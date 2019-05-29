Robert Mueller Delivers (Opening) Statement….

The ¹Scheme Team always had a central problem. Their plan needed to utilize the Weissmann-Mueller report, and standing testimonial support therein, as a launching platform for impeachment proceedings. However, they also couldn’t have Mueller appear before congress because he would face questions that would expose & collapse the fraud.
After several weeks of “negotiations” (ie. discussions and planning sessions) by Chairman Jerry Nadler and the “small DOJ/FBI group” of political usurpers, they decided to have Mueller deliver an opening statement to congress, and then immediately leave without facing questions. Today, Mueller did exactly that…
.
¹Scheme Team: Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff, Cummings, Weissmann, Mueller, Rosenstein, Brennan, Clapper, Wray, Bowditch, Boente, Comey, McCabe, Baker, Yates, McCord, Carlin, Strzok, Page, Archey, Warner, Feinstein, et al.
For almost two years the professionally obtuse beltway punditry suspended disbelief and ridiculed anyone who acknowledged Robert Mueller was a corrupt member of the established DC system. The media purposefully positioned Mueller as a Boy Scout unmotivated by politics. However, in the most clear exhibition to date, today Mueller he showed his true colors.
Senator Lindsey Graham should immediately subpoena Mueller him to testify and expose the scheme and fraud for all to see. But he won’t. He won’t because Graham is an allied member of the beltway team. The corrupt systems of government are fueled by self-serving interests.
This is the DC swamp in all its glory.
After Mueller’s treachery, we will soon find out where Mr. Barr stands. Patriot or Swap Creature?
LikeLiked by 2 people
At the very least we now don’t have to wait two years to find out.
LikeLike
What a freaking COWARD!! He couldn’t even hold up his head or keep his voice from shaking. He couldn’t face questions; he could only walk timorously in lockstep with his fellow seditionists. He looked like a marionette dangling from the strings of his puppeteer. A sorry excuse for a man!!
This was the Special Counsel leader, the former US Attorney General, the war hero and Purple Heart recipient?? Something is not right in Denmark with this guy.
May the door by which he exited come back to slap him resoundingly on his sorry arse!!. May the nest door he enters clang as it shuts and the key to it thrown away.
He is a Judas; he has sold his soul for 30 pieces of silver.
Surely, T. S. Eliot had such a man as Herr Mueller in mind when he penned the following poem:
The Hollow Men
We are the hollow men
We are the stuffed men
Leaning together
Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!
Our dried voices, when
We whisper together
Are quiet and meaningless
As wind in dry grass
Or rats’ feet over broken glass
In our dry cellar
Shape without form, shade without colour,
Paralysed force, gesture without motion;
Those who have crossed
With direct eyes, to death’s other Kingdom
Remember us-if at all-not as lost
Violent souls, but only
As the hollow men
The stuffed men…
LikeLike
Mueller is DOA…the more the Deep State pushes this hoax the more the pendulum swings towards sunshine…Remember, 2020 is Everything…45 and his Team of Patriots have set a new course at 10;000x the speed of light: ENJOY THE RIDE!!!
LikeLike
Been waiting for your post all day Sundance. Mueller reminded me of Lois Lerner testimony…. five minutes of proclaiming innocence.. then take the 5th.
LikeLiked by 12 people
the report speaks for itself…mistakes lies everywhere! Carter Page and George Papadoupoulous are spooks and Sessions was MOLE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure would like to know who in the DOJ authorized Mueller to give this statement. Barr was in Alaska.
LikeLike
I do not know why my above comment says it is from kallibellaNan – it is simply from Nan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s still nothing preventing the Senate Republicans from dragging Mueller in to testify under oath and to answer some hard questions.
Other than the fact that the Senate Republicans are working hand-in-glove with Mueller and the House Democrats, of course.
LikeLiked by 5 people
UNiparty is as UNiparty does. Why would anyone think the senate won’t vote to impeach? Because they pinky swore? Smh
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Lindsey Graham approach of crying on twitter about letting “bygones be bygones” is why most people hate the GOP.
