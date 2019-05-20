Mark Meadows Discusses Covert FBI Recording and Transcripts of George Papadopoulos….

Mark Meadows is John Solomon’s primary source. During this interview Mark Meadows discusses transcripts and recordings of George Papadopoulos which were part of the ‘SpyGate’ operation. The transcripts were first revealed by former congressman Trey Gowdy yesterday.
Advertisements
drip, drip, drip
LikeLiked by 4 people
Machiavelli says that’s the most effect way to release bad news…
LikeLiked by 11 people
In this instance, there is so much bad news (for the law breakers violating our Constitution) that it is too much for average Joe Sixpack in Flyover, USA to absorb and comprehend, because they have been incessantly lied to for decades, by both their own government and the Main Sewer Media.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The average American voter has absolutely NO idea who these folks are. IT’s a mish mash of names.
First, forget the cable channels and cocentrate on ABC, CBS, NBC. These three broadcast networks get the majority of viewers each night. Ask yourself what they know of the Russia mess and what names they know. Yeah, it’s THAT bad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have very intelligent friends in a large southeastern city who work for large corporations and keep up with world events through the usual suspect media outlets. This spring I shared some of this background info with them and they basically laughed in my face at such far-out conspiracy theories. They had never heard of Mifsud, Halper, or any of the other back-alley spooks who instigated this entire mess. They wanted to know how it was that I was privy to such cloak and dagger inside info. Very frustrating to try to explain the existential threat to our society when the majority of the population doesn’t have a clue what’s going on because CNN doesn’t mention it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So you’re proposing the “BS asymmetry caveat.” Publicly formulated the first time in January 2013 by Alberto Brandolini, an Italian programmer, the BS asymmetry principle (also known as Brandolini’s law) states that: “The amount of energy needed to refute BS is an order of magnitude bigger than to produce it.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a pretty damn good caveat, methinks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s not insult Joe Six Pack or Flyover Country. Many of us live there. Remember Trey Gowdy said it’s game changer. If only those of us on both sides get the truth of this we’ll still be way ahead of where we are now or were 6 months ago or three years ago.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah I’m in Flyover CO
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s why we need a 25 episode mini-series on ALL networks to ‘splain it to independents and liberals.
Watergate needed its movie, We need ours!!!!
“All the President’s (Obama) Spies”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“We need our own movie.”
You are more correct than perhaps many know. Throughout history, stories in the form of poetry, prose, song, oratory, plays, or film) have been more effective at moving people and changing opinion than facts alone. Somebody needs to effectively begin telling this story…now.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Books, books, books – “Nursery Rhymes for Nitwits”.
Something that will attract people to read it in small chunks!
The actual Conspiracy is too complex to explain easily (also refer to Caius Lowell’s “Brandolini’s law” above).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it needs three seasons. Would be great with the right writers and research team.
LikeLike
Well, this movie thing would be something that Steve Mnuchin knows a lot about. He has financed and produced quite a few. This movie would make “All the Presidents Men” look very boring in comparison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, that’s true. It’s by far the largest lawbreaking by a political party involving an opposition candidate, then sitting President.
What took place will become clearer to the public once their individual trials begin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, that is not correct.
Machiavelli wrote that one should give all the bad news at once. Humans max out on bad news quickly, so might as well get it all out.
However, he said to hand out good news one morsel at a time. Make it last as long as possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DRIPPING BAD NEWS(FOR THE ENEMIES) IS NOT GOOD WAY..THEY WILL DILLUTEMSPIN.OBFUSCATE,DOWNPLAY TO THE STUPID (50%) PUBLIC..
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s if you’re trying to bury the bad news
LikeLike
People in flyover country are not so stupid. We are efficient. We don’t need to be spoon fed. We just need enough information to make a decision. If something needs to be done, we’ll watch and make sure the people who are supposed to do it are doing what needs to be done. Think for ourselves, vote quietly. We’ll escalate as we need to, and we may be slow to convince, but once you’ve convinced us — we’re all in.
We’ve been manipulated with drama and fear for so long, we are numb. Doesn’t look like we care or even want to respond, but we are much closer to pissed than you’d ever think, and when we unleash the anger, it will be memorable and lasting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent post CountryDoc.
If “we” were as dumb or lazy or selfish here in flyover country as the pundits constantly try and say we are Donald Trump would not be president.
We are constantly underestimated.
Sundance explains it very well when he writes about Cold Anger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coloradochle,
You are correct. I was recently contacted by a Canadian friend that is presently vacationing alongside Americans.
The said friend is a huge PDJT supporter. The Americans in his company, one an F.B.I. of agent of more than thirty years were unanimous in their support of PDJT and the agent stated that Comey is despised by he and those in his division.
