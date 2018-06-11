President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un Initial Meeting Remarks – Transcript and Pictures…

Posted on June 11, 2018 by

UPDATE: I’ve added video, a VERY SPECIFIC video, to this post because it is stunningly telling of the dynamic.  Watch Chairman Kim Jong-un closely; he is extremely overwhelmed/intimidated by the scale, scope and intensity of the swarm media and the events that have brought him to this moment.

Kim’s respiration rate is fast and deliberate; he attempts to calm his nerves with breaths while simultaneously is aware that every moment is being captured.  I find myself feeling great empathy for Chairman Kim Jong-un in this video.  Again, watch closely this video captures the essence of the meeting better than all others:

.

President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un deliver initial remarks at the beginning of their one-on-one bilateral meeting.  [Transcript Link]

Q Mr. President, how do you feel (inaudible)?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I feel really great. Were going to have a great discussion and, I think, tremendous success. It will be tremendously successful. And it’s my honor. And we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Well, it was not easy to get here. The past worked as fetters on our limbs, and the old prejudices and practices worked as obstacles on our way forward. But we overcame all of them, and we are here today.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s true.

Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Thank you very much.

CHAIRMAN KIM: (As interpreted.) Thank you.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in N Korea, President Trump, Singapore Summit, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

28 Responses to President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un Initial Meeting Remarks – Transcript and Pictures…

  1. Pam says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. realgaryseven says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Sundance: thank you for all the information on this meeting. Nice to have a trustworthy site!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 11:29 pm

      Incredible! Loved the new website feed…lots of behind the scene reporter stuff and some strong accents, but really informative without the spin!

      Like

      Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    The thing about this deal: President Trump said, South Korea, Japan, and China have agreed to put up the money…we’re ready to offer support! In other words, Trump Doctrine…it’s in your neck of the woods so somebody’s paying, but not me!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Maquis says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Great History. Truly Great.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Janie M. says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    I believe the smile on Chairman Un’s face and placement of his hand on President Trump’s arm (7th pic. down from the top) is a genuine gesture reflecting his level of ease which speaks volumes to me.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. amessengerforgod says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    MY PRAYERS FOR OUR WONDERFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. treehouseron says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Rodman said Kim’s biggest deal was he told Rodman nobody had ever kept their word to him or his country.

    There may be an opening there, because President Trump is a fairly faithful, trustworthy person.

    I think China is trying to bring Lil Kim out of the dark, and use him as a liason between the President and China. They can ask for and try to get all kinds of concessions, all under the guise of helping North Korea which President Trump they may feel can be persuaded to support.

    It’s an interesting play by the Chinese if that’s what they’re doing. Whole thing is so fascinating to watch.

    I just hope it ends up with another country full of people not getting bombed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      June 11, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      I think that’s also why NK made those comments about Pence and Bolton. I think they truly thought they were getting or about to get screwed over.

      Like

      Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Maybe Kim Jung Un is “Student of History”with his use of the word “fetters”: “Moreover, they have put fetters on our feet and have bound your blessed limbs and the temples of God with disgraceful chains.… To men who are dedicated to God and attesting their faith with religious courage, such things are ornaments, not chains; nor do they bind the feet of the Christians for infamy but glorify them for a crown.…”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. DEGinTN says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Our POTUS, with the help of Patriots, has truly set the captive free. God is smiling bigly today. The Glory belongs to Him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Tonawanda says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Cavuto on FBN stressing the negative.

    Like

    Reply
  12. jeans2nd says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Who could possibly have foreseen all this happening?

    13 July 2015 –
    “Begin with the end in mind…Trump as a strategy – is the only strategic possibility that can upset the entire construct of years of careful Machiavellian planning.”

    “That’s why I support Donald Trump.”
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/07/13/why-i-support-donald-trumps-campaign-and-its-probably-not-what-you-think/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Pam says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Like

    Reply
  14. Michelle says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    For whiny Chris Wallace whining about Trump saying he was honored: Perhaps trump meant honored to meet him personally, but I think it’s also likely that he meant, or also meant, honored to be a part of this process; honored to have helped bring this together.

    Like

    Reply
  15. Ditch Mitch says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    The worm as a broker. What a video. Has Como stunned.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. missilemom says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    My only disappointment has been translators.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Publius2016 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    SD, think the noise and rush of people startled Kim Jung Un…from the video looked like rushed chaos and loud noise like a hammer!

    Like

    Reply
  18. FL_GUY says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Yes Obama, President Trump DOES have a magic wand and he KNOWS how to use it! President Trump, Greatest President for world peace ever!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Sunshine says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    And we have a glowing Pompeo, a very happy man. Well deserved.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Alison says:
    June 11, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    WOW seeing that line of our US flags alternated with those of North Korea….

    To think that my Father – who fought in WWII Pacific battles as a 17-year-old Marine – had been called back to active duty expecting to go to Korea, and was waiting/staged at Camp LeJeune when I was born ………

    He ended up not having to go, but my Air Force pilot Uncle was shot down and a POW in Korea (he came home alive) ……..

    My 92-year-old Dad is alive to see this potentially ending 7-decade ‘conflict’. I will call him tomorrow to get his thoughts.

    God Bless President Trump! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s