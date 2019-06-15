Mexico Threatens Tariff Retaliation…

June 15, 2019

Too funny…. apparently Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez didn’t watch what happened to China (or Canada) when they made similar threats of retaliation against President Trump’s tariffs.  Seriously.

President Trump wants the border secure, yes. However, President Trump would also welcome a trade tariff battle with Mexico (they can’t win); so this isn’t a technically a threat from the position of POTUS:

(Reuters) – Mexico will be ready to retaliate in kind if the U.S. government imposes tariffs on Mexican exports to the United States, Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Friday.

Speaking in Congress, Marquez said Mexico’s government would also initiate bilateral and multilateral procedures to defend its trade interests if the United States were to introduce tariffs. (link)

Now, if Mexico intended to fulfill its end of the recent border and immigration agreement, the tariffs would be a moot point.  So why are Mexican officials even contemplating a tariff war?

Here’s the specific and expanded Mexican promise on border and migration control:

That’s the letter POTUS Trump had in his pocket:

Essentially: keep your word, or in 45 days things will get ugly…. and 45 days from then, the 20% rate tariffs will begin.  Choose wisely.

2 Responses to Mexico Threatens Tariff Retaliation…

  1. Cetera says:
    June 15, 2019 at 12:20 am

    It is truly shocking and constantly amazing at how absolutely stupid most world leaders are.

    If Mexico really thinks they can skin that smokewagon, Trump will happily play the role of Doc Holiday and cheerfully call out, “I’m your huckleberry!”

  2. OnlyInAmerica says:
    June 15, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Don’t start none, won’t be none.

