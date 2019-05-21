Devin Nunes Challenges FBI to Prove Joseph Mifsud is Russian Operative…

Devin Nunes outlines his request to intelligence agencies to prove Joseph Mifsud is a Russian intelligence operative. Apparently the current FBI is avoiding a response.
Hell, it’s not difficult to predict where the Mifsud story ends up. It’s likely to come out that Mifsud was working for British intelligence interests; on or off-the-books; and friendly with dossier author Chris Steele (Orbis etc.).
It’s beyond evident that just like we got some movement when Sessions was fired and Barr appointed, we need to fire Wray and appoint a non-swampy in his place.
Muller should have closed up shop the moment he discovered the whole thing was a fraud. The only good thing about the SC will turn out to be that all the dirty cops were corralled into one place. 40 dirty FBI agents.
Wow!
Another bombshell coming out. It’s only Monday, so can only imagine where we’ll be, information-wise, by the time Friday comes around!
The only question is if Mifsud commits suicide with a double tap or not.
I wouldn’t sell him a life insurance policy right now unless the premium were 150% of the payout.
Bad time of year to be walking in Fort Marcy Park…or anywhere for that matter – just ask Seth Rich!
There’s also the possibility that Mifsud was neither Russian nor FiveEyes…..but EU. How would that play with the Brexit folks, I wonder? Plant info on Papadope via an EU operator, and retrieve it with FiveEyes Aussies in order to “dirty-up” an American political campaign….
Might that be the reason the Italians just did a purge?
This was always weak point of the narrative about Papadopoulos being the start of Crossfire Hurricane. I mean, when this story first surfaced, within a day or two, I was already sure that Mifsud was anything but a Russian agent. The day before Mueller published his report, I predicted that the Mueller investigation would deliberately fail to even investigate who Mifsud was, and I was proven right.
At this point it is apparent to anyone who has eyes to see what has gone on. I am to the point where its on President Trump to act. Put up or shut up so to speak in a respectful way to the POTUS. He can put an end to this right now, this is getting really really old and fast.
FBI agents should be required to take an oath of allegiance to the constitution and to NEVER defend the FBI itself. The FBI should just be a tool that is used to serve justice, it should never be defended, it should never need to be defended. The FBI itself should not even matter. All that should matter is that justice is served.
