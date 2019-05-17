President Trump Highlights Climbing Arc of Flynn Story…

CTH noted yesterday that things in/around the Michael Flynn investigation could get very interesting…. not because of what is visible, but rather because of what is likely to surface.
Today, President Trump draws attention to Michael Flynn being under DOJ/FBI investigation during 2016; AND specifically, that candidate Trump and President-elect Trump was never notified of the potential issues:
The backstory issues within the Flynn case may soon surface; so it’s worth a few minutes to describe where this could be heading. Specifically, how a series of data-points are coming together and building toward a strong probability Flynn was under a FISA surveillance warrant during a key part of the 2016 election campaign.
By now everyone is aware General Michael Flynn was under FBI investigation throughout a significant portion of 2016. There are strong indications Flynn was under surveillance even as far back as early to mid 2015.
Yesterday when Judge Sullivan instructed the DOJ to turn over recordings and transcripts of the Flynn-Kislyak phone call, there was a part of Sullivan’s order that indicated his suspicion there was more than just a singular record of a December 29th, 2016, intercept.
You will note that Judge Sullivan requested: …“and the transcripts of any other audio recordings of Mr. Flynn, including, but not limited to, contacts with Russian officials.”
As many are aware, there is a trail of evidence that suggests, strongly suggests, Flynn was subject to an FBI FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant as a result of his being a target in the 2016 counterintelligence operation. Now, if there was ongoing FISA-authorized surveillance, think about the problem Judge Sullivan’s request would present to the DOJ.
In essence, the DOJ is required to deliver evidence of more than just the one Flynn-Kislyak call. As a result of the way Sullivan framed the judicial request, the DOJ would end up having to produce evidence that would outline a time-line of Flynn’s surveillance. As a problematic consequence the DOJ would be proving a FISA warrant existed.
Guess what happened today… the Sullivan order was modified:
Taken in combination, here’s what seems likely.
It is a fact Flynn was a target under the pre-existing 2016 counterintelligence operation conducted by the FBI. The HPSCI report and the Mueller report clearly identify this issue. This is not in doubt. It is demonstrably true. However, what has not yet surfaced is that Flynn was under a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant during 2016.
It’s likely that during the key election time-frame, the last five months of 2016 (Aug-Dec), a FISA warrant authorized by Judge Rudolph Contreras was present. The timing here will be important, because it’s almost guaranteed that when President-elect Donald Trump selected Michael Flynn to be his National Security Advisor he had no idea Flynn was under a counterintelligence investigation.
Additionally, there were three FISA applications denied in 2016. This is exceptionally rare. It has always looked like the FBI unit was trying to gain surveillance on a key official, possibly Flynn, while getting pushback from the FISA court. {Go Deep} <-IMPORTANT
The stunning evidence of malicious DOJ and FBI political intent would be evident because no-one in the DOJ or FBI informed President-elect Trump his key national security selection was an issue. This is one big example of what current Attorney General William Barr seems to be indicating. There is no valid reason why the incoming President would not be notified of the potential compromise and the inherent issues. This looks like where the arc of the Flynn story is going. This is what could surface soon.
Remember, on a professional and somewhat personal level, Michael Flynn and Obama’s National Security Advisor Susan Rice were friends. This angle of Flynn being under Title-1 surveillance would explain why Rice specifically was doing so much unmasking of intelligence information toward the end of 2016. This is also likely a key part of what Devin Nunes saw at the White House SCIF in March 2017.
I also suspect FBI Director James Comey has made specific notations about the Flynn FISA in his memos. You might remember in the David Archey declarations to the court, about the Comey memos, he was specific in his late 2017 reasoning why the Comey Memos must remain sealed and redacted:
To this day the FBI is still fighting to keep the Comey memo content hidden and away from public review.
Judge Sullivan has now extended the DOJ deadline for filing a response to his request until May 31st. It will be very interesting to see exactly what happens.
With AG William Barr making inquires, and with the FBI’s inability to explain to AG Barr what was going on, the potential for the DOJ and FBI to be in conflict is very real. We know the disposition to hide information is still inherent within the FBI due to their recent attempts to hide evidence of FBI corruption within the Kavalec State Department memos.
