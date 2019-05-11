Roger Stone Questions DOJ on Predicate of Russia DNC Hack…

In two separate court filings Roger Stone is challenging the DOJ to produce evidence of their predicate claim the Russians “hacked” the DNC servers.
The first filing is a motion to compel [SEE HERE] and requests the DOJ provide unredacted documents to support their framework of evidence that Russian’s “hacked” the DNC. The second filing is a motion to suppress [SEE HERE] any downstream evidence, extracted by the use of search warrants, built upon upon the predicate claim of Russians “hacking” the DNC.
In essence Roger Stone is challenging the U.S. government to prove the DNC was hacked by Russians; and further he is refuting the validity of the FBI using a private organization, Crowdstrike, as a valid investigative and determinative body.
The suppress motion argues it was the responsibility of the FBI to secure and investigate the hacking evidence and not rely upon the word of a private party hired by the DNC (an opposing political entity). If the government cannot prove the Russian’s hacked the DNC, and subsequently attempted to work with Wikileaks for the distribution therein, then the basis for government claims about Stone seeking to engage with Wikileaks diminishes.
If the DOJ and FBI are independently certain Russian’s hacked the DNC servers, there should be no issue in providing the evidence toward that claim. It will be interesting to see how the DOJ responds; and how the judge rules on the responsibilities of the FBI.
Yes, this has been out there for a long time on Binney’s conclusions. Binney tried a number of times with his group to get the info to the investigation (and the White House) but were fobbed off. In the Mueller Report – when this came up, (regards to Stone raising it when he was interrogated) they skipped over it and pretty much told Stone it was a given and not to be questioned, saying something like – that is not in dispute (that the Russians hacked the DNC). Wish I had it at my fingertips, but I recall reading it and thinking – What? The most significant point was just breezed over. This is similar to other issues in the Report where no evidence was given by Mueller (302’s etc) missing here and there.
I’ve come to realize that it is necessary for each of these participants be allowed to choke on their own lies and deceit. If we called them out on each detail, they will simply shift the narrative. If this was brought to light early enough, I promise you, they would have created a narrative that Seth Rich was a Russian operative.
The frustrating aspects of watching people on both sides claiming “Russian meddling” is shared by all of us. We know it’s wrong and we have to just wait.
Keep in mind, the entire nation needs to see all of this collapse, in slow motion and in reverse and from every angle possible and there will STILL remain people who will deny anything wrong was done.
But we’re seeing REAL and positive motion against those who thought they were winning up until the moment they started losing. And those who thought they were winning are no longer in power so they can’t do anything about it. Roger Stone’s challenges are perfectly timed to expose one of the most important facets of “Russian hacking” and that’s specifically that it didn’t happen. We saw and knew it before and it is finally getting used in the undoing of all of this.
I still expect there to be mysterious deaths of potential witnesses and I expect that to happen pretty soon. But it will not stop what’s coming. Once Mueller was done, it’s all done.
We need to stand by the ready to help the leftist and liberals who thought they were on the right side of any of this. If the shock of the 2016 election was more than they could handle, then the shock of seeing their entire system of belief getting destroyed as their (D)-ified (pronounced deified) gods of progress are exposed for the corrupt criminals they truly are.
My Red Pill-moment came in 1993 when Hillary Clinton used the FBI to frame an innocent man for political gain, pawed through secret government files and committed perjury and obstruction.
For others, 2019 will be their year.
I think they would be called slow learners.
I asked someone on Twitter one time what proof there was that the FBI examined the servers & I got linked to an article “stating” the FBI had a “mirror” of the server &
Of course in leftest land that’s better.
Idk if it’s true though.
Yes, but according to experts that can be tampered with; making any claims unacceptable.
Cause it’s rigged and it would have revealed a connection of Mueller to the people claiming it was hacked.
The mueller investigation was always about covering up
Lets not forget that Obamas good buddy and tech advisor Eric Schmidt, Googles former CEO was a massive initial investor in Crowdstrike.
https://blogs.wsj.com/digits/2015/07/13/google-capital-leads-100-million-cybersecurity-investment/
Federal Reserve: 1913
Warburg family member instigated it.
Crowdstrike: 2011
Hatched by: WarburgPincus:
http://www.warburgpincus.com/investments/crowdstrike/
Could they have thought up a more arrogant name!
But the crowd is striking back!
I believe both sides must agree that the Russian hacking took place. It would be a “stipulation”. And in normal times Mr. Stone would easily prevail.