I hope the President is above the meek and mild GOP.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Graham and McCain went over to Ukraine on their own to do foreign policy either right after the election or after the inauguration. I’ve had suspicions since, especially now that Ukraine was involved with the coup. He could be in deep with this also and doesn’t want exposed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wrote Senator Graham an email strongly encouraging him to subpoena Mueller ASAP. One doesn’t have to be a constituent to write him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just in case someone needs.
https://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-senator-graham
LikeLike
We should contact conservative radio hosts with national programs that know Graham. Tell them how we feel and that since they have access to him, to please contact him and ask him to subpoena Mueller. An email to his office from us may not get to him, but just be read to a staffer who may or may not express our feelings. But radio hosts could actually contact him and speak to him about the onslaught of emails they are getting. It might have more chance of getting action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just more manure for the MSM to spread around. Nothing more.
Either this a stupid, unthought out unintended consequence of Mueller’s action re forcing Barr to defend himself, or he is comfortable that he is in no jeopardy and he knew that going into today.
We will know soon if Barr is the real deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Step 1) 5/24 Trump announces that he will allow declassification of all Russia related documents
Step 2) 5/28 Fired FBI head and renowned leaker James Comey writes a juvenile op-ed for the Post calling Trump a liar.
Step 3) 5/29 Robert Mueller repeats, in stuttering and stumbling fashion, a hastily written 8 minute script , authored as usual by Andrew Weissman, defaming Trump by innuendo when they were unable to indict him using actual statutory law and evidence.
Step 1 put the fear of god into into step 2 and 3. The timing is no coincidence. Step 2 and 3 were coordinated actions to muddy the results of step 1.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There will be other steps that will make Mueller’s performance today a distant memory. That I can tell you.
LikeLike
That makes sense cocamars , but Mueller’s action should infuriate AG Barr and just encourage him to go all the way with the declassification. No holds barred now ( no pun intended).
LikeLike
The price of Snake Oil just went up. Mueller’s advertising that his product will cure conservatives from sticking their noses in leftist business. Meanwhile, the DOJ is looking into false advertising, and treason by snake oil salesmen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller: I’m too damned important to be accountable to anyone. Understand?
/s (for A2 ;-))
LikeLiked by 3 people
The hubris is off the charts. But remember these are hardcore Alisnksyites. ‘Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.’ is one of his rules
So Mueller walks out, acts like he has all the power to not take questions and not have to go in front of Congress, and because he has the ‘look’ of a powerful person, he gets away with it. Sort of like Bathhouse Barry acting like he was the second coming. This rule is important as it is the basis for all their doubling down when they are confronted with all the evidence of their corruption.
The hyper confidence, righteous indignation and arrogance, of course, is all a cover.
So sick of these people. Solzhenitsyn once said, and I am paraphrasing, that only an external crowbar event can pry these evil doing Marxists loose from their destructive path.
LikeLiked by 1 person
why won’t Mueller testify before congress? Chicken?
LikeLike
There is no chance that Fraham is going to supoena Mueller. But now Don Jr no problem
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll soon find out who Lindsey Graham really is!
LikeLiked by 3 people
We know who LG is.
LikeLike
We already know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This thing is officially over in the minds of the corrupt officials and started how they believe the process began, with Comey clearing Hillary in a similar ridiculous fashion. With that said, we know the process started back in 2015 with respect to the 2016 election and illegal spying.
Graham should not subpeona Mueller, he should subpeona Weissman.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who does this guy think he is? Telling an audience of Americans there will be no further questions and walking away. He came out and opened a can of snakes in broad daylight and then walks off as if he has no further responsibility. Now, that’s obstruction of justice.
Who has this Power? Who does he think he is?
LikeLike
Notice that the jackets in the media weren’t screaming at him at the end like the do VSGPOTUS.
LikeLike
Notice that the jackets in the media weren’t screaming at him at the end like the do VSGPOTUS.
