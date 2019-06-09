Sunday Talks: Clete Willems -vs- Leland Vitter – Trump “Perfectly Happy” to Hit China With More Tariffs…

Former White House China trade negotiator Clete Willems makes a rare appearance to discuss President Trump’s ongoing trade position with China; and the lessons they are learning from Trump’s severity with Mexico.
Fox News talking-hair Leland Vitter, a prime example of the axiom: “a little knowledge is dangerous”, tries his best to promote the preferred Murdoch points; however, Vitter finds himself struggling against the weight of the examples highlighted by Mr. Willems. Quite funny actually:
Worth noting: President Trump spoke with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (AMLO) yesterday (See Tweets Below).
Thom Tillis is trying to get on the right side of the issue:
Only a human fog- bank or someone on the #GreatChinaPayroll doesn’t get it.
Think Winslow Homer’s classic “Fog Warning” (1885), depicting a Grand Banks fisherman with a large flounder aboard, pulling hard to reach his ship before a high fogbank rolls in.
We’d compare AMLO to Homer’s subject, rowing strong before Trump’s tariff cloud blankets Mexico’s economy.
Upscale analogies can be a hoot.
Up for reelection in ’20, time to pander.
Would he not be the right kind of RINO to primary.
I understand it is not an easy thing to do, but he appears to be a good target.
God bless PDJT
Sure the republican establishment is on it!
LOL, we are screwed. Their teams are set and to change them you need the team to agree.
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/442352-north-carolina-businessman-will-challenge-sen-thom-tillis-in-republican
I believe there are others too — which is always how the Republicans do it (to split the vote!)
If he has a record of consistently opposing President Trump’s agenda, he could be very, very vulnerable…..with the right candidate to fight for the nomination, that is.
IKR
Received an email a couple days ago asking for…..
$$$
Surprise, Surprise, Surprise
Same with John Cornyn in TX. Suddenly, he is doing ads saying he’s been working these last 5 years in D.C., as if voters haven’t noticed the minimal work he’s been associated with has been against the Republican base. A day late and a dollar short John. Sure wish freshman house member Chip Roy would run against him in the primary.
Cornyn really needs to go. He is totally in McConnel’s control and anyone with large sums of cash.
Cornyn is on the record(radio interview) being against a border wall in Texas. A RINO, he needs to be primaried.
Come on, man, China is not a competitor of ours!
– Joe Biden, aka Chinese Asset, Agent 00$.
Yeah I thought I was watching an episode of Stranger Things and the Swamp/Sewer monster Tillis was in the upside down!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I confess, I like what I hear. Now whether his position is genuinely altruistic or looking to 2020, or a mixture, not 100% sure.
Having said that, we have to be grateful for any and all support that lines up behind the President in the meantime.
Still think it’s going to get uglier with China first. But one area Tillis brought up that I wholeheartedly agree with:
If we have to take some hits, especially in the area of China’s blacklisting of American entities in China, then so be it. Our economy is a helluva lot stronger and more resilient than China’s. I opine that the end all of it will hurt China far more than us.
In the meantime, let American businesses and industry learn the lesson of getting into bed with China….whose bottom line will always be the heart of an all-consuming dragon. You ultimately pay for who and what you get in bed with.
He, like any R re-runner needs to be cornered and grilled on specifics POTUS has been trying and will be trying to get through. Border and Immigration Reform on top.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would definitely like to see that happened.
We all have the heart of suspicious cat. I am by no means endorsing Tillis. He “said” some right words concerning the issue being interviewed for. But mere words aren’t positive-proof evidence of altruism.
So yeah, some proof of heart about the border and immigration thing and his own personal political actions of support to back that up would go a long way. Otherwise, the presentation becomes a worn out retread tire.
I don’t understand why XI doesn’t understand that punishing American high-tech companies will be a seriously failed strategy, both technologically and economically, in the mid to long-term. His bluster has overwhelmed his intellect, IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DD
As one studies and researches Chinese mentality and psyche, historically and presently, one understands that their mindset is diametrically opposed to ours, politically and in business models.
