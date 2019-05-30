MAGAnomics – Despite Tariffs and Growing Economy, Inflation Nonexistent – Economists and Financial Class Perplexed…

Today is a very good day. Despite the professional punditry and their doomsayer predictions of Trump tariffs driving up costs for consumers, exactly the opposite is happening.
Despite large growth in the Main Street USA economy; and despite large wage gains by U.S. blue-collar workers; inflation remains low and mysteriously detached from the Fed monetary policy.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. inflation was much weaker than initially thought in the first quarter amid a sharp slowdown in domestic demand, which could cast doubts on the Federal Reserve’s view that the benign price pressures were largely because of temporary factors.
The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy components increased at a 1.0% rate last quarter, the government said. The so-called core PCE price index, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, was previously reported to have risen at a 1.3% pace.
The increase last quarter was the smallest in four years and pushed inflation further below the Fed’s 2% target. (read more)
They just don’t get it. For over three years CTH has been explaining how President Trump’s maganomic policy will reverse three decades of stagnant Main Street economic growth. Today the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) once again confirms our earlier predictions, and releases the data showing inflation is essentially nonexistent.
Since the mid-to-late 1980’s the U.S. economy split into two divergent economic engines. One traditional engine powered by Main Street, and a second engine powered by Wall Street. For thirty-plus years the distance between those engines was growing as federal monetary policy provided low interest rate support for investment, but the end destination for the investment was NOT in the U.S. [Hence, globalism]
For more than 30 years monetary policy has been driven by Wall Street influence. FED interest rates made borrowing cheap, but the money -the actual investment itself- flowed out of the United States. The end product from the investment, steered by multinationals, created products overseas. Within this flow of capital there was no benefit to Main Street.
President Trump’s America-First policy has reversed the dynamic. As a result of his focus and demand, the end product(s) from capital investment are now here in the U.S.A.
The MOUSE is money or investment. The CHEESE is end products, manufactured stuff.
Rather than beg the Wall Street investment mouse to change direction in the manufacturing maze, president Trump has simply moved the cheese to Main Street. The mouse’s travel changed accordingly.
The price index for gross domestic purchases increased 0.7 percent in the first quarter, compared with an increase of 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter (table 4). The PCE price index increased 0.4 percent, compared with an increase of 1.5 percent. Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 1.0 percent, compared with an increase of 1.8 percent. (link)
As companies reevaluate the best place for investment (highest return), and they see that Trump’s policies (corp taxes, tariffs, material and labor costs) focus on greatest benefit being inside the U.S, then companies return to Main Street. This is what has been happening since Trump took office; and it continues through today.
The prices of highly consumable goods (food, fuel, energy) is kept low by Trump policies that increase energy production and return a genuine supply-side dynamic to domestic production prices. [The battle with Big AG]
Meanwhile multinationals, and some foreign governments, fight to keep their footing abroad (original investment) by keeping down the price of durable goods manufactured overseas. This is done by increase productivity, adjusted supply chains and retention incentives afforded by the benefiting nation. This is done to offset Trump tariffs which are designed to influence a shift in the manufacturing process.
The end result of both production dynamics, domestic and abroad, is low inflation.
This price dynamic is happening at the location of output, internally to the operations that are determining the output price, based on their determination of what U.S. market prices will absorb.
Key Point – The pricing is NOT a result of decision-making on new investment; and therefore the pricing dynamic is not able to be impacted or influenced by FED monetary policy.
Only when the majority of manufacturing investment fully returns to the U.S. will FED policy have any significant bearing on manufacturing prices. This is the parity point where Main Street’s economic engine is recoupled to inflation.
There was 30 years of distance in the FED disconnect, and it will take more than a few years for the recoupling of Main Street to FED monetary policy.
This dynamic is the basic thesis behind THE THEORY HERE.
