CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Tariffs as Leverage and the Overall Economy…

Counsel of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett appears on CNBC to discuss his decision to leave the White House; the purposeful importance of President Trump’s tariff threat on Mexican imports; and why overall trade reform is important.

When Kevin Hassett notes best models without interest rates, and the perplexing discussion centers the appearance of two distinct economies, they are talking ABOUT THIS.  MAGAnomics is what happens in “the space between” Wall St and Main St.

  1. CountryDoc says:
    June 3, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    He is leaving. I pray he stays active as a Patriot, working for MAGA. I wonder who will replace him.

  2. WES says:
    June 3, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    I frequently see on other financial blogs most people do not get that there is a big disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street!

    They get all worked up about the interest rate inversion data not realizing that they are trying to make heads or tails of central bank manipulated numbers which has about as much meaning as shuffling the chairs on the deck of the Titanic!

    • Bone Fish says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:08 am

      Interest rate inversions are good times for main street, until wall street decides it’s time for a liquidity crisis and credit crunch.

    • GB Bari says:
      June 4, 2019 at 1:08 am

      The CNBC woman panelist, Becky Quick, even says “because, uhh, it seems like there are two economies….”

      It not just “seems” that way….there ARE!

      So cool (and a teeny bit frustrating) to see these “experts” fumble around because they haven’t read Sundance’s classic explanations (as linked above in the article).

      😁

  3. DJT2020 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:07 am

    I am really going to miss Kevin.

    • swissik says:
      June 4, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Yes it is a shame that he is leaving. I really like and respect him. It will take a big talent to replace him. We can only hope that he’ll stay involved with sage advice to the WH.

  4. CA M says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:07 am

    Dang, I don’t want to see him go!

  5. EV22 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:17 am

    The Happy Warrior is leaving? Oh no!

    Kevin made the “dismal science” such a joy. He’s one in a million and will be sorely missed.

  6. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:20 am

    These people are absolutely clueless.

    Small wonder from within their Globalist Wall Street BUBBLE:
    • The Wall Street Economy is about FLEECINGS.
    • The Main Street Economy is about EARNINGS.

    … Bubblists have marinated so long that they don’t remember the difference.

  7. progpoker says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

    The original Happy Warrior! Sad to see him go!

    Liked by 2 people

  8. Peoria Jones says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Weird.

    And why does that woman look like an extra from the old “Beverly Hills 90210”?

    And why does the dude look like a young kid trying to be professional, but having to compete with her?

  9. Doppler says:
    June 4, 2019 at 12:32 am

    1) The President believes in free markets, free trade, fairly played.
    2) The US is everyone’s largest market, and the US has had the least barriers to trade, while every other trading partner had larger barriers to US companies selling into their smaller markets than we had for their countries coming into our largest market. The result was huge and growing trade deficits, ever since Bill Clinton, while every economy grew at our expense, especially our manufacturing base, and our middle class.
    3) If other countries didn’t play unfairly, like China, or NAFTA, President Trump wouldn’t be throwing so many tariffs around, but prior administrations have been misled into thinking that giving our markets and jobs away and not caring about opposing barriers was “good,” in an economic marxist sort of way, while America first was “bad” in a cultural marxist sort of way. The president has used tariffs effectively to halt and reverse this unhealthy trend, and the marxists and globalists see this as an existential threat; they are “all in” in stopping MAGA.
    4) If China agreed to the deal negotiated earlier, it would be good for China (compared to the punitive tariffs that face the alternative), good for the US and good for the global economy: win, win, win. But the globalists and marxists are fighting for political control, which brings the unfettered ability to milk the global economy for their own benefit – damn the rest of us – not for a truly competitive global economy.
    5) President Trump has the economics on his side, but the propaganda machine is against him. PBS Newshour had a rank anti-2d amendment piece tonight going all out against “silencers,” sternly lecturing us, with no acknowledgement that most gun violence occurs in lefty cities with the strictest gun laws. It’s Marxism 101 on gun control – can’t impose totalitarianism upon an armed citizenry. Then said they’re going to be examining the Mueller report every day this week, with nary a mention of the investigation into Obama era abuse of surveillance capabilities for political purposes. Pure anti-Trumpism on public TV!
    6) The new Mexico tariffs are not good economic policy, but in the fight to control our border, our President has limited powers with a Democratic House and a CoC Senate, so he’s using what he has to make Mexico step up. He’s a fighter, he sees clearly, but he has only the executive power, checked by a corrupt Congress, resist bureaucrats, and sometimes by partisan judges. These tariffs are not for economic effect, but to control our border. I would prefer a declaration of war against the cartels. Go in and take them out with special forces. They are the slave traders of today, dislocating whole villages in order to feed their pipeline. “Die, or immigrate to el Norte, then pay us $10K per head, or we’ll kill you and your children. And, if your daughter or wife is pretty, that’s ours too.”
    7) And if he has any power, he should cut off PBS and NPR, until they lose the cultural marxism slant. Why are we taxpayers paying for marxist propaganda to march our grandchildren off to a future where they conform, or it’s the Gulag?

