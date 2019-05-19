Steve Hilton Interviews President Trump…

President Trump gave a lengthy interview to Steve Hilton on a variety of topics.
Interview continues (just hit play):
.
.
A MAGA Plan!
A MAGA wand.
“Any complaints should immediately go to @SecretarySonnyPerdue!”… Fabulous… I’d say the “sneaking suspicion” is a good bet… Brilliant maneuvering… So great to see America-First Action continuing, unabated. This young man Hilton continues to grow on me… I was initially not a fan… He has won me over. Bright, articulate and confident guy.
Yes, this was a really good interview. President TRUMP enjoyed it. I think he could have gone another hour, but Steve was afraid of POTUS’ staff lol
So nice to see both sides of an interview enjoy it so much, isn’t it Trish? And, still, a lot of good, important information got to the American people… I love when PDJT talks about how much he loves his job… Fabulous.
I did not know Smithfield was owned by the Chinese… Guess I will start looking for a local butcher from whom to buy my pork!
Never, ever buy from Smithfield again. Have not done so since it sold.
Actually Pork is really bad for you why not buy some fruits and Veggies.
Why not eat pork and fruit and veggies?
Want to know why America was able to gain their independence, destroy slavery, and then defeat Nazisim and Fascism? Because unlike the people in Europe, our citizens were well fed, and that included a steady diet of meat.
You’re just saying that because you want to avoid a heart bypass operation.
There are parts of a pig that are quite lean. Bacon isn’t the only option, it’s just the tastiest option :).
Bacon !!!
You will never get a 48 HDL, 54 LDL and 81 triglycerides that way!
Bacon..it is what’s for breakfast.
No clitical rinking!!!!!!
African Swine Flu is decimating pigs in China. Hog prices starting to rise. China could lose 1/3 of this years crop. US total production is only 17 % of China’s consumption. Pork going up 20 % recently and will go higher due to market pressure. Conversely, hogs are feed corn and soybeans so they will take in less to China for awhile.
That was so short!
