Devin Nunes Challenges FBI to Prove Joseph Mifsud is Russian Operative…

Posted on May 21, 2019 by

Devin Nunes outlines his request to intelligence agencies to prove Joseph Mifsud is a Russian intelligence operative. Apparently the current FBI is avoiding a response.

.

Hell, it’s not difficult to predict where the Mifsud story ends up.  It’s likely to come out that Mifsud was working for British intelligence interests; on or off-the-books; and friendly with dossier author Chris Steele (Orbis etc.).

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2020, European Union, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Devin Nunes Challenges FBI to Prove Joseph Mifsud is Russian Operative…

  1. Arrest Soros says:
    May 21, 2019 at 12:33 am

    It’s beyond evident that just like we got some movement when Sessions was fired and Barr appointed, we need to fire Wray and appoint a non-swampy in his place.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      May 21, 2019 at 12:59 am

      Muller should have closed up shop the moment he discovered the whole thing was a fraud. The only good thing about the SC will turn out to be that all the dirty cops were corralled into one place. 40 dirty FBI agents.

      Like

      Reply
  2. bessie2003 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Wow!

    Another bombshell coming out. It’s only Monday, so can only imagine where we’ll be, information-wise, by the time Friday comes around!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Yancey Ward says:
    May 21, 2019 at 12:39 am

    The only question is if Mifsud commits suicide with a double tap or not.

    Like

    Reply
  4. cthulhu says:
    May 21, 2019 at 12:43 am

    There’s also the possibility that Mifsud was neither Russian nor FiveEyes…..but EU. How would that play with the Brexit folks, I wonder? Plant info on Papadope via an EU operator, and retrieve it with FiveEyes Aussies in order to “dirty-up” an American political campaign….

    Might that be the reason the Italians just did a purge?

    Like

    Reply
  5. Yancey Ward says:
    May 21, 2019 at 12:55 am

    This was always weak point of the narrative about Papadopoulos being the start of Crossfire Hurricane. I mean, when this story first surfaced, within a day or two, I was already sure that Mifsud was anything but a Russian agent. The day before Mueller published his report, I predicted that the Mueller investigation would deliberately fail to even investigate who Mifsud was, and I was proven right.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. EJS says:
    May 21, 2019 at 1:00 am

    At this point it is apparent to anyone who has eyes to see what has gone on. I am to the point where its on President Trump to act. Put up or shut up so to speak in a respectful way to the POTUS. He can put an end to this right now, this is getting really really old and fast.

    Like

    Reply
  7. joeknuckles says:
    May 21, 2019 at 1:01 am

    FBI agents should be required to take an oath of allegiance to the constitution and to NEVER defend the FBI itself. The FBI should just be a tool that is used to serve justice, it should never be defended, it should never need to be defended. The FBI itself should not even matter. All that should matter is that justice is served.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s