DECEMBER 2016 – […] Additionally, inflation on durable goods will be insignificant – even as international trade agreements are renegotiated. Why? Simply because the originating nations of those products are going to go through the same type of economic detachment described above.
Those global manufacturing economies will first respond to any increases in export costs (tariffs etc.), by driving their own productivity higher as an initial offset, in the same manner American workers went through in the past two decades. The manufacturing enterprise and the financial sector remain focused on the pricing.
♦ Inflation on imported durable goods sold in America, while necessary, will ultimately be minimal during this initial period; and expand more significantly as time progresses and off-shored manufacturing finds less and less ways to be productive. Over time, durable good prices will increase – but it will come much later.
♦ Inflation on domestic consumable goods ‘may‘ indeed rise at a faster pace. However, it can be expected that U.S. wage rates will respond faster, naturally faster, than any monetary policy because inflation on fast-turn consumable goods become re-coupled to the ability of wage rates to afford them.
The fiscal policy impact lag, caused by the distance between federal monetary action and the domestic Main Street economy, will now work in our favor. That is, in favor of the middle-class.
Within the aforementioned distance between “X” and “Y”, a result of three decades traveled by two divergent economic engines, is our new economic dimension….
In regards to inflation, here’s something I ran across studying gold prices going back to 1970.
1978 gold @ $100 ran to $850 (8.5x)
+20 yr
1998 gold @ 225 ran to $2000 (8.5x)
+20 yr
2108 gold @ 1200 x 8.5x ~ $10,000
Gold miners closed yesterday @ 66.4 on XAU Index which has closed 87.35% higher since 1983.
In closing, could gold prices run to $10,000 from here at the 20 ye cyclical low?
NO it won’t. The gold price is “managed” in the words of Jamie Diamon of JP Morgan and can not, must not, will not become a threat to the Fed IOUs people commonly call dollars.
The “management” occurs in the GC market (paper gold, futures) and primarily comes out of London’s regular trading hours sessions.
Remember BitCoin @ 25,000++? Right after a futures contract was introduced it went to 3500. The futures market is where the big banks (fed proxies) trade on digital currency units (unlike us regular folks who have to put good funds into our trading accounts) and “manage” all prices.
Thanks guys..or gals. I greatly appreciate the financial insights.
God bless PDJT
You have to consider the political environments in place at the time in which those markets functioned. The political environments are not the same.
Seeing something twice does not make a pattern. Even if there were a pattern, the underlying cause may be completely different – indicating no true pattern.
However, there is still no greater fool than bitcoin.
Globalism is doomed to fial because it is Communism in a different cloak and color. Capitalism is not Wall Street and big business. Capitalism has always been about supply and demand on the Main Street. These big money goons are in it for themselves. MS is in it for the owners, for sure, but they also care about their employees and customers. WS only cares about their stock price.
Globalism is about redistribution of wealth from MS to other countries, through the WS brokers who take a big piece for themselves. No one really thinks of Globalism and Communism but it is. Power centralized in a few. Redistribution of Wealth. The minimization of control or power in the hands of the day to day people. Is that not what communism is all about?????
Guybee;
Agree, people don’t get it. Globalism IS Conmunism. It is the age old saw, of a small group of people wanting to ‘conquer’the world, so they can enjoy the spoils.
When “we” consigned the USSR to the ash heap of history, we did NOT eliminate MARXISM, which is,a hegemonic (expanding, world conquering ) form of Conmunism.
They simply regrouped, and continued to infiltrate western capitalist society.
China became the new central base for the impetus, but the plan continues.
Infiltrate ALL Political parties, trade unions, institutions, education as indoctrination, media as propaganda, through corruption, blackmail, “whatever means neccesary”.
Collapse, through creating chaos and discord, those governments they can’t subvert. Use Terrorism, civil wars as a method to “herd” masses of illegal immigrants to flood western societies, to create further instability.
America is,the,’shining city on a hill’ BECAUSE of the,Constitution and Bill of rights, and so undermining it is a prime goal.
