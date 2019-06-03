President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend State Dinner at Buckingham Palace…

There were a total of 171 participants for tonight’s official state dinner at Buckingham Palace. President Donald Trump and First-Lady Melania Trump were the formal guests of honor for Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.
Following an extremely formal custom, after the guest greeting line and introductions of family and dignitaries, President Trump, First Lady Melania and senior dignitaries escort the royal family into the grand ballroom. The table format is a traditional u-shape allowing a head table for the queen, succession-seated royals, President Trump and the first lady.
Following tradition HRH Queen Elizabeth delivered a toast to President Donald Trump followed by the national anthem. President Trump then delivers a toast to HRH Queen Elizabeth followed by the British national anthem. The Queen’s remarks follow a drum-roll alert to engage the importance.
Head table (left to right): Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Theresa May, Ambassador Woody Johnson, The Duchess of Cornwall, The President of the United States of America, Queen Elizabeth II, The Prince of Wales, Mrs. Trump, The Lord Speaker, The Right Honorable Baroness Hale of Richmond, The Right Honorable Lord Mayor of London Peter Estlin, Duchess of Cambridge.
[Transcript] HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II: Mr President, I am delighted to welcome you and Mrs. Trump to Buckingham Palace this evening, just 12 months after our first meeting at Windsor.
Visits by American Presidents always remind us of the close and longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States, and I am so glad that we have another opportunity to demonstrate the immense importance that both our countries attach to our relationship.
In the coming days, you will see some of our most treasured historical buildings, speak to the business leaders whose expertise and innovation drive our economies, and meet members of our armed services, past and present. You will also travel to Portsmouth and Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
On that day — and on many occasions since — the armed forces of both our countries fought side-by-side to defend our cherished values of liberty and democracy.
Mr. President, in your State of the Union Address this year, you paid tribute to some of the American heroes who risked their lives, and we owe an immeasurable debt to the British, American, and Allied soldiers who began the liberation of Europe on the 6th of June 1944.
I paid my first State Visit to your country at the invitation of President Eisenhower. As Supreme Allied Commander, he had ultimate responsibility for the execution of the Normandy landings. In his headquarters in St. James’s Square — not far from Buckingham Palace — British and American officers worked closely together to plan the freedom of a continent, and it would be no exaggeration to say that millions of lives depended on their common endeavour.
As we face the new challenges of the 21st century, the anniversary of D-Day reminds us of all that our countries have achieved together. After the shared sacrifices of the Second World War, Britain and the United States worked with other allies to build an assembly of international institutions to ensure that the horrors of conflict would never be repeated.
While the world has changed, we are forever mindful of the original purpose of these structures: nations working together to safeguard a hard-won peace.
Of course, it is not only our security which unites us, but our strong cultural links and shared heritage. Every year, there are almost 4 million visits by Americans to the United Kingdom, with a great number claiming British descent. And with your own Scottish ancestry, Mr. President, you too have a particular connection to this country.
We are also bound by the strength and breadth of our economic ties, as the largest investors in each other’s economies. British companies in the United States employ over one million Americans, and the same is true vice versa.
Mr. President, as we look to the future, I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us. Tonight, we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come.
Ladies and gentlemen, I invite you all to rise and drink a toast to President and Mrs. Trump, to the continued friendship between our two nations, and to the health, prosperity, and happiness of the people of the United States.
(A toast is given.)
♦ PRESIDENT TRUMP: Your Majesty, Melania and I are profoundly honored to be your guests for this historic State Visit. Thank you for your warm welcome, for this beautiful weather — (laughter) — your gracious hospitality, and Your Majesty’s nearly seven decades of treasured friendship with the United States of America.
This week, we commemorate a mighty endeavor of righteous nations and one of the greatest undertakings in all of history. Seventy-five years ago, more than 150,000 Allied troops were preparing on this island to parachute into France, storm the beaches of Normandy, and win back our civilization.
As Her Majesty remembers, the British people had hoped and prayed and fought for this day for nearly five years.
When Britain stood alone during the Blitz of 1940 and 1941, the Nazi war machine dropped thousands of bombs on this country and right on this magnificent city. Buckingham Palace alone was bombed on 16 separate occasions.
In that dark hour, the people of this nation showed the world what it means to be British. They cleared wreckage from the streets, displayed the Union Jack from their shattered homes, and kept fighting on to victory. They only wanted victory.
