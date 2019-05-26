President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend Sumo Tournament – Present President’s Cup Trophy…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend one of the most time-honored and hallowed Japanese traditions: a sumo tournament. As honored guests of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Madame Akai Abe the president and first lady visit Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium in the capital.
With more than 11,500 people in the arena seated on mats, the Trumps and the Abes were seated in a VIP section next to the sumo ring, also called ‘sacred mound’. At the end of the tournament, President Trump and Prime Minister Abe wear slippers to enter the sacred mound and Trump presents the “President’s Cup” trophy; a 5 foot 7-inch custom designed U.S. Trophy emblazoned with an eagle and weighing more than 60 pounds. Fun stuff:
Our Lion lifted up that cup like it was a pillow of feathers, so cool!
POTUS is like, I got this.
I Googled for Obozo and sumo trophy. No hits, he did not rate.
What’s Cankles doing on the stage?
Wow! That’s almost like picking up a sack of concrete. President Trump is in very good shape!
My understanding is that the trophy weighed around 60 pounds.
Quite an honor from Japan to USA & Trump. Too bad the cultural significance is lost by the American media.
Yuge honor! Well said bluekky.
Our President made a good figure in the ring there.
He could’ve carried the cup by himself 🙂
He is almost as big as the sumo wrestler, he coulda been a champion sumo…
“I didn’t want have anybody get me in trouble, so we did it personally, we bought that beautiful trophy which they’ll have, hopefully, for many hundreds of years,” @POTUS explained to reporters about the #TrumpTrophy he awarded to the sumo wrestler today.
Taxpayers didn’t buy it. Taxpayers should have been HONORED to buy it.
I loved Reagan, but Trump is one of a kind and the greatest president of my lifetime.
Reagan was right for his time. Trump for his time. Both were great and one of a kind. I do take PDJT over RWR over as “greatest.” As the opposition is much more radical making PDJT’s work much more difficult.
Absolutely agree. Both were right for their time.
Noticed that POTUS got the bowing spot on. The slight bow because of his status, the deeper bow from the wrestler because of his lower status. The Japanese don’t actually expect foreigners to get this right.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That was little noted, that was terrific.
What the President is showing the Japanese people is that he shows respect without diminishing himself or his country (compare Obama who basically grovels). The dividend is that it is easier to make deals, because he is more accepted by the Japanese public.
I noticed that when I first saw the video. Well done, Mr. President!
Thanks for pointing that out.
Bravo to Mr. Trump, to Mr. Abe, and to the wrestler!
Those wrestlers are something-so fat and cute on the one hand but so strong and agile as well, I loved the love POTUS gets there!
By honoring their culture, he secures a direct bond with their people. By honoring their leaders, he helps stabilize their governance, as in alignment with the global superpower.
Compare that to the identity politics ( “the new bigotry”) of our Democratic party, which seeks to disrupt and destroy all vestiges of our own culture – historic narrative, historic people, western civilization, religion, marriage, privacy, freedom of speech, right to bear arms, electoral college, borders, rule of law. etc., while promoting the surrender of our sovereignty to unaccountable international organizations (have to to safe the planet). One belt, one road, one global elite, one oppressed human race, severed from its roots, exploited by the global elite who will designate the local strong men.
Well said.
OH MY GOSH!!!!
This is TOO COOL!!!!
OUR PRESIDENT!!!
sorry about not using my inside voice. got over excited for a sec.
Trump’s no dummy. That trophy is a big signal of the close relationship he has with Abe and Japan.
Everything is planned out and approved weeks, even months ahead. That trophy wasn’t a spur of the moment decision, and could have been nixed by either side. Everything about it size, weight, design and even the eagle was likely approved by both sides.
I like how Trump made a ding at his haters with his comments about paying for it himself.
That remark was so Trump.
Democrats ought to sponsor a sumo match between Nadler and H. Clinton. Loser gets locked up.
How nice for all concerned, that we have an intelligent and cultured First Lady who no doubt got something out of the tournament besides boredom.
President Trump does love his shiny things, doesn’t he?
I see Melania’s touch in the just right details.
This video shows the Grand Winner’s trek to the top spot, I lived in Tokyo for 3 years and this is their top sport and the SUMO’s are treated like any of our superstars. As I watched this video I said WOW look at all the potential Memes Facebook, Google, Twit and You Tube are going to take down….
Great Schmooze by Abe. Well done.
I remember seeing Trump around during I think the strike force fights which was kind of a minor competitiver to the UFC some years ago. Plus Trump has been around the WWF scene so I’m positive that he really enjoyed this on a personal level too.
There is no doubt in my mind that he is the ONLY U.S. president that could pull that off.
Go ahead, think obama (in his mom jeans TRYING to throw a baseball).
Jederman- you are so right. No matter what it is, our President Trump rises to the occasion. He is not only the greatest President ever, but also the COOLEST.
BIG and GREAT ATHLETES worthy of a HUGH TROPHY, that may be the BIGGEST TROPHY in the HISTORY OF TROPHIES! https://may15thprophecy.wordpress.com/
That was really cool
