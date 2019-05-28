Christopher Steele Refuses to be Questioned by DOJ Investigator John Durham…

Reuters is reporting the DNC paid Dossier author, Christopher Steele, is refusing to be questioned by DOJ investigator John Durham. This follows a pattern of Chris Steele refusing to talk to congress and also refusing to talk to Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Obviously, he has multiple somethings to hide….
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The former British spy who produced a dossier describing alleged links between Donald Trump and Russia will not cooperate with a prosecutor assigned by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to review how the investigations of Trump and his 2016 election campaign began, a source with knowledge of the situation said.
Christopher Steele, a former Russia expert for the British spy agency MI6, will not answer questions from prosecutor John Durham, named by Barr to examine the origins of the investigations into Trump and his campaign team, said the source close to Steele’s London-based private investigation firm, Orbis Business Intelligence.
Trump has given Barr broad authority to declassify intelligence materials related to the investigations. Last week Trump ordered the heads of U.S. spy and law enforcement agencies to cooperate with Durham. (read more)
I’d like to see Steele meet up with some angry Brexiteers.
Don’t we have an arrangement with UK for extradition? They will have new folks in charge soon and it might make up a little for their 5 eyes crap they pulled.
IMO Steele will be the first of many that will respond in a negative manner to Durham’s request to offer testimony. So now would be the juncture to for Durham to begin a subpoena process or some such enforceable mechanism compel testimony.
Without subpoena power and an impaneled grand jury, Durham will remain another in a line of investigators that produce no indictable results to apparent criminal activity.
Hold up- this is why it is different, Prosecutor John Durham, named by Barr to examine the origins of the investigations into Trump and his campaign team. Durham has the power to issue a subpoena.
But Steele is not a US citizen. I don’t think the DOJ can subpoena a citizen of a foreign country without a lot of problems.
Being a member of British ‘Intelligence’, it is quite possible that a wider latitude exists to compel him to cooperate.
Note also, that as this whole mess blows up, Theresa May God Help Her gets the boot and our VSG is invited once again to tea with the Queen. NO COINCIDENCE!!
Lock him up
Then make sure he is the first one charged with espionage.
Steele is not safe as long as there is an extraditon treaty. and this happening with the arrival of the Brexiteers. ..
Unless he bails to Switzerland or Argentina..
My thoughts exactly. He’s not going anywhere. He’s in custody for another 11 months almost.
Maybe he’ll stay at 0bama’s safehouse in Dubai?
Double Oh F*** up!
Ask the Queen for “encourage” him to speak under penalty of, say, imprisonment in the tower.
Can he be extradited?
Good question.
I doubt it. On what charge? Making up a political dossier is a yawn, that’s just normal operations. Some fraud with the receipt of money or US tax might work.
Doubt it. All Steele did is what the MSM do regularly, ie.make stuff up and get paid for it.
How about lying to the FBI, I hear that can get you a few years, especially since each lie is a additional charge. How about a RICO conspiracy.
He’s British, living in Britain.
Lying to the US FBI isn’t a crime that can be prosecuted in Britain, so non extraditable.
He was meddling in our election by attempting to smear Trump publicly.
Meddling in the Albanian elections is not a crime in Britain, unless he’s a mercenary or some other crime has occurred. “Attempting to smear” isn’t a crime even in the US, 1st Am protected mostly, you’d find a defamation charge in Britain isn’t extraditable, I believe.
Time for a Material Witness arrest warrant.
Crooked Democrat Senator Mark Warner Sounds the Alarm Over Barr’s Declassification Powers in Letter to Intel Chiefs
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/crooked-democrat-senator-mark-warner-sounds-the-alarm-over-barrs-declassification-powers-in-letter-to-intel-chiefs/
And know we have the number 2 at Go8 basically obstructing justice!
What a gutless coward. He stops short of asking them to refuse to cooperate, lol.
Trench warfare 2019 has begun around Barr’s Declassification Club. Warner probably has relationships with any number of Deep State actors in Federal law enforcement and intelligence and will offer to run interference for any documents that become contentious.
The sooner that Barr can address this in a definitive manner, the current predicate investigation will breathe additional promise for results.
I agree. The longer he takes, it would seem, the longer they can anticipate and prepare blockades.
I really can’t stand that POS. Hopefully he’ll find himself on Durham’s list of people to talk to. Senators are not above the law.
In my best captain Louie Renault “I’m shocked, shocked to hear that Christopher Steele does not want to cooperate with the investigation of how his dossier was used by the FBI and DOJ to target candidate and President Donald Trump.”
I would think that Trump could politely request that the Brits make him available as a witness when he’s there later this week.
It’ll be less than ‘polite’ and more than a ‘request’ …
May owes him. He could have dumped on her after she ‘went another way’ than his advise on Brexit.
Theresa May God Help Her resigned a few days ago. Dint you see the tears? ROTFL.
“Do you want to trade with the USA? You might need that after Brexit.
If so, then I have one small request…”
Isn’t Trump going across the pond this week. Maybe he will call in a favor 👍🏼
Every good president deserves a favour…
funny that he wanted to talk to anybody and everybody in oct 2016.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mr. Steele has nothing to hide or Mr. Steele has nothing he can hide or Mr. Steele is the goose which has been cooked and he is postponing the slicing and dicing.