The courage of the United Kingdom’s sons and daughters ensured that your destiny would always remain in your own hands. Through it all, the Royal Family was the resolute face of the Commonwealth’s unwavering solidarity.
In April of 1945, newspapers featured a picture of the Queen Mother visiting the women’s branch of the Army, watching a young woman repair a military truck engine. That young mechanic was the future Queen — that great, great woman. Her Majesty inspired her compatriots in that fight to support the troops, defend her homeland, and defeat the enemy at all cost.
We also pay tribute to Prince Philip’s distinguished and valiant service in the Royal Navy during the Second World War.
On D-Day, the Queen’s beloved father King George the Sixth delivered a stirring national address. That day, he said, “After nearly five years of toil and suffering, we must renew that crusading impulse on which we entered the war and met its darkest hour…Our fight is against evil and for a world in which goodness and honor may be the foundation of the life of men in every land.”
This evening, we thank God for the brave sons of the United Kingdom and the United States who defeated the Nazis and the Nazi regime, and liberated millions from tyranny.
The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that “Great Crusade.” As we honor our shared victory and heritage, we affirm the common values that will unite us long into the future: freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law, and reverence for the rights given to us by Almighty God.
From the Second World War to today, Her Majesty has stood as a constant symbol of these priceless traditions. She has embodied the spirit of dignity, duty, and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart.
On behalf of all Americans, I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations, and to the long, cherished, and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty the Queen. Thank you.
(A toast is given.)
Menu (as presented): • Steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce. • Saddle of new season Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables, port sauce. • Strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream. • Selection of assorted fresh fruits. • Coffee and petit fours.
The Queen seems to be enjoying her time with PDJT………
Must be quite a refreshing break from her family and those “London” “citizens”…….
President Trump: “…..a mighty endeavor of righteous nations……”
Too bad Ivanka does not know what to do when the national anthem is played. At least Jared does.
Comment deleted by Admin…
I noticed that also and was a bit surprised that she did not place hand over heart at this formal event.
Although I must say at the 6 events I attended in May(mostly grandkids’ graduation ceremonies) that quite a few women did not place hand over heart during national anthem while 90% of the men did.
Well I was enjoying the video until the national anthem played and the camera went to Ivanka just standing there. Melania had her hand over her heart. I saw it as an embarrassment to our President and the entire Trump family.
Trump gets on the NFL players for not knowing how to behave and then his daughter can’t figure it out. Just leave her home next time so she can keep busy with her socialist women issues.
Disclaimer: Never been an Ivanka fan.
There are many days when I resent her constant presence. Her brothers do not do this.
I noticed that right away also.
I am as conservative as they come. I went to Catholic school. We did not put our hands over our hearts for the National Anthem. We stood at attention with our eyes on the flag. We put our hands over our hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance. People really need to get over this. Just because someone doesn’t put his hand over his heart doesn’t mean disrespect or lack of love for his country. We have enough to be disgusted about regarding people and their beliefs or actions….this isn’t one of them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ivanka is attending an official state visit with the Queen of England, and her father
the President of the United States. She is in an official capacity representing
all of the citizens of America. I am disappointed she does not know
how to behave properly.
According to the comments on this thread, it was the first thing many people noticed. This is not school, a graduation or baseball game. This is the highest level formal event. If the media was not anti American and adverse to placing hand over heart, it would be all they would be talking about and use it to trash the President.
That was the first thing I noticed. I really like Ivanka, but that was a big blunder not to put her hand over her heart during our National Anthem.
Greetings, PatriotKate … The song played at tonight’s dinner was NOT the USA’s national anthem. Our national anthem is “The Star Spangled Banner”.
Greetings, bertdilbert … The national anthem of the United States is “The Star Spangled Banner”. The national anthem of the United Kingdom — which I believe was played at tonight’s State Dinner when Queen Elizabeth entered the dining hall — is “God Save The Queen”. The melody is identical to the American patriotic song “My Country ‘Tis of Thee”.
Greetings back. There is a video supplied at the top of thread. Music starts at the 8 minute mark.
I’ve always liked the Queen a nd have seen countless photos of her. But I’ve rarely seen her smile as much and as sincerely as she has with President Trump.