Today it is the war capitolism vs communism, freedom vs complete state control. Xi is not about to betray who and what he and the Chinese government are and have been for a long time. To capitulate to us would be to go against their whole model, philosophy and political foundation.
It blinds them. They refuse to let go of absolute control and the quest for world domination. I think it is more than bluster. His bluster is a symptom of a political and philosophical mind-set so deeply ingrained, that he cannot properly interpret the situation and realistically understand effects of it on China.
Thank you for your insight.
I just hope the China dynamics don’t cause Xi to lose it and explode in some sudden military move.
PDT has put the squeeze on. It should not surprise students of geo-political-social history and trends how communists are driven to react when cornered in an impossible situation.
Dictators do not like to be cornered. They can and will react like cornered raccoons.
Believe me, I’ve been thinking about this China thing for a long time.
Angelle…Don’t forget, PDJT plays the long game and if making Xi mad then so be it because when the Chineese gov will have to start DEFENDING itself due to self-preservation.
Understood…and I have to believe PDJT has already considered many possibilities.
Still, one never knows what one sudden, unexpected big blow-up could do to destabilize elements. I believe China would do something, anything, to preserve its geo-political-social status and control. It would be for the “glory of the dynasty at all costs.” Remember what they said about fighting here of late.
Nobody, not even our great POTUS can see the whole blue-print. Only God can. That’s where my ultimate faith is; but I also have faith for God to bless, strengthen and give wisdom to PDJT in troubling times.
It is my thought and belief that Xi is arrogant enough and so deeply steeped in his tradition and self-declared empirical all-consuming power and control, that if he suspected that was going to be threatened, I think he would actually forget about all costs and look toward Taiwan, for example and set the stage on fire.
Nobody really knows with any certain about the future, but communist mind-set and determination is not logical in the way or our own logic and thinking.
So true. Any pundit who doesn’t understand the CCP’s intentions, should not comment on China. The apologists have popped up again, after falling silent during the HK protests yesterday.
Kyle Bass gave a shoutout to Gordon Chang and retweeted:
Kyle Bass
@Jkylebass
·
Jun 8
Gordon is spot-on.We, as a country, have been guided by profit seekers with a reckless disregard for our national security. Wall St, tech giants, endowments, pension funds, have all turned a blind eye to theft, coercion, bribery, human rights, and rule of law. It must stop now.
Gordon G. Chang
@GordonGChang
On
@LouDobbs
at 7:22 ET on #Google’s attempt to get #Huawei exemption. We should not continue to outsource our national security to tech giants, Wall Street, or chambers of commerce.
What is heartening is the outpouring of prayers, support for the US from Chinese people around the world tweeting to anyone supporting freedom and democracy for the Chinese people. Even the Wumao can’t keep up.
返送中A2
TY for that.
This is why I trust PDJT!
He has been thinking about China for a long time too…and dealing with China. He was the perfect non-politician to know how to presidentially (with a business mindset) deal with China.
I believe he and his trade team knew at the out-start, China would renege about a verification process that would demand more than a short memo. Wouldn’t surprise me that our people expected this from the beginning.
Some pundits began to entertain that thought like wow…did PDT have this figured out? I thought, what else did they expect from someone who knows China?
The people that are surprised are those who don’t understand Chinese history, mindset/psyche and communist doctrine. But that’s why some of us offer our thoughts, so more can understand both the obvious and the underlying dynamics that steer China’s panda and moreso, dragon face…but also, what effectively steers our POTUS and his great trade team.
I am thankful for them. Finally, we have some clear vision and adults manning the bunkers. Clarity is great!
Sundance wrote a great article when VSGDJT said in a meeting with the trade team and the Chinese reps that he wasn’t going to agree to a MOU. He wanted a binding trade agreement. We knew right then that China wasn’t going to stick to its trade commitments–at least not for a while.
I read that article.
I believe PDT and the team pretty much figured the Chinese were not going to agree to something that would have forced their hand.
I think the President’s trade team is the best of the best of all the teams in all areas of this present administration and certainly the best trade team ever assembled.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Xi will not, cannot, significantly change his position, or he will be overthrown. To back down would be a signal that he has lost the Mandate of Heaven and therefore should no longer be Emperor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, you’re one more of few who get that and realistically understand the interpretation of Chinese and Xi Jinping political and communistic dynamics.
