June 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #876

****** 🎈 ** Happy Birthday To You, President Trump ** 🎈 ******
** 🎈***** 🎂🍦 🍹*** 🎈🎈🎈 *** 🎂 *** 🎈🎈🎈 *** 🎂🍦🍹 *****🎈**
In Honor of President Trump”s Birthday,
Let’s celebrate with Chocolate Cake, Covfefe Ice Cream and a drink of your choice.😁
🌟”This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
🌟”For by me your days will be multiplied, And years of life will be added to you.”
🌟”The Lord bless you and keep you….
The Lord make His face shine upon you, And be gracious to you;
The Lord lift up His countenance upon you, And give you peace.”
(Psalm 118:24, Proverbs 9:11, Numbers 6:24-26)
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”You have turned for me my mourning into dancing;
You have put off my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness, “🌟 —Psalm 30:11
President Trump had taken us out of our mourning and sackcloth (BO and thugs’ reign of terror) and ….
…brought our America back to us. We are praising and dancing with gladness.
———–
***Praise: Seventy three years ago today, a baby was born….a wee baby was born who would later become the 45th President of the United State of America. Thank You, Fred and Mary Anne Trump, for your gift of love.—- We ❤️ U, The Conservative TreeHouse
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and Magnificent MAGA Team
— for beautiful, fearless Warrior, Sarah Sanders’ new chapter on her amazing journey—
We ❤️ U
— AG Barr, Durham and Team to hunt down truth about gov’t crimes and corruptions
— for befuddling of all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— 🇺🇸 Happy Flag Day 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction: that a nation exists to serve its citizens.” (2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday June 14, 2019—–
Happy Birthday President Trump !
Love you !
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Happy Flag Day to all !
Thank you, Grandma and Happy Birthday President Trump!!! We are praying for you! 🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LIKE! Since you’re good at praising and your good at praising and crediting our Lord and Savior for all thing please pray for this one too. I’m going thru the most difficult time in my lifetime of 42 years of marriage. I (and we) could use all the prayers you can muster! I apologize for being off topic. Carry on and MAGA & KAG!
Prayed for you.
God Bless. Thete is a prayer request button on the first page you might wish to avail yourself of. I haven”t, yet, but I ought…
Maquis, it’s a great thread of some very close-knit people. Come on over. You’ll be in good company with lots of strong praying Treepers!
La prière est une bonne chose.
Absoluement! Merci.
I prayed for you and your wife.
Prayers that the Lord will pull you through this difficult time with His unfailing strength, FG. God bless.
Prayed. Remember this truth. GOD, the Father loves you. He has forgiven you and invites you into His house. John 3:16. Your part is not do, but believe.
Amen, and Godspeed President Trump, we are with you as you MAGA on!
GC, I seldom stay up this late; today was a rare exception owing to caring for my long term significant others now rapidly deteriorating neurological conditions. So, albeit not a regularly prayerful type because of experiencing my devout mothers decades long suffering (MS plus 2xBC), I heartily join you in your prayer tonight. Happy BD, PDJT. Amen.
ristvan: How ’bout some of us stand in the gap and be prayerful for you and yours…….
We do that for each other around here.
Amen, Ristvan.
So glad you were able to join us early in praying for President Trump.
Do visit every day here when you can and join us in praying for President Trump.
Everyone of you and your family matter, just like we feel for President Trump. May God be with you and your family and blessing you every day. (We prayed for you)
Glad you stayed up Ristvan. Will
keep you in prayer, along with Fool’s Gold above.
G’ma, WONDERFUL prayer today. 🙂
Praying for you & your family, ristvan.
Praying for you and your family. Praying you will experience and know GOD’s presence and He will heal your broken heart. Praying for healing of your SO’s condition, for with GOD nothing is impossible.
Praying!
Praying for President Trump to have the best day & year of his life!
Praying for Sidney Powell as she takes on the DS for Michael Flynn!
Praying for CTH as so many conservative cites are being censored!
Praying for all of you Treepers! Especially our sick Treepers!
Flag Day and PDJT’s birthday together!
May the Peace of God be your Guiding Light, Mr. President and lead you ever forward into His perfect will and heavenly design for your Administration. Amen!
Praise God for our great President. Happiest of Birthdays, Sir!
And thank you, Grandma, for your wonderful daily prayers, and all the great Treepers who congregate here in love each day. Blessings to all!