Cqn you think of a single reason both sides would stipulate the Russians hacked the DNC?
https://consortiumnews.com/vips-memos/
The FAT32 file format issue is the eye opening one for me. Summary for anyone who doesn’t have time to read their memos: the timestamps on the wikileaks released docs all end in even numbers. This would be extremely unlikely if the data was transported over the internet but if the files were transported via a thumb drive (which uses FAT32 file format which apparently only stores files using an even number timestamp) this would explain that oddity.
Of course it is possible the “hackers” stored the files on a thumb drive at some point in the process but the Mueller report and the indictments are pretty explicit with the path they believe the files traveled. All online. This is exactly the kind of tiny detail that can be overlooked when creating a cover story so that’s why I find it to be so compelling.
To add to that I think they fabricated the amazon server intermediary detailed in their description of what happened specifically to address the file transfer speed issue that VIPS originally addressed. By doing that they exposed this secondary issue of the timestamps however since they are saying the entire process was online. I’m not a techie so no expert at all but that’s just the impression I got while reading the Mueller report’s description of events.
That actually doesn’t make sense. The result would be the same if the USB drive were NTFS or exFAT. The thing driving the time stamps is the time the change was recorded. The amount of time between time stamps shows the amount of time between two serial actions (unless parallel copy operations were being run).
There is nothing about the file system or the method of transport which inherently creates time stamps with even numbered times. Nothing.
Try an experiment. Get a USB drive. Copy a large sample of your photos and videos from your phone or whatever — just be sure there are a lot of little files and some large files in between. See if you get the results that Binney claims you should get. This is science and you get to disprove it if you’re curious.
I have been steeped in file I/O and disk formats since I was 13 or so. I’m 51 now. That’s how long I’ve been doing this. What he claims about “even numbered time marks” and how it relates to FAT32 is nonsense. The only thing which could guarantee this anomaly is a set of files which are consistently all fitting within the same FAT table block size. Then yes, if no other IOps are going on with that USB (bus) and all data sizes are equal, then if the first file requires precisely 2 seconds then the subsequent files will follow that pattern. But various sized files will result in something else.
Other factors matter as well. For example, if I were trying to pull data from a system to dump to a USB flash drive, one of the first things I would want out of my way is the NTFS file system and its protections. For that, you simply boot from an OS which doesn’t “respect” NTFS. Any BSD, MacOS (I digress) or Linux would serve that purpose nicely. Once you do that, all of the file permissions are bypassed. But that change results in other behavioral changes. For example, the FAT file system implementations on those other OSes often seek to avoid patent protection legal battles by implementing the standards differently than Microsoft. Also, a great deal of memory caching is performed on sectors of these more primitive file systems because they are inherently slower in the way they address blocks and sectors on block storage devices.
The simple explanation defies the potential complexities the unknowns present.
The part which DOES hold water is the basis for calculating transfer speeds. That’s quite factual unless, as I stated, the copy operations were not in parallel. This too, is a thing you can test in experiment. You can select a group of files to copy to your USB drive and then while that is going on, open some more windows, select some more files and copy those too. In some ways, this is dumb and in other ways not. It depends on the timing of the operations and the specifics of the hardware being used. But it WILL cause a massive bottleneck on the USB device to be sure. All that said, people do this all the time. Why? If you’re in a rush to get something copied and do not want to have to babysit the thing, you would set up several copy jobs for each folder or set of folders. Why? Because if an error stops or pauses one job, the other jobs will continue (unless that error is hardware or fixed limit based and stops ALL jobs). Less babysitting.
So even in that, there are variabilities, but the demonstrated speed is very credible.
But consider that the data dumped from the DNC was, in fact, copied to a USB drive at some point. Do we know that it was copied from the DNC source directly to that one USB drive and was passed along without any other copy operations having occurred? Was the wikileaks copy “original” or was it a subsequent copy?
We do not and cannot know this. But I can say if I were a leaker, I would absolutely maintain other copies. (Why do you think Seth Rich’s home was ransacked by the government? Not typical of “robbery turned murder” scenarios as claimed.)
If I can poke massive holes in this, and I’m on “our side” of this, then the “defense” will be able to poke the same massive holes. The viability of evidence of this type and its ability to survive in court is critical to making good cases against the criminals.
And this is part of the problem; all this techie gobbledegook babble has MOST people’s eyes glazing over, after two sentences.
And doesn’t help we got techies disagreeing, when we don’t understand what their talking about.
