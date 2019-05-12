Remarkable Success – Nigel Farage Brexit Party Leaps to #1 in Weeks…

There’s a remarkable political restructuring happening on the other side of the Atlantic. Nigel Farage has led the U.K. Brexit Party into the leading political force in a matter of weeks.

With frustration over the intransigent unwillingness of the political elites who control power in the U.K. to deliver on the Brexit referendum, the grassroots “Brexit Party” was formed. According to recent polling the movement now leads in advance of upcoming EU Parliament elections. It’s possible another political earthquake is about to happen:

(Via Breitbart Media) New polling for the upcoming European Parliament elections shows another astonishing surge in support for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, while the governing Conservatives have crashed to fourth place on just 11 per cent. The Opinium poll of 2,004 people, conducted online between the 8th and 10th of May, showed support for Mr Farage’s weeks-old party up 6 points to 34 per cent, more than Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour — down seven points to 21 per cent — and Theresa May’s Conservatives — down three points to just 11 per cent — combined.

The Conservative Party’s stunning collapse puts down in fourth place behind even the Liberal Democrats, who have been only a third force in British politics since the 1920s, and barely even that after arch-europhile Nick Clegg led them to near-obliteration in the 2015 general election. (read more)

.

Accurate or not, these are great numbers and our movement for democracy is gathering pace. pic.twitter.com/3acjwtEDeG — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 11, 2019

Nigel Farage looking & sounding like a leader on #Marr. Love him or loathe him, at least he believes in what he says & argues it with passion. His popularity comes from his authenticity & his new surge is happening because democracy is being denied to those who voted for Brexit. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 12, 2019

Advertisements