Maybe, despite the British media’s hatred of him, she actually understands what he stands for!
Trump is a political legend. It has been WW3 on Trump since the day he took office. To the democrats and media, every day is D-Day. Every day, Trump just flicks them off like a piece of lent on his coat sleeve.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Epic description, Bert!
Purely Presidential.
So right!
I read that the Queen seems to quite like PDJT, says he reminds her of Churchill. I read too that at a private dinner party before the Brexit vote she asked the group for one good reason the UK should stay in the EU. Maybe she’s hanging on so doggedly for fear of turning England over to her enviro/globalist/wacko son. Long live the Queen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, Brother!
Elizabeth is a traditional and patriotic Brit. She is not a freaky deaky left-wing political nut-job. She is a conservative sovereign. She was never a fan of liberal things global. But those decisions and policies are not hers to make. She is the ultimate pragmatist, and would trade a dinner with conversation with President Trump over some Obama narcisscistic narrations in a New York minute. My British grandmother represented Elizabeth as a soverign first, horsewoman second, dog-lover third, and mother to brats last. She lost to the liberal cultural war, and the election of our President must have made for a great Corgi belly-rub!!!
Melania looks ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I really like her; she seems very affable and friendly How the heck old is she?
Talk about over the top, no one can put on an event like the Queen. This may be the only place that can totally overwhelm Trump’s taste for splendor and ceremony.
Deservingly spectacular given the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the war that defined the world as we know it today.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think it is a gift from God we have this exact president at this exact time in history. Cannot just be happenstance. It is almost exactly as dangerous a time in history today as it was when we all had to fight Nazis and this time we must fight globalists.
LikeLiked by 6 people
President Trump is not ashamed to give all credit to almighty GOD.
Who gives a —– about this —-? I sure as —- don’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL You owe me a new keyboard.
And, AGREED!
So you don’t care about the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which is the reason for President Trump’s visit.
Really?
Perhaps he meant the ostentatiousness of it all. I personally don’t care so long as we’re not paying for it. lol
Think of it this way, if your soon to be in-laws invited you to dinner for the first time. Would your future relationship be affected differently if they worked hard to prepare a dinner everyone would remember fondly for a long time, or just threw a pack of cold wieners on the table and a six pack of warm old Milwaukee?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Nathan Hale.
“Tradition means giving a vote to most obscure of all classes, our ancestors. It is the democracy of the dead. Tradition refuses to submit to the small and arrogant oligarchy of those who merely happen to be walking about.
All democrats object to men being disqualified by the accident of birth; tradition objects to their being disqualified by the accident of death. Democracy tells us not to neglect a good man’s opinion, even if he is our groom; tradition asks us not to neglect a good man’s opinion, even if he is our father.”
G.K.Chesterton
Think of it this way, if your soon to be in-laws invited you to dinner for the first time. Would your future relationship be affected differently if they worked hard to prepare a dinner everyone would remember fondly for a long time, or just threw a pack of cold wieners on the table and a six pack of warm old Milwaukee?
Obviously you do since you felt the need to express your opinion about this post, no?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nathan Hale regrets he has but only One Old Milwaukee to give for his country
I see that some were never housebroken. Wow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
You will fit right in with tomorrow’s world when all history has been erased by the totalitarian Demosocialists.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And their “slave” media re-write it every 2 minutes………
I do. Does that answer your question?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buck,
Then why even post a comment? Just go somewhere else..
Please read the posting guidelines…
Your vulgarity only shows your ignorance and is not welcome
So Bless Your Heart…..Now go away…
“He who fails to learn from history is doomed to repeat it”
Winston Churchill
“He who fails to learn from history is doomed to repeat it”
Winston Churchill
That is worth repeating
That is worth repeating
It is tradition. At least the RF didn’t behave as disgracefully as Mayor Khan
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
And I don’t really care what you think about it. You don’t have to read it, or watch the video.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our magnificent First Lady makes every other woman in the room look like an onion.
So true! She looks magnificent-her dress is exquisite. Love the gloves. I think this may be the most beautiful she has ever looked although that is a very tough choice to make!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Charles is an idiot, but I have to appreciate his dedication to Camilla.
Notice how that jerk walked ahead of Melania instead of alongside her.
Notice how NO ONE before the toasts had anything to do with him.
