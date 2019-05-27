President Trump and Prime Minister Abe Hold Joint Press Conference…

A fascinating press conference from the standpoint of President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s united position toward the dynamic of North Korea.

It is obvious that Trump and Abe have a strategy for the next step in engagement with Chairman Kim Jong-un. Notice how PM Abe gives prepared remarks specifically about direct talks, face-to-face talks, with Chairman Kim, facilitated by President Trump opening the door:

.

Obviously President Trump trusts Prime Minister Abe as a strategic ally; and a big component of this state visit is the two leaders coordinating regional security issues. China confronted/contained, and simultaneously both partners working on the hostage rescue of Chairman Kim is incredibly consequential.

The strategic value of this state visit is much more than surface appearances.

Advertisements