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts
To be posted shortly…
– tweet with video: New WeBuildTheWall promo video covering the 10 day span of the wall project…
– tweet with video: a Foreman Mike important update (IBWC & speedway update; funding; telethon w/ Q&A; special dignitaries/senators/congressmen/WBTW staff; public wall tours; etc. (includes transcript)…
– tweet with picture: US Army given a private tour of our border wall…
– tweet with KVIA article w/ Foreman Mike: ‘We Build the Wall’ says ‘physical impossibility’ to breach wall in ‘any rapid form’…
– tweet in response to a question about the locking of the gate…
—————
—————
Related
Previous (June 13th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/13/june-13th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-875/comment-page-1/#comment-7103788
Note to CTH readers:
Feel free to copy/spread my WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries article and video compilations including formatting (in whole or in part) to other sites that you post on. My (sometimes daily) posts are not always comprehensive(or up to the minute), but I try to highlight the links that I feel are important or of interest to me. Hopefully this will bring more awareness to the people’s wall building project as well as saving posters some time(collecting & spreading info) in the process. As always, be sure to follow the posting guidelines on the sites you spread the info to.
Also, when copying content, it may be useful, to link back to the associated wall post compilation on CTH as the discussions/contributions by CTH readers are often informative. Additionally, I try to post a link to each previous compilation, chaining them together, so viewers can go back in time to see older wall content.
Tweet with video.
A Job Well Done With A Lot More To Come – 6/13/19 – (2:20)
We have built the best wall, in less time, for far less cost than has been said. But, we have many more miles to cover. Let’s do this together, with the American-Dream Team making it happen:
http://www.GoFundMe.com/TheTrumpWall
0:07 – 200,000 cubic yards (excavation)
0:14 – 315 feet (vertical rise)
0:24 – time lapse of excavators digging
0:30 – another time lapse of earth being moved.
0:43 – time lapse of panels hunger on hanger.
0:47 – 2,300 feet bollard fence (partial time lapse of excavators positioning bollard hangers above trench. )
1:19 – 25 foot wide concrete road
1:26 – 14-40′ 3 head LED light poles; fiber optics and surveillance cameras
1:33/1:38 – Before/After aerial photos (10 days later)
1:43/1:47 – Before/After aerial photos (10 days later)
1:55 – Truck begins driving up speedway as sensors detect & automatically switch on LED lights overhead at dusk.
2:06 – List of companies, contractors, and suppliers that worked on the wall.
What a cool video/ keep the donations
coming and WBTW will GET IT DONE. UNREAL.
Tweet with video.
Foreman Mike: Important update – 6/12/19 – (2:20)
– WeBuildTheWall. June 12th. About 8pm. Sun’s going down about 90 degrees.
– We have to talk about the fake news. The gate is closed and locked. It gets opened during the day and locked open. We have security personnel on project.
– The gate is closed by the IBWC. They just locked it. It’s 7 o’clock this evening. So don’t listen to the fake news. It’s a bunch of lies.
– Thank you Jayne Harkins, the commissioner of the International Boundary Water Commission and all the boundary staff.
– The boots on the ground people were all very cordial. Very helpful. We’re working together to make sure that we keep the sovereignty of this nation perfectly safe.
– Wall’s up. We did the light test last night and the sensor test. It went beautiful. (See wall posts from yesterday.)
– Gotta thank Tommy Fisher. RT Electric, ASE Electric. They did a fantastic job on the project.
– When the media was out here. Truck took off, 6 seconds, on came the lights. Did a great, great job.
– So the speedway is tested. sensors are tested. The gate, beautiful. Everything’s working correctly as it should. Everybody’s working together.
– We got a problem. This is the start of the war. We need to get some donor support. We’ve got another project very close by. We can cut off another 30,000 (30k people) a month. We need to get those donations cranked up and coming in.
– Additionally, we’re going to have a telethon on the 24th, 25th, and 26th. All our donors are welcome to come down. Anybody that wants to get a tour of the wall, more than welcome.
– Anybody that can’t come down, we appreciate you calling in. Question and answer period. We’ll answer all the questions. We’re going to have a lot of special dignitaries down here. Senators, congressmen, some very close friends. And the entire staff of WeBuildTheWall will be here to answer any of your questions.