TY for that!
Thug communist attitude and State that unfortunately survived the 1989-1991 winds of change …
We may be 30 years late, but we mean business and it’s better than war for both.
It would have been over had HRC won.
And Huawei’s all controlling 5G would be rampant in the US.
Half, if not more of the country has no slightest conception or idea of what we were spared from.
But hey. China would have been a happy camper.
Oh I love the idea . Of China punishing tech companies. They still won’t win, but we get the bonus of the tech companies suffering a little.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…whether his position is genuinely altruistic or looking to 2020, or a mixture, not 100% sure.” I’m pretty close to 100% sure that his position is tortured and looking to 2020…
But I agree with you, Angelle: “we have to be grateful for any and all support that lines up behind the President in the meantime.”
Any port in a storm… and strange bedfellows… and all that. The president has fought this fight solo on too many fronts… Allies welcome.
Well said. Even if some support is not wholly altruistic and genuine, I thank God for every little bit of support PDT gets, even if it is a temporary island for some waiting out the 2020 elections.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I PROMISE you Tillis is 109% swamp! Doesn’t mean he won’t occasional act right but it’s only with premission from the uniparty and the COC. Tillis not his own man but is completely owned by the COC and GOPe, Jeb, Romney etc
NC voters are Not happy with him and he is working hard to pull a fast one as his primary is looming. He has competition. Look them up and support them.
Primaries are where we win MAGA. General election in Nov is where we win GOP. Not the same thing!
Tillus one of my least fav Senstors and swamp creatures. Would post links to primary opponents, write better and write more but not well tonight.
Trust me..he is Swamp!
This is what I have opined about him before and am aware of great NC voter dissatisfaction. We have ours in OK, though yours may out-swamp ours by a little margin.
When I said I liked what I heard, that was no endorsement. Words without back-up actions are cheap.
In the meantime, between now and 2020, even if a swamp creature will give a little aid to the PDT and a righteous, politically savvy cause, altruistic but prolly not, I’ll be grateful.
But come after 2020, if they get re-elected, the dogs often returns to their vomit. So yeah, supporting anybody better to primary swamp creatures is a good hedge.
Agree about the primaries!
Sundance said Tillis was trying to get on the right side of the issue. I wonder what SD is thinking deeper down.
I do believe SD will always give credit where it is due, even if it is stop-gap and temporary. I’ve read enough of SD to believe he doesn’t want to judge anyone wrongly at any point of the issues.
Burr is much worse than Tillis….Tillis is total swamp but he votes Republican.
Tillis has a primary challenger who says he will stand with POTUS on the wall and is all over the airwaves, radio and TV here. (Garland Tucker)
That’s because Tillis got incredibly lukewarm applause when he appeared at the NCGOP State Convention yesterday afternoon in Concord, N.C. where he tried to appear as if he had been supporting President Trump for years! The whole back 2/3 of the room barely clapped at his appearance. Of course we know he has been against Trump and Trump policies- he was for Rubio in 2016 and going to go against Trump on the Emergency Declaration until the North Carolina voters had a fit. He and “the Bearded Marxist” Christ Coons, brought forth the Senate bill to prevent the President from stopping the Mueller investigation.Tillis initiated this bill and asked Coons to join. When he showed up at one of the NC Republican Women’s clubs, he was pelleted with questions and remarks concerning his non-Trump supportive behavior. Remember, North Carolina went for Trump in 2016! Unfortunately, many NC Republican and Trump supporters don’t even know these things!
Tillis has repeatedly and sufficiently revealed himself to be antagonistic toward the President. It must be obvious to NC Repub voters.
I hope he is primaried, loses, and a President Trump-supporting patriot is elected.
I’m voting against Tillis. But we have our farmers here that like illegal alien cheap labor and then there’s Durham and Wake county, where you might as well be in Seattle. Not sure about the rest of NC.
Indeed, this is what has to happen with all the RINOs for those who face primaries. If these RINOs survive their primaries then we still have to vote for them. Grassley is a disaster for this President and barely able to conduct a hearing because he’s so ***ing old There should be age limits on these pud-wacks!!