And, of coarse there has been a CONFLATING. ARE we talking about HILLARYS emails, which natasha was offering Don jr., or are,we talking about the DNC, (Podesta and Finance) emails. Two very DIFFERENT things, but even Mueller report seems to conflate the two.
Right on all you’ve said. This is not the time for the techies to sow confusion. That would be what Crowdstrike wants.
The video I posted below is a very good visual summary based on in-depth technical analysis, but easily understandable even for non-techies.
Thanks for that reply. I’m not a techie so I have no clue really. Perhaps there is a more complex reasoning behind their hypothesis about the time stamps but after re reading the way they describe it I don’t think my characterization is too far off from what they describe.
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/03/13/vips-muellers-forensics-free-findings/
That is the specific article and the discussion about time stamps is under the bold text “We do forensics” approximately 1/3 the way down.
It’s a little disappointing to hear a full rebuttal of one of their conclusions. If they are wrong about that then their credibility is rightfully diminished greatly. The reason I found the timestamp angle so interesting is that I’ve seen equally as strong and convincing rebuttals (no idea if true or not) to their transfer speed argument. If I remember correctly the crux was that the argument was less convincing if you assumed the transfer was being made to a US based server rather than assuming the transfer was going directly to Russia. So if I understood the argument correctly then a transfer going to an Amazon cloud server (which I assume there is one very close by in the DC area) could be much more likely to generate the data that matches the timestamps. I’ll butt out of this argument either way though since I don’t know enough about it all.
Sundance, any suggestions on how the Julian Assange embassy eviction, current UK incarceration & future USA extradition may impact this Russian hacking narrative?
Bearing in mind: Wikileaks posted a reward regarding the murder of Seth Rich.
I’m sure I’m not alone in wondering about this.
Horse trading and deal making. I can tell you officially Trump hates Assange, but strategically, Trump needs Assange. We don’t know which factions have control over Assange at the moment. Q people think “the good guys” have Assange. I have read the related Q drops and I cannot interpret it that way in the least. I have to say simply we don’t know, but it looks like someone or some people have acted to secure him for defense or prosecution purposes… whose defense and whose prosecution? A question of perspective and personal interests, I suppose.
You can tell us officially? So when were you appointed DJT’s official spokesman ? I must have missed the big announcement.
Haha! I think Daniel meant Trump’s official position is that he “hates” Assange as Trump has stated that Assange is a traitor or something along those lines. I’m not sure that’s what Daniel meant to say, but Sarah Sanders is a hard act to follow and still has her job.
One of MANY Bill Binney interviews out in the wilds of the internet…. when will this BS narrative of a Russian hack of the DNC get BTFO? My guess not on June 21 when DS jurist Amy Berman Jackson denies this motion. All of this is SOOOO exhausting.
Thanks for exhibiting this, Sundance. I have been referencing this here for some time. So much of the Mueller effort is predicated on ‘fruit from the poisoned tree.’ Any law-abiding court will throw all these cases out: Flynn, Manafort, Papa-D, Stone, etc. Otherwise, it will be done by the Supreme Court.
When the FBI requested full access to the DNC servers for forensic investigation of this alleged “act of war”, Michael Sussmann and the DNC refused. (Pause for a moment to consider that level of audacity within similar scenarios. Imagine someone making an insurance claim while denying the insurance adjustor access to evidence of the claim; or a poker player taking a pot while refusing to reveal his cards to the players who paid to see them.) When honest investigators refused to prostitute the FBI to the mere say-so of the DNC and their lawyer Michael Sussmann:
“the DNC and CrowdStrike devised a strategy to take the case to the public themselves—[with Crowdstrike preparing] a formal technical report that singled out the Russians for attribution. When it was ready, the DNC invited in a reporter from the Washington Post named Ellen Nakashima, who was given exclusive access to senior DNC and CrowdStrike personnel for an above-the-fold, front-page article.” https://medium.com/@HFINetwork/dumbstruck-how-crowdstrike-conned-america-on-the-hack-of-the-dnc-ecfa522ff44f
That WAPO article was published on June 14, 2016; i.e. “mid-June”—the same time as the initial FBI meeting. That can only mean the DNC already had Crowdstrike’s “formal technical report that singled out the Russians for attribution” completed, and the Washington Post article was well underway, when they first met with the FBI.
There was never going to be an FBI forensics investigation of those servers because there was too much riding on delivery of the “Russian attribution” predicate for everyone involved.
