President Trump and Prime Minister Abe Hold Joint Press Conference…

A fascinating press conference from the standpoint of President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s united position toward the dynamic of North Korea.
It is obvious that Trump and Abe have a strategy for the next step in engagement with Chairman Kim Jong-un. Notice how PM Abe gives prepared remarks specifically about direct talks, face-to-face talks, with Chairman Kim, facilitated by President Trump opening the door:
.
Obviously President Trump trusts Prime Minister Abe as a strategic ally; and a big component of this state visit is the two leaders coordinating regional security issues. China confronted/contained, and simultaneously both partners working on the hostage rescue of Chairman Kim is incredibly consequential.
The strategic value of this state visit is much more than surface appearances.
As Sundance emphasizes, Trump’s strategic East Asian alliance with PM Abe of Japan will have major geopolitical and economic consequences throughout this troubled region.
Doofus media and Rats aside, our impression is that DJT is first-and-foremost a man of peace, concerned to reconcile competing, not conflicting, interests to the mutual benefit not of lumpen authoritarian regimes but of long-suffering populations held hostage to manic psychopaths’ self-serving power-trips.
Far easier to stand aside, let realpolitik take its globalist, immiserating course, than to “take arms against a sea of troubles, and by opposing end them.” Though no-one knows, or can know, how these efforts may play out, Trump’s generous –dare we say, low-key transformative– strategy is so damn American it gives us goosebumps.
Next week: Vivat Regina! in U.K.
I love him, but please…….
“F35 stealth aircraft …stealth, because you can’t see them.”
Stealth coatings that add ground hours between missions for the F35’s are now irrelevant in air to air combat. IRST radar detects the jet engine heat signature out to 60nm, it’s not able to be effectively hidden, all the legacy 20 year old stealth concepts are obsolete.
Modern Su Russian fighter aircraft have IRST as standard equipment.
The F35 relies on coatings and quiet electronic emissions….half that advantage is well gone.