FBI Director Chris Wray, FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch, and more specifically FBI chief legal counsel Dana Boente are in the cross-hairs of these issues. They, along with the corrupt Washington Field Office FBI investigators, appear to be working against the interests of U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr; and thanks to Judge Sullivan these background schemes and plots are likely to be exposed.
Interesting times….
.
WOW!
LikeLiked by 5 people
RE:
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2019/05/trump-tweet-flynn-may-17-2019.jpg?w=640&h=171
I BET OBAMA AND HILLARY KNEW ALL ABOUT IT THOUGH!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
MSM is completely ignoring this. Instead they are alleging Trump is guilty of obstruction because his lawyers were contacting Flynn’s lawyers. Lawyers contacting lawyers now is obstruction!!! Goal posts must be heavy
LikeLike
Do you remember Obama warning Trump not to hire Flynn? Hmm…
LikeLiked by 1 person
No I don’t. Do you have more on that?
Sounds like an Obama set-up……
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-obama-warned-trump-against-hiring-1494258082-htmlstory.html
LikeLike
“The officials requested anonymity in order to disclose the private conversation.”
Always suspect when it is anonymous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I remember this story.
Although, Obama “warning” Trump against hiring Flynn vs. Obama notifying Trump that Flynn was under investigation are two completely different things.
Why would President Trump take Obama’s advice just because Obama said not to do something. President Trump wouldn’t and shouldn’t have.
LikeLike
What I remember was “aides said, Obama warned” from a bunch of less than reliable sources.
LikeLike
Great work Sundance.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Didn’t Obama tell PDJT not to hire Flynn? I would like to see the FBI or DOJ claim that THAT was them warning Trump about Flynn. 🙄. The next few weeks are gonna be so full of chismeria, delicious. 🤣💯🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say that there is a huge difference between “Hey don’t hire this guy” (who know what the motivation is) and “Hey this guy is under FISA surveillance so don’t hire him” (motivation is apparent).
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree with you completely
LikeLike
With what we know about the TDS Obama and his democrat minions, it is certain they thought they knew DJT better then he knew himself.
So they made that crack thinking DJT would be sure to hire Flynn just to “spite them” because of their planned and deliberate crack. (That’s how democrat psychopaths operate.)
LikeLike
Its reportedly so
https://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-obama-warned-trump-against-hiring-1494258082-htmlstory.html
LikeLike
Wow , thank you for breaking all this down in simple terms . 😎 I may revisit the Strozk/Page texts to see when they were talking about Contreras .
LikeLike
Here. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/13/jay-sekulow-three-fisa-applications-were-denied-in-2016-and-what-this-means/
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember too the interview the President gave to NBC after Comey’s firing, that Flynn still had from the Obama administration his top security clearance, and had actully just been renewed a few months before Trump named him security advisor.
Unlike others in the campaign he didn’t need to wait for FBI investigations and approval because he already had the higest level from when he was headed of the Defence intelligence, which was never revoked under Obama and kept getting renewed …. So the FBI really kept the Trump administration in the dark to the point of negligence, if Flynn really couldn’t be trusted as they allege in court, how do they justify not telling Trump besides after he won and named Flynn the nations national secrity advisor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And why didn’t they revoke his TS clearance?
The question remains (with me at least) was there legitimate concern about LTG Flynn’s loyalty or was it personal given Flynn’s differences with the ill-mannered, immature obama and his (legitimate) disrespect for clinton? I’m opting for door two.
I also believe there were long simmering tensions between the Flynn and Brennan branches of the IC.
LikeLike
For some reason that storm seems closer than when I last saw this picture.
I still LOVE it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Picking up steam too! Don’t remember that red hair blowing so much before.
LikeLike
Yes, commented a couple of weeks ago that I missed her. For any recently joined treepers (any who don’t recognise the read haired lady) take note.
When you see her, its a signal from Sundance, that you REALLY want to read this!