See SD’s piece on Russia Predicate:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/07/the-predicate-russia-interfered-in-the-2016-election/
Denying access to the servers enabled James Comey to personally vouch for Sussmann’s “Russian attribution”—evading the scrutiny of honest FBI forensic investigators while making it appear in the public mind that the finding resulted from standard protocol. The FBI meeting was window dressing to feign cooperation with investigators before denying access to the servers as originally planned.
Query: In what universe is the forensic verification of “an act of war” conducted by a private contractor for a political party [DNC] standing to benefit from faking evidence of the attack?
Answer: In the same universe where the FBI and CIA need a cover story for years domestic surveillance of political opponents of President Obama and the DNC; in the same universe where a sitting Democratic president needs a predicate to unleash the nation’s most powerful agencies against the Republican presidential campaign; in the same universe where “a nation of laws” became “a nation of Comey” on July 5, 2016; in the same universe where conspiring to oust a duly elected president by framing him for treason is just another day at the office.
If Michael Sussmann and Shawn Henry fail to deliver the predicate, there’s no cover story
It’s about effin’ time!
Brilliant. About time someone challenges this.
In the above mentioned twitter thread a Jon Phillips mentions 2 x IPv4 addresses …
“Both IP’s mentioned 192.168.1.100 and 192.168.1.101 are internal IP’s (IPv4) of formerly Class C.
The above IP’s are in the range usually allocated for “Private Networks” which are commonly called “Local Area Networks – aka LAN’s. 👇😎”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_assigned_/8_IPv4_address_blocks
GO ROGER GO!! The people being framed by Weissman, Mueller, Comey and Team Obama, will be the very people who wind up taking them all down! Finally somebody started asking the right effing questions!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
YES!! Well put. Someone starting to ask ‘the right questions’. The foundational points. The entire premise is null and void if the truth of this is exposed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, they started asking the right questions — AND filing lawsuits. I agree: Go, Roger, GO!
The right questions were asked long ago. They were suppressed and ignored.
The real trick is to ask the right questions in the right venue.
Look at the stunt Giuliani pulled with his thread to visit Ukraine! The media doesn’t want to touch that story! But they HAD to cover it because they needed to cover it up and spin it. And they tried. So then they got him on TV and he wouldn’t shut up about the Biden scandals. Once he got the topic into the venue, he could sing and dance as much as he wanted! And he did!
Mueller made a FATAL mistake in going after Roger Stone. The mistake was giving him STANDING to ask these questions in the first place. After all, if you or I asked these questions, we’d be rejected because we lacked “standing” on the issue. But they involved Stone in legal jeopardy and he has rights of all sorts including the examination of the evidence of the prosecution.
FATAL mistake because they gave him the VENUE to ask the right questions.
The only evidence Russia hacked the DNC is three years of Rachel Maddow asserting it.
LikeLiked by 14 people
and the FBI will take Maddows assertions to the FISA court and get a warrant, that’s how it works doesn’t it??
Tell a big lie and repeat it loudly until it is accepted as truth. It’s Goebbels 101
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Crowdstrike founder was appointed to a position in the Obama administration, if memory serves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hmmm… Oh my my? Oh gosh, darn, oh yeh…timing? Cleaning up the cupboards? those Ukrainians are coming on the picture again…
“WASHINGTON — March 24th 2017
U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has revised and retracted statements it used to buttress claims of Russian hacking during last year’s American presidential election campaign. The shift followed a VOA report that the company misrepresented data published by an influential British think tank.
In December, CrowdStrike said it found evidence that Russians hacked into a Ukrainian artillery app, contributing to heavy losses of howitzers in Ukraine’s war with pro-Russian separatists.
VOA reported Tuesday that the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), which publishes an annual reference estimating the strength of world armed forces, disavowed the CrowdStrike report and said it had never been contacted by the company.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense also has stated that the combat losses and hacking never happened.
https://www.voanews.com/a/cyber-firm-rewrites-part-disputed-russian-hacking-report/3781411.html
LikeLiked by 6 people
The time is now to release all the “contractors” that freely use the NSA data base before Adm Rogers blew the whistle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The time is Now??? LOL. How would we know that without knowing the overall strategy?
Crowdstrike has ukrainian(YES AGAIN) anti-russian ties.
They’re all connected via the Atlantic Council:
Victor Pinchuk – Dimitri Alperovitch – Hillary Clinton
Blame Russia and Trump – Motives a plenty..
LikeLiked by 2 people
CROWDSTRIKE(Shawn Henry ex-FBI) and Mueller CONNECTED to Atlantic Council:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly! And other funders of the Atlantic Council include Soros and Facebook and NATO.
