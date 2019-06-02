Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace…

Posted on June 2, 2019 by

Acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News to answer Chris Wallace question about whether President Trump is serious about punishing Mexico with tariffs for their lack of action on illegal central American migrants.

Mulvaney skewers Wallace and predicts the tariffs will hit. Additionally Mulvaney sets the record straight on the impact of tariffs on consumers.

Generally, watching a Chris Wallace segment is worthless; however, Mulvaney’s linguistic Ginsu delivery is so good, this one is worth watching:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Decepticons, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Economy, Illegal Aliens, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace…

  1. duchess01 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    “Generally, watching a Chris Wallace segment is worthless; however, Mulvaney’s linguistic Ginsu delivery is so good, this one is worth watching:

    LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Bigly says:
    June 2, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    I honestly thought trump would replace pence for mulvaney. If pence even thinks for a second he has a prayer in 2024 he is swamp 101. My fear is he does and is. Put a street fighter in as VP. Need 2024 to focus on Trump too. Pence ain’t no trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. ZurichMike says:
    June 2, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    I so loathe the oily Chris Wallace so intensely that I simply cannot watch one second of him. I am sure Mulvaney was fabulous — I have watched him answer stupid questions from even stupider “journalists” before and he is masterful.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      June 2, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      Normally of like mind. I would only offer that your logic will be rewarded through reversal of fortune in this particular interview.

      Like

      Reply
  4. littleanniefannie says:
    June 2, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Wallace is Fake News and his FN stock has risen with the radicalization of FN by the Murdoch babies.

    Like

    Reply
  5. jjs says:
    June 2, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    I still can’t watch.

    Like

    Reply
  6. jjs says:
    June 2, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    I still can’t watch.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Ray Runge says:
    June 2, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Mick certainly voided on Crissie’s cornflakes this morning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. jjs says:
    June 2, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    must be an echo in here? Sorry

    Like

    Reply
  9. joeknuckles says:
    June 2, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Sundance, you left out your usual “insufferable swamp guardian” description of Wallace. It fits him so well.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s