He then resorted to “reading the menu”.
Useless IDIOT.
LikeLike
LikeLike
As my now deceased FiL would say, Camilla looks like a dog’s dinner. Repellent!
I am always impressed with President Trump’s wordsmanship. He even manages to troll the lefties giving a lofty and dignified toast:
President Trump said: The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that “Great Crusade.”
The man knows how to push the leftie buttons. I LUV it!
The USA has a great President and First Lady with Donald J. Trump and Melania. They are inspiring. And what is interesting, they are inspiring people all over the Earth.
There was one more in there “God given rights” much more attractive to me then a deep bow.
IIRC from watching this live earlier, I believe he used the word “crusade” 2x – emphasizing it. My mind immediately went to the Muslim crusades invading Europe the first time…now, history repeating itself. Double entendre which our President is a master of.
How delightful to actually see classy-ness on display – when one has it, it just comes naturally. How unlike JugEars, his Ass@#$%-ness #44, who was clueless that the toast and dinner proceedings don’t start until ‘God Save the Queen’ has concluded. That event was cringe-worthy. But of course, no one dared tell the emperor he had no clothes. Melania is again, magnificent. She needs wear no glamorous jewels, since, she is the jewel.
LikeLiked by 7 people
re ‘JugEars’. he aint got no ‘cooth’, he’s not ‘swave’ or ‘deboner’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing resemblance to Tricky Dick
I thought POTUS’s remarks were MAGNIFICENT! For my money, he outdid the queen. Thoroughly respectful of her, her parents, and the British struggles in WWII. He completely nailed it and set the perfect context and background for why he is there. And, of course, Melania has looked absolutely stunning in every outfit, each one beautifully chosen for each occasion. Whew! What a grand slam (or the cricket equivalent). Can’t wait till the D-Day ceremony.
President Trump paid due homage to Elizabeth, Queen of England. Her family believed in Service and still do. The U.K. has been lucky to have her. My Dad was one of those 150,000 waiting in the U.K. for D-Day. He traveled to Normandy many years ago.
Melania wore Dior and rarely wears Ny jewelry except for her wedding ring.
So chic and beautiful ….. so prepared, so knowledgeable.
He said “crusade!!!” and “God!!!”
Our Great POTUS is going to prop up the back of the entire Western world. God bless you, POTUS Trump. May we save ourselves from the post-modern tyranny of a godless world where evil rules.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you President Trump and the resplendent First Lady Melania for your gracious manners representing of our country. Praying that all goes well during the visit. Thank you for standing up against the abuse piled on you and by extension our people.
Classy. Appropriate. Magnificent.
God Bless and protect Queen Elizabeth II and President Trump, their families and nations.
Normally PDJT is all smiles at an event like this.
He is smiling when visiting with the Queen.
And of Course the most striking woman in the Room is FLOTUS.
but What is unusual is every picture but on of POTUS is scowling.
Do you think it might be he is looking at Prime Minister May?
No, it’s not personal like that. I think Trump sees Britain on the verge of independence (Brexit) and he is propping up their resolve, their national pride and their national identity.
The cynicism of the average Londoner for God and country runs deep – it is simply not fashionable to believe in God or to celebrate British history. Post-modern cultural relativism is the accepted norm.
At least that’s how I read it.
And why they are losing their country.
Yes. Exactly how I saw it. He said what QE II knows in her heart and lived through it. He is reminding those Brits still capable of remember (the Brexiteers, not the London Mosslims) the backbone they had and pride in their country and each other — to put UK first. I thought President Trump’s speech was phenomenal — he totally detailed the great, great woman Queen Elisabeth is, but also the country. PDJT loves the England he knew and loved through his mother, and he is going to help that country once they get rid of those EU shackles.
He told PM May how to exit, she didn’t take his advise because she didn’t want to exit. She was the same elite ruler that we have here. Say one thing and do another. Traitor to the Brits. Did anyone notice the color of QE II’s coat/hat she wore when greeting PT? Breixt Party color….can’t tell me that’s a coincidence.
“Truly, truly, in all of this we MUST recognize – indeed, must pay homage to – “Her Majesty.” The young mechanic who was repairing that engine. The daughter of King George who would one day be confronted with the challenge of surviving his death. She is both a head-of-state and a Survivor. Let us all therefore freely give credit where credit is due, to an individual who – alas, we all know – will not forever still be among us. “God Save the Queen.” Yes, indeed. It is fitting.
