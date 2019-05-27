Geopolitical Tweeting – President Trump’s Subtle Hostage Rescue Message to Chairman Xi…

Posted on May 27, 2019

As once noted by CIA Director Mike Pompeo, U.S. President Donald Trump often does geopolitical messaging through twitter that is missed by the U.S. media but hits the target as subtle as a brick through a window. President Trump’s latest tweet on North Korea is a prime example.

If you view this tweet with the a perspective that Chairman Kim Jong-un is essentially a hostage of Beijing masters, controlling the upper tier of his military, things make a lot more sense:

…And given the nature of the public comments by President Trump and Prime Minister Abe (transcript pending) during the current state visit; it would appear that Trump has enlisted Abe in hostage rescue efforts.

The target of the message is not only Chairman Kim, but more directly Chairman Xi Jinping.   This is not the first time President Trump has put Xi on notice that he understands the dynamic.

In prior tweets about this issue, specifically about China using North Korea as a foil against diminished economic issues, President Trump has been clearly indicating to Beijing his awareness of their manipulation:

The landscape has also changed.  The U.S. has moved to a position of direct confrontation with China over a variety of trade issues; and specifically their duplicity in negotiating without honorable intent.  It was not Vice-Chairman Liu He who was seen as negotiating in bad faith, it was Chairman Xi and Beijing who reneged on agreed terms.

As a result, the possibility for a trade agreement between the U.S. and China is now almost zero; and it is predictable that China would begin using the DPRK as their weaponized proxy province yet again.  Remember, President Trump has held direct face-to-face discussions, in private, with Chairman Kim Jong-un; and there’s no doubt this ultimate hostage question was presented and answered. [TWICE]

So with the latest tweet/message, President Trump is informing Chairman Xi that he knows any hostile DPRK action is directly attributable to China; and despite the current state of economic conflict between Team USA and Team China, President Trump has a lot more arrows in his punitive economic quiver which could be deployed.

The Chinese state media have been not-so-subtle in alluding to a current strategy of waiting out the next U.S. presidential election and hoping for a Joe Biden win.  All of these attached elements are present in the current public message from President Trump.

It will be interesting to watch what happens next in this high-stakes hostage rescue the entire MSM doesn’t even see…

One thing seems more clear, President Trump has enlisted Prime Minister Abe in the bigger aspect of this high-stakes regional challenge; and there’s no doubt Trump would rather extend economic benefit toward Japan, than China, for their assistance.

 

This entry was posted in Big Government, China, Communist, Japan, media bias, N Korea, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized.

32 Responses to Geopolitical Tweeting – President Trump’s Subtle Hostage Rescue Message to Chairman Xi…

  1. WSB says:
    May 27, 2019 at 12:57 am

    A brilliant tweet! Laughed when I saw this. The MSM, on the other hand, was horrified and enlisted their usual reindeer games.

    Thank you for your summation, SD! More people should learn what is exactly going on here.

    Meanwhile, almost a total blackout on news from Japan.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      May 27, 2019 at 1:01 am

      He just trolls the MSM so beautifully… He hits ‘send’ and their heads explode… So entertaining… I feel guilty that it’s free.

    • grlangworth says:
      May 27, 2019 at 1:37 am

      Poking of the lion is not wise. The American press takes care to suck its sucker (all day with a paper rope through it)…such solipsism’s reward is a tooth ache.

  2. livefreeordieguy says:
    May 27, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Our president is playing hardball that has not been seen since President Reagan… It is impressive… And what is so beautiful and simple is that he says; ‘I’m for America, that’s my job. And I expect my counterparts to put their countries first also. That is how it should be…. So let’s work out a deal that works for us both’… Simple… Refreshing… Beyond reproach.

  3. mike says:
    May 27, 2019 at 1:09 am

    A vote for Biden/Beato/Buttigag/HRC 2020, is a vote for China !
    Dems 2020: Working to make America, Venezuela.

  4. The Gipper Lives says:
    May 27, 2019 at 1:10 am

    I caught that Nork/China dynamic, too. However, all that the #VeryFakeNews focused on was that President Trump had insulted the sainted Joe Biden.

    Biden would make a decent Speedo salesman–if only he would wear one.

  5. Elric VIII says:
    May 27, 2019 at 1:10 am

    A Very Special Genius, no doubt. I can’t think of anytime in the history of the U.S. that we have had this strong a President directing our domestic and international economic, military, and cultural initiatives in such a coherent and forceful manner.

  6. jello333 says:
    May 27, 2019 at 1:14 am

    SO glad Trump isn’t backing away from his friendly/positive words toward Kim… because it’s SO obvious we would have long ago had a deal (on many fronts) if it was only between Trump and Kim. I have ZERO doubt that they BOTH want North Korea to at long last join the outside world. To think that China and Xi would — for ANY reason — work against such a good and important goal is sickening. I mean yeah, fine, do what you think is needed to keep your country strong (I’m talking to you, Xi), but you can do it while also helping make the world a better place. This is NOT a zero-sum game, dude! You can protect your own country, people, and economy, and ALSO do the right thing where NK is concerned. And as an added bonus, you can wind up with a friend and ally in the person of Donald Trump. Seems like an EASY choice… just THINK, man!

    • Perot Conservative says:
      May 27, 2019 at 1:44 am

      Don’t forget, China …

      Imprisons religious people.
      Reportedly harvests organs from prisoners.
      Imprisons dissidents.
      Dali Lama in exile.
      Built islands in the South China Sea.
      Feels Taiwan is their nation.
      Eat dogs.

    • Dutchman says:
      May 27, 2019 at 1:52 am

      jello333,
      Such an option is available to CHINA, but NOT to CCP, methinks. A CCP run China (being a centrally controlled conmunist system) can NOT compete economically with a capitalist system.