What does he mean when the rented children and young people are being trafficked once they get here. What does Trafficked mean? If it means being sold into sexual slavery, or domestic slavery, sold to pedophiles – why are people willing to beat around the bush and use vague terms?
This reminds me of terms like “late term abortion” or “partial birth abortion” both are horrific procedures and some how people have agreed to use the vague terminology.
LikeLiked by 7 people
👍👍👍
HAHAHAHAHA! SD, cannot keep it up!
“Fox News talking-hair Leland Vitter, a prime example of the axiom: “a little knowledge is dangerous”, tries his best to promote the preferred Murdoch points; however, Vitter finds himself struggling against the weight of the examples highlighted by Mr. Williams. Quite funny actually:”
My sides are still shaking!
These “moderates” will all get in line with Trump if they want to be re-elected. I sense more people are starting to understand this “winning thing” from Trump and sort of like it!!! Combine that with the absolute pessimism and abhorrent politics from the Dems and they look to be in heap-big trouble come 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem is their ultimate loyalty lies elsewhere. They may “come along” like Bush 41 did with Reaganomics, but they never get it and begin adhering to their former loyalties as soon as practical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That means a LOT of ‘door knocks’, and awareness at the voter booths.
LikeLike
Aptly stated.
I actually watched that interview on Bartiromo’s show yesterday (Sunday) morning and was struck at Tillis apparent “conversion” to MAGA-supporter…. at least on this issue.
I told my wife however, that I didn’t believe him at face value, although the Prez will take support where he can get it. I only wonder what Tillis expects in return for giving such a public display of approval.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Schmuck.
He’s worried about getting re-elected which is not a guarantee in his case. Unfortunately, it could lead to a Dem getting elected…this Senate seat swings both ways and mostly they only serve for one term.
Tillis.up for re-election. got HUGE blow back from North Carolinians like me–when he initially did not back VSG’s executive order to get wall funding. Has been playing it straight since——plus he has a primary challenger—Garland Tucker, who is all over the airwaves on radio and TV here——and who I am considering voting for.
All it takes is ONE senator to give President Trump his recess judicial appointments. Nobody has stepped up. NOBODY! I say primary them all until someone does!
Tillis is true Uniparty and absolutely cannot be trusted. Traitor Burr is his mentor and McConnell owns him.
This is lip service for his 2020 re-election. Republican governor McCrory lost his re-election in 2016 because he opposed Trump. Informed Republican voters I know are very unhappy with Tillis’ inaction and opposition to Trump. NC is under a Blue assault so Tillis may have polling data that he could lose to a Uniparty(D)
I truly hope Greg Brannon runs against him again, with Trump’s support – OH HOW I HOPE!
If they keep up their truculence, China may well find that when the music stops, and they sit down, there will be no chair for them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonder what the “unmentioned things” were. China?
It’s very clear that media does not understand the different dynamics of the 2 situations of dealing with China and dealing with Mexico. Williams ate Vitter’s lunch and exposed Vitter as one not up to speed. He actually made Vitter look like a junior hs kid on recess.
Media makes no attempt to understand and properly interpret the current 2 tracks, that is, China/Mexico….it would go against their narrative and show/prove the intelligence of PDT and his team.
These dynamics are way too advanced and intelligent for bonehead media types, even a number of Fox talking heads.
Vitter is a shallow-minded pretty face, much like numerous of his colleagues at Fox.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A girly man with female co-anchors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have his number. 👍
I associate him with the real number zero, since it has no value. 🙂
Leland is as dumb as a post. I recall seeing him doing a reporter on the street gig when a man had been shot. Leland grabbed a young black woman, standing on the sidewalk, who professed to have seen the shooting. Leland breathlessly got her eyewitness report and ran with it.
She had made it up.
That’s Leland in a nutshell.
Not sure Vitters is particularly anti-Trump——-he is as stated above—shallow and un-curious.
Boy oh boy, is Trump sticking it to the politicians and a lot of others!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Vitter’s IQ lower than Maxine Waters…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leland is Fox’s Alisyn Camerota…
A politician called Biden, because he has been paid a lot of money, wants to take power, and sell nearly all the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine how great things would be right now in terms of world peace and world prosperity if Washington, DC was not populated by politicians and bureaucrats that are owned by foreign countries, criminal cartels and multi-national corporations.