LikeLike
Excellent. I agree that if Barr is indeed serious (I think he is) he and FBI are bound to butt heads. I wouldn’t give much chance to the FBI to win that confrontation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been seeing where many on twitter are referring to the new AG as Bill “Prison Barrs” 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I agree about Barr. I have been disappointed so many times that I was skeptical, but now I think he “is serious.”
What I don’t understand is Rosentein. He is coming off now as a white hat but I just don’t believe it. Just think about it, would any of you do what he did by selecting Mueller as special counsel? He knew all about Mueller. I am not even a lawyer and don’t play one on TV, but I would know not to do this.
I would also know not to give mueller the scope of his investigation from what I know now. The whole thing could have ended almost when it began. Yes, I am very skeptical of him.
In fact, why even have a special counsel? I am sure he could have found someone outside DC, like Barr did, to do some investigating. But notice his decisions seem to deliberately make it difficult on PT.
Anyway, this is a big puzzle and he seems to me to be a big part of the problem.
LikeLike
Muller took over the counter intel investigation and there was 2 months left on the FISA extension that Rosenstein approved. Did Muller do warrantless spying on the Trump Presidency? Barr should look at that also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who ordered the post hoc redaction of the previously non-classified Kavalec notes?
Squeeze that mole until it squeaks. That’s the string to pull on, whoever made that order, is a coup plotter still active in the Trump administration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is some amazing dot connecting, Sundance
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know wasn’t official but, didn’t Obozo warn PTrump off of M Flynn?
LikeLike
Reported as so in aug 17.
https://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-obama-warned-trump-against-hiring-1494258082-htmlstory.html
LikeLike
Have you ever gone on a long hike that ends at a precipice. You’re tired, you sit on the ledge and enjoy the landscape before you
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, when you say the order was modified, was it only the date that changed? or does the DOJ no longer have to provide all recordings of Flynn?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It only says “Set/Reset Deadlines” in relation to the prior order, so I would assume nothing but the dates have been modified.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe they purposely waited for Flynn to be on vacation in another country and to be distracted when they dropped their RUSSIA-RUSSIA-RUSSIA-sanctions, etc. ticking time bomb.
IF he were truly vacationing he’d have a fru-fru drink with an umbrella, be in his speedo, and be totally out of “the need to know” mode. He probably knew it would be his last for awhile. In the fog of alcohol. Yeah,m that’s the ticket… 😉
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance , saved me some valuable time 😎
LikeLike
Indeed Sundance.
For a predator level legal mind like AG Barr, this could/is an opening he could drive a D12 dozer thru. I sure hope his handpicked and close friend, recently confirmed DAG Rosen, is on the job digging up all surveillance of General Flynn…..and the redaction crew is long gone…
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, the Obama administration told the FISC that General Flynn was an agent of a foreign power? Then had him and anyone within two hops of him under surveillance? Why would they need a FISA on Carter Page if they already had one on Flynn? This really stinks and God willing with the help of Christ and the Holy Ghost we will see the truth come to light. What these people did really makes it hard to pray for your enemies. Thanks for all your hard work, SD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, was suspected early Flynn surveillance a set up as well , payback from Obama Admin? Did Flynn do something wrong ? I ‘m not sure? But then why the attempted George P set up and Carter Page fake FISA ? So many threads of spying, different compartments ? objectives? confusing?
LikeLike
see below for the long story, he stood up for a woman who was being discriminated against by McCabe. Wouldn’t surprise me at all that they used him both as a conduit for potential information on an opposing administration/campaign AND for revenge
LikeLike
My guess about Flynn was under FISA for his work with a Turkish owned Dutch company whose work may have benefited the government of Turkey. I guess that’s what he did ‘wrong’. As for Papa my stab at it is they were looking for anyone they could exploit. I think Carter Page was a mole for the Feds in the Trump campaign. He was under Title 1 but he was never charged with anything. He was probably a willing participant.
LikeLike
Sundance, I’m so grateful for your work because it’s embarrassing to admit, some of this gets very confusing and I feel lost in the weeds at times.