I spied Stephen Miller👍🏻👍🏻 I think I read that there were over 100 people with PDJT on this trip—maybe more. Anyway, such a privilege to be able to go on these trips.
Did you say “spied”? Let’s not use the word spy in US-UK terms. s/
Anyone know how I can score a take-out order from tonight’s menu? That ain’t pub food they’re eating tonight. 🙂
True story,
A college I was attending in Scotland, had the privilege of catering food for the Queens visit to Dundee Scotland in 1975 or thereabouts. I think it was her 25 year Jubilee.
Great memories. We ate the leftovers, drank the Courvoisier, and Single Malts. Smoked the big cigars all while “ cleaning up.”
The Queen is a beauty..the rest of them. Not so much.
God bless PDJT
Trump reminded the British, what it means to be British.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You can bet Farage loved his speech.
Her Majesty and President Trump look like they’re getting along well. Awesome picture of them smiling.
Wouldn’t you be smiling as well, knowing you didn’t have to be in the same room with that GHETTO TRASH again.
I loved the ceremony, the opulence, the Queen’s English, the President’s Gravitas, Lady Melania’s Elegance and the Sour Looks of the Royal Family. 😄
Oh yeah, and the words “crusade” and “sovereignty” of course.
And the word “God” !!!!!
The Left is triggered for sure! 🙂
I guess it would have been a breach of etiquette for the president to give the queen his arm to lean on.
I loved this part the best from his speech toasting the queen!
“In April of 1945, newspapers featured a picture of the Queen Mother visiting the women’s branch of the Army, watching a young woman repair a military truck engine. That young mechanic was the future Queen — that great, great woman. Her Majesty inspired her compatriots in that fight to support the troops, defend her homeland, and defeat the enemy at all cost.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Will try again..
There is identical photo but with President Trump smiling…that’s disappeared off Daily Mail. Can’t find elsewhere.
Wrong photo above.
This one – The President was smiling
First photo in article – President, Queen, and First Lady.
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a27661508/why-kate-middleton-royal-family-women-wear-sashes-buckingham-palace-banquet/
Can anyone find that same photo but the President has the best smile?
I’m not so sure about the quality of the Palace photos…
I had to look up the menu. Funny, I thought this was being held in the UK when the language is ENGLISH. Can you say, “pretentious”?:
On second thought, maybe a little D-Day anniversary celebration in advance?
D Day was focused on France, so it didn’t hurt to include some French elements.
Menus at the palaces are printed in French. Not sure why, although Queen Elizabeth II is fluent in French.
I think the Queen is a nationalist, and understands how the world works
Let’s just hope the leftist nitwit Charles and his two brainwashed leftist sons are not able to hold any real influence in the near future, while the people try to regain control of their government
I find the outrage over Buck Desnudo’s snark about the ceremonial claptrap even more hilarious than his comment.
You guys, lighten up. The British Royals mean nothing, not anymore. I’m not sure I see any reason to keep them as allies, except maybe to keep them from turning too hostile for a while longer. Recent commentary and action from Britain classify them as ‘frenemies’ now. I’m not even sure why DJT is even bothering and probably putting himself and Melania in jeopardy with this trip…but I also trust him to be doing it for constructive reasons.
I’m only checking on it myself because I’m worried about them even being there.
The ceremonies, the queen, and the rest of it? I could care less also.
Oh, yeah, the anniversary of D-DAY? Yeah, I care about that. But I bet the majority of the British don’t. The mistakes of history repeating itself? You mean like pandering to moslems (including mass grooming of young English girls) and ignoring passive aggressive behavior on the part of the British…including most of the Royals, and making nice anyway? Sort of the way everyone was doing with Nazi Germany in the thirties. Of course, that’s an extreme example…or is it?
C’mon, people. Y’all know this isn’t all unicorns and rainbows, and that we ain’t really allies with Britain anymore, or should I say Britainistan.
Try to look beyond the pomp and circumstance to the very real danger of continued friendship with the feckless and nearly defunct British ‘Empire’. Not to mention what DJT and company are surrounded with right now.
Heh, even worse than what they are surrounded with in DC.
Just sayin’, and it’s my opinion in the raw.