Islam and Conmunism have united in a common goal of world conquest, as they both share much in common.
Both are “Cons” like a “Ponzi scam”; they rely on “Useful idiots”, who believe the lies until it is too late, the “true believers who are the “shock troops”, doing most of the dirty work, and those,at thectop who KNOW the whole thing is a con, and just hope they can keep the,whole thing going, as they harvest the rewards (think Mullahs in Iran, and CCP members in China, and old Soviet politobuero members in USSR.
Dutchman, I have seen very few comments that come anywhere near to sundance’s understanding of the world situation. Congratulations, you are in that group. Your comment is 100% accurate. The question is, how do we reverse the damage that has been done?
The communists went underground during the McCarthy era. With money from the Soviet union they infiltrated the democratic party. they started in Hawaii and after their success there they moved onto the mainland.
Today a good 50% of all democratic congressmen and senators have close ties to communist front groups. the rest of them are a bunch of mindless, controlled monkeys.
Devilbat;
Perhaps it starts with understanding that what you say about the Democrat party, applies equally to the Republicon party.
Throughout its history, American has,ALWAYS been a ‘center right majority’ country. So, HOW do you subvert a center right majority democratic republic, with a two party system?
Answer, you subvert the ‘right’or ‘conservative’ party through indoctrination, corruption and blackmail. NOT to openly turn it into a second leftist party; that,would just,result in the ‘conservative’ majority forming a new, dynamic ‘conservative’ party.
So, yiu subvert from within, and at the top; there are 4 people that control everything that happens in Congress.
The majority and minority leaders in both houses. They aren’t limited in terms, and seriously what district or State,is going to vote out THEIR representative, when he has that kind of clout?
The reason our founding fathers created TWO legislative bodies, was to further divide power. This is because they recognised the LEGISLATIVE branch, with the power to make laws, is inherently the most powerful of the 3 branches
The RepubliCON 1/2 of the Uniparty is its strength. They can occupy the,space of a ‘conservative’ party, and suppress brutally any attempts to create an alternative (much like Fox news prevents a ‘conservative alternative’ network from forming, although COME ON OANN!).
They give low info voters the impression that they have a voice. They SAY all the ‘right things’, and conceal their actions to further the leftist agenda behind closed doors.
If a fire occurs (Benghazi, F&F, etc.) It is THEY who appear to put out the fire, expose and dissipate.
Anyway, while I could go on, the answer to your question;
Even as Republicons are the ‘strength’ of the Uniparty, enabling it to further an ever leftward agenda in a center right nation, BECAUSE they are its ‘strength’, they are ALSO its biggest vulnerability.
EXPOSE the truth of WHAT the RepubliCONS are really doing, so that most RepubliCAN voters ‘get it’, and you strip the Uniparty of its power.
Declassifying Comeys notes of EXACTLY what he briefed the Gang of 7, for example.
WHAT did Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan know, and when? Make NO mistake; the Coupists could not and WOULD not
have proceeded with the coup, had they not had a ‘go ahead’ from McConnell and Ryan. NO WAY.
And, McConnell and Ryan HAD to know the ‘dossier’ and ‘collusion delusion’ was horsepucky, from day one. They were not lied to or conned, they KNEW and countenanced the coup, the deception.
We all understand why DJT has HAD to work with the Republican party. After Perot, he had no chance of getting on the ballot as a 3rd party.
Brexit, in England, exposed the phony conservative party in England. Impeachment or Immigration may do the same in the U.S.
10’S if MILLIONS of RepubliCAN voters need to realise the,RepubliCONS in Congress do NOT represent them, any more than AOC and Nancy do.
EXPOSE the RepubliCONS true nature, to RepubliCAN voters, and the Uniparty is toast. IMHO
I must say, next to my love of reading Sundance’s posts, I love reading your posts Dutchman. I have learned so much from Sundance and you. I FINALLY get it!! Thank you Sundance and thank you Dutchman.
nats1mom,
Am gratified and humbled. I have been a politics,junkie since at my dads knee I watched Buckleys firing line, and watergate hearings.
