Sunday Talks: Mick Mulvaney -vs- Chris Wallace…

Acting chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News to answer Chris Wallace question about whether President Trump is serious about punishing Mexico with tariffs for their lack of action on illegal central American migrants.
Mulvaney skewers Wallace and predicts the tariffs will hit. Additionally Mulvaney sets the record straight on the impact of tariffs on consumers.
Generally, watching a Chris Wallace segment is worthless; however, Mulvaney’s linguistic Ginsu delivery is so good, this one is worth watching:
Advertisements
“Generally, watching a Chris Wallace segment is worthless; however, Mulvaney’s linguistic Ginsu delivery is so good, this one is worth watching:
LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
I honestly thought trump would replace pence for mulvaney. If pence even thinks for a second he has a prayer in 2024 he is swamp 101. My fear is he does and is. Put a street fighter in as VP. Need 2024 to focus on Trump too. Pence ain’t no trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I so loathe the oily Chris Wallace so intensely that I simply cannot watch one second of him. I am sure Mulvaney was fabulous — I have watched him answer stupid questions from even stupider “journalists” before and he is masterful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Normally of like mind. I would only offer that your logic will be rewarded through reversal of fortune in this particular interview.
LikeLike
Wallace is Fake News and his FN stock has risen with the radicalization of FN by the Murdoch babies.
LikeLike
I still can’t watch.
LikeLike
I still can’t watch.
LikeLike
Mick certainly voided on Crissie’s cornflakes this morning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
must be an echo in here? Sorry
LikeLike
Sundance, you left out your usual “insufferable swamp guardian” description of Wallace. It fits him so well.
LikeLike