The bottom line I get: Our trust was broken, crimes were committed for years and somehow justice, for the sake of our country, must be served.
Carry on SD, carry on!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
cliff- I TOTALLY agree with you about getting confused at times. And that’s putting it mildly. Thanks to Sundance’s research and essays I am in a constant state of information overload.
I keep saying that I hope he puts it all together in a book. Some day…..
LikeLike
“Oh, what a tangled web we weave … when we endeavor … to deceive.”
And to think that the target was an Army GENERAL … but, politicians know no shame.
LikeLike
I think this is all about Iran. The Iranians have infiltrated and blackmailed their way into the upper echelons of media and the government. Flynn had them in his cross hairs before, during and after the Obama Iran deal. That’s why they were spying on him. Just like Brennan spied on and compromised the US Semate during the same period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And strangely, Iran seems to be kicking up trouble just as this is coming to light, allowing the media and the Dems to warn us about the warmonger Trump, What an amazing coincidence!!!
LikeLike
I wonder what other friendly things Ms Rice was doing, in a friendly sort of way?
LikeLike
Help me out, I’m not a lawyer. I’m having trouble deciphering what exactly changed today in Sullivan’s orders. I see “set/reset deadline” but they look like the same date.
Could someone explain in layman’s terms what exactly changed?
LikeLike
Curious: I must admit I too am puzzled. I have read 30+ comments and except for one other comment everyone seems to have missed what SD appears to be implying.
As far as I can tell Sulivan did not change the May 31st date!
I do not believe SD was implying the date changed but rather the scope of his previous order was changed!
I took SD to be implying that Sulivan changed the scope of his previous order to give the DoJ/FBI an out so they would not have to provide the information required that would prove FISA spying on Flynn before 2016 in particular 2015!
My view is Sulivan is 100% swamp and is doing his part to up hold the Uniparty’s narrative!
I smell a rat!
LikeLike
I look at this as a Two-Fer for McCabe. He already hated Flynn for standing up for the woman he was discriminating against in the office:
“The FBI launched a criminal probe against former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn two years after the retired Army general roiled the bureau’s leadership by intervening on behalf of a decorated counterterrorism agent who accused now-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and other top officials of sexual discrimination, according to documents and interviews.
Flynn’s intervention on behalf of Supervisory Special Agent Robyn Gritz was highly unusual, and included a letter in 2014 on his official Pentagon stationary, a public interview in 2015 supporting Gritz’s case and an offer to testify on her behalf. His offer put him as a hostile witness in a case against McCabe, who was soaring through the bureau’s leadership ranks.
The FBI sought to block Flynn’s support for the agent, asking a federal administrative law judge in May 2014 to keep Flynn and others from becoming a witness in her Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) case, memos obtained by Circa show. Two years later, the FBI opened its inquiry of Flynn.
The EEOC case, which is still pending, was serious enough to require McCabe to submit to a sworn statement to investigators, the documents show.”
There are a number of people they could have picked, but I’m guessing Flynn hit the lottery for a revenge pick that set him apart in the eyes of McCabe.
LikeLike
Except he was told not to hire Flynn, by Cummings, Christie, Obama, and others..
LikeLike
Why didn’t they tell Trump that Flynn was under investigation by the FBI and that he was being actively surveilled? That’s what they needed to tell Trump. They didn’t need to tell Trump that Obama hated Flynn; therefore Trump shouldn’t hire Flynn. Obama hating Flynn (because Flynn was a strong critic of Obama) only gave Trump more reason to hire him.
LikeLike
What would cummings and christie know about Flynn and any possible CI investigation?