Hearsay I know. But my friend and neighbour is no fool.
My wife and I were just laughing at that the sheer idiocy of the Dems reading out the Mueller report in the house, and the sound bites that were captured by PDJTs team.
Hilarious.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You for this comment. I would be in total agreement with the “memorable and lasting” part.
LikeLike
The Clinton Administration called it “telling the truth slowly.”
A corollary to that is that time enhances the “I don’t recall”—as practiced by Mrs. Clinton in the Whitewater investigation and by former Director Comey testifying to Congress when he couldn’t recall 245 times—or by going on offense as Tommy Vietor did to Brett Baier when questioned about Benghazi, “Dude, that was like two years ago.”
Tell the truth slowly enough that the listener is desensitized, fatigued, moved on, or that memory reasonably fails or that it’s old news, or that the accuser can be shamed into hanging on to conspiracy theories, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Is anybody there? Does anybody care? Can anybody see what I see?”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just in case…
LikeLiked by 5 people
For God, Sake John Sit Down!
Love this Movie!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This reminds me of Meadows and Gowdy fighting for our Independence and Congress Lefties blocking their every move!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“”My God, this is a hell of a job! I have no trouble with my enemies . . . but my damn friends, they’re the ones that keep me walking the floor nights.”
Warren Gamaliel Harding
29th President of the United States
1921 until his death in 1923.
https://www.infoplease.com/presidential-quotes
LikeLiked by 4 people
So KIT was a founding father before he worked with Michael Knight?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOVE this!!!! Saw the original cast on Broadway, and I watch this every July 4th…er 2nd! Whatever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 4th for me. Part of my celebration.
LikeLike
Imagine our government agencies withholding information that would have proven someone was innocent?
LikeLiked by 18 people
A specialty of Meuller.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Apparently not just Mueller and not just the DOJ. Once this is over maybe we need a Church-type commission to look into prosecutor abuse at all levels of govrnment.
LikeLike
A specialty of Meuller.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Weissmann.
Everyone should watch Mark Levin interviewing Sidney Powell about Weissmann.
Must watch!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Better still read her book Licensed to Lie
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think President Trump is waiting for IG Report to be released before he declassifies the FISA Warrants.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That may be true. Personally I think he is hanging it out there to make it clear if anyone doesn’t fulfill their obligations they will be exposed. That includes Mr. Horowitz, Mr. Huber and others (Wray has already been called out directly). I think Mr. Barr is on board and is frankly horrified by what he has seen so far. The others will be held to account….ie no cover ups allowed. So I view PDJT having already taken a pre-emptive strike on this; he’s not waiting for anything.
LikeLiked by 15 people
President Trump has nothing to hide so I agree that President Trump is not waiting but , perhaps being cautious in a timely fashion to busta the balls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They are doing that as a diversionary tactic away from the inevitable conclusions of the DOJ inspector general, Michael Horowitz, who, by the way, we have learned has concluded that the final three FISA extensions were illegally obtained,” diGenova said on Fox Business. “The only question now is whether or not the first FISA was illegally obtained.”
He pointed to memos, obtained by conservative group Citizens United through open-records litigation, that suggest the FBI might have misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in the first warrant application about an unverified dossier.
Source Washington Examiner
LikeLiked by 2 people
His love leverage…IOWs, hole cards.
However, let’s remember that POTUS has not seen the unclassified docs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He may not have seen the documents themselves but I’m sure he’s been briefed on their contents. Whether the briefers were honest in their summaries is another story, of course.
LikeLike
I hope not because that would mean much of the good stuff would be redacted in the IG report.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps but that does not chnage the outcome that FISA Warrants were obtained by false and withholding inforamtion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know about you but I am ready for indictments and prison time. I want to see the liberals crying. I want to see Jim Comey and Brennan in cuffs .(Peter Strzok in a straight jacket). I want remorse and pleas for understanding from Baker and McCabe and Yates. I want the Ohrs kissing each other good bye at the dock. I want Valpal and Obama scurrying out of the country on a private flight to nowhere, I want it all! Forget, drip, drip, drip.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me to, but we have to wait. It”s kind of hard, in a way, I felt like this as a six year on Christmas eve. This site is wonderful and it helps with the wait. jb
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want more than indictments – I want to see guilty verdicts. And there is the rub. Can a democrat operative working for the obama and clinton interests actually be found guilty of anything but (possibly) a misdemeanor in the DC/NVA area?