Speaking of geese: Amazing poop chutes on those critters. They take about 20 minutes from gullet to crap and they produce prodigious amounts.
Not really. The other alternative is Steele doesn’t give a toss what the US thinks.
Legally slice him? How?
People have been extradited for less than rogue spying on an ally and colluding with Russians.
“Rogue spying”? Can’t see it. He invented a political dossier to further the aims of his client. It happens ten times a day, from the global warming ‘space’ to the UN. How Spying?
“Colluding” isn’t a crime unless it’s criminal conspiracy. MI 6 could go after him for that when he was an employee, now, unlikely. Even if he has transgressed some contractual retirement conditions none of that is anything more than an internal British concern.
Christopher Steele wrote a now-famous work of Fiction which speaks for itself in that it doesn’t actually contain anything. What’s there to ask about it now? He’s not the one to ask …
Me thinks we don’t need no foreign
“STEELE”!
It’s weak , rusty and cracks under pressure🔎
Perhaps ask him who specifically requested he write the ‘dossier’; with whom he communicated (Ms Ohr). Perhaps ‘if’ he wrote the dossier.
Many questions regarding potential conspiracy issues.
did we wrun out of waterboards?
Zero indictments, more cesspool Kabuki Theater while the very institutions charged with upholding the law, have been committing crimes such as illegal surveillance, obstruction of justice, lack of candor, treason, sedition, etcetera ad nauseum. 7 years, minimum.
There are no “white-hats” in these institutions, just cowards looking the other way, which only emboldens the brazenness of their criminal co-workers through today and into tomorrow with impunity.
Yet here we are, counting on these same “white-hats” to suddenly grow a conscience and begin upholding the law? If that is not hope porn, I don’t know what is.
Funny how Michael Cohen could be raided in April and sentenced by August, yet the entire DOJ can’t bring a single case against any of the coup plotters in three years.
For those who remember the strange but compelling little British TV show called “The Prisoner”, it would be justice indeed to see a creep like Steele kidnapped overnight and whisked away to the “Village”. I envision Steele meeting all the other co-conspirators, including Hillary Clinton in the Village coffee shop, then frantically running out into the water and being captured by the big balloon. They each viciously turn on the other in order to try to save themselves, but they never escape and they are never heard from again. The end.
The Brits aren’t likely to ever send Steele over this way since their own intel agencies are neck deep in Spygate.
Just want to ask you a few questions…
1) How much did Fusion GPS pay you and what were your instructions from Fusion GPS?
2) How much did the FBI pay you and what were your instructions from the FBI?
3) List all media contacts you had from the time Fusion GPS hired you through today.
4) How much did Bob Mueller’s team pay you, and what were your instructions from Mueller’s team?
5) Your story contains several contradictory claims. Please identify all of the materials in the dossier sourced by you.
6) Identify any and all claims in the dossier which you know to be false.
7) Identify any and all claims in the dossier which you provided that you were unable to verify.
8) What were your motivations to provide this material?
9) Were you in contact with anyone at the CIA?
10) Were you in contact with any Russian sources for your material?
11) Have you ever hit on a woman by telling her you’re a British Secret Agent?
Mr Steele will cooperate, I think we just need to arrange rendition, I mean transportation for him. Anyway at the rate things are transpiring I would not doubt the Queen will have him sent over here to fall on the sword, anything to prevent us Americans from demanding wholesale bombing runs on London and the surrounding palaces.
Steele knows he is toast. He also knows he is presently beyond the reach of the US legal system, since everything he did was at some US persons request. Smart move on his part.
But VERY damaging for those US requestors (Hillary, Fusion GPS, FBI), because now they cannot get Steele to testify to their presumed ‘good faith’.
Another huge crack in the ‘Wall’.
Fine, he doesn’t want to testify, then we go scorched Earth on the Brits and declassify everything, I mean everything that pertains to British interference in 2016. Give it all directly to the British press who are way less squemish about publishing about this scandal. I would also encourage all Americans to boycott that trip to England this summer and instead spend a few days picketing the British embassy in DC…
Well…. the DOJ could charge him with espionage and lying to the FBI and ask to get him extradited.
It will be very hard for the Brits not to follow through. After all, Trump is supposed to go to the UK this week. Might Trump cancel his meetings with May and just meet the Royals? Perhaps meet with Farage?
And it would be like a 100 megaton neutron bomb thrown into the play. It would show that the DOJ is playing for keeps.
Interesting gap of several hours b/t the biz brekkie meeting at the US Embassy which May will attend and the Embassy dinner w/ Prince Charles/Camilla that evening. Perhaps after breakfast and May has departed there will be some interesting discussions with people POTUS invites to lunch off the books?
STEELE knows he is dead meat to HILLARY CLINTON if he opens his mouth.
STEELE is Ground Zero for the coup to remove Donald Trump by any means possible.
Steele failed in getting this done.
Hillary Clinton NEVER forgets people who fail her. Steele knows this.
Rich, Skripal, Steele
Mr Steele had a Russian colleague who knew exactly what Steele knew and where he got it from.
His name was Sergei Skripal.
No longer available and everyone wants to blame the Russians.
Or go to Ireland instead, their scotch is world renown.
All the more reason to declassify everything remotely linked to Steele……hey, like maybe 2-3 jumps like a FISA warrant. 2-3 jumps should get us close to the “O”riginator of this.
He sure is being treated better than Assange.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
