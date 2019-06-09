Mark Meadows: Don’t Expect IG Report This Month – Do Expect Criminal Indictments…

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo interviewed Mark Meadows earlier today on her Sunday morning show. This is quite possibly the most revealing interview so far this year on the Obama ‘Spygate’ and surveillance investigation. The interview is jam-packed with info.

Clapper and Brennan demanding protection for sources and methods, but at the same time they’re saying people weren’t spied on. … Well, you wouldn’t need to protect sources and methods if people in the Trump administration weren’t spied on.

The segment with Meadows begins at 18:37 [prompted, just hit play] and includes multiple new aspects including: •Weissmann/Mueller report collapsing under scrutiny. •New investigative documents likely mean criminal indictments. •New evidence of a “cover-up” within the FBI. •AG Bill Barr has firm disposition to provide accountability. •Expect significant delay in OIG Horowitz report (ie. Steele interview etc.). •FBI Papadopoulos covert recordings likely to be public. •Overall declassification delayed; likely no release prior to OIG report.