LikeLike
I think that there is another element to PDJT exposing the evidence of the coup. Christopher Steele is always described as an ex-MI5 agent who hated Trump and was desperate to see HRC elected. Why? Why should a Brit care so much about American politics? And are there really any “former” MI5, or for that matter, CIA agents? Against the backdrop of Trump’s candidacy that was being described as “populist” (actually nationalist), you have the Brexit movement that threatens to undo the status quo there as well. If Trump exposes Steele, and perhaps his compatriots who wished for a HRC Presidency to maintain the status quo in both countries, grave damage to the “special relationship” is at risk depending how high up Steele’s efforts were appreciated.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think you may be Spot On!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course there is more to this story. This would never have happened over the last century if there wasn’t a whole culture supporting it. You never hear of the Mafia anymore. They are not gone — they have just all become union leaders, business owners, bankers, and politicians.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brilliantly put!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s covered nicely in Dan Bongino’s show today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a shame that Dan intentionally no longer even mentions or credits CTH. I’m not so sure it was worth the public attack at the cost of being excluded from the reach of millions of podcast listeners.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was thinking the same thing this morning when I was listening to his show from Friday. Lots of hat tips but no mention of CTH. Disappointing & it makes me think less of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read here regularly and this is the first I’ve heard of it. Can you give me the short version here?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not sure what he is talking about but saw Dan one time acting like sundance shouldn’t point out that Stealth Jeff’s stuff was nonsense – the naive person that keeps posting nonsense on twitter about the plan and crooks being white hats rather than admitting its only because Barr is there that something might finally be done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I laughed heartily when I read Ashton Gray’s very accurate assessment of Bongino and his plagiarism:
“Bongino has become downright insufferable in his endless loud yapping, like a bug-eyed attack Chihuahua … Bongino is a fetcher. He pounces on the hard work of others like a dog stealing a chew-toy, and shakes it and tears at it and barks about it wildly as though it were his own, putting his own spin-saliva all over it—without attribution.”
LikeLike
If he reaches one more citizen it is worth it!
LikeLike
Praise God the truth is slowly coming to light of day. Thank God that we have a few honest politicians in Washington who have the proper anatomy to bring justice to those crooks who a attempted to sabotage our duly elected president Trump. I prayed this morning publicly for our AG Barr and our beloved courageous President Trump. I believe in power of prayer.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at the photos of Halper, Clovis, Downer, Nadler, Waters, Flowers, et al. The democrats look like the Walrus clan. Yet they claim to represent the underfed poor???
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Downer’s assistant was recording on May 6th or Misfud in April 2016 with when he was meeting with George Paps. That would be huge being before crossfire hurricane and showing he didn’t say anything incriminating in reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there’s a recording of the mifsud papaD convos, whoo boy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know about any of you, but, I’d tell Australia and the UK that I want Downer, Halper and Steele on a plane, tonight. Start recalling embassy staff in both places and put their respective diplomats on notice that they’re about to be expelled. Start closing any military bases in the UK and cease any operations, training, assistance, ports of call with both countries.
I do not care that both participated in the GWOT.
As the saying goes….One ‘Oh Sh*t, takes away a thousand, Atta Boys”.
They hand these two over, where they will undergo some legit, advanced interrogation techniques or both country’s can kiss our a$$. At this point, any “special relationship” the USA may have had with these two countries was eliminated when these clowns got involved.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looks like a majority of the voters in Australia might agree with you, according to the results of the recent election.
Perhaps New Zealand will take in all the horrified Aussie leftists whose twitter posts looked like carbon copies of the ones we saw when Trump was elected.
It might be too late for some of the UK, but Farage and Tommy Robinson are fighting back.
I’m sure we’d rather have honest allies that don’t help us spy on our citizens, and help them make a change with support rather than acrimony, when PDJT is done dealing with our own issues of abuse of power.
I’m thinking that an Obama regime that asked for help in spying on “domestic enemies”
put FISA power in the hands of “contractors”, with the oversight of a swamp riddled with Awan Brothers and Chinese spooks on the staffs of Senate intel bigwigs, they likely crossed other lines that will leave plenty of other countries with some pretty legit reasons to hate the USA, maybe even crossing over into casus belli.
I’m afraid when it comes to outrage, the Obama era may have put Uncle Sam in a bit of a glass house. I hope they changed the criminal mindset when dealing outside our borders, but Obama never was much with hope, change and borders, was he?
LikeLiked by 3 people
+1.
LikeLike
zaq;
IMHO, the ‘problem’ is NOT with the COUNTRIES, its with the marxists embeds, WITHIN the countries governments. The Obamas, Hillarys, Comeys and Brennans in these other countries.
Remember, as “Globalists” the concept of TREASON is foriegn to them. The believe in and are working with THEIR allies in countries around the world, to foster “Globalism”.