LikeLike
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2017/05/08/obama-warned-trump-against-hiring-flynn-as-national-security-adviser-official-confirms/?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.1d5181996a1a&noredirect=on
LikeLike
That’s well after the fact. Flynn started working for Trump in Feb 2016.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election-trump-advisor-idUSMTZSAPEC2Q6G3JRH
LikeLike
Just because he was working on the campaign didn’t mean he had to be hired as national security advisor. Cummings warned them here…
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/documents/2016-11-18.EEC%2520to%2520Pence.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiTr7jHwKPiAhW_GjQIHdjxBhkQFjAEegQICBAL&usg=AOvVaw25DtvQqunSjwSwbxDT8LI9
LikeLike
The issue is complicated. Did they tell him not to hire him because someone who wanted revenge had spread the word, leaked some half truths? Did they do it because they were desperate to save their Iran deal? Telling them not to hire Flynn takes away an opponent to their “legacy”, but if they hire him anyway, they have a FISA conduit into that campaign or later administration
LikeLike
Again, why would Trump listen to the scumbag that is Cummings? Are you implying that Cummings was warning Trump against hiring Flynn because Cummings knew Flynn was in the FBI’s crosshairs? If so, why was Cummings privy to this information, while Trump was not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you found anywhere yet where those who told Trump that have been names, or volunteered that they told him? Because so far all I have found is “anonymous”.
LikeLike
Obama spied on all his political enemies and covered them with dirt. Flynn was no exception. Obama went after Flynn over Iran. They put him in the O’bigcatdaddy litter box way back in ’14. Nobody ever gives any background on who Flynn was partnered with and their connections to Democrat congressmen and Istanbul real estate and Russian pipelines. PapaD, Carter Page, Manafort, Flynn. They all had more in common than Trump. For crying out loud, Obama was spying on everybody from day one. That was Brennan, Clapper, and Comey’s jobs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Furthermore… wouldn’t this be evidence of James Baker lying here? He said there wasn’t any other investigation prior to Papadopolous.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/flynn-investigation-effort-to-trap-him
“Former FBI general counsel James Baker, meanwhile, was recently pressed on other probes involving the Trump team before late July 2016, when the FBI opened an investigation into whether and why Trump aide George Papadopoulos had told an Australian diplomat that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton.
“Just to clarify, was there an open investigation against anybody associated with the Trump campaign before this Papadopoulos investigation was opened, you know, in response to this information?” Baker was asked at the Brookings Institution.
“Not to my knowledge,” Baker replied. It’s not publicly known when the earlier Flynn investigation began.”
LikeLike
https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/documents/2016-11-18.EEC%2520to%2520Pence.pdf
LikeLike
Corrected URL to deal with google lameness
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://oversight.house.gov/sites/democrats.oversight.house.gov/files/documents/2016-11-18.EEC%2520to%2520Pence.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiTr7jHwKPiAhW_GjQIHdjxBhkQFjAEegQICBAL&usg=AOvVaw25DtvQqunSjwSwbxDT8LI9
LikeLike
No file found.
LikeLike
An old adage”being too smart by far, can get you burned”.
LikeLike
Flynn has said that when this story is told it would it would the most incredible one ever!
LikeLike
A general philosophical point: people are lazy at heart they cannot maintain discipline vs operational convenience, even to survive.
Anyone in or around US politics must assume every phone conversation and email is available later. Unless you have great political pull at institutional level like Hillary.
Yet they behave as if it’s 1950.
LikeLike
Interesting times for sure, to be alive and wittiness this firsthand is priceless. Hopefully the history books will record this time accurately.
PDJT the President who saved the republic from the communist!
LikeLike
Wray is part of the cover up. Put there by Senate colleagues of the Deep State…
LikeLike
I actually think Five Eyes surveillance of Flynn and others started in 2015. According to leaks in this Guardian article, the Brits had “people associated with the Trump campaign” under surveillance from late 2015. Then they passed the info to US Intel. I bet the Flynn FISA started then.
The problem with that Deep State construction – Flynn, Papadopolous and Carter Page didn’t join the Trump campaign until 2016 !
I bet the Flynn FISA started before he joined the campaign.
Also, if the huge Russian spies are joining the Trump campaign, should the FBI have warned Trump ?
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spies-first-to-spot-trump-team-links-russia
LikeLike
Comey basically admitted in the unredacted part of his memos that he told Priebus that Flynn had a FISA on him when asked but that Preibus needed to use normal channels going forward when asking something like that. This was right before they fired Flynn I think.
LikeLike