Atlantic Council – remember Evelyn Farkas? Also a Fellow there along with Crowdstrike’s Dmitri Alperovitch.
And its longest board member is Henry Kissinger.
Both Crowdstrike and Fusion GPS were paid by Hillary and the DNC.
And that is what the FBI and CIA trusted on to start an investigation and spy on Trump? C’mon..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Crowdstrike has way too many links back to the Democrats – Obama and the FBI. Not only is the President a former Mueller FBI guy, former head of Google, but Eric Schmidt also invested $100 million in Crowdstrke as well as founding “The Groundwork” which was working in 2015 to elect Hillary…
IF all that didnt’ make you queasyin 2016 Obama appointed Steven Chabinsky, the general counsel and chief risk officer for CrowdStrike, to the Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, CrowdStrike co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch is a nonresident senior fellow on the Atlantic Council and buddies with George Soros [and don’t forget John McCain was very involved with The Atlantic Council – coincidence re dossier? I’ve always believed McCain’s involvement in this runs much deeper than anyone’s been told to date].
In addition to being funded by NATO and Soros Atlantic Council’s funded by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation. He is the Ukrainian billionaire who reportedly gave $25 million to the Clinton Foundation, and was invited to Clinton’s home for a dinner in 2012 while she was secretary of state [which Hillary tried to deny took place – and one of the investigative links Rudy was reportedly going to look into when he traveled to Ukraine – now canceled].
And… Stephanie Hannon, former Director of Product Management for Google, left in 2015 to become Hillary Clinton’s Chief Technology Officer for her 2016 campaign.
H/T to most of the above to The Daily Caller June 2017 – Seems [to me] since Mueller was relying so heavily on the media for his “investigation” he might have looked at some conservative sources – clearly he did not.
https://dailycaller.com/2017/06/24/crowdstrike-five-things-everyone-is-ignoring-about-the-russia-dnc-story/
I had no idea Seth Rich was Russian.
Apparently, download speeds for the files strongly indicate it was an inside job.
LikeLiked by 9 people
An awful lot of stuff is happening. Must be show time…finally.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Things do seem to be getting busy in a variety of places on a variety of levels…..
Overzealousness, lol. They had no legitimate reason to pick a fight with Roger Stone, lol. Mueller had to charge SOMEONE in order to make it appear the $30,000,000 was well spent.
Methinks Mueller barked up the wrong tree.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The most hilarious aspect to this is that the charge claimed against Stone is making one little lie that caused some difficulty to investigators so they had to spend extra time and money getting to the “correct” answer……
…..when the “investigators” consistently lied their a**es off for TWO YEARS and caused all sorts of people to waste incredible time testifying about absolute BS and hiring expensive lawyers, and wasted nearly $40M taxpayer dollars to do it. The only way justice can be served is if the “investigators” incur a penalty that is an appropriate multiple of Stone’s.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stone reminds me of the crazy pilot in Independence Day who flies his plane into the Alien Airship.”Take that you Bastards’! Wonderful toxic masculinity moment!
LikeLike
Giddy-up
So…the “Russian hack” of the DNC server was never a hack, never was proven a hack, but can easily be proven to be a leak and it is all a deflection away from the Clinton Cartel murder of Seth Rich, who was a hero and supreme patriot. I want to see those traitor b@stards hang from the highest rafter.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Me too. I can’t get over the murder of Seth Rich. And why did Hillary’s henchmen not even bother to make it look like a robbery? To warn the others. In the Chinese phrase: kill the chicken to scare the monkey.
LikeLiked by 5 people
John Podesta said they were going to make an example out of the person responsible. Why would he even say that if they actually thought it was Russian military.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think it was Robby Mook or at least not Podesta, if I’m not mistaken. Chilling either way and not to be nit picky
LikeLike
It was Podesta.
LikeLike
🙂 IIRC it was Podesta, but it was in an email long before the DNC leak, perhaps 2015. Easily searched. After all the research over the past years, just feeling a little lazy tonight and smiling ear to ear – feeling the action in the air 🙂
LikeLike
Oh good, Tazio. Yes, 22 Feb 2015 was Podesta’s email.
Seth Rich’s leaks were around May 2016.
LikeLike
They were too busy filming the hit, so Hillary could watch it on her cell phone, its Hillary porn.
Priceless. Proving we have NO DOJ. Please please don’t anyone try to pretend that all DOJ agencies are anything but branches of deep state. There is not a single functioning investigative branch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, we have a DOJ – The Federal Department of Just-Us
So who ordered the hit on Seth…. that’s a question.
