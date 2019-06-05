Mitt Romney Open To Considering “Carbon Tax” Bill…

Let’s be clear about a few things regarding “carbon taxes”. First, the system of taxing carbon emissions, also known as “cap-n-trade”, has absolutely nothing to do with climate change. Second a “carbon tax” is the holy grail for the totalitarian globalist world view.

The concept of a tax on carbon emissions was developed inside the same financial network of multinational monetary interests that control the current global trade system. Powerful financial interests directly connected to The World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organization (WTO), together with global banking interests connected to Wall Street and all international stock-trading systems, were the first to put together a “cap-n-trade” proposal after the financial collapse in 2008.

The basis of a carbon tax, which is the foundational element of a cap-n-trade system, is based on the same model(s) used by multinational banks within the global trade markets.

The cap-n-trade system, is a financial scheme; an actual trading system where global leaders (IMF) would determine the equity of energy that should be proportioned to each person around the world.

From that global determination, an average of sorts, any excess use of energy by any individual or entity would lead to a payment, a tax, into a global trade market. The scale of the money involved -tens of trillions- is why a cap-n-trade system is the ‘holy grail’ to control human behavior.

In reality the system, as proposed, works to redistribute individual wealth in the same manner that exifiltration of wealth works in commodity and durable goods trading. If the global energy footprint per person is an allowance of, say, $100/month; and you consume $150/month in carbon energy, you would be taxed on the excess $50 at a rate determined by those who control the trade market. The whole thing is a financial scheme.

Let me repeat this, because CTH knows the people who designed it,… The entire Cap-N-Trade system is a financial scheme.

Globally, a middle-class American would have their energy use compared against an international average including nations without developed energy systems. A citizen of an undeveloped or lesser developed, non industrial nation, with no measurable electricity use may only generate a $1/month footprint. Those persons are weighted into the average allowance, and the tax from the excess use is then redistributed to the lesser nation according to a formula determined by the carbon trade exchange.

You can quickly see how a person living in the developed world, driving a car, owning a home with electricity, air conditioning etc, would essentially be subsidizing improvements within nations that are lesser developed. Thus the tax on carbon emission is a wealth distribution system… It has NOTHING to do with Climate Change.

“Climate Change” is the ruse, the lie, the fraud, to establish the system of carbon taxation. The taxation is the financial mechanism for the ‘Cap-N-Trade‘ carbon trade exchange.

Within the wealth distribution system known as Cap-n-Trade, there would be a market to buy and sell carbon offsets. The fees generated by taxation are traded in this system. It doesn’t take long to see the people who would want to advance such a global system; and also identify their financial motives therein. Ultimately this is about controlling human behavior, and that totalitarian viewpoint is exactly the direction of modern globalists (and Democrats in the U.S. political system).

Knowing that a “carbon tax” system is the foundational building block for the destination of a global “cap-n-trade” system, the advocates for the proposal will all have a financial alignment similar to their interests in the multinational Wall Street trading system.

With that in mind… this isn’t a surprise:

(Link)

As President Trump confronts the global trading system that was/is entirely designed to exfiltrate U.S. wealth from Main Street; and as President Trump begins removing the tentacles of a trade system to remove the multinational Wall Street grip; the same entities who stand to lose Trillions from the reset are predictably looking elsewhere for revenue.

The current global trading system for manufactured goods; which was set up specifically to remove Main Street USA wealth; is being confronted by U.S. President Donald Trump. This dynamic is President Trump going to war against “The Big Club”; and so far he is having remarkable success… There are Trillions at stake, and the global elite passionately hate him for doing it.

[…] Finally, on both sides of the Atlantic, our citizens are confronted by yet another danger — one firmly within our control. This danger is invisible to some but familiar to the Poles: the steady creep of government bureaucracy that drains the vitality and wealth of the people. The West became great not because of paperwork and regulations but because people were allowed to chase their dreams and pursue their destinies. Americans, Poles, and the nations of Europe value individual freedom and sovereignty. We must work together to confront forces, whether they come from inside or out, from the South or the East, that threaten over time to undermine these values and to erase the bonds of culture, faith and tradition that make us who we are. (Applause.) If left unchecked, these forces will undermine our courage, sap our spirit, and weaken our will to defend ourselves and our societies. But just as our adversaries and enemies of the past learned here in Poland, we know that these forces, too, are doomed to fail if we want them to fail. And we do, indeed, want them to fail. (Applause.) They are doomed not only because our alliance is strong, our countries are resilient, and our power is unmatched. Through all of that, you have to say everything is true. Our adversaries, however, are doomed because we will never forget who we are. And if we don’t forget who are, we just can’t be beaten. Americans will never forget. The nations of Europe will never forget. We are the fastest and the greatest community. There is nothing like our community of nations. The world has never known anything like our community of nations. […] We can have the largest economies and the most lethal weapons anywhere on Earth, but if we do not have strong families and strong values, then we will be weak and we will not survive. (Applause.) If anyone forgets the critical importance of these things, let them come to one country that never has. Let them come to Poland. (Applause.) And let them come here, to Warsaw, and learn the story of the Warsaw Uprising. ~ President Donald Trump, Warsaw, Poland – July 6, 2017

