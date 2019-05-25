Motegi and Lighthizer Meeting Right Now…

Based on time zones (Japan is 13 hours ahead), and considering Lighthizer left on Thursday; it would appear Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are meeting right about now.
(Reuters) – Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that he will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Tokyo on Saturday for trade talks ahead of a summit meeting between leaders from the two nations on Monday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to discuss topics including North Korea’s nuclear programs, trade issues and the coming Group of 20 leaders’ summit. (link)
Following the State Dinner to celebrate the beginning of the Reiwa Era, introduced with the coronation of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are scheduled to hold a summit and joint press conference on Monday.
There is a rumor their presser may include a “significant announcement.”
I cannot think of a non-splendid reason for Ambassador Lighthizer to fly all the way to Japan if Trump and Abe didn’t have something planned.
…just sayin’.
Goody! Not tired of winning yet. Apply more leverage on the Chinese leaders.
Trump & Abe, Chinese checkers anyone?
The Japanese need some leverage applied to them, too. Last time I checked the sum total of ALL auto imports sold in Japan – Ford, Chrysler, GM, Audi, Hyundai, Mercedes, BMW, Fiat, Rolls Royce, Saab, Peugeot, etc etc was 4% of auto sales in Japan. They employ a variety of non-tariff barriers to keep foreign vehicles out.
Well, we don’t make many Kei cars. Have you seen their roads? True, there are barriers, but it’s not all due to that. Quality counts. Size matters too.
I love small cars, wish I could get a modern variation of the Honda 600 I had in High School. Kids would pick it up and put it crossways in my parking spot!
Oddly, the “japanese” cars made in the US don’t sell very well in Japan either.
It’s a really weird place. I remember seeing a lot of cars with banged up side mirrors. Their “roads” would be small alleys for us. Yet, somehow they manage to have parking on both sides and put two lanes of car traffic and a bunch of bicycles. I recall almost being run over as I crossed an “alley”… it was a main throughfare!
I used to joke with my 6’3” coworker, when he went to Japan for a work stint, that at night his head would be in the bedroom and his feet in the kitchen.
India also happy. As Sundance outlined, there is a trilateral strategy. Sad China. Or maybe angry China. Either way, China is bewildered.
“Let’s have Chinese for lunch.”
Make it Kung POW !!
Fortune cookies!
Ooooh, I’m looking forward to this announcement.. More winning.
Let have another Winamin Party.
Where’s that MAGA Roller Coaster, Sundance?
Even the Chinese curse “May you live in interesting times” is getting the good old Trump boomerang retargeting treatment. This is interesting as heck and I feel fine!
Sweet and Sour….
Yum my favorite
Deal? Or tentative deal? Great. MSM was predicting NOTHING! Fools!
If I recall, large auto imbalance with Japan, how can we address that?
Would be great to add in Taiwan or such. Hong Kong?!?!
“If I recall, large auto imbalance with Japan, how can we address that?”
Stop making crappy cars.
Praying for a prosperous and peaceful way forward for our Asian brothers and sisters, a path that will lead China and North Korea to constructive reform.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen Brother.
Treepers YOU are all splendid!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d really like a formal deal announced on Monday, if only to rub the usual suspects noses in it as they whined that POTUS was taking a vanity trip. I despise these brain-dead, self-inflated buffoons. ‘Oh, fireworks,’ indeed.
If you put this all in the context of WWII, it’s just has too eat at China’s craw….
After tomorrow, I’ll have a few days off. I feel so fortunate to spend time with Treepers when big events are going down, and incredibly grateful to Sundance for providing us such exceptional coverage at all hours.
No matter what time it is in the US, SD will be bringing us the latest from Japan. Lucky!
I really love the idea of working with Japanese, South Koreans , Vietnamese , etc folks in place of communist China as major trade partners. It is a great trade off in my vision-and apparently in Trump’s view also. I love this wise eccentric old president Trump. May God keep him safe and at peace.
Sumo is a great cultural setting for diplomacy. Very different from WWF, but then, so are Shakespeare and Kabuki. But the essence is the same: one man throws the other to the ground. And the crowd goes wild! It’s all about winning.
Being included in the State celebration of coronation is also a cultural and personal bond.
At the highest and lowest levels, Trump is presidential. And he keeps winning, despite the pack of jackals yipping at his heels.
Macarthur taught the Japanese how to build cars and then Japan taught us.
