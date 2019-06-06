President Trump Remarks – 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Normandy American Cemetery, France – 5:00am Livestream…

Most of the events commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day will take place in the very early morning hours today.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in France. President Trump, along with French President Macron and other world leaders, will honor the Allied troops’ maneuver that led to the turning point of World War II.

NBC Livestream Link (live 5am) – Euro News Livestream Link (live now)

