President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un Initial Meeting Remarks – Transcript and Pictures…

UPDATE: I’ve added video, a VERY SPECIFIC video, to this post because it is stunningly telling of the dynamic. Watch Chairman Kim Jong-un closely; he is extremely overwhelmed/intimidated by the scale, scope and intensity of the swarm media and the events that have brought him to this moment.
Kim’s respiration rate is fast and deliberate; he attempts to calm his nerves with breaths while simultaneously is aware that every moment is being captured. I find myself feeling great empathy for Chairman Kim Jong-un in this video. Again, watch closely this video captures the essence of the meeting better than all others:
President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un deliver initial remarks at the beginning of their one-on-one bilateral meeting. [Transcript Link]
Q Mr. President, how do you feel (inaudible)?
PRESIDENT TRUMP: I feel really great. Were going to have a great discussion and, I think, tremendous success. It will be tremendously successful. And it’s my honor. And we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.
CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Well, it was not easy to get here. The past worked as fetters on our limbs, and the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward. But we overcame all of them, and we are here today.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s true.
Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Thank you very much.
CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Thank you.
Two scoops? 😉
A triple scoop for each.
I doubt Asian cuisine is a fav of our POTUS and I wonder if he’ll touch the ocupus. Don’t think so.
Sundance: thank you for all the information on this meeting. Nice to have a trustworthy site!
Incredible! Loved the new website feed…lots of behind the scene reporter stuff and some strong accents, but really informative without the spin!
The thing about this deal: President Trump said, South Korea, Japan, and China have agreed to put up the money…we’re ready to offer support! In other words, Trump Doctrine…it’s in your neck of the woods so somebody’s paying, but not me!
Perfect example: it’s been reported Singapore is picking up NK hotel tab!
Here’s the awesome still of that scene
Great History. Truly Great.
I believe the smile on Chairman Un’s face and placement of his hand on President Trump’s arm (7th pic. down from the top) is a genuine gesture reflecting his level of ease which speaks volumes to me.
MY PRAYERS FOR OUR WONDERFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP
Rodman said Kim’s biggest deal was he told Rodman nobody had ever kept their word to him or his country.
There may be an opening there, because President Trump is a fairly faithful, trustworthy person.
I think China is trying to bring Lil Kim out of the dark, and use him as a liason between the President and China. They can ask for and try to get all kinds of concessions, all under the guise of helping North Korea which President Trump they may feel can be persuaded to support.
It’s an interesting play by the Chinese if that’s what they’re doing. Whole thing is so fascinating to watch.
I just hope it ends up with another country full of people not getting bombed.
I think that’s also why NK made those comments about Pence and Bolton. I think they truly thought they were getting or about to get screwed over.
Maybe Kim Jung Un is “Student of History”with his use of the word “fetters”: “Moreover, they have put fetters on our feet and have bound your blessed limbs and the temples of God with disgraceful chains.… To men who are dedicated to God and attesting their faith with religious courage, such things are ornaments, not chains; nor do they bind the feet of the Christians for infamy but glorify them for a crown.…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our POTUS, with the help of Patriots, has truly set the captive free. God is smiling bigly today. The Glory belongs to Him.
Cavuto on FBN stressing the negative.
Thanks for sharing.
Cavuto is a horse’s a$$. Why spoil this beautiful even with his dreck?
Who could possibly have foreseen all this happening?
13 July 2015 –
“Begin with the end in mind…Trump as a strategy – is the only strategic possibility that can upset the entire construct of years of careful Machiavellian planning.”
“That’s why I support Donald Trump.”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/07/13/why-i-support-donald-trumps-campaign-and-its-probably-not-what-you-think/
For whiny Chris Wallace whining about Trump saying he was honored: Perhaps trump meant honored to meet him personally, but I think it’s also likely that he meant, or also meant, honored to be a part of this process; honored to have helped bring this together.
The worm as a broker. What a video. Has Como stunned.
My only disappointment has been translators.
SD, think the noise and rush of people startled Kim Jung Un…from the video looked like rushed chaos and loud noise like a hammer!
Yes Obama, President Trump DOES have a magic wand and he KNOWS how to use it! President Trump, Greatest President for world peace ever!
And we have a glowing Pompeo, a very happy man. Well deserved.
WOW seeing that line of our US flags alternated with those of North Korea….
To think that my Father – who fought in WWII Pacific battles as a 17-year-old Marine – had been called back to active duty expecting to go to Korea, and was waiting/staged at Camp LeJeune when I was born ………
He ended up not having to go, but my Air Force pilot Uncle was shot down and a POW in Korea (he came home alive) ……..
My 92-year-old Dad is alive to see this potentially ending 7-decade ‘conflict’. I will call him tomorrow to get his thoughts.
God Bless President Trump! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
