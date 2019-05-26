President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend Sumo Tournament – Present President’s Cup Trophy…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend one of the most time-honored and hallowed Japanese traditions: a sumo tournament. As honored guests of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Madame Akai Abe the president and first lady visit Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium in the capital.

With more than 11,500 people in the arena seated on mats, the Trumps and the Abes were seated in a VIP section next to the sumo ring, also called ‘sacred mound’. At the end of the tournament, President Trump and Prime Minister Abe wear slippers to enter the sacred mound and Trump presents the “President’s Cup” trophy; a 5 foot 7-inch custom designed U.S. Trophy emblazoned with an eagle and weighing more than 60 pounds. Fun stuff:

