Remarkable Success – Nigel Farage Brexit Party Leaps to #1 in Weeks…

There’s a remarkable political restructuring happening on the other side of the Atlantic. Nigel Farage has led the U.K. Brexit Party into the leading political force in a matter of weeks.

With frustration over the intransigent unwillingness of the political elites who control power in the U.K. to deliver on the Brexit referendum, the grassroots “Brexit Party” was formed.  According to recent polling the movement now leads in advance of upcoming EU Parliament elections.  It’s possible another political earthquake is about to happen:

(Via Breitbart Media) New polling for the upcoming European Parliament elections shows another astonishing surge in support for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, while the governing Conservatives have crashed to fourth place on just 11 per cent.

The Opinium poll of 2,004 people, conducted online between the 8th and 10th of May, showed support for Mr Farage’s weeks-old party up 6 points to 34 per cent, more than Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour — down seven points to 21 per cent — and Theresa May’s Conservatives — down three points to just 11 per cent — combined.

The Conservative Party’s stunning collapse puts down in fourth place behind even the Liberal Democrats, who have been only a third force in British politics since the 1920s, and barely even that after arch-europhile Nick Clegg led them to near-obliteration in the 2015 general election. (read more)

.

54 Responses to Remarkable Success – Nigel Farage Brexit Party Leaps to #1 in Weeks…

  1. sejmon333535208 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Go Nigel Go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  2. CM-TX says:
    May 12, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    “Wakey, wakey!” ~NF
    😏

  3. RedBallExpress says:
    May 12, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Just read the other day that Brexit was largely unpopular with the British people.
    I wonder if the author ever heard of an election?

  4. livefreeordieguy says:
    May 12, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    VSGPDJT Redux? Impressive momentum… More incredible political theater…

  5. grlangworth says:
    May 12, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    I am for Nigel. All Boris has is perpetually mussed hair. It’s not enough.

  6. alliwantissometruth says:
    May 12, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    And the “media” is perplexed. They simply can’t understand how people can be so dumb as to vote in their own interests

  7. jus wundrin says:
    May 12, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    The palestinian labour party -7? People must be getting tired of islam. Cant blame them.

  8. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    May 12, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    Yuge!!!

    I hope he runs for PM. Even if it is only temporary to get a good Brexit deal.

  9. covfefe999 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    US fake new outlets: (cricket noises)

  10. Judith says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Brexit happened *before* the election of President Donald Trump. It gives me hope that their backlash against the EU Globalists is gaining momentum worldwide.

    The New World Order has hit the shoals, praise God!

    The election of Donald Trump has made it that much easier for every country to reclaim its national sovereignty through new trade deals.

  11. Spence says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    European Parliament? I thought the idea was to LEAVE the EU.

    • Barnestormer says:
      May 12, 2019 at 11:30 pm

      That was the peoples’ idea (52-48), but Parliament couldn’t agree on a departure deal and wouldn’t approve a no-deal departure. Result: the UK is still an EU member and is required to participate in EU parliamentary elections, unless it manages somehow to exit by 23 May (IIRC the date.)

  12. Aqua says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    “ His popularity is happening … because Democracy is being denied.” – Piers Morgan

    That is the essence of the global Cold Civil War: which government will we choose – Soros led leftist totalitarian slavery based on will-to-power, or grassroots responsive democratic liberty based on rule-of-Constitutional law.

    The People are pissed. Slavery doesn’t sell well when the People are paying attention.

  13. Patriot1783 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    Wakey, Wakey!
    😂😂🤣

  14. paulmafinga says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    It’s not just BREXIT, he’s espousing a gradual transition to a Constitutional government and a Bill of Rights.

  15. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    I’d like to see what a Trump Party wound do vs Dems/RINOs

    • Newhere says:
      May 13, 2019 at 12:07 am

      I am hoping we find out!

    • Austin Holdout says:
      May 13, 2019 at 12:34 am

      We could call it The Conservative Party of America. Trump could continue to have a hand in policy as the party leader. In response to “you’re splitting the Republican vote” he can say “there hasn’t been a Republican Party in this country for 60+ years-its is or the UniParty”. In fact, maybe Trump should declare himself leader of the CPA now and force the “Republican’s” hands. “UniParty and RINO’s need not apply.”

  16. A2 says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Brilliant ad

  17. USA Renaissance says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Britain will go back to dividing Europe from the outside.

  18. stablesort says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Trump and Farage discussing trade arrangements would be helpful to both politicians.

  19. Bucky Badger says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    Indeed! Go Nigel!! Is Andrew Marr the English Chris Wallace or is Chris Wallace the American Andrew Marr. There simply must be a relation between those two.

  20. hoghead says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    Is this andrew marr bird any relation to chris wallace?

    Just wondering.

  21. AnotherView says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    Love Nigel….such a fantastic talker

  22. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Is President Trump’s State Visit for D-Day well-timed or WHAT.

  23. Thomas Holsinger says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    The Conservatives might come in third behind Nigel Farrage’s new Brexit Party in the next UK Parliamentary election. They’re in fourth in the polls for Britain’s delegation to the EU parliament, where Farrage’s Brexit Party has more support than Labor and the Conservatives combined.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7018477/Poll-Brexit-Party-win-votes-Labour-Conservatives-COMBINED-European-elections.html

  24. Kleen says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    Yeah, don’t get too excited because we all know Hillary is going to win.

    Hahahahahahaha!

  25. BlackKnightRides says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    How long for the UniParty to notice the BREXIT Party vaulted to the lead in WEEKS
    … from a standing start.

    Message to UniParty:
    So you’re planning another Splitter Strategy for 2020.
    … Are ya feelin lucky, punks?

    President Trump’s 2020 Campaign will be able to INDIVIDUALLY communicate – outside social media – with EVERY VOTER.

    • Newhere says:
      May 13, 2019 at 12:06 am

      So true. When the splinter strategy fails, Uniparty is LOST, and they know it. And you’re right, Trump’s communication strategy outflanks the Uniparty’s desperate gasps for control. This is a Yuge.

  26. Elric VIII says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    “I love it when a plan comes together.”

    President Trump has started a revolution that has spread to Europe and South America (so far). We need to force our governments to enforce the will of the people. Nothing else will work.

  27. Newhere says:
    May 12, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    Was hoping — so glad to see. 🙂

    I fear this means censorship and other authoritarian impulses will accelerate. Do you have your yellow vest?

  28. Petrel says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:01 am

    The Conservative and Labor Parties, each with 42% +/- support, thought they could jump to the front of the Brexit train, betray the project and go back to managing Britain in the interest of their globalist masters. Nigel Farage successfully exposed the bi-partisan duplicity.

    Although the fast arriving EU Parliamentary vote wouldn’t change current party representation in Westminster, a major political re-alignment begins — such as Britain has not seen in 100 years. The Conservatives and Labor Parties will be following the Liberals into oblivion.

    This British election may be a bellwether here in the US. The 2018 US midterm election and President Trump’s current 47% support — a number horribly lowered by fake polling — demonstrates that the GOPe has lost Republican grass-root support. The Republican base is certainly ready for an alternative.

  29. Sentient says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:02 am

    That Andrew Marr is a real A Hole.

  30. Rynn69 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:22 am

    GOSPEED NIGEL AND BREXIT!!!

  31. Bendix says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:24 am

    I see that there are fears in Northern Ireland that, should Brexit be allowed to occur, the peace agreement that has been in place for over twenty years now, might not hold.
    Ironic that the Catholics in that country wish to remain more “British”.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/could-brexit-bring-new-troubles-to-northern-ireland/2018/11/06/31adbb9e-d7a5-11e8-8384-bcc5492fef49_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.c25e1b90b192.

    The Republic of Ireland is the only country to share a border with the UK. They are an EU country.
    Nancy Pelosi has been over in Ireland butting in and making threats:
    https://www.mercurynews.com/2019/04/17/pelosis-ireland-warning-triggers-tense-brexit-talks/
    That should calm things, right?

    I’m thinking after the Irish get enough Muslims dumped in their midst, they might reconsider their union membership, but it will be too late by then.

  32. footballfan33 says:
    May 13, 2019 at 12:28 am

    How long until they succeed in assassinating him? Remeber when all the lug nuts on his car were loosened?