But, didn’t really understand trade, until I settled on a branch here, (after the 2016 election) and took Sundances excellent MAGANOMICS 101 and 102 cources.
By degrees, it sinks in; you can’t ‘get it’all in one go, which I think is,why Sundance reposts much of the same MAGANOMICS material, periodically.
The price of a lemon or widget material is,essential to understanding the political battle with the swamp, and those that focus ALL their energy on the latest d.c. foolishness, without reading, over and over Sundances articles on TRADE are depriving themselves to their detriment.
GOTTA get the,whole,story. Look at the top of this thread; the BIG Black circle, with the little white dot, and the little black dot beside it.
Those who ignore MAGANOMICS are looking at and focusing on, the little black dot. NATURALLY they get depressed and angry, impatient even despondent. Anyway, thank you for the kind words, glad my input helps.
One of my favorite things is to read CTH along with a small plate of cold tri-tip and iced coffee. The information is solid, the Treepers are wonderful- it’s a good place to hang out.
Todays dead ender “resistance” in the DC federal swamp are the Gramsci acolytes openly defying their oath of office in support of an ideology that conflicts directly with our constitution.
I blame Obama, the America hating pr!ck for cramming as many of them as he could into open fed positions right up to the very end. Normal people would defer to an incoming admin to fill those positions.
It’s a prime example of their craven, fanatic ideology and disdain for the normal Americans. I can not figure out why it’s tolerated.
Thanks for all the many cogent explanations of trade policy and how it affected the US and world economies. I used to think NAFTA was a good deal, not being aware how the back door to the agreement was being abused by state-subsidized actors (primarily China) to the detriment of our economy and more importantly our workers. Without Trump’s election we would soon be Canada, at the mercy of the Han Empire. Canada and Mexico now seem willing to accept the USMCA agreement; it remains to be seen whether the US Senate can ignore the pressures to not ratify it. They must be constantly reminded that no USMCA, all trade agreements revert back to pre-NAFTA.
Me too.
As you recall Rush Limbaugh thumped the NAFTA drum for his high priest Bush 41 and humiliated Perot for Perot’s “Giant sucking sound coming out of Mexico” campaign line.
(Please don’t assume I liked Perot- I didn’t but he was dead nuts right on that NAFTA crap. And while I’m at it I hated that sneering wimp Bush 41 with his “Kinder gentler capitalism” *PUKE!* and his “New World Order”. The Bush crime family were traitors to the USA and the good people in it.)
MAGA!
Rush fell for the “Free Markets”-theory. But those arrangement were neither free nor markets. The only free market was in Congressmen. Hi, Justin.
Perot also emphasized the auto industry and steel, how critical they were to success in WWI and WWII. I never learned that in school.
Perot also mentioned FAIR, free trade; and mentioned horrible Mexican non-existent environmental laws.
I was reminded of this last week when I met a retired tool and dye (?) machinist(?). I got a mini lecture on its importance. He claimed a friend had a successful business in San Jose, CA, but the state was charging him $2,000 a barrel for toxic waste. Costs were far cheaper in Tijuana; and hd could pour his toxic waste into a giant hole behind his business.
He made some environmental upgrades; but when Mexico started upping their environmental regulations, the gov’t paid the $300,000 for a new waste management system. He made 2 other interesting points.
One, he was taught his craft by auto tool and dye men, and thought he knew it all – until he met a Swiss tool and dye machinist with superb skills for small items (which became useful in hi tech).
Second, his friend sent his Mexican GM recently to China to buy new equipment at 1/5th the US cost. But the air pollution was so horrific he wore a mask and was coughing up blood.
Everything is in flux now,economically,impeach who.
