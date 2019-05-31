Adam Schiff Demands Authority Over Executive Branch Declassification, and Advanced Warning of Investigative Content…

Oh, this is rich…. Shifty and hyper-partisan Adam Schiff, quite possibly the world’s slimiest human, writes a letter (as below) to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, demanding legislative branch authority over executive branch declassification. The scale of obtuse, hypocritical and self-serving protestation is off-the-charts.
First, the executive branch controls the declassification process unilaterally. The legislative branch can request briefings; and customarily the executive informs the ‘gang of eight’ (when needed) on matters of intelligence releases. However, the legislative branch has no authority over the independent decisions/purposes of the executive in that regard.
Second, Shiff-for-brains, claims the Declassification Directive is inappropriate because President Trump has empowered the U.S. Attorney General with discretionary decision-making; while Schiff simultaneously avoids/manipulates the inherent conflict avoided by President Trump in granting discretionary decision-making authority to the AG.
In material fact, President Trump is likely the target/victim of the underlying extra-constitutional and corrupt overreach by a seditious “small group” within the FBI, DOJ and intelligence community; and as a consequence prudence would dictate the abdication of declassification decision to the investigative agency, that’s Barr. If Trump didn’t grant AG Barr the unilateral decision-making authority, the same Adam Schiff would start shouting that President Trump carried a conflict. [Also, Schiff knows this – he’s playing politics.]
Additionally, Schiff is demanding advanced notice of the material as it is discovered and declassified…. AND advanced notification for all of the underlying investigative documents that may be part of the ongoing DOJ investigations of seditious activity. Yes, he demands a ‘heads-up’ on anything adverse to his political interests.
Oh, no sketchy motive there I’m sure [/sarc].
Apparently the declassification directive has Adam Schiff in a flitter…. perhaps connected to the sunlight on his own participation as part of the seditious group. Shiff participation is identified by evidence showing the Democrat HPSCI memo (FEB 2018, rebuttal to Devin Nunes memo) was filled with intentionally fraudulent statements and lies.
Here’s the Chairman’s ridiculous letter:
Sorry Schiffty… Go Fish….
The fact that he would even dare to write that letter to Mr. Coats makes me wary of Mr. Coats.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I was already very, very wary… but, yeah. No doubt, S-fan…
LikeLike
Maybe Tom Fitton should FOIA all of Shifty’s emails and texts during 2016-2018.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Congress is not subject to FOIA. Ya didn’t think Congress would ever allow anyone to oversee them, did ya? Congress wrote the FOIA law and exempted themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spent too long in the echo chamber. The air is delusional.
LikeLike
Sounds to me like Rep. Schiff is obstructing justice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is exactly right, but it reminds me of the horror the left had about the Donald Trump, Jr. Trump Tower meeting to get opposition research about Hillary, but when it was revealed the old bat paid for the Steele Dossier, the same people said that is just part of campaigning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I demand Adam Schiff put his head in a noose and tighten.
See Adam? You can demand all sorts of things that won’t happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I’m sorry but that photo makes me wonder what the heck he is sitting on,…,,or maybe it’s just a thyroid issue?
LikeLike
I’m sorry but that photo makes me wonder what the heck he is sitting on,…,,or maybe it’s just a thyroid issue?
LikeLike
Coats shouldn’t bother to even respond, but if he seems so inclined to do so, the response should be one word: No. Sadly, Coates doesn’t have what it takes to do it.
LikeLike
The one word answer should be “Nuts.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed.
LikeLike
Hopefully this letter means that the bad actors haven’t yet found an inside source who is leaking about the declassification process to help them do damage control.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me thinks he doth protest a bit too much.
What could be the reason?
‘fraid of something Adam?
LikeLike
Adam presents as having a thyroid issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump should and will ignore Schiff.
Should there be a bill of impeachment presented to the Senate, McConnell should ignore that as well. There is no constitutional requirement for the Senate to take up a bill of impeachment.
Just ignoring it would send exactly the right message of contempt for those idiots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For two years, countless culprits hid behind the shield of an “ONGOING INVESTIGATION” (the Mueller probe) to avoid answering congressional oversight questions.
And now forget oversight questions…Schiff demands full access to every keystroke of an “ONGOING INVESTIGATION”.