– We have to get donations in. If you can’t donate, share, share, share. Get this out there.
– We’re the only ones building the border wall. The liberals are holding us up. They’re trying to stop this nation from being safe.
– Gotta stop the drugs. Gotta stop the cartels. We’ve gotta stop the human trafficking. They got rape houses 2 miles away, on the other side of the mountain. We gotta stop it. The American people. We’re the only ones. It’s gotta stop now.
Tweet with picture.
Tweet with article.
‘We Build the Wall’ says ‘physical impossibility’ to breach wall in ‘any rapid form’ – 6/12/19 – (KVIA)
https://www.kvia.com/news/border/-we-build-the-wall-physical-impossibility-to-breach-wall-in-any-rapid-form-/1085756163?fbclid=IwAR2iZg12dMtFzOVWmVCebLIEa0kiKB4CpIVJ_2zUJglOniu7jKW-WUqzTC4
Money well spent!
Time to donate at least $45 in honor of our 45th President
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet in response to a question.
Q: It should be locked 24/7. Why would it be opened during the day?
A:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stillwater: Keep posting!
I appreciate your many posts on the #webuildthewall. Fascinating and also detailed on how American ingenuity gets things done when not stymied by acres of long past their sell-date public regulation. Private land, private corporation and private funding.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy you’re enjoying them A2 ~ 🙂
WBTH/Fisher Industries has their small little corner of the wall that they worked on but it only takes a spark to ignite a bigger movement. If they didn’t have potential, they wouldn’t be attacked so much by the media.
And even if they proceed at a snails pace, they are making meaningful contributions to the safety of the communities they help. Following all of their efforts (with the ups and downs) on this project gives me a good dose of positivity despite all the other political drama that goes on in this country.
Good evening Treepers, time for one last laugh before bed. Visit the Democrat Funny Farm, it’s “Crazy”! Music Video featuring Gnarls Barkley
LikeLike
Happy Birthday to me and President Trump
Toronto Raptors made it even happier for me
Great team effort against a team of dynasty
LikeLiked by 4 people
Happy Birthday 🎂
LikeLike
Happy Birthday to you, Paul and President Trump, another set of Twinsies.
😊
LikeLike
Happy Birthday.
LikeLike
thank you one and all
LikeLike
Democrats worry as Trump unleashes money on 2020 digital ads
https://www.baynews9.com/fl/tampa/ap-top-news/2019/06/13/democrats-worry-as-trump-unleashes-money-on-2020-digital-ads
Excerpt:
Democrats worry as Trump unleashes money on 2020 digital ads
By Associated Press
PUBLISHED June 13, 2019 @5:57 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — While Democrats wage a wide open primary , President Donald Trump is blanketing battleground states with online advertising that could help set the narrative heading into the 2020 campaign.
The blitz of ads run recently in states including Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania alarms some Democrats. They’re worried by the more than $10 million Trump and his allies have already spent on digital advertising, a drop compared with the $1 billion his campaign could spend by Election Day.
For now, the ads are going largely unanswered as Democrats focus on their primary that’s just getting into full swing. But Trump’s early head start combined with his massive fundraising operation has stirred concern that it could be difficult for the eventual nominee to catch up.
Not to mention those DumDems are spending every waking hour agonizing over the Mueller Report, Russia and Russia…guess what the media is NOT talking about? Their dumb candidates – like the one tonight: Castro The Criminal – broke out their new narrative: “Failure At The Border” blah blah blah –
this illegal invasion is their PLAN for any hope of any election wins – it is all they have
LikeLike
The Democrats are panicking because their “moderate” candidate Slow Uncle Joe’s campaign is slowly imploding before our eyes.
LikeLike
Troublemaker10:
Thanks for sending the good news our way.
Notice how attuned AP is to the finer points of political strategy.
Almost makes you believe they’re political operatives, instead of the journalists
we know them to be!
(very heavy sarcasm)
LikeLike
The number of lies in that article was staggering. I won’t dwell on that.
The article suggested that the democrat party is in debt and the republicans are flush with money and the DNC is at a huge disadvantage.
I call Alinsky. They are accusing the opposition of what they have. I suspect that the DNC has MUCH more money than the RNC and always will, until they are destroyed.
LikeLike
Excellent message.Backed by actions.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY BELOVED MAGNIFICENT VSG PRESIDENT! WE LOVE YOU AND PRAY FOR YOU EVERY DAY!
