of either (or both of) 1) Protectionism or 2) To capture market share.

      I have always understood China’s actions as the hostile intent to capture market share and extinguish competition. For that reason, subsidy is required for this goal and therefore tariffs will only increase the amount of subsidy required to maintain the market share.

      in other words, it’s going to become extraordinarily expensive for China to maintain their economic status-quo. They have to be bleeding cash at a truly astounding rate.

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        June 17, 2019 at 12:47 am

        Our trading partner South Korea (Samsung) must be loving it. This will strengthen China’s neighbor while weakening China. Korea can use the excess economy generated by Chinese tariffs to offset US troop deployment in South Korea. See how that works….

        VSG Trump

        Reply
      • Reloader says:
        June 17, 2019 at 1:30 am

        Yeah, and they learned how and why to do all of these things FROM THE JAPANESE.

        Liked by 2 people

  2. Mike Robinson says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:11 am

    $500 or more … for a telephone? Not this little red hen.

    Liked by 3 people

    • cthulhu says:
      June 17, 2019 at 12:56 am

      Oh, c’mon — it’s more than a telephone! It’s an opportunity for several entities to spy on you 24/7/365. Y’know — to enhance your safety (NSA), and your user experience (Amazon), and keep your phone bills low (your cellphone carrier, who sells your information to ANYBODY). Who wouldn’t want this?

      Liked by 2 people

      • Reloader says:
        June 17, 2019 at 1:37 am

        So my understanding of the situation (from an old tech worker) is that 5G would have/will enable the Red Chinese Commies to Blackmail everyone on Earth using 5G networks, whether they use a Huawei phone or not. Blackmail because they can see all of the porn, sexting, drug sales, lies and deceits that basically every human engages in. And would use that Blackmail to ensure that Joe Biden is the next American president, with all of the satanic downstream consequences.

        Is that about right?

        Liked by 1 person

        • Dutchman says:
          June 17, 2019 at 1:51 am

          Not sure how that would work; you get a text message, Nov.6th;
          “We have all your porn watching, sexting and drug deals, and if you don’t vote for Joe Biden, and text us a photo of your ballot showing you vote for Biden, we will expose you!”

          I’m not ‘seeing’it, but I don’t get this whole ‘social score like a credit score’ thing.

          Reply
        • cthulhu says:
          June 17, 2019 at 2:07 am

          It’s not quite as you describe….although, in some ways, it’s worse. It’s very similar to having someone compromise your router at your home…..which gets rolling at https://routersecurity.org/whatcangowrong.php .

          With Linux, you can “see” all of this at a very granular level, and respond accordingly. With Windows, you can enable “Windows Defender” and hope they’re doing something right. The bad news is that “Windows Defender” may protect you better than your Linux system if you have configured it with insufficient paranoia.

          Reply
    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      June 17, 2019 at 1:33 am

      Year before last I upgraded from a $30 phone to a $100 phone. Seemed expensive to me.

      Like

  3. USTerminator says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:13 am

    No one in a right mind outside of China would buy Huawei anything. There are many alternatives why buy yourself a headache?

    Liked by 1 person

    • cthulhu says:
      June 17, 2019 at 12:35 am

      For some of us, the same arguments against Huawei (which, I grant, may be valid) are applicable to Microsoft’s Windows (almost certainly valid), Google’s Android and Chrome (almost certainly valid), and Apple’s iOS (almost certainly valid)……which leaves you with……FOSS.

      Free and Open-Source Software. Everyone can see the innards and recompile them — if they compile differently, you may have a compromised compiler. If they compile the same, you and a bunch of other folks can see whether the innards are corrupted.

      Linux (which is FOSS) should get prepped to reap a major reward here.

      Like

      • jageorge72 says:
        June 17, 2019 at 12:58 am

        Definitely Linux (I personally use Linux Mint…… free, open source, and very easy to use), and BSD-based operating systems as well. FreeBSD, GhostBSD (run this on my laptop), True OS, and Project Trident….. all good options.

        Like

        • cthulhu says:
          June 17, 2019 at 1:46 am

          This system is Mint. Laptops are mostly Ubuntu (LTS). Older systems can be Peppermint. Embedded systems can be Ubuntu MATE — common thread: APT, and the ability to touch-back to Debian without being too religious about it.