LikeLike
No one can say WHAT they plan to impeach Trump on…his tie…his tan…his hats…his socks….they spent 3 years trying to find a crime and couldnt sooo because Trump railed in his office about the unfairness of the corrupt investigators he obstructed justice…is that it….they are going to roy moore Trump with allusion, innuendo and lies
LikeLike
What gall?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly!
LikeLike
In fact, no, they are not equal.
I certainly cannot disprove that there is a giant, yet invisible and otherwise undetectable, statue of Obama orbiting Uranus.
I can certainly prove that there is a giant moon made largely of oxygen, silicon, and magnesium, which is orbiting the Earth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did anyone hear the comments by Jay Sekulow (one of our president’s attorneys) today? He seemed quite fine with the Mueller report. He said everything that Mueller said today was already in the report. He had no issue with it. Why would ANYONE who is an ally to our president be okay with what Mueller said today when it was obviously a dog whistle to Congress to impeach the president???
https://www.oneplace.com/ministries/jay-sekulow-live/
LikeLike
Until now, I had thought more highly of Jay.
LikeLike
I understand that they just want to move on . Trouble is the dems don’t
LikeLike
The agreed upon response from the WH operatives follow the President’s tweet. Calm, let it blow off, let the Dem agitate. Trump wants the black cloud. At the right time, he’ll make it rain over the Dem running against him. So, a soft response. Cheese for the rats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
because Mueller said NOTHING NEW except I resign and refuse to testify…
please let the door hit you on the way back to NFL!
LikeLike
Is pain coming tomorrow or Friday?
LikeLike
Too bad Lindsey 2.0 doesn’t have two.
LikeLike
All I can add to this article is contact Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham and ask him WHY he isn’t interested in having Bobby (the WEASEL) Testify Under Oath.
https://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-senator-graham
LikeLike
Starr referred Clinton for 11 crimes.
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/GPO-CDOC-106sdoc3/pdf/GPO-CDOC-106sdoc3-2.pdf#page=5
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is the Chinese connection here. Seems a lot of big business and politicians don’t want to give up their rings of power. Let’s see how many turn on trump and vote to impeach. Trump is trying to take control of their rings. This is Lord of the Rings Washington style. Who will win good or evil. I am betting on good. It’s up to us fight with Trump.
God bless america
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice find Heika. Right to THE point.
Mueller is about to be exposed, along with the others.
LikeLike
I am probably in the minority here but I think the Mueller screed from today is nearly the end game for those with Trump Derangement Syndrome. See it always needed the threat of that next big “bombshell” to allow for such nonsense as “the walls are closing in” and “its the beginning of the end”. THIS IS THE END. There is no where left to go except for Democrats to grab hold of the third rail and start impeachment. There can be no more rumors, there can be no more threats that Mueller will testify and really bring the fire this time… The flames need fuel to continue to burn and the last log was just thrown on the fire.
My concern was always that maybe somehow they would just extend out to the 2020 election cycle that Mueller would testify and this time we would hear it all. But he said clearly today that everything he knows and believes is in the report – the big NOTHINGBURGER of a report.
Now PDJT and AG Barr control the board completely. They decide what to declassify and when. There are no more shoes to drop on the other side – an opponent that is now completely out of ammo.
My recommendation to all the treepers out there is to not even listen to the news for the next couple of days and let the flames from the last log burn itself out.
Now democrats will either have to go all in on impeachment – a disastrous decision or slink off into the sunset…. What other choice is there for them??
LikeLiked by 5 people
Folks, let’s keep our eyes on what’s most important. First, we deserve maximum declassification of every aspect of this entire sordid affair — both foreign and domestic. We have a RIGHT to know. Second, the — now unchained — DOJ must prosecute all those who deserve it, no matter how high their former offices and/or their public profile.