AND THANK YOU TO MARY ANNE AND FRED AND THE GOOD LORD WHO GAVE YOU TO US!
🎁🎁🎁🍦🍦🍦💓💓💓⛳⛳⛳🎈🎈🎈🎇🎇🎇🎆🎆🎆😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏❣❣❣✝✝✝
Facebook is now implementing the Chinese-style “social credit score” in America. They are calling it banning “hate agents”.
LikeLike
Have a Happy Happy PrezMan, Bang it Out, EM~~> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HN4r_ZUzl5g
LikeLike
Trudeau needs to start taking a stand and root out the Chinese influence agents in his government and public institutions. He will have the support from the Chinese emigre community. He has lots of leverage if he chooses to use it against Chinese aggression. But that takes political will.
The NBA Finals are over with the Toronto Raptors winning. I just want to laugh at 2 coaches who were media darlings for bashing President Trump. San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich and the Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.
Popovich trying to attack Kwahi Leonard for not feeling comfortable after his original injury and shutting it down after he tried coming back from injury and injuring his quad including commanding other players to attack him trying to say he was faking how bad it was. Which made Kwahi say trade me which made him go to Toronto. Pop also took shots at his leadership this year even when he has been gone from team.
His Spurs lose Game 7 in the first round by them not intentionally fouling the Denver Nuggets being down by 4 with 25 seconds left in the game allowing the Nuggets to run out the clock.
And Kerr forcing Durant into Game 5 when he wasn’t healed from his calf injury and thus him blowing out his Achilles putting his career on hold. Obviously doing it since he knew Durant was leaving at the end of the season since he was sick and tired of the organization sniping at him all the time he was there including a news article before Game 5 with anonymous sources taking shots at him for being soft since other players were playing with injuries in the Finals. So he wanted to used him with reckless regard so they can try to win another championship. Playing him 12 of 14 minutes coming off an injury and icing him which is the worst thing you can do to a player that is hurt.
And when the chance came after the game to say if he regrets playing. He basically shuts up and hides behind the GM so he could answer those questions. The punk who opened his mouth up about everything to preach Anti American nonsense shuts up about his job.
I also loved the game pretty ending with a second left due to a miss shot by the Warriors best player bricking it, somehow getting the offensive rebound, and the entire Warriors team pulling a Chris Webber against Duke and calling a timeout with no timeouts effectively losing the game. Which shows Mr.Preach to President Trump about his job can’t do his job of drilling into his players heads that they had no timeouts left after their last one with 20 seconds left on the game.
It was a thing of beauty seeing this. 2 of the so-called smart coaches of the NBA who hate Trump looking like fools today. Preaching at President Trump about his job but they can’t do theirsm Sure Canada gets the trophy but the US gets the victory over those 2 clowns.
Excellent recap. And, of course, an excellent win for the Raptors. Now, will they get an invite to the White House . . .?
(Hey! Just tangentially relating comments to the Presidential thread. And, oh, yeah, Happy Birthday, Mr. President!)
As a lifelong bay area sports fan, I root for the home team but I get over it extremely quickly when they lose because, after all, they are a bunch of virtue signaling douchebags anyway. I’m so jaded about sports now, I hardly follow them anymore.
Of course, the other team is probably just as bad. We just don’t know that yet.
LikeLike
Excellent comment and assessment of two of the biggest jerks in the game. Kerr and Popovich are toxic influences to anyone who listens to them. Their crude, insulting commentary about the President is engendered by an egotistic craving to be in the limelight and perceived to be trendy among the leftist fools who respond and encourage them, and the cretins whose only worth is a talent for throwing a ball through a hoop.
I have never met Kerr, but I have been exposed to Popovich at several parties, and his persona was consistently argumentative, obnoxious, and virulently anti-President Trump.
An associate of mine leased a prime suite at the AT&T Center for years, until two seasons ago when Popovich called the President a “gutless coward.” When my friend called Mrs. Holt, who was running the team in place of her impaired husband, to strongly complain, he was told “I am so sorry, but we can’t control him.”
The Spurs are bringing him back next season. I and many of their fans wouldn’t **** on him if he was burning.
Anyone involved in professional sports, especially the women’s soccer team, should concentrate on their craft. Fans don’t give a ‘hoot’ about their political stances.
