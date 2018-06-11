President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un Initial Meeting Remarks – Transcript and Pictures…

UPDATE: I’ve added video, a VERY SPECIFIC video, to this post because it is stunningly telling of the dynamic. Watch Chairman Kim Jong-un closely; he is extremely overwhelmed/intimidated by the scale, scope and intensity of the swarm media and the events that have brought him to this moment.

Kim’s respiration rate is fast and deliberate; he attempts to calm his nerves with breaths while simultaneously is aware that every moment is being captured. I find myself feeling great empathy for Chairman Kim Jong-un in this video. Again, watch closely this video captures the essence of the meeting better than all others:

President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un deliver initial remarks at the beginning of their one-on-one bilateral meeting. [Transcript Link]

Q Mr. President, how do you feel (inaudible)?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I feel really great. Were going to have a great discussion and, I think, tremendous success. It will be tremendously successful. And it’s my honor. And we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Well, it was not easy to get here. The past worked as fetters on our limbs, and the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward. But we overcame all of them, and we are here today.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s true.

Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Thank you very much.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Thank you.