          Which is funny, because when I first had my security issue in 2015, I went to CentOS…..which, at the time was on YUM.

          Part of this was that people I admired were using CentOS in an institutional environment. Pixy Misa at mu.nu once replied to me about being covered with 15,000 lines of “yum barf”. Ultimately, however, I believed that the Ubuntu crowd was better at maintaining repos and the Mint group was better at enhancing a desktop. Seriously, the Mint software updater kernel maintenance section is head-and-shoulders above anyone else that I know of.

          But the essential underpinning of all of Linux is FOSS. You can read it and recompile it if you’re suspicious.

          Liked by 1 person

          • 🍺Gunny66 says:
            June 17, 2019 at 2:29 am

            Wow…..
            That was like a jet going twice the speed of sound just went over my head………Zoom….what….. was that?….

            Thankfully my son would understand…

            Ya lost me at: “This system is Mint…

            Nice post…😎

            Liked by 1 person

      • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
        June 17, 2019 at 1:34 am

        But you have to be computer geek to understand how to use that stuff.

        Like

      • Reloader says:
        June 17, 2019 at 1:41 am

        Please explain why you group Apple iOS in with the others. Try to avoid arguments based on false propaganda.

        Like

        • cthulhu says:
          June 17, 2019 at 2:20 am

          What are you objecting to? It is well-known that Apple reads everything that transits their platform and works to monetize that information. I can’t rebut a “nyah-nyah, I won’t believe anything bad about Apple.” But there’s ample evidence of Apple’s shady business practices. Pick one.

          Liked by 1 person

  4. Uncle Al says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:15 am

    And this doesn’t even begin to address Huawei’s losses from 5G gear they won’t sell. Any estimates on that yet?

    Liked by 2 people

    • USTerminator says:
      June 17, 2019 at 12:25 am

      Just wait, the US will impose mandated security protocol in 5G that incompatible to Huawei 5G. Anyone who uses the Huawei gears will be risk of not be able to connect to US network in 5G. Those Telecom companies are not going to take risk of not be able to connect to US network.

      Liked by 1 person

  5. Cowboy79 says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:18 am

    ” Huawei hopes to boost shipments by investing in marketing and expanding distribution channels, one of the people said.”

    Um. The Chinese position is laughable.

    25 Billion at risk and they think Marketing is the answer?

    This is a National Security Issue for the US and allies. Marketing won’t solve that.

    The sound you hear is the hissing air flowing out of the Chinese Flat tire. And Economy.

    Liked by 3 people

  6. Bogeyfree says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:19 am

    I really wish PT would tweet out:

    Why are the Dems so against America having fair and balance trade with China, while protecting US companies intellectual property? Why would any American be against this common sense approach to any trading partner?

    Another perfect spot for the PT “question tweet of the day” asking Americans common sense question would do wonders IMO.

    Liked by 4 people

  7. Cowboy79 says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    The Huawei brand is seriously damaged. At this point in time, I wouldn’t buy Huawei Toilet Paper even if I needed it. They are toxic. Watch the hedge funds and such. Huawei is a pariah.

    Like

  8. chojun says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

    If you really think about the magnitude of what’s happening in China, you really come to the realization that Trump is waging all-out war on Communist Chinese economic zero-sum aggression. There’s no other honest way to describe what’s going on other than to characterize it as Trump throwing haymakers. Imagine if he came out the gate in Jan, 2017 swinging at China like this.

    It’s a good thing that Trump, in my view, duct-taped the Panda mask to the Dragon when he made all those friendly overtures to Xi at the beginning of his presidency. Not only has Trump kept all options open but he has simultaneously limited the possible Chinese responses to this American defense against the exfiltration of its wealth and intellectual treasure.

    Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.

    Liked by 7 people

  9. EV22 says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

    CNBC reports that in 2018:

    “Huawei said on Thursday its consumer business sales exceeded a record $52 billion in 2018, on strong demand for its premium smartphones.

