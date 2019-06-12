President Trump Delivers Public and Coded Message to Chairman Xi Jinping…

On Tuesday afternoon President Trump was asked a question by media about Kim Jong Un. President Trump responded to the question, and simultaneously delivered an openly coded message to Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping that few would understand:

[Transcript] Q (Inaudible) about your meeting with Kim Jong Un while you’re in South Korea? Are there discussions underway? THE PRESIDENT: So, I see that. And I just received a beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un, and I think the relationship is very well. But I appreciated the letter. I saw the information about the CIA, with respect to his brother, or half-brother. And I would tell him that would not happen under my auspices, that’s for sure. I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices. But I just received a beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un. I can’t show you the letter, obviously, but it was a very personal, very warm, very nice letter. I appreciate it.

And I’ll say it again: I think that North Korea has tremendous potential, and he’ll be there. I think that North Korea, under his leadership — but North Korea, because of what it represents — the people are great, the land is great, the location is incredible between Russia, China, and South Korea — I think North Korea has tremendous potential. And the one that feels that more than anybody is Kim Jong Un. He gets it. He totally gets it. Q (Inaudible.) THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know. I have not heard about that, but we’ll see. Q (Inaudible.) THE PRESIDENT: I would, but I want to get it further advanced. In the meantime, no nuclear testing. No major missile testing. Nothing like when I first got here. When I first got here, it was a bad mess. We have a very good relationship together. Now I can confirm it because of the letter I got yesterday. And I think — you know, I think that something will happen that’s going to be very positive. But in the meantime, we have our hostages back. The remains keep coming back. We have a relationship. Q Do you think he had his half-brother killed? Do you think he had his half-brother killed? Q Are you saying that the CIA (inaudible) was wrong? THE PRESIDENT: Say it? Q Was the CIA wrong? Did he have his half-brother killed? THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know anything about that. I know this: That the relationship is such that that wouldn’t happen under my auspices. But I don’t know about that. Nobody knows. […] Q Any plan, any thought, about another meeting with Kim Jong Un? THE PRESIDENT: Well, it could happen, but I want to bring it further down the line. Look, in the meantime, he’s kept his word. There’s no nuclear testing, there’s no large, you know, long-range missiles going up. The only thing he sent up were very short-term, short-range. That was just a test of short range. It’s a whole different deal. But he’s kept his word to me; that’s very important. And again, the letter he sent was a beautiful letter. It was a very warm letter. That’s a very nice thing. And I don’t say that out of naiveté. I say that was a very nice letter. (link)

The media immediately began criticizing President Trump for saying he received a “beautiful letter” from chairman Kim Jong Un who the media have labeled a brutal dictator. However, what everyone has missed, for over two years, is the hostage dynamic.

China controls North Korea as a proxy province. Beijing also controls the top-tier of the DPRK military leadership. In essence, North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un is a hostage to the manipulative interests of Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping.

Beijing uses the DPRK as a military foil against western influence. It’s not Chairman Kim in charge of the North Korean missile tests; it’s Chinese Chairman Xi…. And almost no-one understands that dynamic.

When you understand the hostage dynamic, and you evaluate President Trump’s public response today, you also find the stunning answer to a long-standing question: Who killed Kim Jong Nam?…

(VIA CBS) The 2017 assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the older half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, was recorded by security cameras. Two women came up behind him one at a time and rubbed chemicals over his face, which combined to make the deadly nerve agent VX. At the time, it was assumed North Korea’s ruthless leader had simply eliminated a potential rival. But now, the plot surrounding Kim Jong Nam has thickened. “He seemed to be short on money in his final years, so he had been supplying information about North Korea to the CIA,” said Anna Fifield, the Beijing bureau chief for The Washington Post. Fifield has written a new book about Kim Jong Un. In it, she suggests that Kim Jong Nam, who spent most of his life living in exile outside North Korea, might actually have been returning from a meeting with his CIA handler when he was killed. “On the day he was killed, he was found with $120,000 in cash in his little backpack and so that may have been as a payment for his services,” she said. CBS News could not independently confirm Fifield’s reporting and the CIA has no comment. So the bizarre life and death of Kim Jong Nam is likely to remain one of the many mysteries surrounding North Korea. (read more)

If Kim Jong Nam was recruited by the CIA, due to the dynamic of China covertly controlling Chairman Kim Jong Un as a hostage, then it’s almost a guarantee Jong Nam was assassinated by China in an effort to remove an intelligence emissary who might work to enhance hostage rescue efforts with the Trump administration.

But President Trump did something in 2018 China did not expect. U.S. President Trump openly engaged in direct face-to-face talks with Chairman Kim. Essentially, President Trump entered the hostage chamber and the Chinese control agents were cut out of the private discussion.

So when President Trump said:

…”I saw the information about the CIA, with respect to his brother, or half-brother. And I would tell him that would not happen under my auspices, that’s for sure. I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices.”…

In essence President Trump is saying, he has put nothing between himself and Chairman Kim. There is no concern of intelligence compromise on Trump’s side of the dynamic. There is no risk from Trump’s end; and there is no need for an intermediary… Kim is safe with Trump.

The hostage rescuer is talking directly to the hostage; and both are clear-eyed about the dynamic of who is the terror agent,.. Chairman Xi Jinping. But the world can’t yet see it.

More stunningly, by his remarks today President Donald Trump just let Chairman Xi Jinping know through open -albeit coded- public comments, that he is aware China killed Chairman Kim Jong-un’s half brother.

When you look at all of the activity through the correct lens, every irreconcilable action suddenly makes sense.

Additionally, when you know the correct context you can look at the action of China against the backdrop that Chairman Xi is aware President Trump knows the historic manipulation of North Korea by Beijing; and their control over the people around Kim Jong Un.

Quite remarkable.

[SIDEBAR – Now the role of former CIA Director and now Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, takes on more importance. It also makes sense why the ‘government’ of North Korea, the covert Chinese agents within Kims’ government, said they no longer wanted to work with Pompeo. It’s not Chairman Kim making that decision; it’s the Chinese agents within his government.]

It’s highly likely the recent conflicts about Kim Jong Un officials being killed or sent to labor camps is directly related to Beijing taking action to disrupt any assembly of allies close to Chairman Kim.

Xi (China) needs to keep Kim (DPRK) isolated in order to try and retain the increasingly important covert leverage of North Korea. Given the conflict between the U.S. and China, Beijing cannot give up the usefulness of their covert control over North Korea.