So, undermine them, expose them and encourage/support Nationalist pertys and players, in these countries.
Would like to see assange come back on AF1, but probably a fantasy. Anyway, “Know thy enemy” is always a good idea. And its not countries, its certain people in leadership positions that are the problem. Baby/bathwater, comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is a “country”, other than the people within it, and the government they choose to represent them?
When it can be seen that the majority of the people wholeheartedly disagree with their government, then it might be said that the government does not accurately represent the “country”.
That said, we have a tough time telling the citizens in other countries that President Ozero did NOT best represent us, or that President Trump DOES best represent our country, because all they have ever seen in the media are distortions and lies about either man, supporting the previous president and smearing the current one.
LikeLike
I think obama started spying on DJT spring of 2011 when DJT questioned why obama was hiding his birth certificate.
https://www.cnn.com/2016/09/09/politics/donald-trump-birther/index.html
LikeLiked by 22 people
Makes total sense to me.
That is one of the crimes they are covering-up
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree but originally birth issue start HRC in 2008….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree!! Donald Trump is the one who prodded the release of the obviously phony birth certificate and when people started raising questions about that, we “suddenly” found Osama Bin Laden and that dominated the news for weeks. I still think that whole thing was faked – he had probably been gone for months or years but it was a great head fake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve not seen or read anything about a positive identification of a body by someone I trusted fully, but I might be ignorant
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah – that whole “burial at sea” immediately afterwards was just a tad suspicions, don’tcha think?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It makes sense to me in that there can be no shrine to bin Laden. No pilgrimages to his grave, no candles, nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are right about the shrines but we should of had an autopsy.
LikeLike
Vikingmom, someday we will confirm Obama was not born in the US, used Kenyan birth to gain preference and failed most subjects in college & squeaked through Law school.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think when the WHOLE story is known, if it ever is, we will find out things most people will not believe…but those of us who have actually looked into his past will nod and say, “See, I told you so!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can agree with that. Also, don’t forget the FBI wiretapped Trump Tower in 2013, and there are published news stories of that, and it is my belief they never removed those wiretaps. Feasible to think Trump would be discussing a run in 2013 with close family and friends. Obama, is a prize scumbag!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think Obama would have been spying on all of the country’s billionaires. Anyone with billions of dollars who is not obviously aligned with the global elites could be a threat, as Trump has proven to be, to the leftists and their agendas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve read that Trump has been spied on due to his multiple businesses world wide for decades but can’t remember the specific article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The key point is Obama was engaged in political spying, using the tools of OUR Govt. on anyone and everyone he wanted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The timing is right but the reason may be much broader than President Trump. Obama most likely weaponized the CIA and FBI after suffering the terrible mid-term election results. He wanted as much dirt as possible on ALL of his political enemies from 2010 forward.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Romney took a dive in 2012 and he’s still doing Obama’s bidding.
“He got a database on everybody”
– Maxine waters
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mycro… Not spying! Not surveillance for “political purposes” but surveillance for other purposes. But agreed, Obama weaponized govt institutions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fox says: Comey and Brennan are turning on each other
Mark Meadows: His smile lighting up his face…”As they should, as they should”.
Interesting comment.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Durham needs to interview James Baker, not FBI Baker, but ONA James Baker. His agency ran the Halper contract.
The whole shooting match resides in the ONA. Adam Lovinger, who outed Halper, is an unsung hero.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The way I look at this is as follows: that “the entire(!!)” Russian Connection™ was simply to “justify” (sic …) the official application of official COUNTER-INTELLIGENCE™ powers. (Without which you could not so-easily SPY on your P-O-L-I-T-I-C-A-L(!!) “enemies.”)
In other words, “here we have an ELECTED (POLITICAL …) official, who by virtue of his Constitutional Office has a supreme MILITARY COMMAND privilege, willfully abusing the “awesome, and only tacitly ‘miltary'” powers of his access to modern digital technology (and the foolishness that was … ex post facto … ‘authorized’ by the 900+ page PATRIOT Act … which “materialized from nowhere” with absolutely no time for Committee … …
“Yeah, ‘the actual Truth of this thing’ goes back A HELLUVA LOT MORE WAY-BACK …” … “was it simply that ‘Nixon’ was still ‘physical?'”
Oh dear. Oh dear …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rep. @MarkMeadows said he has spoken with President Trump and that the declassification of documents related to the origins of the Russia probe, including transripts of @GeorgePapa19 being recorded by FBI informants is “right around the corner.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT has to been seen as reacting, not proacting. Horowitz, Durham, and Barr need to take the proactive lead, by just doing their respective jobs. Declassifications will be in supportive ‘reaction’ to their future moves. PAGE FISA supporting Horowitz. Brennan EC supporting Durham. And so on. That is the only way PDJT can avoid Dem accusations of retribution ‘abuse of power’ as new impeachment grounds.
