Adam Schiff Demands Authority Over Executive Branch Declassification, and Advanced Warning of Investigative Content…

Oh, this is rich…. Shifty and hyper-partisan Adam Schiff, quite possibly the world’s slimiest human, writes a letter (as below) to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, demanding legislative branch authority over executive branch declassification. The scale of obtuse, hypocritical and self-serving protestation is off-the-charts.

First, the executive branch controls the declassification process unilaterally. The legislative branch can request briefings; and customarily the executive informs the ‘gang of eight’ (when needed) on matters of intelligence releases. However, the legislative branch has no authority over the independent decisions/purposes of the executive in that regard.

Second, Shiff-for-brains, claims the Declassification Directive is inappropriate because President Trump has empowered the U.S. Attorney General with discretionary decision-making; while Schiff simultaneously avoids/manipulates the inherent conflict avoided by President Trump in granting discretionary decision-making authority to the AG.

In material fact, President Trump is likely the target/victim of the underlying extra-constitutional and corrupt overreach by a seditious “small group” within the FBI, DOJ and intelligence community; and as a consequence prudence would dictate the abdication of declassification decision to the investigative agency, that’s Barr. If Trump didn’t grant AG Barr the unilateral decision-making authority, the same Adam Schiff would start shouting that President Trump carried a conflict. [Also, Schiff knows this – he’s playing politics.]

Additionally, Schiff is demanding advanced notice of the material as it is discovered and declassified…. AND advanced notification for all of the underlying investigative documents that may be part of the ongoing DOJ investigations of seditious activity. Yes, he demands a ‘heads-up’ on anything adverse to his political interests.

Oh, no sketchy motive there I’m sure [/sarc].

Apparently the declassification directive has Adam Schiff in a flitter…. perhaps connected to the sunlight on his own participation as part of the seditious group. Shiff participation is identified by evidence showing the Democrat HPSCI memo (FEB 2018, rebuttal to Devin Nunes memo) was filled with intentionally fraudulent statements and lies.

Here’s the Chairman’s ridiculous letter:

Yeah, no.

Sorry Schiffty… Go Fish….

Advertisements