Excellent article on MAGAnomics once again, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The REAL REASON the marxist democrat party
desparately wants to stop Trump, even to the
point of attempting a coup, is to stop the
American economic boom, and the concommitent increase in wealth for average
Americans, because wealth is freedom.
They hate us, and they hate America.
There is one other BIG reason. They said the jobs were gone, never to return; 2% is the new normal.
The Deplorables should accept what little they get and be happy with it!
Our VSG has proven them to be LIARS and IMBECILES. We no longer take their high priest voodoo economics for granted.
Our VSG PDJT has changed the game!!!
That is why they hate him!!!
In addition, it boosts the middle class. The middle class is the first to fall in a commie/globalist system.
They just aren’t needed. All that is required is cheap worker bees not people that want to provide a better life for their children.
Hopefully Trumponomics will finally put an end to Keynesian economics. If the $30+ Trillions accumulated spending over 10 years of GWB & Obama stimulus funds / omnibus budgets were not enough to stimulate the economy, then no amount of money will do it. President Trump has shown that just throwing money into the economy does very little for the Main Street economy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ABSOLUTELY CORRECT, Drew!!!!
With no inflation the Goldman Sachs subsidiary Federal Reserve Bank can lower interest rates instead of continuing to sabotage the economy and President Trump!,
LikeLiked by 1 person
PERFECT EXPLANATION, SUNDANCE!
“The MOUSE is money or investment. The CHEESE is end products, manufactured stuff.
Rather than beg the Wall Street investment mouse to change direction in the manufacturing maze, president Trump has simply moved the cheese to Main Street. The mouse’s travel changed accordingly.”
Questions: Will President Trump ask the FED to lower interest rates? And if he does and they comply, what effect will it have on Main Street?
While I fully agree (as a near PhD level economist from Havard, long story) with this basic Sundance analysis, there are some supporting dimensions even excluding food and energy abundance from PCE that IMO are worth noting. (Well, food could be a wild card this year given floods and cold wet weather induced late planting in the heartland).
—productivity has been growing because of elimination of burdensome regulations, a major PDJT theme.
—local US investment has been growing in core industries like steel thanks to ‘national security’ tariffs. And secondarily, reduced imports means higher money velocity domestically. Dollars remain here in US, ‘lubricating’ the economy.
—FED monetary policy has been ‘about right’, as evidenced by the recent cooling of the potentially overheating housing market.
—households are saving more thanks to PDJT driven optimism for the future, reducing frivolous spending driving inflation. Those savings recycle into more productivity enhancing Main Street domestic investment.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ristvan, glad you realized Harvard wasn’t worth your talents. : )
Ristvan, add accelerated Foreign Profit Repatriation to the USA, along with ZERO reason to invest further in China.
@ ristvan:
Agree:
Andy Grove once said: I have a choice I can spend 10 billion in the U.S. and build a plant taking 5 years before getting into production due to regulations. Or spend 10 billion in another country and build 10 plants and have them producing in 1 year.
Regulation cuts by PDJT is the not so secret sauce that most miss when thinking of maganomics.
Disagree:
Fed: mishandled policy in my opinion, should have moved a bit slower and primarily on the interest rate front. The balance sheet reduction should have at a third of the pace they set. Finally they should not have issued statements about non existent inflation, made themselves look ignorant and foolish.
The good side however is they declared war on PDJT maganonics and lost.
😎
I do not want to hate these demon rats. I realize that they hate peoples like us who want a strong border, country, and God, in reverse order. I have tried to love back, but it is hard when someone else wants to put their feet on our throats, and we are supposed to turn our cheeks. We all have to answer to the Supreme Being one day, and I am content to sleep every nights without having to fret over someone else I have to put down in order to get ahead.
Think of the movie, Hunger Games, where the elite were dressed up in fancy garb and watching the proletariot kill each for entertainment. The limosuine liberals like Pelosi fly all over the globe in government Gulfstream 4’s, while everyone else is flying commercial.