Meanwhile, Comey, Brennan, and Clapper have turned on each other over dossier ‘responsibility’ in the Obama ordered ICA. That is good because it strengthens the ‘something was amiss’ narrative that is developing for the general public: spying happened, but was there a proper predicate? Barr taking the lead in public education.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ristvan: Well then the drip, drip, drip, treatment … will continue until moral improves!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Trump said in an interview that declas would happen “when they need it” which I believe supports your thesis.
One question/point: Trump technically already gave the order to declassify with his EO last year. I believe what happened was that, in consultation with RR (one of the famous AF1 conversations) and probably Trump’s own counsel, Trump effectively put a “hold” on executing the order. But I don’t believe that as a formal matter he reversed the order. Which might mean only that Trump already took the only action he actually needs to take, and if he doesn’t push the issue (which it looks like he won’t) it’s basically in Barr’s hands to execute the order, and it seems likely Barr’s judgment would play out as described here.
(It’s always seemed a little weird that in Trump’s public statements he still takes “ownership” of the decision, because he really already GAVE the declas order, it’s just a matter of execution, which he seems to have delegated to Barr.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. There is a planned course of action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ristvan: who will be first to crack? I bet Clapper. Comey will go down denying, fighting and tweeting that he is the only true ethical person. So many questions.
LikeLike
Fab, I totally agree it will be Clapper that folds first. He just comes off that way to me. In a strange way,(i have no proof) redemption?
LikeLike
Cheers again ristvan, I sound so smart when I use your information in conversations.
I always credit you great folks at CTH.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would like to see these small drips of information stop and just turn the faucet on full blast in 3 weeks when Barr and his prosecutor are ready to announce indictments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tiff,
I tend to agree.
I believe 15% of the puzzle has been pieced together publically. AG Barr and others know way more than they are letting on.
When the indictments are ready, I want the info to come in a torrent that overwhelms the lefties like an effective artillery barrage. The sensationalism of arrests, the seriousness of the charges, and the solemn assessment of criminal defense attorneys re legal exposure will wreck the MSM narrative, even as they scream it’s political.
Rock them with a Tsunami that makes the 4 am Media Matters release useless as a messaging tool.
An interval for absortion, then barrage them again.
Rinse and repeat as Justice goes up the chain of command and into the previous administration.
No mercy.
That is for judgment in the next world, not here.
No mercy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Everyone treading very carefully. If any of the folks involved (Mifsud, Halper, others) are/were undercover CIA operatives, blowing their cover is a crime. No one wants to be the new Scooter Libby.
My question is: What does Trey Gowdy know and when did he become aware of it? Did he just sit on his hands and let Papa go to prison, after having seen exculpatory evidence that proves his innocence? And I don’t care if it was “just 12 days.” Prison is prison and it’s no picnic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The security of the state required that his innocence remain hidden.”
It’s the new deep state motto, same as the old motto used when those imperfect prototype versions were installed overseas.
Whodathunkit?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Re: Scooter Libby. No “Covert CIA Agent” was outed and there was no crime there; Valerie Plame drove her car to CIA headquarters every day. Thus she was no longer under cover and could never return to cover. The MSM lied about that. The “crime” was another “process crime” wherein somebody “lied” to the authorities.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A lie repeated often enough becomes truth.
– that’s why they do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You missed my point. I fully understand what SL was in trouble for. But the entire affair started out as an investigation to determine whether a certain person’s cover was blown, and if so who blew it. The Russia collusion hoax was a snipe hunt as well, and how many people have now been caught up in process crimes as a result of that bogus investigation?
My point: no one wants to open that blown cover box, having seen the kind of crap that sprung out of it before, so they are dancing gingerly around a few certain names.
And every time I type the acronym for a certain government group in a comment, ,my browser blows up. Hi. Just me again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No “Blown cover box” is going to be invoked here. There is a law that prohibits using official secrecy to be employed 1) merely to prevent embarrassment to domestic and/or foreign officials or 2) to conceal a crime. Times have changed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you mentioned, because that was bugging me the whole time. Manafort, at least, seems to actually have committed real crimes (as opposed to entrapment/false “process” crimes). But it always seemed that GP was railroaded, and that “pulling the trigger” on evidence against the coup could save him. The existence of affirmative exculpatory evidence takes it to a new level — a congress member who saw the evidence could take it Wray or RR and call them to the carpet. I absolutely agree. It’s unconscionable to sit and watch an innocent person go to prison. The multi-year silence has allowed many lives to be ruined; this is the most stark injustice among several.