It’s like we’re in a real life plot from a James Bond movie but the EVIL villains seeking world domination are real. Like 007, President Trump is our only hope against world EVIL.
LikeLiked by 11 people
These politicians in general, not all, are not particularly smart or talented and they are running the country. And they are money-driven and self-interested.
LikeLiked by 3 people
FL_GUY…we are…
Maria mentioned Huawei.👇
“The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget is seeking a two-year delay of a ban prohibiting companies that do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei from providing services to the U.S. government.”
I thought maybe just Reliable Entity, the Washington Post, was making stuff up, but no, see the official letter below. Of course, now that WAPO has been banned, the CCP can’t read it.🤭 🤣🤣(another irony is the letter was sent on June 4).
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Pence-Proposal.pdf
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trumps-acting-budget-chief-seeks-delay-on-huawei-ban/2019/06/09/acd8b426-8b01-11e9-8f69-a2795fca3343_story.html?utm_term=.ea870c61d4bc
Mr Mulvaney, have a chat with Acting budget chief.
Just think of all the neat, sneaky stuff Huawei could plant, embed, implement…oh well, you get the idea…in a 2 year delay. Hands up! 🤨
As digital advancement exponentially speeds up, can one imagine how long 2 years is for enemy infiltration? 2 years from now may well be too late.
An interesting item was reported at the Shanghai-La Security Dialogue. Evidently Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan presented his PLA counterpart Gen Wei with a picture book showing documentation of China offloading cargo bound for NK.
It made me wonder whether Sec Mnuchin in his dialogue with PBOC honcho Yi Gang presented him with a ‘book’ showing China’s banks #ChinaCheats. MAGA leverage there.
😎😎😎🤣😎🤣
The time has come for the US to stop our companies from harming Chinese citizens by helping the communist.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What do you all think that might be? I’m thinking that PDJT may have the US military help out with sealing the Mexican Southern border.
Killing cartel members.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Whoa. That would be awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not that I celebrate the death of anyone. Sometimes extreme measures are necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The cartels are killing Americans, both with drugs and guns. It is US or them.
@bam-TY-JoecMama could have left off the 2nd virtue signaling comment. I’d personally put a bullet in every cartel member and not lose a wink of sleep
Sorry, I do not do virtue signaling. I am not a cultural marxist. I like to believe that I am a Christian. I do the best that I can.
I do not believe that Joemama was virtue signaling. As Christians we do not wish for the death of other humans. But also as Christians, I believe that we are expected defend ourselves and ours.
Joint US/Mex actions against the cartels? That would solve a lot of problems on both sides of the border.
You know what would be awesome? Fire hoses to knock off people from the tops of the trains. Set up clearing stations with high pressure water to knock off the varmints hitching free rides to the US. Live webcam and train schedules posted. Trump can tweet it.
When the democrats bitch about the flying bodies, Trump can say we can agree on legislation in 15 minutes.
That’s the only way the drugs will slow down…..even with the wall….they will always find a way to get it in the country.
But, take away the head of the snake. Show them we are serious and they may go somewhere else
I hope you’re right, SD.
We are way past the point of playing with the terrorists. It’s time to start putting heads on spikes and put a stop to it.
Who is gonna oppose that? The ACLU? Pelosi and Chuck?
Killing cartel members = ❤
The cartel is the heart of the problem. And there are many cartel “groups”-very ruthless and clever.
66 caught in one neighborhood stash house.
Joemama, what could be better than Mexico economic sanctions on organizations and persons (identified by US) who are smuggling drugs and people through Mexico.
Take their money, take their power. Hoorah!
“Importantly, some things not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon. That will be announced at the appropriate time.”
Execution of a “safe third country agreement?”
The failing nytimes and ratings challenged CNN….🤣🙃😆😅🤣😂LOL!
Best President EVER!!!!!
Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I think that Obama has told China, not to make a deal with Trump, but to wait him out till 2020. The biggest danger is that the left will cheat to win the 2020 election. Then the US as we know it will be gone – together with democracy – and you will have to learn chinese, russian and arabic. Hopefully Barr can help put a stopper to Obama shadow government.
