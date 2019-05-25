The Declassification Directive Gives Pelosi, Schumer and Small Group Few Options…

When President Trump announced the futility of attempting an infrastructure bill with Pelosi and Schumer as they simultaneously tried to impeach him, the president certainly knew he was going to issue a declassification memo within hours.
The declassification directive to AG Bill Barr creates a dynamic ensuring Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will align with the former intelligence officials and further attack the offices of the President and Attorney General; they have few options.
Those who participated in the creation of Russia-Gate or Spy-Gate have few options except to manufacture a narrative shield and accuse the President of unethical, immoral and criminal conduct. See: Pelosi’ recent “cover-up” charge.
By advancing an even stronger attacking against the president, the ‘small group’ position any investigation into their wrong-doing as political retaliation. A House impeachment investigation, in some manner or form, is more likely than ever.
The legal risk for participants in ‘Russia-Gate’/’Spy-Gate’ seems very real. The best defense against that risk is political. Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer know how to lead the defense by saying any evidence discovered by AG Barr is merely weaponized retaliation from the Trump DOJ. The media are already supporting that cause.
Speaker Pelosi needs to protect John Brennan, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Sally Yates and the participating small group writ large, if she is to retain her gavel and power. Minority leader Chuck Schumer knows the play; and the media are already fully circling the wagons as part of their three-year ongoing participation.
As this stage in the sunlight process; and with a mountain of visible evidence locked-in to the record of what took place; there is no evidence anyone inside the Washington Field Office of the FBI was not a participant.
There may be decent “rank-and-file” FBI agents in various positions throughout the country, but there is no honorable “rank-and-file” in the Washington DC Field Office. The entire apparatus is full of corrupt investigators, manipulative liars, participating schemers, and agents/officials who went along with three years of politically motivated investigations; there’s no recovery from the scale of their involvement.
Interestingly the FBI alignment with Pelosi and Schumer is now similar to the FBI alignment with Feinstein and Harris in the Blasey-Ford fraud (Brett Kavanaugh hearings/fiasco). The weaponization of the FBI around Washington DC is a feature, not a flaw; nothing is a surprise now.
Careerists within the intelligence apparatus (CIA, FBI, DOJ etc.) will continue to fall in line with the political objectives of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because it is in their own best interests. Schumer and Pelosi will defend the former corruption because they have no political option to retain power; this is their ideological crew.
Good analysis. ALSO, this is getting taken out of the hands of the DC mill. Italy was first. Pressure coming from Ukraine. UK, with May out, will get messy… and Australia last, as they are gonna try hard not to get drawn in, BUT… I think the DC FBI, et al, have lost their ability to shape the narrative… because these foreign players’ Governments have shifted since the coup. I think Trump has given each of them notice to pick a side…. and now… months later they are.
Ukraine is key to a lot of it. What I’m watching is what happens in the UK with May gone. Will they do what Italy just did?? The same kind of problem is rapidly approaching for the media… they are complicit… how much longer will they all side with the losing hand? The jig is up… they can’t wait it out, or run the clock anymore. Most will, no doubt, because they are all in denial. I”m dealing in hope porn, but I do HOPE that the signals from overseas are significant. The wrath comes.
Hey, somebody should tell Brennan not to mess with VSGPDT, he has six ways from Sunday to get back at him…
If you were President Trump, or AG Barr (who let’s remember, didn’t need this job and at least as far as we know wasn’t leveraged into it) — would you start something when you *knew* you couldn’t succeed? And that failure could be literally very dangerous?
We have to assume they know what they’re up against. So it’s really a serious question. Because there must be a counter-offensive. I have a few thoughts, but SD is much better at this.
As a starting point, they have to know the IC and uniparty are fighting via control of “narrative” to make any counter-offensive politically unacceptable, whatever the facts. Not just with projection and lies, but by sewing confusion (I believe this is partly why officials from the last administration have fanned out to say a lot of conflicting and illogical things, and stories throughout the NYT and SP aren’t even really trying for coherence; sure it’s desperate CYA, but sewing confusion is at least a secondary goal). The drip, drip, drip of the ACTUAL facts is then lost in this deliberately-created sea of confusion.
So assuming they (Trump, Barr) understand this environment, what do you do? Carry out investigations by the book, figuring prosecutions will speak for themselves, and that you’ll fight to a draw on “narrative”? (Like with Kavanaugh — he got confirmed, but he’s discredited to a swath of the population). What about when it’s not just dems circling the wagons, but the implicated republicans, as well?
What’s the counter-offensive?
Crazy Nancy lost all impact with her pressers. People will watch out of curiosity and not hear what she says but how she says it
Avalanche now!
We have Truth and God on our side.
That "Trumps" all the treasonous liars. 🙂
They all need to show up at FBI HQ Tuesday and find nothing but a padlock on the door.
The president does NOT make threats. Once specific criminal activity is proven and made public, the president has no option but to push for prosecution. If it is shown anyone in Democrat leadership roles did anything criminal, people in the DOJ will either have to resign or prosecute the Democrats. And this will include Schumer and Pelosi and others for the things they have done.
I look forward to that moment. We know they had much advanced knowledge about everything. But I’m also reasonably sure they were told many non-specific things about the witch hunt which turned out to be unsubstantiated. This is why they keep looking for crimes which do not exist. They are looking for just ONE of the “Eight ways from Sunday” that they can get Trump. The intelligence community on the left made them a lot of promises which are going to be unfulfilled and leaving them holding the bag. Schumer is a massive leaker. He needs to be first to go down.
Here from 50 years ago is the DEMS strategy: ignore the evidence right in front of you!
"DENY, DENY, DENY!"
Bravo… hehehehe.
Who will testify on the investigation into Trump? Everyone from the FBI, DOJ, and the intelligence agencies has too much to lose. So, Nancy throws a party and no one shows.
Indict two who communicated closely during the hoax. It will be a classic Prisoner’s Dilemma (on steroids, given the stakes). It’s a given they’ll turn on each other and everyone else. Heck, Brennan, Comey, Baker, McCabe and Lynch are turning on each other now; and they’re simply trying to manage the public narrative.
Indict one from the FBI and one from DOJ. They hate each other.
Indict three. Complications in the Prisoner’s Dilemma grow exponentially with each additional prisoner.
More indictments will follow as the first prisoners confess and accept plea deals for fingering someone up the food chain .
We have waited so long to get our country back, but this sounds so scary and dangerous. We all need to pray! God has brought us this far with all the correct people in place, he will take us to victory.
Excellent! No Peace deal; just one winner and the loser will disappear forever.
Pelosi and Schumer attacking PDJT is exactly what needs to happen.
Any peace deal from the traitors who prearranged a Coup d’état” is dangerous and a trap.
The American People has been fooled for over 30 years; PDJT has revealed to about 80 million people that the United States was seconds away from being sold by Hillary.
PDJT has the criminal codes and truth; the traitors have fake news and fake laws.
This is a Civil Legal War and PDJT has a duty and will do the “Unthinkable” if needed to stop and punished all those who prearranged this Coup d’état”
PDJT is holding an unbeatable hand to win this legal civil war.
There will only be one winner in this Legal Civil War and the loser will disappear forever.
From a couple of days ago, but good to know. https://twitter.com/BreakingNLive/status/1131953183641751552