Somethings are better in the raw. This is not one of them.
There’s still hope for the UK.
What all this pomp and circumstance -and Trump metioned sovereignty, self determination and rule of law- might serve to remind most English-Scotts-Welch-Ulster what their nation is all about and hopefully bring Brexit along.
Besides, sometimes we all have to dress up formally up for the occasion -tuxedo, suit- and we sure don’t want the POTUS to show up and behave as if it were a BBQ in Hawai’i… like the previous one who always looked out of place in formal situation.
So we have to care, because Trump and Melania are the face of the USA in the eyes of the World. And they are doing a splendid job.
Oh, civilian non service women with hand on heart… not all of them do. I can see how the First Lady has to do it as she is on an official mission herself and a Guest of State. She’s not Melania Trump, here’s she’s the First Lady of the USA. And not all men do it either, it depends on the occasion. Just remember one thing.. if you are a guy, TAKE OFF your hat.
Eh… I wonder if those British folks know the lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner? ROFLOL.
It was a beautiful and moving event! No surprise.
The President’s remarks were moving and had his hallmark recognition of all then the queen as a contributor to her country’s war effort. No surprise.
What was a surprise to me was the queen’s delivery of her remarks. Beautiful! By listening to her you would never guess she was a woman in her 90’s. As President Trump would say: Genes!
I’ll give 75:1 odds that President Trump does not give the Queen a DVD of one his MAGA Rally speeches that she couldn’t watch if she wanted to!
Since I don’t watch the news much anymore, thanks, sundance, for the update & photos. What a contrast from the Obamas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d say the odds are more in the range of 1b:1. Also notice our POTUS knew the proper way to toast the Queen unlike the buffoon who embarrassed America everywhere he went..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I particularly liked the Queen’s reference to DJT’s Scottish heritage. It made me think of Churchill’s remarks to Congress, when he recalled his mother’s American pedigree, and pondered if it had been his Dad who was American, perhaps he’d have been sitting in Congress listening to his talk, rather than delivering it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I feel a modicum of pity, heartfelt sadness, for those whose disdain against the President of these United States, President Donald Trump, dissuaded them from seeing this magnificent exchange between history’s longest serving monarch and the leader of the free world. What a magnificient exchange. What an honor to be alive in this day, and to witness the leaders of free people advocating for a future already bought and paid for.
I bet Her Majesty was not very quick to put her purse on the table during this meal….
Please to see all the supportive comments here,Thank heavens we still have one institution that can behave appropriately. Have a lovely trip President Trump and Mrs Trump.Thankyou to our wonderful queen.
personally, I love seeing all of it.we knew that Potus and Flotus would make us proud and they have. Have always been a great admirer of the Queen. I think she is pretty saavy..and I think that she may view our POTUS as akin to their Winston Churchill..I think she really likes him..Long may she reign…
You may have read upthread that the guests were “paired” as they walked in. (and then seated by that person).
Interesting fact: The lady that Stephen Miller was paired with is one of Winston Churchill’s granddaughters! Countess Peel.
Nice ceremony and no Hillary around..LOL.
Awwwwwww…Hillary missed it again…so sad!
Not.
POTUS & FLOTUS are fabulous! I definitely think that the Queen likes them very much. I have never seen the Queen smile so much!!
Big Thanks to sundance for the Fox 10 and the Global videos. President Trump and Melania are great representatives of the USA.
I recorded the main FNC broadcasts but had to mute them and then give up as the Fox hosts mostly silenced the informative English narration of an event and constantly talked about Brexit, Mayor Kahn (over and over) etc rather than explaining the ongoing event at the time or the background setting. The last duplicitous straw was John Kerry’s former adviser Mary Anne Marsh mentioning (on FNC) that POTUS was forbidden to speak to Parliament by the Speaker. She said this during the solemn event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier when POTUS and Melania were standing still and honoring the memorial.
No matter how much the left’s political operatives try to discredit President and Melania Trump and ruin great events on this exceptional trip or any trip, tens of millions of their steadfast and informed supporters aren’t duped or swayed by any of it. They’re emboldened.
Thank you Sundance/CTH for the photos, They all ‘did us proud.”
Fantastic mentions of the Nazis and our joint Crusade.
President Trump may inspire Brits to Brexit in time for their THIRD escape from the Germans.