    “The jump of around 50 percent in Huawei’s consumer business revenue saw that unit replace its carrier business as its largest segment by sales, said Richard Yu, the head of the consumer division.” https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/24/huawei-books-record-sales-in-its-smartphone-business.html

    At 40-60 million units at $500 a pop, that’s potentially losing about half their consumer sales. China will probably find a way to “incentivize” Chinese nationals to buy Huawei to save the company’s skin – as in, “Tell me again Comrade, which phone did you say you wanted to buy?”

    Liked by 1 person

  10. A2 says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:38 am

    No new underpants for the PLA.
    I hope they have a warehouse in Xian with old model panties held up with a bit of twine. Maybe Huawei has an App for that.

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Like

  11. A2 says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:52 am

    More trouble in Big China banks and their smaller counterparts.

    “Chinese small bank reserve rate is now I think 8.5% and they still don’t have enough liquidity. Think about all the implications there”

    PBOC Expands Rediscount, SLF Quotas to Shore up Liquidity for Smaller Chinese Banks
    http://www.chinabankingnews.com/2019/06/17/pboc-expands-rediscount-slf-quotas-to-shore-up-liquidity-for-smaller-chinese-banks/

    Liked by 1 person

    • Spectre says:
      June 17, 2019 at 3:01 am

      An analyst on Bloomberg last week, Charlene Chu who works at firm called Autonomous, said that 20-30% of all the bank debt in China was bad. She said PBOC has let it be know they’re not backstopping these bad loans….

      Like

  12. cthulhu says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Remember that Huawei is not primarily a phone player. They’re mainly infrastructure. They don’t want to be 5G handsets, they want to be 5G buildouts on towers.

    Handset sales have a 20-minute leadtime; tower buildouts have a >6-month leadtime. This handset deal signals a massive tidal wave of trouble coming their way within the next few months.

    That “little thing” where they copied a Cisco product, including its typos, is about to bite them in the ass…..about 2/3 up their torso.

    Like

    • A2 says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:12 am

      Now they reportedly selling.
      Undersea cables — Huawei’s ace in the hole
      TOKYO — While the U.S. is pressuring allies to help keep Huawei Technologies out of 5G cellular networks, the Chinese giant is quietly advancing in the global market for one of the most critical components of telecom infrastructure: undersea cables.

      Virtually all of the world’s data transmissions go through cables on the bottom of the oceans. Communications satellites are also used, but their share of the data amounts to just 1%. The U.S., Europe and Japan look like they have the cable market locked down, but their dominance may not be as secure as it seems.

      Huawei put the industry on notice late last year, when it completed a cable between South America and Africa.
      p
      https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Comment/Undersea-cables-Huawei-s-ace-in-the-hole

      Like

      • Maquis says:
        June 17, 2019 at 3:10 am

        Plenty of opportunity for mischief there. No need to tap an undersea cable if you laid it yourself with monitoring tech built in. When will the world wake up to who and what the ChiComs are?

        Like

  13. A2 says:
    June 17, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Another Huawei event today in Shenzhen

    SJ
    @SijiaJ
    Another day, another
    @Huawei
    event! Today I am going to…………watch Nicholas Negroponte and George Gilder have coffee with Ren Zhengfei.

    Nergroponte is the co-founder of MIT Media Lab and Gilder is a venture capitalist.

    MIT and Harvard have lots of explaining to do about their CCP funded projects.

    #GreatChinaPayroll

    Liked by 1 person

  14. Garrison Hall says:
    June 17, 2019 at 1:12 am

    The “Big Piggy Bank” is officially closed. Essentially, the Chinese position (and this applies to the Europeans, Mexicans, and Canadians too) is that they should protect their industries and workers with high tariffs on American produced goods while they have unrestricted access to our market. While this has impoverished American workers they’ve pretended this imbalance in economic relations is entirely justified. What our president is doing is insisting that everyone should have fair trade—which he defines as having sharply reduced tariffs—if not actual tariff parity or even no tariffs. His point, which is a good one, is that we should have as much right to protect our industries and workers as anyone one else.

    Raising US tariffs is not only disturbing to these countries, it is also decidedly upsetting to American oligarchs who own offshore factories and who enrich themselves by dipping into the big American piggy bank. China’s fascist economic model is especially attractive to these globalist oligarchs because it guarantees them a profit so long as they are obedient to state controls—like sharing American know-how with their Chinese masters. Two poster children for these offshore oligarchs are the Koch brothers who, for years, pretended to be “libertarian conservatives” but who are now revealed as globalists who are happy to get into bed with fascists. Is it any wonder that these “principled conservatives” have now announced that their formidable political contributions are going to now go to progressives?