JC,
Do we HATE,the,demon possessed soul, the ‘vessel’ for the demon?
No. We PRAY for the soul, if practical we try to excorcise the demon.
But, we don’t invite the demon possessed into our homes or our lives, to spred the infection.
It is the demons I believe we can hate, Satan IS the enemy, the father of lies, and these people have had their souls corrupted by him and his minions.
So, I truly DO pray for Nancy Pelosi’s soul, and the rest of them. As late in the day as it is for her, through Jesus, with TRUE repentence, even her soul can be redeemed.
I pity them, and pray for them, as harboring hate in our hearts just gives Satan a door into our soul. Hate their ACTIONS, yes. Not the actors, who are just playing their role.
Hopes this gives you solace,…
Andy Puzder – “Main Street” Capitalist — Capitalism $$$ Vs. Socialism 000
Quote “Capitalism empowers consumers as businesses compete for their support – their vote. In a form of economic democracy, consumers vote with every dollar they spend, determining which businesses succeed and which fail.”
Quote “In a socialist economy, rather than focusing on the needs of others, you improve your life by focusing on your own needs. You succeed by getting more for yourself than others get from the limited supply of goods, services, or benefits government elites make available.
People in socialist nations standing in the inevitable bread line or in line for gas or government rationed health care, aren’t thinking about the needs or preferences of others. They’re trying to figure how to get as much as they can for themselves from a limited supply of goods or services, for example, bread. No one standing in a bread line is thinking about how to satisfy the needs of those in front of or behind them. They are thinking solely of their own needs. Sounds like greed or maybe just a survival instinct. ”
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/andy-puzder-economic-reality-can-overcome-leftist-misinformation-propaganda-and-myth
Andy Puzder was chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants for more than 16 years, following a career as an attorney. He was nominated by President Trump to serve as U.S. labor secretary. In 2011, Puzder co-authored “Job Creation: How It Really Works and Why Government Doesn’t Understand It.” His latest book is “The Capitalist Comeback: The Trump Boom and the Left’s Plot to Stop It” (Center Street, April 24, 2018).
You measure inflation with the gold price. Inflation is excess liquidity caused by either too much money printed into the economy or the economy itself contracting.
The Fed has ended the quantitative easing program by late 2012, causing the gold price to go down. Trump’s tax cuts and economic reforms are causing a huge demand for dollars, which means people would rather hold dollars than gold. This further pushes down the price of gold and, hence, inflation.
Reduced inflation also has a negative effect on commodities prices. Gold leads commodities so when the gold price declines, commodities decline as well. This deflationary condition is what is affecting soybean farmers.
The globalist propaganda has been wrong! The financial pundits (Goldman Sachs groupies) are trying to talk down the economy and the markets. I see articles every day, in the financial news, claiming that the US economy is going to crash. It’s not working! The Chinese are seeing this and are quite aware of the disparity between their economy and America’s. If this holds up, there will be some meaningful trade negotiations. As a side note, we are seeing one of the most incredible performances of one man ever in the fields of economics and politics ever accomplished. Trump is amazing! There was a time, not too long ago, that I was convinced that what we are NOW seeing was NOT possible. Incredibly, I think this great president is just getting started. What a truly amazing performance!!
The Atlanta Fed Now GDP rate estimate was at 1.2% for Q2, then revised to 1.3%. They’ll produce a new number tomorrow.
Given that Q1 GDP was at 3.1% / 3.2%, there seems to be a disconnect. I know a couple of sectors reportedly had ‘surprising’ numbers.
Any idea why the Fed rate is so low?
LikeLike
E.V.I.L.
I studied Economics long ago – real economics, not the Crazio Cortez type.
Why am I not surprised at our VSG’s economic success, when the experts are…
… EVERY TIME.
This is not rocket surgery folks.
SPECULATION: Expanding Global EXCESS CAPACITY will likely lead to even GREATER DELAYS in Price Increases.