The hypocrisy is staggering.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice to head into the weekend with a good laugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t listen to Adam Schiff without hearing Trey Gowdy state “who cares what Adam Schiff has to say” He’s powerless and has no right to demand anything….
LikeLike
Instead of conducting appropriate oversight of the intelligence agencies, as he is mandated to do, Schiff wants to cover for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wants to cover for himself!
LikeLike
He wins the Turd Ferguson award.
LikeLike
Dear Adam Schiff
Esteemed whatever,..
Sorry we cannot accede to your request, as DOJ policy and law prohibits us from sharing information with the SUBJECT of an investigation about the investigation, or even the EXISTENCE of an investigation.
So, IF we were investigating you, and NOT saying we ARE, we could NOT share the information you have requested. So,….NO.
WE don’t really give a rats *ss if you understand, or like it, but thats our answer, and we’re sticking to it.
LikeLike
If I were Trump, I would have Dan Coats in my office first thing Monday morning (with witnesses and transcription).
I would tell Coats in no uncertain terms that he is to fully comply with any requests from AG Barr and no one else. Moreover, any failure to comply OR notifying any other parties will result in his immediate firing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
probably just laying the groundwork to go to a court and get an Obama-judge to rule in his favor
LikeLiked by 1 person
YEAH OKAY SCHIFF FOR BRAINS BARR WILL MAKE YOU KING FOR A DAY!! MORON THINKS HE’S THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY FOR DEMOCRATIC CORRUPTION! HMMMM WHAT ABOUT HIS OWN?
LikeLike
“…but thats our answer, and we’re sticking to it.”
———————————————————-
I think that should be, “but that’s our answer and we’re sticking it to you.”
LikeLike
Emperor Schiff is nuts. I wonder if he has contracted political schizophrenia. This guy is delusional he needs an intervention. When a child did he demand the answers before tests and decide which questions the teacher will ask. Problem is the IC will probably leak the documents to Schiff anyway.
LikeLike
Sorry to repost, lol…
Mueller spoke and the liberals did shriek.
“Impeachment!” they cried, though sounded quite meek.
What happened then? Well, in DC they say,
“Schiff’s bugged out eyeballs grew three sizes that day.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rich is right! the President was no doubt denied vital information because of the Mueller investigation.I don’t understand how the chief executive and who holds the keys to all power in the executive branch can be denied access to vital information because of an investigation without that same principle applying to a mere congressman.
There are active reviews going on that might well turn into criminal investigations. Therefore, no congressman you cannot have access. Furthermore merely asking looks like it can be construed as an obstruction of justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiff needs a reminder that he is in the LEGISLATIVE branch. ‘wish they would pass some.
LikeLiked by 1 person
what a difference 24 hours makes
LikeLiked by 2 people
I loathe him. the irony is just pathetic. How dare Pres Trump & AG Barr weaponize intelligence. It would be funny if it were not so damn pathetic. I hope this troll goes to jail for something, anything. He is a liar and the fake news media loves to trot him out. At least Bill Mahr had the guts to tell him he is basically stalking the President now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a kicker! There shouldn’t be anything there to weaponize, so what has you peeing your pants Adam?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Predicted DOJ response, eat Schiff
LikeLike
The only information that should be released to Liddle Adam is the years he will be facing in prison for his indictments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grahamnesty tried the same when he tried to pass legislation to prevent the executive branch from carrying out their constitutional prerogatives in the Mueller witchunt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One other thing in all of this.
NEVER forget the Gestapo-like raids that Mueller ordered on people. Cohen’s records could have been subpoenaed and acquired in a legal manner. Roger Stone didn’t need to be drug out of his house at 6:00AM. Mueller is a degenerate, through and through. And he’s not a nice person who is simply wrong.
He is EVIL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A “marine” landing party, how over the top.
Drunk on power.
LikeLike
This guy… Schiff… he in Deep Doo-Doo…
LikeLike
Hey Liddle Adam, as soon as Nunes gets everything he’s looking for then we will get back to you.
LikeLike
What?! Over 150 ‘comments’ and we do not have yet –
‘You couldn’t make this Schiff up if you tried!’
LOL!!
LikeLike
These guys have officially lunched Operation Desperation.
The Mueller Spectacle…
The Nadler Spectacle…
The Schiff Spectacle…
Can you imagine what’s next? Schiff’s eyes must have bugged right out of their freaking sockets when he heard the Presidential Directive announced.
LikeLike