Seth had motive – he was a Bernie supporter and Bernie was screwed.
Seth had opportunity – he worked in the IT function at the DNC
LikeLiked by 3 people
Assange knows but the way Mueller dealt with that is by accusing Assange of ‘using’ Seth Richs death to further his own cause. Hmmm… some investigator! He has a neat way of just saving himself pesky time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who else? Brennan. He headed the CIA then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
>>So who ordered the hit on Seth…. that’s a question.<<
Why was Donna Brazille so in fear of her own life she stayed hidden in her own home after Seth Rich was killed when they said it was just a street robbery?
We're asking the right effin' questions now treepers!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hillary
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Debbie Wasserman got the Iwan brothers to get Seth Rich. She was involved with screwing Bernie in the primaries and did the clean up by killing Seth Rich when it all was leaked by Assange. Just a hunch.
LikeLike
Donna Brazille feared for her life because she knows all the players in the 2016 campaign and may know Seth Rich did the hack . If so, her life would be in danger because the powers that be (Wasserman/Hillary) might fear Brazille would figure out the murder.
LikeLike
I think Debbie Wasserman got the Iwan brothers to get Seth Rich. She was involved with screwing Bernie in the primaries and did the clean up by killing Seth Rich when it all was leaked by Assange. Just a hunch. Iwan goes with IT, Wasserman is connected to them and she was running the DNC at the time.
LikeLike
Stone says; “I’m skinning this cat, you just hold his tail and watch how it’s done.” I would like to know why the media et al conflates Hillay’s server with the DNC server. They were not the same servers. Do the coup conspirators claim the Rooskies hacked them both (all) on the same day at different locations or that the Hillary e-mails were on the DNC server? That leaves the Clinton servers. I think we can all pretty well guess that if the Russians had those e-mails, they would be singing like birds in the sunshine by now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shouldn’t be too hard to call up Assange as a witness right? Shouldn’t be too hard to properly analyse the ‘hack’ speed, right? How about checking ‘the evidence’. All this nonsense shows is ‘who’ is in charge. And it ain’t Trump if this keeps on going unchecked. All we are seeing right now is a process where dog poop is being rubbed into every intelligent citizens face by the corrupt institutions. Eat it, is the message. We do what we want. Who will be used as a ‘small scapegoat’, is my question. Can they afford to reveal ‘the whole truth’?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do you trust Gina Haspel and Christopher Wray? I sure don’t. I don’t even trust Pompeo.
Heika says:
”Shouldn’t be too hard to call up Assange as a witness right? Shouldn’t be too hard to properly analyse the ‘hack’ speed, right? How about checking ‘the evidence’.”
Let the Rats antics trap themselves. Exposed and they will be fugitives, then they run and hide, among those who hate them. Not a happy future.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
In almost every single challenge to the state cases judges allowed Mueller SC’s merry band to do what they will. Maybe this judge might be embarrassed to do so now as it is all falling apart. Who knows, the prosecutors might want to run also right now.
Falling apart as badly as this car, Robert.
There’s also this:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/roger-stone-mueller-report-judge-amy-berman-jackson
“A federal judge in Washington on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to turn over any unredacted sections of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian activities during the 2016 presidential campaign that relate to longtime Republican political operative Roger Stone.
U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave federal prosecutors until Monday to “submit unredacted versions of those portions of the report that relate to defendant Stone and/or ‘the dissemination of hacked materials.'” Jackson said she would review the material in private to see if it is relevant to the case and to decide whether Stone and his defense team will have access to the material, likely under strict supervision.
Stone asked Jackson last month to order Justice to turn over a full copy of the Mueller report to his defense as part of discovery. Federal prosecutors opposed the request, saying the government had no obligation to provide the information Stone sought and claiming they had already given Stone significant information, including grand jury testimony and material that may be favorable to his defense.”
Could it be that Judge Jackson might do the right thing? Fingers crossed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, of course not.
Still would like to know why Weissman got away with tipping off CNN about the early dawn Roger Stone arrest in violation of the Federal judge’s order sealing both the indictment and arrest warrant! Mueller’s prosecutor denied the violation of the order and the judge accepted his word without question!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Suffering due process is not the same as “getting away with it.” It’s just that due process has been delayed. What indication do you have they are not pursuing that crime?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
He should also ask them why we care so much that the DNC server got hacked? It’s a private company and they can nominate anyone they want. There is no democracy from within the DNC. Why do we care? The courts didn’t. Why did we supposedly pay to find out who hacked their leaky sieve?