There has always been a subtext here that even the “white hats” at some point risk complicity by holding back what they know. We all get the line they’re walking; but history may not be kind when certain prudential or “strategic” decisions are weighed against what turned out to be consequences. I’m not blaming those with knowledge doing their best to steer things smartly toward justice. Who would want to be in their shoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t your opening paragraph answer your 2nd question?
LikeLike
Somebody out there needs to put together a video exposing the MSM
Go back 2 years and have selected dates, and show MSM promoting the Russia Hoax and on that same day, FOX having Solomon, Sarah Carter etc exposing the hoax.
MSM will not be able to say they had bad information for lack of information. The information was out there and being reported at FOX
They mocked it. That’s classic desinformation campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m with you. Eventually low IQ folks will need a made for TV mini series. Took decades for certain groups to admit “I guess OJ probably did kill her”. Not sure how long it will take certain folks to admit Dirty Obama spied on PDJT to help Crooked Hillary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Matthew: Remember Obama is on the board of Netflix, the likely producer of any such miniseries.
LikeLike
We know well the maddening contours of the sprawling, multi-year cover up. What’s also true is that a certain small core of individuals within government, who are positioned well enough within the legislative and executive branches to have access significant, incriminating evidence, have at the same time been steadily “dropping” enough primary material for those paying attention to piece together the largest criminal conspiracy in our national history. In real time.
THAT is as durable a truth to all of this as the cover up effort. There have been prior cover ups; to my knowledge and memory, there haven’t also been consistent, real time exposure campaigns.
We all know the familiar signs of cover up. But the simultaneous exposure campaign can’t reasonably just mean nothing. It’s possible to become numb to this fact, but it is a fact — we’re talking about the *worst* crimes officials in government can commit. Violations of the 4th amendment, malignant lying and abuses of power by those entrusted to protect the Constitution, all directed toward thwarting an electoral outcome and “stealing” power — which by itself is treason, but then add to that that it is NOT some fevered partisan affair, it is to cover up (and preserve the results of) past crimes that involve SELLING America’s future and national security to those most wishing to destabilize and even harm our country. It does not get any worse. There are stakes to revealing those actions in real time. And the ones on the “exposure team” are in serious positions; they of all people know that there are stakes.
So what I wonder about: What the hell is the endgame here? The perpetrators right now are pillars of society. They are invited guests for lofty policy talks; one is briefing Congressional members on Iran; they are fixtures on cable news, treated as guardians of democracy. That small core of individuals who’ve been exposing the truth in real time must know what it is doing; if some sort of accountability ISN’T the endgame, just what do they believe they are setting in motion by making a literal coup known to the citizenry? (It’s not like it’s a “victimless” crime if Trump isn’t impeached. The coup already has partially succeeded. The sabotage campaign has openly undercut a presidency on foreign policy, may well have swung the midterms, may swing 2020). You don’t light a match on this level of assault on the Constution for nothing.
So, what — some day, lord knows when, weeks, months … some one knocks on Brennan’s network dressing room to say “excuse me sir, you’re under arrest”? One day he and Clapper are doing CNN and MSNBC segments, the next day they’re doing perp walks? What in the world could the endgame possibly look like?
(And please don’t say “mass arrests” or the other extreme, “total white wash.” There’s no reasonable basis to expect either of the scenarios, so either answer is unhelpful. Are the extremes impossible? No, because nothing is impossible. But really, from where we sit now, something more in the middle seems more likely, which is both frustrating and interesting to contemplate. What, really, is a conceivable likely endgame?)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Newhere;
I THINK that no, not knocks on the door, your arrested. Knocks on the door, “you are hereby served with a SUBPOENA, to appear before a Grand Jury, sans lawyer, to answer questions under oath”.
Then, phonecall to their lawyer, asking them to bring client in for conference.
THEN arrests, perp walks, guilty pleas with singing (allocution) followed by testimony before hearings, under limited immunity (so they CAN NOT plead 5th) but coordinated with prosecutors so they can’t use as “get out of jail, free card”.
I THINK thats how it will play out, even without trying for Treason, or Sedition, many of the perps in this can be looking at 275 years in jail, so incentive to cooperate will be intense.
Predictions are difficult,…especially about the FUTURE, but thats how I see it.
