Robert Mueller Delivers (Opening) Statement….

The ¹Scheme Team always had a central problem. Their plan needed to utilize the Weissmann-Mueller report, and standing testimonial support therein, as a launching platform for impeachment proceedings. However, they also couldn’t have Mueller appear before congress because he would face questions that would expose & collapse the fraud.

After several weeks of “negotiations” (ie. discussions and planning sessions) by Chairman Jerry Nadler and the “small DOJ/FBI group” of political usurpers, they decided to have Mueller deliver an opening statement to congress, and then immediately leave without facing questions. Today, Mueller did exactly that…

.

¹Scheme Team: Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff, Cummings, Weissmann, Mueller, Rosenstein, Brennan, Clapper, Wray, Bowditch, Boente, Comey, McCabe, Baker, Yates, McCord, Carlin, Strzok, Page, Archey, Warner, Feinstein, et al.

For almost two years the professionally obtuse beltway punditry suspended disbelief and ridiculed anyone who acknowledged Robert Mueller was a corrupt member of the established DC system. The media purposefully positioned Mueller as a Boy Scout unmotivated by politics. However, in the most clear exhibition to date, today Mueller he showed his true colors.

Senator Lindsey Graham should immediately subpoena Mueller him to testify and expose the scheme and fraud for all to see. But he won’t. He won’t because Graham is an allied member of the beltway team. The corrupt systems of government are fueled by self-serving interests.

This is the DC swamp in all its glory.