I don’t think China cares what Obama thinks. Recall his last visit. No ramp provided so he had to deplane from the tail of AF-1. Befitting, imo.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/multimedia/image/9_5_2016_china-obama-g20-28201jpg
Thank you for the memory.
Yeah, he’s not useful to anyone any longer EXCEPT as a torn in President TRUMP’s side.
The haters seem to be having a hard time understanding all the good being done by PDJT.
Maybe they should ask…
a 5th grader!
I have had to contact Thom Tillis office on multiple occasions for his lack of support for our President. NOW that he has a primary opponent in Garland Tucker he is targeting his TV appearances (Maria, Fox & Friends) and talking about his support for all things Trump and Tariffs. It is like he has had a complete brain and personality transplant. He is definitely a severe conservative.
Same here Super Dave! Tillis is actually having to do some work as Garland Tucker went on Hannity TV in early May and just had a recent fundraiser hosted by folks who turned the Tills’ campaign heads as people one would have assumed would be backing Tillis.
Agree Tillis is complete swamp being protected by McConnell as one of the most vulnerable targeted by Dems as well.
I have considered pros and cons for each with the “litmus Trump support test” and I am supporting Garland Tucker. Tillis needs to go as he will go full scorched anti-Trump, CoC puppet if reelected.
https://longleafpolitics.com/garland-tucker-donald-trump/
Garland has been running radio ads in Western NC and I told Tillis’s office that and that my vote is not a guarantee. Notice how Tillis is all over Fox News, now…like he is really a conservative and Trump supporter.
But I heard Garland is a never Trumper…is that true?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for saying that! He’s not my rep, but I tho’t yesterday while watching him on w/Maria B, Who is THIS Tom Tillis? Not the same guy I remembered either. I remembered him as a usual subject turncoat most of the time.
So he’s pullin’ a Biden?
Long past time to kick them over the financial cliff before they grow into even more of a threat:
Leland Vitter comes on FOX…..
I turn the channel…..
Vitter irritates me as much as Shep Smith,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shemp…. as in one of the Three Stooges
PDJT has an ace in the hole. He can cut off all imports from China at the stroke of a pen. China has no comparable card. China needs to be made aware that any use of force will result in their economy being destroyed, in addition to countervailing force.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
He can add Faux NEWZ to the list of idiots who want him to fail, as they are still at it today. Tariffs BAD, Rs in Congress agree. China and Mexico are our friends.
Really? How about we CLOSE THE BORDER 100%, put it under armed guards, OUR TROOPS, and see how they all like that. We have been invaded for decades, we are being invaded on a massive scale now and it HAS TO STOP. The American people SPOKE on 8 Nov 2016.
#DeportThemAllNOW
“Fox News talking-hair Leland Vitter”
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
1. “Fox News talking-hair Leland Vitter, a prime example of the axiom: “a little knowledge is dangerous”, tries his best to promote the preferred Murdoch points; however, Vitter finds himself struggling against the weight of the examples highlighted by Mr. Williams. Quite funny actually:” [From this article, TheLastRefuge]
‘The customer is always right’ is a business axiom. For ALL employees, the BOSS is the only customer that matters. All employees including Leland Vitter has a boss. = We’re lucky Donald Trump is his own boss with billions of dollars, and can finance his own campaign. … TheLastRefuge delineates ALL the financial and political opponents to President Trump [and Americans].
+2. See TheLastRefuge ~ConservativeTreehouse “Jaw Dropping – Mexican Official Threatens to Unleash Cartels, Flood U.S. With Drugs and Narcotics….” Posted on January 29, 2017.will spill over into the USA.
We’ll find out ‘Who’s in charge of Mexico’ = the typical business interests or the illegal drug cartels. AMLO, President of Mexico is making promises to President Trump about illegal immigration. … The USA could have a front row seat, watching a civil war in Mexico, that >will spill over into the USA.
The Gloablists are in charge of Mexico it serves them well to exfiltrate wealth, undermine the sovereignty of America and expand global governance. War would not serve them as well as what they have now.
