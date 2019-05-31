Adam Schiff Demands Authority Over Executive Branch Declassification, and Advanced Warning of Investigative Content…

Oh, this is rich….  Shifty and hyper-partisan Adam Schiff, quite possibly the world’s slimiest human, writes a letter (as below) to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, demanding legislative branch authority over executive branch declassification.  The scale of obtuse, hypocritical and self-serving protestation is off-the-charts.

First, the executive branch controls the declassification process unilaterally.  The legislative branch can request briefings; and customarily the executive informs the ‘gang of eight’ (when needed) on matters of intelligence releases.  However, the legislative branch has no authority over the independent decisions/purposes of the executive in that regard.

Second, Shiff-for-brains, claims the Declassification Directive is inappropriate because President Trump has empowered the U.S. Attorney General with discretionary decision-making; while Schiff simultaneously avoids/manipulates the inherent conflict avoided by President Trump in granting discretionary decision-making authority to the AG.

In material fact, President Trump is likely the target/victim of the underlying extra-constitutional and corrupt overreach by a seditious “small group” within the FBI, DOJ and intelligence community; and as a consequence prudence would dictate the abdication of declassification decision to the investigative agency, that’s Barr.  If Trump didn’t grant AG Barr the unilateral decision-making authority, the same Adam Schiff would start shouting that President Trump carried a conflict.  [Also, Schiff knows this – he’s playing politics.]

Additionally, Schiff is demanding advanced notice of the material as it is discovered and declassified…. AND advanced notification for all of the underlying investigative documents that may be part of the ongoing DOJ investigations of seditious activity.  Yes, he demands a ‘heads-up’ on anything adverse to his political interests.

Oh, no sketchy motive there I’m sure [/sarc].

Apparently the declassification directive has Adam Schiff in a flitter…. perhaps connected to the sunlight on his own participation as part of the seditious group.  Shiff participation is identified by evidence showing the Democrat HPSCI memo (FEB 2018, rebuttal to Devin Nunes memo) was filled with intentionally fraudulent statements and lies.

Here’s the Chairman’s ridiculous letter:

Yeah, no.

Sorry Schiffty…  Go Fish….

167 Responses to Adam Schiff Demands Authority Over Executive Branch Declassification, and Advanced Warning of Investigative Content…

  1. sarasotosfan says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    The fact that he would even dare to write that letter to Mr. Coats makes me wary of Mr. Coats.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Bogeyfree says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Maybe Tom Fitton should FOIA all of Shifty’s emails and texts during 2016-2018.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. MightyMustardSeed says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Spent too long in the echo chamber. The air is delusional.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Uncajohn says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Sounds to me like Rep. Schiff is obstructing justice.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • farrier105 says:
      May 31, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      That is exactly right, but it reminds me of the horror the left had about the Donald Trump, Jr. Trump Tower meeting to get opposition research about Hillary, but when it was revealed the old bat paid for the Steele Dossier, the same people said that is just part of campaigning.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. Pyrran says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    I demand Adam Schiff put his head in a noose and tighten.
    See Adam? You can demand all sorts of things that won’t happen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. tozerbgood8315 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • botchedcasuality says:
      May 31, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      I’m sorry but that photo makes me wonder what the heck he is sitting on,…,,or maybe it’s just a thyroid issue?

      Like

      Reply
    • botchedcasuality says:
      May 31, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      I’m sorry but that photo makes me wonder what the heck he is sitting on,…,,or maybe it’s just a thyroid issue?

      Like

      Reply
  7. MaineCoon says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Coats shouldn’t bother to even respond, but if he seems so inclined to do so, the response should be one word: No. Sadly, Coates doesn’t have what it takes to do it.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Bulldog84 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Hopefully this letter means that the bad actors haven’t yet found an inside source who is leaking about the declassification process to help them do damage control.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Luz Maria Rodriguez says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Me thinks he doth protest a bit too much.
    What could be the reason?
    ‘fraid of something Adam?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Luz Maria Rodriguez says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Adam presents as having a thyroid issue.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Steve in Greensboro says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Trump should and will ignore Schiff.

    Should there be a bill of impeachment presented to the Senate, McConnell should ignore that as well. There is no constitutional requirement for the Senate to take up a bill of impeachment.

    Just ignoring it would send exactly the right message of contempt for those idiots.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Pew-Anon says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    For two years, countless culprits hid behind the shield of an “ONGOING INVESTIGATION” (the Mueller probe) to avoid answering congressional oversight questions.

    And now forget oversight questions…Schiff demands full access to every keystroke of an “ONGOING INVESTIGATION”.

