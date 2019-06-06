President Trump Remarks – 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Normandy American Cemetery, France – 5:00am Livestream…

Posted on June 6, 2019

Most of the events commemorating the 75th Anniversary of D-Day will take place in the very early morning hours today.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery in France. President Trump, along with French President Macron and other world leaders, will honor the Allied troops’ maneuver that led to the turning point of World War II.

NBC Livestream Link (live 5am) – Euro News Livestream Link (live now)

.

1 Response to President Trump Remarks – 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Normandy American Cemetery, France – 5:00am Livestream…

  1. Query says:
    June 6, 2019 at 4:18 am

    What has war cost the USA gene pool?
    The best go.
    620,000 KIA in the Civil War. 1,260,000 total KIA in all wars.
    I believe the scumbag left wins when the best die in wars.
    Not too many potential Bernie voters are buried at Normandy, I believe..

    Like

    Reply