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://observer.com/2017/08/court-admits-dnc-and-debbie-wasserman-schulz-rigged-primaries-against-sanders
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
For more than two years, I’ve been screaming this whenever I thought someone needed to hear it, and might bother to listen. The IC report of late 2016 was utter crap, because the only shred of evidence it presented (fed to them by the DNC, via their paid “investigators” at Crowdstrike) was thoroughly deprecated at its first competent, third-party analysis. Check it out here –
US Govt Data Shows Russia Used Outdated Ukrainian PHP Malware
https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2016/12/russia-malware-ip-hack/
In the comments, the author explains that, in this headline, “Russia” really belonged in quotes, but in the interest of fidelity over proper context, the headline was left as first written.
The technical breakout is followed a few days later by a more topical FAQ –
Election Hack Report FAQ: What You Need to Know
https://www.wordfence.com/blog/2017/01/election-hack-faq/
Every single assertion that “Russia” hacked the DNC servers, is hogwash. Read the analysis, consider what’s said about the provided malware code sample.
In all likelihood, someone with elevated OS or Exchange privileges, vacuous knowledge, and an over-weening sense of self-importance and personal invulnerability unwarily clicked on some link when they shouldn’t have, three or four times in a row, as they leapt from phishing email to dodgy website to someplace they shouldn’t ever have gone.
And, just like that, everything on her computer went up for sale in Tor-space.
That’s how I think it went down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting wording considering that we just found out that the Russians had an asset inside the DNC.
LikeLike
Russia is not spelled S E T H R I C H in any language I know. So the corrupt to the bone FBI is lying again, as usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s ’cause it looks like “CE3 Pич”.
[There is no direct equal to “th” in Russian.]
I’ve been waiting for this.
Time to get the popcorn!!!
Hillary and Obama created the Russia hoax via Fusion GPS and Crowdstrike (with the help of a rogue FBI and CIA)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even though I have posted these links before, I’ll do it one more time, just in case Roger Stone needs this:
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/02/why-the-dnc-was-not-hacked-by-the-russians.html#more
2-13-19
WHY THE DNC WAS NOT HACKED BY THE RUSSIANS
By
William Binney, former Technical Director NSA
Larry Johnson, former State CT and CIA
The above is NEW RESEARCH from an inspection of the emails which Wikileaks DID publish. It supplements the original research by Adam Carter and The Forensicator who scrutinized the Guccifer 2.0 docs’ metadata and proved Guccifer 2.0 was a hoax, most likely created by Crowdstrike to cover up the Seth Rich leak activity.
(Wikileaks never published Guccifer 2.0’s emails. Guccifer 2.0 was a created setup with planted “Russian fingerprints” in DNC emails to falsely implicate Wikileaks and Trump campaign with Russia.)
If A=B and B=C then A=C
A – Crowdstrike
B – Guccifer 2.0 (With the planted Russian fingerprints)
C – “The Conspirators” alleged by Mueller to be 12 GRU officials posing as Guccifer 2.0
LikeLiked by 3 people
Crowdstrike’s Shawn Henry, ex-FBI top exec, friend of Mueller, worked under Mueller using a similar false flag setup as Guccifer2.0 before.
The point of creating Guccifer 2.0 was to “override” the actual leaks from the DNC to Wikileaks. With Seth Rich’s death, if he was the actual leaker, there’d be no one to speak up to contradict the Guccifer 2.0 hoax, except Assange and Wikileaks staff. Kimdotcom has already said the source was Seth Rich.
The Guccifer 2.0 docs were created and tainted to implicate Wikileaks with Russia, then with Trump. This was furthered by Mueller indicting the 12 “GRU” Russian officials, blaming Guccifer 2.0’s activities in cyberspace on them!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Video with Russian music soundtrack in the background, ridiculing Mueller and the MSM’s muh Russia, in a very good summary of the exposé of Crowdstrike’s DNC email Russia “hack” by Guccifer 2.0 hoax with the planted “Russian fingerprints.” (It starts out showing the MSM’s disinfo, but then changes completely to show the hoax within the first minute of the video.) Notice the comparison pictures showing a Guccifer 2.0 doc with the planted Russian language at the bottom – compared to the actual email published by Wikileaks, not from Crowdstrike’s Guccifer 2.0. The video also contains Julian Assange’s statement re Seth Rich.
