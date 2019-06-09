Mark Meadows: Don’t Expect IG Report This Month – Do Expect Criminal Indictments…

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo interviewed Mark Meadows earlier today on her Sunday morning show. This is quite possibly the most revealing interview so far this year on the Obama ‘Spygate’ and surveillance investigation. The interview is jam-packed with info.
Clapper and Brennan demanding protection for sources and methods, but at the same time they’re saying people weren’t spied on. … Well, you wouldn’t need to protect sources and methods if people in the Trump administration weren’t spied on.
The segment with Meadows begins at 18:37 [prompted, just hit play] and includes multiple new aspects including: •Weissmann/Mueller report collapsing under scrutiny. •New investigative documents likely mean criminal indictments. •New evidence of a “cover-up” within the FBI. •AG Bill Barr has firm disposition to provide accountability. •Expect significant delay in OIG Horowitz report (ie. Steele interview etc.). •FBI Papadopoulos covert recordings likely to be public. •Overall declassification delayed; likely no release prior to OIG report.
Is Meadows now predicting there will be indictments before the long-awaited, much ballyhooed IG Report? Is he predicting there will be indictments of consequence, i.e. not just leaking or lying to Congress or investigators, but real substantive indictments for intentional and corrupt misuse of the awesome investigatory, intelligence and surveillance powers of the 21st century state?
the leakers are the low hanging fruit. they will be first imho.
At this point I’ll settle for “inconsequential.” Besides, isn’t that how prosecutors usually bring extensive cases that end up with multiple defendants… Bag the little fish, offer tham leniency, and work their way up the line?
Personally, I don’t think this is “Justice”. It’s gone on too long. It seems to me the “hiding of truths” regarding this Trump Presidential Coup is the problem. I voted for President Trump after decades (10 x 4) of voting for Democrat Presidents. I voted for him because I could smell corruption at the highest level, and because I would not vote for Hillary Clinton our first “female President” . I might be common or not smart, but I’m not “stupid”. I call my Virginia Senators (Kaine/Warner) and Congressional Rep (Beyer). I hear laughing in the background. Very sad days for the USA.
You may feel “it’s gone on too long” but the fact is that successful prosecutions take a lot of time and AG Barr has only been working on this for a few months. If we see indictments already it means he’s working at breakneck speed.
Thanks Ken Lawson. I understand that which you are saying. I just wish/pray/hope there ultimately is some truthful resolution to these damming times.
Quite honestly, if there are indictments a good percentage of the FBI should be among them. You can blame Strzok and Comey and the “upper echilon” all you want, but I guarantee there was a supporting cast below them doing the vast majority of the work. Am I to believe that that group, who rose through the ranks, did any real work? No, their purpose is to order others to do work.
Bluto, I agree. What’s so damming it these FBI upper and lower echilons commanded such saleries. In my field (medical professional) we would have been tossed out immediately! That’s giving licensing as well as educational requirements which are surreal to complete. This makes me sick to my stomach. It’s time to reveal the depth of the DOJ, FBI, CIA stench!
Disband the FBI and give their duties to the Federal Marshals.
Disband the CIA and give it’s duties to the NSA.
Redesign the FISA process and add more checks and balances.
Except there was no real work done and the “investigation” was conducted at HQ to keep disciplined agents from blowing the whistle on them.
The answer is always just two more weeks.
I think this time it’s, “the second Tuesday of next week”.
In summary, same as it ever was. Results after 2024 election.
Is the DOJ delaying in order to run out the statute of limitations? How long would it take?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no statute of limitations on treason. If you go by the book it takes longer.
Now, it hasn’t happened yet, but it sounds like there exists a determination
to hold at least some people accountable for the crimes committed in this
coup attempt.
IF THE RIGHT PEOPLE ARE PUT ON TRIAL, THEY MAY IMPLICATE OTHERS
as they won’t want to be the designated ‘fall guy’.
I hope everyone involved is held accountable, short of that, I hope that as many
of the obama administration perps are put on trial, and convicted.
Boom, Breaking News, Tic-Toc, The Big Ugly, yada yada yada. SSDD
In my recollection, one of the earlier IG HOROWITZ reports was supposed to be coming out ‘soon’, then we were told it was delayed, because he had recieved additional information.
Yeah, that was that after 3 different IT groups told him the page stroxz texts were ‘unrecoverable’ a military IT unit ‘found’ them.
Gee, don’t we all WISH he hadn’t delayed that report, and had just gone with what he had, to satisfy us?/ major sark.
“A lie can run around the world, before the truth can lace up its boots!” Is TRUE, and the media, dems and deepstate have been counting on it, while ignoring the other truism responce;
“Yeah, but the truth is a ‘marathoner’, not a ‘sprinter’, so once it gets its boots laced up, it just keeps running, until it catches up with the lie, and promptly puts one of those boots right up the lies *ss!”
As Meadows said, and unlike the beltway mentality, focused on spinning the narrative, getting it RIGHT, ultimately is more important than getting it out ‘first’.
THATS what “Transperancy” is all about.
First chip away at the easy to refute lies in the mueller report, and work your way up to refuting “Russia hacked the DNC servers. By the time you get there, you have established a “track record” of accuracy.
Important, cause taking on THAT lie is going to generate some major push back. So, “patience, francis!”
meadows doesn’t know everything that is happening. think about the surprise of flynns docs all getting out. thats because of barr.
Seems to me there are a lot of unfamiliar posters on this thread preaching doom and gloom.
Perhaps that’s telling in itself.
I agree. Carter Page impresses me as a person who could have been manipulated, completely unaware of what was happening, into offering his services to the Trump campaign.
A convenient foil.
Bottom line: who’s in control of the playing field now? VSGPDJT? AG Barr? Speaker Pelosi? The Coup plotters? Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) I have to take it on faith that the true Patriots, and The Truth, will win out, but I can’t help but feel like we are always reacting, always responding, always playing defense when it seems to me it is long past time to be playing offense—unremittingly—especially given Sundance’s synopsis of Speaker Pelosi’s gameplay since before the midterms coming to fruition this week. If the AG waits until after introduction of an impeachment inquiry, multiple subpoenas, civil contempt citations—any actions he takes (eg declassification) will be represented by the media and Democrats as retaliation or obstruction. Once again, they control the narrative.
I hope I am wrong.
Carter Page has finally stated the obvious, that he’s been an asset for the Intelligence Community for a long time. I wonder if he’s fessing up at last because he’s disgruntled about insufficient compensation/loss of future compensation now that what others have been paid has been revealed,?!?!
I will also forever wonder if he was planted in the Trump campaign in order to be able to obtain the FISA warrants, after prior attempts were unsuccessful..
Imagine Horowitz… I bet he was all set to tie a bow on his report, with the same minor malfeasance he showed in the last one… only to be hit in the face with the truth!
Should have posted under akaPatience’s post below mine…