LikeLike
This makes a lot of sense. The grand Jury subpoenas will be the first break in the damn, initiating what seems necessary — that there is some “narrative shift” whereby these cable news darling and Obama era “heros” become national pariahs, or at least tainted figures. I do think — or at least, hope — that once the evidence starts to come out in official fashion — i.e., DOJ reports, with results affirmed by the AG — things must move swiftly. I don’t see how you have highly consequential incriminating evidence just “floating” out there, with Brennan et al spitballing at it every night on TV and in op-eds, mocking the Constitution. That’s what happened with the Clinton email IG report, which I think may be the single biggest development that demoralized everyone here at CTH.
Like Barr said, “spying on an American political campaign is a big deal.” If the IG report lays it bare (even stopping short of using the words “crime” or “felony”), I think the stakes and the logic Barr has already signaled require swift action. We’ve been living in the Twilight Zone. But if Barr’s DOJ is going to put the information out there — and let’s hope it’s a matter of WHEN it puts it out there — it has to start moving fast. As in, announce grand jury subpoenas the same day the IG report comes out, or at least the same week. We need to start seeing natural consequences; we need to start seeing our justice system react reasonably to what is plain for everyone to see.
LikeLike
I wonder the same things. Just my thoughts but I don’t claim to be any expert. I would wager that Comey and Brennan get indictments for overseeing the federal cabal that included falsifying and verifying false FISA documentation in addition to organizing a covert operation to include spying on a president/presidential nominee and bringing a special counsel to inquire on supposed Russian election meddling (witch hunt) based on false information against the President. Strock will mostly likely get an indictment as well.
Obam and Hellish sidekick get finger points but I’m guessing that’s all they will get. She should get jail time for the email coverup (and probably countless other illegal things) but I don’t see it happening. The other’s I don’t really care so much. I want them all to go to jail, everyone involved. But reality will most likely give us very little with which to satiate our hunger for truth and justice. The DOJ/CIA/NSA/DOS – will probably mind their P&Q’s after indictments are handed out until the Dem’s get back in control which is hopefully never.
The important thing in my mind is to build on all the good things PDJT is doing and will do for hopefully 6 more years and to somehow get rid of our current liberal bent MSM: CNN/NBC/CBS/ABC/NPR/WP/NYT; once they meet their demise, truth will hopefully be much more transparent.
LikeLike
I agree — Comey, Brennan and Strzok (and I’d add Clapper) have been the “front men” on this the whole time, along with a few others, and seem to have so much exposure it would be impossible for the scheme to blow up without fallout for them.
And yes they were the “overseers” within their agencies/departments, but they also were operatives; the backdrop has always been they couldn’t have acted as they did without cooperation and cover from DOJ, the White House and likely both. None of them seems like the type to fall on their sword to save their masters, in fact quite the opposite. (Clapper, the least subtle of the bunch, has several times even said, “Gee, it’s a good thing Obama ordered us to run a counter-intel op against Russia …..”). So it will be very interesting who maneuvers to protect the big fish, and I’m guessing its members of Congress who likely see protecting BO and HRC as key to their own survival.
The real cut-throat jockeying may end up being between the Obama and Clinton camps, which I believe always have hated each other. I wouldn’t be surprised if each narcissistic camp within this arrogant “team of rivals” truly imagines that most of its own wrongdoing was to manage or clean up something the other one did. You may be right, it would be too much for either Clinton or Obama to get anything more than a point. But then again, they are SO implicated in the crimes it’s almost hard to see how accountability for any of it “hangs together” without Clinton or Obama culpability being obvious. Maybe accountability will run right up to their offices and stop just short. Or maybe Trump will pardon them. I know, it’s hard to imagine …. but it’s also not SO hard to imagine. Trump’s goal is to drain the swamp; I think that means ruthless, no-holds-bar TRUTH, and the amount of justice the country needs, but also the amount of justice it can handle.
LikeLike
They bet on winning with inculpatory evidence, evidence they generated. They lost the bet. Some may turn state’s evidence. Only way they could regain respect from their wives and husbands.
LikeLike
David: Wives… continues to make me think of Comey. His wife is a true Trump hating, Hillary supporter, as are his daughters. He’s the only male (?) in that household. Can you imagine the Hell that was paid when he trotted out the reinvestigation of Hillary’s emails right before the election? I bet he spent the night at the club so he did not have to go home to angry females.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s no wonder that Fox & Friends has had such a dominant run as a morning cable news show. Look at the anger in Brian Kilmeade’s face talking to Meadows about the treatment of Papadopoulos. On a lighter note, it seems the good guys are wearing purple this season. Might have to go shopping for ties and help pump up the economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pretty Please… can someone do a meme using the Gilligan’s Island theme song. It can have pics of some of the key players. It’s too beyond my amateur skills!
The recent “Comey’s Island” aka. Gitmo could work too.
• “The Professor” (Mifsud as noted in interview).