“♦ Inflation on imported durable goods sold in America, while necessary, will ultimately be minimal during this initial period; and expand more significantly as time progresses and off-shored manufacturing finds less and less ways to be productive. Over time, durable good prices will increase – but it will come much later.”
• Current and Pending USA Tariffs will drive Manufacturers to Source-Shift from China to the USA or other Asian Countries.
• China will go to great lengths to delay this by SUBSIDIZING Price Offsets to USA Tariffs.
• The Price Offsets will LIQUIDATE China’s Foreign Currency holdings.
• Market and Sanction reactions will trigger China to begin LIQUIDATING its Foreign Investments.
• Declining Factory Utilization will lead China’s State-Owned Enterprises to MULTIPLY TAKEOVERS of Privately-Owned Factories.
• To delay the above Consolidation, China will FLOOD Markets in Europe with DUMPING-priced goods.
• EU Socialists won’t have the stroke to fend this off without a TRUMP TRADE DEAL.
• While they dither, Trump will roll out Auto+ Tariffs, and their manufacturers will seek REFUGE to produce in America and countries with Trade Deals.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I like that. 💥
The funny thing is that talk of the economy slowing has pushed interest rates down, with the 10 year around 2.24%. We’re on the cusp of a mini mortgage refinance boomlet, which could goose spending as we lead up to the election. So those negative media voices are indirectly helping the MAGA cause.
The President just does not get enough credit for all the good things he is doing for our country and it’s economy.
Donald Trump announced that Japan to buy 105 new F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets from U.S.
https://fighterjetsworld.com/latest-news/donald-trump-announced-that-japan-to-buy-105-new-f-35-lightning-ii-stealth-fighter-jets-from-u-s/14016/?fbclid=IwAR3DjBqq7ZzhX6sjcf5d-hEuGPiKjgGP9UdebzWQEX8b9R-oSkoADvPDS9s
Economics is not my strong suit. I manage my money, have a budget and stick to it. Have a pension (very secure), 401k growing (late start), couple of healthy savings accounts, no debt (including house), but have no knowledge of the market or really understand the big picture of all of it.
My judgement of how things are going is I paid $2.31/gal for gas tonight and received my royalty (oil/nat gas) check last week. I think drilling has slowed here in Texas but they are still drilling and fuel prices have leveled off for the consumer. Win-Win.
MAGA 🇺🇸
I love Sundance’s graphic noting how insignificant a portion of President Trump’s massively consequential successes are being covered by the media. I suspect that a similar ratio exists between what the media focuses on and how much of that fraction they actually understand.
Of course, what they do understand they lie about anyway.
God Bless PDJT & Sundance
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
When VSGPDJT said we lost the trade war 30 years ago, he wasn’t kidding.
We’re clawing our way back ONLY because of him and his team.
We have so much to be thankful for. We’re just the cogs in this society, working, providing, paying mortgages, taxes etc..
We’ve never had a fighter for us. It’s amazing in so many ways.
Sad to say that was a difficult read for me. But as I now understand it, Fed policy will do nothing to change the cost of goods until we get millions more jobs back in the USA from overseas. And even then, as wages grow to hire and retain the best, inflation will slowly follow, rather than precede wage growth. The reason for that is that Canada and Mexico will need to increase productivity and subsidize cost (which suppresses prices) to keep their foothold here.
Did I mistake or miss anything?
Not /s
the corrupt political class drained money from the middle class for years. Now people are finally waking up around the world to see what fools we have been to trust the elites and politicians.
We get it and now want our money, power and countries back.
“There was 30 years of distance in the FED disconnect, and it will take more than a few years for the recoupling of Main Street to FED monetary policy.
This dynamic is the basic thesis behind THE THEORY HERE.”
Sundance, Wonderful article.
I had not seen your earlier article (The Theory Here). It is outstanding. The Fed needs to study it for a while, as should every would-be economists, and most investors.
Thank you for your insights.
God bless.