    The hypocrisy is staggering.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Rgt says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Nice to head into the weekend with a good laugh.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Liz says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    I can’t listen to Adam Schiff without hearing Trey Gowdy state “who cares what Adam Schiff has to say” He’s powerless and has no right to demand anything….

    Like

    Reply
  15. joeknuckles says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Instead of conducting appropriate oversight of the intelligence agencies, as he is mandated to do, Schiff wants to cover for them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Steele81 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    He wins the Turd Ferguson award.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Dutchman says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Dear Adam Schiff
    Esteemed whatever,..
    Sorry we cannot accede to your request, as DOJ policy and law prohibits us from sharing information with the SUBJECT of an investigation about the investigation, or even the EXISTENCE of an investigation.

    So, IF we were investigating you, and NOT saying we ARE, we could NOT share the information you have requested. So,….NO.

    WE don’t really give a rats *ss if you understand, or like it, but thats our answer, and we’re sticking to it.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Mortimer Snurd says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    If I were Trump, I would have Dan Coats in my office first thing Monday morning (with witnesses and transcription).

    I would tell Coats in no uncertain terms that he is to fully comply with any requests from AG Barr and no one else. Moreover, any failure to comply OR notifying any other parties will result in his immediate firing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. littleredmachine says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    probably just laying the groundwork to go to a court and get an Obama-judge to rule in his favor

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. freepetta says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    YEAH OKAY SCHIFF FOR BRAINS BARR WILL MAKE YOU KING FOR A DAY!! MORON THINKS HE’S THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY FOR DEMOCRATIC CORRUPTION! HMMMM WHAT ABOUT HIS OWN?

    Like

    Reply
  21. DJ says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    “…but thats our answer, and we’re sticking to it.”
    ———————————————————-
    I think that should be, “but that’s our answer and we’re sticking it to you.”

    Like

    Reply
  22. Lester Smith says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Emperor Schiff is nuts. I wonder if he has contracted political schizophrenia. This guy is delusional he needs an intervention. When a child did he demand the answers before tests and decide which questions the teacher will ask. Problem is the IC will probably leak the documents to Schiff anyway.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Justin Green says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Sorry to repost, lol…

    Mueller spoke and the liberals did shriek.
    “Impeachment!” they cried, though sounded quite meek.
    What happened then? Well, in DC they say,
    “Schiff’s bugged out eyeballs grew three sizes that day.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Larry says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Rich is right! the President was no doubt denied vital information because of the Mueller investigation.I don’t understand how the chief executive and who holds the keys to all power in the executive branch can be denied access to vital information because of an investigation without that same principle applying to a mere congressman.
    There are active reviews going on that might well turn into criminal investigations. Therefore, no congressman you cannot have access. Furthermore merely asking looks like it can be construed as an obstruction of justice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Chip Doctor says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    what a difference 24 hours makes

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. visage13 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    I loathe him. the irony is just pathetic. How dare Pres Trump & AG Barr weaponize intelligence. It would be funny if it were not so damn pathetic. I hope this troll goes to jail for something, anything. He is a liar and the fake news media loves to trot him out. At least Bill Mahr had the guts to tell him he is basically stalking the President now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. technerd55 says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Predicted DOJ response, eat Schiff

    Like

    Reply
  28. Zorro says:
    May 31, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    The only information that should be released to Liddle Adam is the years he will be facing in prison for his indictments.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Ilcon says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Grahamnesty tried the same when he tried to pass legislation to prevent the executive branch from carrying out their constitutional prerogatives in the Mueller witchunt.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Justin Green says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    One other thing in all of this.

    NEVER forget the Gestapo-like raids that Mueller ordered on people. Cohen’s records could have been subpoenaed and acquired in a legal manner. Roger Stone didn’t need to be drug out of his house at 6:00AM. Mueller is a degenerate, through and through. And he’s not a nice person who is simply wrong.

    He is EVIL.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. mr.piddles says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    This guy… Schiff… he in Deep Doo-Doo…

    Like

    Reply
  32. Zorro says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Hey Liddle Adam, as soon as Nunes gets everything he’s looking for then we will get back to you.

    Like

    Reply
  33. RobInPA says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    What?! Over 150 ‘comments’ and we do not have yet –

    ‘You couldn’t make this Schiff up if you tried!’

    LOL!!

    Like

    Reply
  34. mr.piddles says:
    May 31, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    These guys have officially lunched Operation Desperation.

    The Mueller Spectacle…
    The Nadler Spectacle…
    The Schiff Spectacle…

    Can you imagine what’s next? Schiff’s eyes must have bugged right out of their freaking sockets when he heard the Presidential Directive announced.

    Like

    Reply