Any “testimony” Mueller might provide would be circus-style entertainment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I miss Jack Bauer’s methods of dealing with traitors…
LikeLike
Mueller is trying to have it both ways. To his friend Barr he confirms there was no misunderstanding-“no evidence to prove guilt”. To the Congress: “no evidence to prove innocence.”
In our system of justice there is no need to prove innocence. Mueller knows that but is a devoted member of the swamp which trumps his friendship with Barr and his devotion to the law.
LikeLike
This was a move by Robert Mueller – mainly to avoid giving testimony. It is not necessarily a successful move, and it’s part of the reaction to imminent declassification, and it’s probably hasty and ill-considered. The President is away in Europe next week. Will he react before he goes? When will he fire Wray? What will Barr do in response to Mueller?? Things are happening quickly now. Up until now the President has moved slowly and carefully. He’s got plenty on his plate at the moment, so I suspect we are first going to discover the extent of William Barr’s combativeness. I, for one, am optimistic.
LikeLike
Obstruction is impossible when you are being framed for a crime that was not committed in the 1st place!
Nothing Mueller, the biased media, the Democrat Party and any of the other of these crime committing and crime supporting liars say matters, period!
The only chance for justice here is if General Barr utilizes all instruments of his authority, power and position to hold ALL those into account for their actions for these multiple conspiracies.
God save us all if these multiple, systemic, crimes over numerous years against the citizens of the United States of America are not met with the over matching force required to ensure nothing of its kind ever happens again. This kind of situation could lead to the beginning of the end of the republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If he wants the report to do the talking for him why did he have a press conference today?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller did indeed reveal himself for the coward and corrupt hack he is today and confirmed this was indeed an attempted coup, and how utterly brazen and vile these people are.
If I recollect correctly and it may of been in that TV interview Barr did with Fox recently. Did Barr not confirm that the conversation between him a Mueller was recorded? Because if that was the case, then Mueller lies, should be easy to refute.
Agree with Sundance placing Wray in the swamp list, he clearly is a disaster, protecting the cabal. Extremely disappointing and corrupt. Apparently this guy was recommended by Chris Christie, assuming this is true, that explains a lot, because Christie was also involved in most of the other disastrous appointments in the early days of the administration… he seems to be the root cause of a lot of issues.
Need to see some solid action / response from Barr in the coming days, not only with regard to the cowardly Mueller, but also with the IG reports to drop, and expected indictments, otherwise this is going to get bleak pretty quickly. They have regained the narrative today, and this needs to be dealt with.
i sincerely hope the Trust Mueller, Trust Sessions tag team over the last year or so,, throughout the Conservative sphere, hold their heads in shame, because they bought into a fantasy, and gave false hope to a lot of people, and inadvertently helped protect the enemy.
I do have confidence in Barr, and I believe he will follow through, and ensure these coup plotters face the consequences for what they have done. BUT we need to see something and soon, because I think I speak for a lot of people here that this is beginning to get very tiresome, watching such a terrible injustice to be done to the country and the President, and seemingly no consequence for the people involved.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
and make no mistake what we are witnessing here is Evil, and it is time to call it out for what it is.
LikeLike
Mueller in his desperation made a boo boo!? Is it about time for “Me thinks she doth protest too much”?
https://thefederalist.com/2019/05/29/mueller-just-proved-his-entire-operation-was-a-political-hit-job-that-trampled-the-rule-of-law/
LikeLike
Public Service Announcement before I get to the point.
1) I’ve had a lot of posts not appear immediately after hitting the “Post Comment” button. Before submitting a post a second time, refresh the page and see if it then appears. 99% of the time, they are there and appear after refreshing the page.
2) Make sure you’re posting on the latest page of the comments. I just now posted a comment and there was already an indicator that there were newer posts on a newer page. I posted the comment anyway and it has not appeared after several refreshes.
That out of the way…
Trump is not, even in principle, able to be found guilty of obstruction.
1) Contemplating obstruction is not a crime. Actual obstruction must occur. None did.