If one doesn’t have time to read all the technical proof, this is a very simple, easy to understand visual summary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All roads on the “DNC hack” lead to Seth Rich… And the unbelievable pressure not to so much as mention his name (just ask Sean H) tells you all you need to know.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why can’t Trump hire good attorneys like Stone has? Trump has had a series of dummies of epic proportions.
LikeLike
Does this change in venue for the DC Fourth of July festivities that the fake news cries about include gallows construction? I’ve booked my hotel room!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a patriot. I am a lawyer. I am a former prosecutor. 25 years experience. I will assist in representing Roger Stone. Call me at 908-955-7065 / William D. Ware, Esq. 154 U.S. Highway 206, Chester, N.J. 07930 – I am quite serious. williamwarelaw.com
LikeLiked by 8 people
Let’s not forget that Crowdstrike has a very sketchy past on blaming russia for hacking.
They had to retract several claims for similar cases.
http://archive.is/vTbS3
EXCLUSIVE: Cybersecurity experts who were first to conclude that Putin hacked presidential election ABANDON some of their claims against Russia – and refuse to co-operate with Congress
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the guy co-running Crowdstrike has connections to Mueller:
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m shocked, shocked I say, to learn of this relationship… You could just knock me over with a feather…. Good Lord…
There are a lot of absurd assertions and positions in this passion play, but few are more ridiculous than Crowdstrike calling the shots on the “DNC hack”… This needs to be exposed for the farce that it is… Good for Stone and his legal team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t Crowdstrike come out afterwards and say they didn’t have enough evidence to state that Russia hacked the DNC computer server after all????? I remember reading several well sourced articles about the walk back on the whole Russia hoax!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A cybersecurity professional hired by the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential election cycle and credited with discovering a major breach blamed on Russian state-sponsored hackers said he’s never been interviewed by federal investigators probing Moscow’s role in the race.
Robert Johnston, a former U.S. Marine Corps captain in the U.S. Cyber Command, was working for a private security firm called CrowdStrike when the DNC’s technicians contacted the company in April 2016 and asked for help investigating a cyberattack ultimately linked to Russian hackers.
The U.S. intelligence community has since blamed the Russia government with attacking the DNC and a slew of other targets during the course of attempting to meddle in the 2016 presidential race, and Moscow’s role is currently being investigated by authorities in the House, Senate and Department of Justice.”
James Comey Admits FBI Never Had Access To DNC Servers
FBI requested DNC servers multiple times, and denied – James Comey
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
FBI didn’t request Roger Stone come in, they hauled his and wifes *ss outa bed.
To search Manafort and Cohen, similar.
But with DNC they ASK, and accept “No” for an answer?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A “highly respected private company” shared what they saw with Comey’s FIB? Senator Burr asked the right question…and nonchalantly went along to play his part in the fraud. SMH
Go get ‘em Rodger. And I hope Flynn, PapaD, Page, & even Manafort can do the same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention that truly independent review of metadata about the transfer rates indicate that data download speeds are inconsistent with internet transfer rates available at the time but are consistent with downloading to a flash drive attached to the server. I have been waiting for a long time to see this narrative challenged and destroyed. Go get ’em, Roger!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“17 Intelligence Agencies Agree–None of Us Were Permitted to Examine the DNC Server!”
It really does have the whiff of Soviet Justice about it, doesn’t it?
The DNC never was hacked. It was copied locally. A thorough real investigations would’ve stopped the Russia hoax right in it’s tracks:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Copied locally… S. Rich.
How can the FBI be certain they had a “mirror” of the DNC hard drive, unless they had the original to compare it to?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been asking this question for over a year.
President Trump began asking the same question at around the same time.
How can the FBI make any claims about the hacking without having directly examined the DNC server(s)?
Can a private company, paid by the DNC/Perkins Coie, examine a crime scene (server) and submit their investigation as evidence in a court of law?
The FBI claims to have disk image copies of the server hard drives and Crowdstrike’s forensics.
What is the chain of custody?
I say pony up that evidence and the court needs to rule on admissibility.
Let the FBI explain to the judge why they never had custody of the server.
LikeLike
Stone is a wildcard the statist cannot afford to have hanging around. Be careful Roger, god speed.
They poked the wrong bear.
They should have brought the SWAT-CNN team to get the server the Russians hacked in the grave National Security breach.
LikeLike
2. Re Crowdstrike: Shawn Henry is ex FBI. Does he still have security clearance? How many of the dirty ex CIA FBI, NSA, etc still have their security clearances? Seems like they could get into the system and alter data to help coverup their crimes.
LikeLike