      They can NOT ‘Open their markets’, or their society, and remain in control.

      They CAN’T “play fair”, cause they lose.
      They HAVE to cheat, cause they CAN’T compete.

  7. Perot Conservative says:
    May 27, 2019 at 1:21 am

    I wondered last month if PT always had this planned … knowing China can’t depart from thievery, IP theft, currency manipulation, et al.

    Get our economy humming.
    Rebirth manufacturing.
    South Korea – 1st trade deal.
    Secure USMCA.
    Dance with China for 2 years; diplomacy.
    Engage Asia, India, etc; Japan close.
    Engage NK.
    China reneges; drops the hammer.

    Thank God for our USTR, too!

  8. justoldcowboybill says:
    May 27, 2019 at 1:59 am

    At what point do we say enough is enough and start bringing criminal charges against the so called Shadow Government for undermining this country? They have sabotaged this administration every chance they get. They keep promising other world leaders that Trump will be removed soon. Don’t deal with Trump, they say. What happens when we inadvertently find ourselves in a hot war with, say, Iran? All because of Kerry or other former officials meddling? This has to stop. Because the example I gave of Iran is probably going to happen. And all because of these traitors.

    • MelH says:
      May 27, 2019 at 2:34 am

      The most frustrating thing about knowing all that we know, because we are Treepers who have The Best “Journalist” on the planet, is the fact that we know about stuff like the Logan Act and can do NOTHING about it! Kerry should have been charged LONG ago!

      • CoffeeBreak says:
        May 27, 2019 at 2:45 am

        It’d be nice if, as a result of the declassification, we’d get some info about what entities are funding Kerrys private travel, security and compensation. Sure, he’s globalist trash but I doubt he’s using Heinz money. Not that he couldn’t.

        BTW, thank you, Theresa, you bloodsucking moronic disgrace to the memory of your late husband.

        • MelH says:
          May 27, 2019 at 3:13 am

          Should we be introduced to Theresa? Her current husband is a potential 2020 candidate for President…..”stay tuned”. How could we get him charged for TREASON before that happens?

  9. CW says:
    May 27, 2019 at 2:07 am

    My wife is from mainland China and hates the communist party. She grew up during the cultural revolution. She absolutely loves what President Trump is doing, and believes he may be able to topple the communist party. She also understands the role Bannon is playing. She daily gets angry at the liberals for not understanding what real communism is all about.

  10. Palmettoman says:
    May 27, 2019 at 2:49 am

    POTUS first spelled Biden with an “a” instead of an “e” – Bidan.
    On a hunch, I googled Bidan, and one of the interpretations was a verb “to wait, to remain, to stay”.

    The definition given by the Urban Dictionary is:
    “To annoy somebody. To act as something you are not. To act outside of the context of a given situation, therefore annoying everybody around you. To make dumb comments. To make obnoxious noises.

    I think both of these definitions fit.

    POTUS’ tweets are sometimes curious things…covfefe !!!

  11. Query says:
    May 27, 2019 at 3:19 am

    Oooo my.
    The big pressure here is : “more importantly, our handshake”…..
    The unsaid is, ‘if I can’t deal with a man on the basis of his handshake, he’s a man of low degree, not to be trusted again.’
    Handshakes in the English speaking democracies are morally binding, hope Kim’s cultural intelligence understands that.

  12. Arrest Soros says:
    May 27, 2019 at 3:58 am

    China backs Biden, but Kim calls Biden a ‘low IQ individual’ and worse?
    Yes, I’d say that’s sending POTUS a message.

  13. Carson Napier says:
    May 27, 2019 at 4:05 am

    “It will be interesting to watch what happens next in this high-stakes hostage rescue the entire MSM doesn’t even see…”

    People generally see what they look for, and hear what they listen for.
    – Harper Lee

  14. Sprawlie says:
    May 27, 2019 at 5:04 am

    Here’s the NK editorial from the Pyongyang Times on 05/22/19 responding to Biden calling Kim a tyrant and dictator. Their knowledge of Sleepy Creepy Swampman Joe is quite impressive.

    Biden urged to watch his mouth

    Former US Vice-President Biden has gone reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power. The presidential candidate from the Democratic Party during his recent election campaigning reeled off rhetoric slandering the supreme leadership of the DPRK.

    What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician. He has been accused even within the Democratic Party, to say nothing of the American society, for his vulgar acts and words about women and his thoughtless remarks.

    It is well known to the world that he received a grade of F during university days for plagiarizing other’s article in his paper and could not but give up running for presidency in 1988 for plagiarizing a speech of a British politician that led to a public furor. In April 2011 when the then President Obama was in the middle of making a speech, he was fast asleep in the auditorium to become a laughing-stock of the media. Once he called his political rival Republicans “shrieking pigs” to startle the public.

    It is by no means accidental that there is nonstop comment over his bid for candidacy that he is not worth pinning hope on, backed by the jeer that he is a fool of low IQ. Even the American media derided him as a man with “manic-obsessive running of the mouth”, saying that he likes giving a speech but he is not serious in his words.

    Yet, he is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh. It is easy to conjecture the politics to be pursued by such a thoughtless guy. Such a guy had the temerity to insult the supreme leadership of the DPRK, an intolerable and serious politically-motivated provocation against the DPRK. Explicitly speaking, we will never pardon anyone who dare provoke the supreme leadership of the DPRK but will certainly make them pay for it.

  15. Bigly says:
    May 27, 2019 at 5:24 am

    Admittedly, if this were Obama, we would all be going crazy of that tweet. In the same “only Nixon could go to China” – we trust trump and therefore find its brilliance. Politics is a strange …two ton heavy thing… thanks SD , didn’t consider its depth, mostly just understood the media’s play, lol. So predictable.