2) Much larger than #1, Trump had a Constitutional, 4th Amendment DUTY to fire Mueller as soon as he learned that the investigation was based on illegal spying, illegal entrapment, as well as fraudulently obtained FISA warrants. You cannot obstruct an illegal investigation. Period. This kills the obstruction charges.
LikeLike
After explaining:
1. that JD policy allowed the investigation of a President (you know, to preserve evidence and nail co-conspirators), and
2. that “…the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting President of wrongdoing..,” and that, ergo, it would be unfair to accuse the President when there could be “no court resolution…”
Did any notice SC Mueller state, at around 6:30, “those were the principles under which we operated and from them we concluded that we would [quick correction] would not reach a determination one way or the other…”
Seems as though SC Mueller’s subconscious wishes and desires might have pushed their way through.
LikeLike
If I were in Congress and Mueller appeared, I would ask him if he or his staff had contact with Hillary Clinton during his tenure as SC. In particular, I would want to know if Hillary was giving him orders on how to proceed.
LikeLike
Who colluded today with China and President Xi Jinping?
The Dirty Cop Mueller has given the Chinese negotiators political edge which DJT will have to work around to get a deal. The Chinese listen to the Mueller signal and the Dems barking and assume that they can wait out a deal until DJT is in a box and must make any deal.
Working on the side of the CCP is a strange place for Dirty Cop Mueller. But, that’s what and who he is.
LikeLike
Robert Mueller is as duplicitous as he is sanctimonious. To his friend Barr he confirms insufficient evidence to prove guilt. To the Democrats he proclaims insufficient evidence to prove innocence.,
In our system of justice we don’t require proof of innocence. It is sufficient that proof of guilt cannot be sustained.
Mueller is as much a fake as a lawman as he is a fake friend.
LikeLike
I just want him to drop dead along with every other member of the treasonous team. They should all be struck by lightning for all the lying they do.
LikeLike
Head of the Gestapo in Nazi Germany: Heinrich Müller Deep State swamp rat here: Robert Mueller.
Tomatoes, tomatos what’s the difference
LikeLike
A whole lot of the democratic candidates are calling Mueller’s report the “impeachment referral”. So do we get to change the Special Counsel’s office to the Impeachment Referral Counsel’s office?
Bob Mueller was no Special Prosecutor. Bob Mueller was the Impeachment Referral Counsel. He was working for the Swamp. It is pretty clear he used the OLC opinion memos to investigate but avoid determination on obstruction (i.e. instead preparing an impeachment referral). Bill Barr saw through that scheme and made Rosenstein make the prosecutorial call with him of no charge on obstruction based on Mueller’s impeachment referral. Rosenstein let Mueller’s Impeachment Team go on and on. Barr was smart enough to know where to unplug the fiasco.
Mueller’s press conference today was an embarrassment.
LikeLike
As time goes on, ignoring my emotions, objectively I see more and more evidence that Barr remains on the path of exposing some things but not prosecuting anyone.
Mueller today is just more game role playing for the masses to cover a bigger event.
The powers-to-be still remain solidly in place directing the game’s outcome. They are still selling “Hope”.
Nothing has changed. No one has been prosecuted. My doubts that any one will be prosecuted have been increasing very rapidly since Barr was appointed.
There is far more evidence that no one will be prosecuted than evidence anyone will be charged.
The dropping of charges against McCabe and the promotion of the AG of DC by Barr is very telling. I am surprised SD hasn’t picked up upon the significance of this.
Meanwhile the noise of the bread and circus will continue to distract the rabble until it is but a distance memory.
LikeLike
I was so shocked when I heard Muleass was coming out to speak today. I called my husband and said WTH is this? Then I knew when he started to speak…NEVER ever count the Deep State out. They’ll never give up or quit trying to impeach or get rid of President Trump one way or the other.
He has threatened their power, financial dealings and World structure of the elites. They will do anything to get him out…to stop him from exposing the corruption and the entire sham we call government. I am so disgusted and sickened at what our country has become. I want people to go to prison now…for a very long time.
LikeLike