President Trump and First Lady Melania Return to White House…

Posted on June 7, 2019 by

After a five-day trip to the U.K, Ireland and France President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House. [Video]

    • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
      June 7, 2019 at 7:31 pm

      Everyone of those people in line should be promoted into higher positions and their bosses shown the door. These are the ones LOYAL to the VSGPOTUS.

  2. bessie2003 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    It is a relief to see them safely back!

  3. MaineCoon says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Welcome home! We missed you both!!

  4. Patricia Weir says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Thanks be to God. They both made me very proud to be an American.

    • FrankieZee says:
      June 7, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      That was a very successful trip for both of them. Huge support in GB despite the MSM saying otherwise. Great speech in France. The European people saw a different person that what the MSM reports.

  5. Skippy says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Nice Sundance! Tyvm for the raccoon photo. Made me laugh out loud in light of my love for our Potus and Flotus.

  6. nonameisme says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    Welcome home to America President Trump and First Lady. The US is proud of you both,

  7. Rynn69 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Thank you, God, for continuing to protect our beloved President, Melania, and the entire Trump family. We pray you surround them with your shield of protection.

  8. WSB says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Nicely done, FLOTUS and POTUS!

  9. simicharmed says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    NICE…Safe! I like that (again)! I am saddened that I cannot feel safety for the POTUS.

    But this dangerous-democrat-time in life has caused such pain (and sorrow).

    A Political Party who refuse to ACCEPT the results of an election is a Political Party who is purely THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!

  10. JohnnyII says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    We’re gonna win 🙂

  11. Rudy says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Whew, that’s a relief. Been biting nails and pacing over the trip all week.

  12. The Devilbat says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    I thank almighty God for returning our president and our first lady safely home.

  13. The Devilbat says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    I posted this before but it never showed up?

    I thank god almighty for the safe return of our president and our first lady.