• “Bruce Ohr & his wife” (millionaire & his wife)
• “The Mueller Gang” (the movie star)
• “Lisa Page” (Mary Ann)
• “Pete Strozk” (The Mate) [… was a conman for the FB¡]
• “The Brennan” (The Skipper)
• “PISS Dossier” (USS Minnow)
Or some other variation of, but you get the idea. 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr has been so quiet.
LikeLike
Kleen: Obviously he is up to “no good”!
LikeLike
The way I like it. I’m quiet too when I’m busy on a project.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t this mean Weissman Mueller are guilty of hiding exculpatory evidence yet AGAIN? There better be prison for both of them.Let me guess.. .the FBI lost all recordings and transcripts
LikeLike
“I’d advise Mr. Trump to stop Whining…”
“No serious person…”
“The notion that…”
President Barack Obama, 18 Oct, 2016
Print and video clips below.
The RNC and the Trump 2020 campaign out to use some of their campaign funds to blanket the airwaves with clips/spots of this video and a chyron airing the facts of spygate.
They would also be well -served by airing clips of media ridicule of the VSGPDJT claims that later were proven true (e.g. spying, GCHQ/MI5/6 involvement, tapping wires, et)…Ie fact checking the media lies.
https://news.yahoo.com/obama-to-trump-stop-whining-173855829.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was struck by two things as I listened to NPR this morning (so you don’t have to). First as I have already commented, it has come out that two Florida counties had their voter registration systems “hacked” by the Russians I 2016, BUT the FBI is not telling them any details, and they are frustrated at how they can be expected to protected their systems, after three years!! The “sources and methods” excuse is not working for them. The NPR people processed to be mystified.
Second, the NPR host was interviewing a guest on the Iran controversy, and he and the guest basically let it out that Iran can only be encouraged to try to wait out Trump, assuming the Democrats could impeach or defeat him – this in spite of delivering to America a world-beating economy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Continued from above after accidentally posting!
So what is the common thread here? It is that the media is almost letting the cat out of the bag, it is so obvious… there was no Russian hacking of any substance, and several pressing worldwide issues are intractable precisely because the Democrats and the coup plotters in the US Intelligence Community are successfully giving hope to our foreign enemies that if they hold on, they might have a Slow Joe to deal with, not Captain America Trump!
As part of declassification, Trump must also put these real-world realities front and center to destroy the credibility of the media that will try to just keep the anti-Trump narrative going. Isn’t it amazing that only a few weeks from having Mueller’s report conclusively say “NO COLLUSION”, we have just slid into a fresh series of “impeachable” accusations, with the Dems and the media still driving the agenda for most Americans? It is as if Mueller never reported! (And it looks like the Dems have realized that they better not let him testify under oath.)
The President is going to have to shock the American people out of the stupor the Dems have put soo many into, and break down the media’s “Democrat Cone of Loving Silence” that is allowing almost daily documentary evidence of Deep State guilt to be completely hidden behind the noise of the latest Trump taxes / bank account / Jr, testimony / attorney testimony, clubs losing money / blah blah blah! I think the media is ready to crack, because they are coming to the conclusion that there is no way out for their side.
Some very skillful communication is going to be required, and it is going to have to shock the country practically to a halt, and jolt the public out of the trance our internal enemies have put them into!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Mark Meadows is John Solomon’s primary source”
How do you know this, Sundance?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t mind the dripping, but personally I’d like to see the dripping continue at a new wing of the Smithsonian where there is a growing line of cages containing Hillary, Bill, Obama, Comey, Mueller, and about 200 hundred others and growing. They would be open cages, where we can talk to them and they can hear us talk about them.
Well, maybe not the Smithsonian, it would contaminate the atmosphere. I’d be willing to grant taxpayer dollars for a home exhibit, and also periodic travel of the cages to different regions of the country. There should be videos playing of all their lies and an constantly updated tally of the damage to the country and lives that has been done by them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CountryDoc;
In order to ‘pay their debt’to society and the American people, they are in a traveling circus. The top people are in a dunk tank ‘attraction’; how much would YOU pay, for a chance to throw a softball that drops Hillary into a tank of raw sewage?
Comey, Brennan and Clapper are clowns, in full regalia. Anyway, you get the idea,…I mean as long as we are fantasizing.
Personally, prefer a gallows on the D.C. mall, and made into a permanent monument. Hang em.
LikeLike
Folks, You know that this (Muh-Russia-Mess) is about to BLOW-UP is when as Rush Limbaugh jokingly said…”James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey and Susan Rice update their Passports and book Flights to Countries with no U.S. Extradition Treaties.”
~Tick Tock, Tick Tock, Tick Tock……..~
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person