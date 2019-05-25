The Declassification Directive Gives Pelosi, Schumer and Small Group Few Options…

When President Trump announced the futility of attempting an infrastructure bill with Pelosi and Schumer as they simultaneously tried to impeach him, the president certainly knew he was going to issue a declassification memo within hours.

The declassification directive to AG Bill Barr creates a dynamic ensuring Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will align with the former intelligence officials and further attack the offices of the President and Attorney General; they have few options.

Those who participated in the creation of Russia-Gate or Spy-Gate have few options except to manufacture a narrative shield and accuse the President of unethical, immoral and criminal conduct. See: Pelosi’ recent “cover-up” charge.

By advancing an even stronger attacking against the president, the ‘small group’ position any investigation into their wrong-doing as political retaliation. A House impeachment investigation, in some manner or form, is more likely than ever.

The legal risk for participants in ‘Russia-Gate’/’Spy-Gate’ seems very real. The best defense against that risk is political. Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer know how to lead the defense by saying any evidence discovered by AG Barr is merely weaponized retaliation from the Trump DOJ. The media are already supporting that cause.

Speaker Pelosi needs to protect John Brennan, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and the participating small group writ large, if she is to retain her gavel and power. Minority leader Chuck Schumer knows the play; and the media are already fully circling the wagons as part of their three-year ongoing participation.

As this stage in the sunlight process; and with a mountain of visible evidence locked-in to the record of what took place; there is no evidence anyone inside the Washington Field Office of the FBI was not a participant.

There may be decent “rank-and-file” FBI agents in various positions throughout the country, but there is no honorable “rank-and-file” in the Washington DC Field Office. The entire apparatus is full of corrupt investigators, manipulative liars, participating schemers, and agents/officials who went along with three years of politically motivated investigations; there’s no recovery from the scale of their involvement.

Interestingly the FBI alignment with Pelosi and Schumer is now similar to the FBI alignment with Feinstein and Harris in the Blasey-Ford fraud (Brett Kavanaugh hearings/fiasco). The weaponization of the FBI around Washington DC is a feature, not a flaw; nothing is a surprise now.

Careerists within the intelligence apparatus (CIA, FBI, DOJ etc.) will continue to fall in line with the political objectives of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because it is in their own best interests. Schumer and Pelosi will defend the former corruption because they have no political option to retain power; this is their ideological crew.