    Liked by 1 person

    • Dutchman says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:01 am

      Reagan was known as the “great communicator”, IIRC.
      While PDJT does communicate well, IMHO, I wonder if he won’t be known as the “great exposer”;

      Look at how many myths, lies and poses he has exposed, in just 2 1/2 years.

      Like

  15. tonyE says:
    June 17, 2019 at 1:15 am

    So… “Longer term, Huawei is developing more of its own chips and mobile software to reduce its reliance on foreign technology.”

    OK, and where are they going get the parts to make their chips? Where are they going to get the parts to build the ASICs? Are they really going to make their own OS? From who?

    They can’t get ARM technology. If they use the old ones then they might as well give it up exporting anywhere and good luck using expired licenses.

    They are in World of hurt.

    Like

  16. bill says:
    June 17, 2019 at 1:40 am

    The Chinese National budget is $3.3 Trillion dollars. Assuming Trumps tariffs are raised to 25% on $610 Billion in imports ($152 Billion), where the Chinese paid 80% of the tariff to maintain social stability (equals to $122 Billion in Chinese govt costs), + cost of lost sales due to Trump Blacklisting @ $40 billion. Total cost to the Chinese govt is $162 Billion!

    Chinese 2018 defense spending was $175 Billion dollars.
    President Trump is inflicting tariffs & blacklisting costs that are roughly equal to the Chinese annual defense spending! Rough numbers but let that sink in. Wonder if defense spending on carrier, destroyers and missiles will slow down soon….

    Trump tariffs & lost sales $162 Billion of a $3.3 trillion Chinese govt budget = 4.9%
    A 5% contraction in spending isa HEAVY recession.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Military_budget_of_China
    https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/23/chinas-government-spending-rose-8point7-percent-in-2018.html

    Like

    • Dutchman says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:09 am

      They spend more on internal security than they do on ‘defence’ and their gonna need every pennys worth, before the end.

      They are going to continually be in a situation of having to choose between “least bad options”, one after another.

      Roughly equivalent to someone going bankrupt. “Do I not pay the house payment, or not by gas for the car, or not eat?”

      Sucks to be them, lieing in the bed they made for themselves. As Sundance has said free market economies can adapt, centralised controlled economies, not so much.

      Liked by 1 person

  17. labrat says:
    June 17, 2019 at 1:57 am

    So who is best positioned to pick up that business?

    Like

  18. Defanged says:
    June 17, 2019 at 2:31 am

    So what’s China’s next move? They HAVE to do something eventually

    Like

    • Maquis says:
      June 17, 2019 at 2:51 am

      G20 coming up!

      Like

    • A2 says:
      June 17, 2019 at 3:08 am

      We are awaiting the official CCP website Qiushi, to publish their so-called hard hitting articles against the US trade negotiations that they promised.

      Some clues will be there,

      I suspect it will be a hoot going into the G20.
      Maybe Xi Pooh will scarf up all that Russian ice cream they gave him as a birthday present in Tajikistan, fall asleep and hibernate.

      Maybe piglet Lam will run around the World village in tears, as she realises holding hands with the CCP Pooh bear, has left her swinging on a meat hook at the gaisee.

      Like

  19. Ghost says:
    June 17, 2019 at 3:06 am

    Observations from a smaller limb.

    China is officially reporting Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index at 49.4. Also reporting new export orders index at 46.5. I would expect things are worse than official reports, the trend doesn’t look good for them right now.
    Note: below 50 contracting above expanding.

    PMI:
    March: 50.5
    April: 50.1
    May: 49.4

    New Orders Index:
    March: 51.6
    April: 51.4
    May: 46.6

    In Hand Orders:
    March: 46.4
    April: 44.0
    May: 44.3

    It is the banking system that needs to watched as they pump more yuan into their economy.

    http://www.stats.gov.cn/english/

    😎

    Like

  20. Genie says:
    June 17, 2019 at 3:19 am

    I instinctively distrust a phone named “Honor.” It screams Chicom subterfuge.

    Like