I am a soccer person. I am boycotting the miserable USA woman’s team because of their disgusting practice of dishonouring the flag and using their time in the limelight to shill for their political issue of the day.
F political sports figures.
Does anyone else see the irony & Trump Curse working here?
Liberal Steve Kerr & Steph Curry openly disrespect Trump.
Had no intentions of going to White House even if they had won.
Team decimated by injuries, all part of Trump Curse.
Kevin Durant tore Achilles.
Klay Thompson tore ACL.
Both should miss most if not all of the next season.
LikeLike
HAPPY US FLAG DAY, TREEPERS
LikeLike
A really nice bedtime story, a real feel-good story. May it be a lesson to all of them.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/06/oberlin-college-hit-with-maximum-punitive-damages-capped-at-22-million-by-law-in-gibsons-bakery-case/
Thank you very much for sharing! Indeed, I will lay my head on the pillow tonight with a nearly face-breaking smile on my face.
God bless the Gibsons and the jury that made the right decision. Oberlin College will wear the shame of its actions like a clearly visible, bad tattoo.
LikeLike
Ok treepers, hear me out: what if on Sarah sanders last day she told the entire press pool, one by one, what she REALLY thought of them 😎🤯🤩👍🏼 It would be the most thug life moment💯 Epic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Bernie Sanders thinks everybody is entitled to a job, how come he never had one?
LikeLike
Wow, Mark Levin just accused Bernie of plagiarizing Stalin with his “free stuff for everybody” plan.
LikeLike
That is an epic meme theme! Bravo!
LikeLike
Maybe it’s true.
I still hope she writes a book, though.
They are not mutually exclusive, books are often vehicles to launch campaigns.
LikeLike
Sincere Happy Birthday President Trump.
(This is a response to the hypocritical biased MSM’s present hysterical, dishonest, intentionally ruinous birthday present to Trump.) P Trump should never have let Stephanopoulos in the WH. The Clinton hack was not there on friendly or even fair terms. Trump should have expected a setup and when George asked his GOTCHA question, Trump should have stood up and ended the interview. It wouldn’t matter how he answered the question unless POTUS had already set up an official Presidential protocol and could quote it verbatim.
P Trump should have already consulted with all of his Intel heads, A/G Barr and Pompeo etc and together they should have decided a protocol or a consensus of the best way for POTUS to react to a situation where a person from a foreign entity is offering dirt to him on an opposition candidate and other similar scenarios.
I suggest it’s not too late to do so and POTUS should arrange an Intel Group meeting ASAP or at least have his staff acquire their official positions on this issue. POTUS can then announce the Protocol or consensus of Intel and Law Enforcement “expert” opinions so the media can’t pigeon hole him alone.
LikeLike
Excerpt:
Why is James’s candidacy notable? Well, the businessman and Army veteran ran for the state’s other Senate seat in 2018 and outperformed expectations against longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, losing by only 6.5 percentage points. In the context of the 2018 cycle, this was the GOP’s seventh-best performance, according to a simple regression analysis that predicts a Senate race’s result by looking at the partisan lean of each state (how much more Democratic- or Republican-leaning the state is than the country as a whole1) and whether an elected incumbent from either party was running or not.
The only Republicans who did better than James in races that were at least somewhat competitive (races our model rated as anything less than “solid” for either party) were Rick Scott in Florida and Bob Hugin in New Jersey.
I support James, who will make an excellent Senator.
LikeLike
Looks like the city of El Paso just sprayed the sewer, watch the cockaRoches scatter out of the sewer..
LikeLike
Lol. 😁. He would mow over them like a lawn every darn day . Best to keep him on policy issues though.
LikeLike
You are right. No need to deploy the big guns on the grumpy TDS and snowflake crew. The press room would be in meltdown, causing flooding and another disaster relief EO.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
Deputy Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley, is really good at the job. I wonder if Trump will promote him?
———-
Hogan Gidley: Media coverage of Trump’s ‘dirt’ comments misleading
https://www-foxnews-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.foxnews.com/politics/hogan-gidley-media-coverage-of-trumps-dirt-comments-misleading.amp?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQA#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Fhogan-gidley-media-coverage-of-trumps-dirt-comments-misleading
LikeLike
are u interested in having this conversation as Breeylcream “ah little dab will do ya” said?
LikeLike